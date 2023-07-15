Eat Pizza. Get Rewards. Join Our Loyalty Program. More
Southside Flying Pizza South Lamar
Pizza Specials
Large 2-Topping Pizza and a 6 pack of beer.
Large 2 Topping & A 6 Pack
$31.00
Large 2-Topping Pizza and a Last Stand Brewing 6 pack. Enjoy a meal from 2 Austin Owned Businesses.
2 Large High Flying Special
$37.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas
Giant Slice SingleTopping
$7.00
Special Large Single Topping
$16.00
Lunch Special Slice, Small Salad, Soda
$11.00
Pizza
Create Your Pizza
Medium 12"
$18.00
Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Large 14"
$22.50
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
XL 16"
$25.00
Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Gluten Free 12"
$20.00
Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Appetizers
Six Big and Juicy Wings
$11.50
6 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Mini meatballs Bites - Six of Them
$10.00
Cheesy breadsticks
$10.00
Spin-Art Dip
$10.00
Pepperoni Pizza Rolls - Four of Them
$10.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza Rolls - Four of Them
$10.00
Sausage and Bell Pepper Pizza Rolls - Four of Them
$10.00
Fresh Salads
Greek Salad - Romaine, Red Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, and Feta Cheese
$7.00+
Garden Salad - Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons
$7.00+
eta and Pecan House Salad - Romaine, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, and Pecans
$7.00+
Caesar Salad - Romaine, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons
$7.00+
Soft Beverages
Southside Flying Pizza South Lamar Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 433-6695
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM