Popular Items

Large 14"

Large 14"

$22.50

Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Giant Slice SingleTopping

$7.00
2 Large High Flying Special

2 Large High Flying Special

$37.00

Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas


Pizza Specials

Large 2-Topping Pizza and a 6 pack of beer.
Large 2 Topping & A 6 Pack

Large 2 Topping & A 6 Pack

$31.00

Large 2-Topping Pizza and a Last Stand Brewing 6 pack. Enjoy a meal from 2 Austin Owned Businesses.

2 Large High Flying Special

2 Large High Flying Special

$37.00

Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas

Giant Slice SingleTopping

$7.00

Special Large Single Topping

$16.00

Lunch Special Slice, Small Salad, Soda

$11.00

Pizza

The Southsider

$18.00+

The Greensider

$18.00+

Lakesider

$18.00+

Southsider

$18.00+

Eastsider

$18.00+

Meatsider

$18.00+

Lakesider

$18.00+

Flying Hawiann

$18.00+

Saxon

$18.00+

Margherita

$18.00+

Athena

$18.00+

Artichoke Basil

$18.00+

King of Pepperoni

$18.00+

Exotic Cheese

$18.00+

Create Your Pizza

Medium 12"

Medium 12"

$18.00

Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Large 14"

Large 14"

$22.50

Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

XL 16"

XL 16"

$25.00

Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Gluten Free 12"

Gluten Free 12"

$20.00

Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.

Appetizers

Six Big and Juicy Wings

Six Big and Juicy Wings

$11.50

6 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Mini meatballs Bites - Six of Them

$10.00

Cheesy breadsticks

$10.00

Spin-Art Dip

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls - Four of Them

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza Rolls - Four of Them

$10.00

Sausage and Bell Pepper Pizza Rolls - Four of Them

$10.00

Fresh Salads

Greek Salad - Romaine, Red Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, and Feta Cheese

$7.00+

Garden Salad - Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons

$7.00+

eta and Pecan House Salad - Romaine, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, and Pecans

$7.00+

Caesar Salad - Romaine, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

$7.00+

Dessert

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$4.00

Deep Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

A Fine Cookie

$4.00

Extras

Ranch

$1.25

Pepperonici

$2.00

Spaghetti

Spaghetti and Marianra

$10.00

Sphaghetti and Marinara and Meatballs

$12.00

Soft Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Beer

Draft Beer

$5.00

Bottle and Can Beer

$5.00

Wine

Glass of Wine

$5.00

Bottle of Wine

$18.00