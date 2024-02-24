Southwick Inn
Food
Appetizers
- Giant Pretzels$11.00
Oven baked pretzel sticks with your choice of cheese sauce or honey mustard.
- Wings$16.00
Bone in or boneless wings tossed in you choice of sauce with carrots, celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch on the side.
- Potato Skins$13.00
Stuffed with bacon and cheddar jack cheese, with sour cream and chives.
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Deep fried, served with your choice of Zesty Ranch, Balsamic Glaze or Parmesan.
- Onion Rings$9.00
Beer battered rings with Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Basket of Fries/Tots/SPFries$7.00
Basket of your choice of French Fries, Tater Tots or Sweet Potato Fries.
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Crispy chicken with your choice of sauce, served over Belgium waffles with maple syrup and pickle chips.
- Cauliflower Wings$9.00
Basket of battered Cauliflower bites served with your choice of sauce.
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
A basket of delicious Mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
- Quesadilla$12.00
Made with cheddar jack cheese and Pico de Gallo, served with sour cream and salsa. Add bacon, plain or sauced chicken, steak or shrimp for an additional charge.
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
Basket of fried pickle chips served with Zesty Ranch dipping sauce.
- NY White Flatbread$13.00
Our signature flatbread with white sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta with Balsamic glaze.
- Margarita Flatbread$13.00
Our signature flatbread with white sauce, mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes with basil pesto and balsamic glaze.
- Classic Pepperoni Flatbread$13.00
Our signature flatbread with red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella.
- Classic Cheese Flatbread$13.00
Our signature flatbread with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- The Big Inn Flatbread$15.00
Our signature flatbread with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, red onion drizzled with Thousand Island dressing.
Soup
Salad
- Entree Salad$3.25
- Small House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and crotons.
- Large House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and crotons.
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with crotons and parmesan cheese.
- California Cobb$14.00
Mixed Greens, boiled egg, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon, red onion and corn.
- Harvest Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, craisins, candied walnuts, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumble.
- Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, olives, feta cheese and roasted red peppers.
- Spicy Wedge Salad$11.00
Bleu cheese crumble, bacon bits and tomatoes, drizzled with Zesty Ranch.
Cheapskate
Burgers
- Gorgonzola Burger$16.00
8oz patty with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Gorgonzola cheese and mayo.
- California Burger$16.00
8oz Turkey patty with lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, bacon and Poblano dressing.
- Western Burger$16.00
8oz patty with lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, bacon, fried onion rings, cheddar cheese and ranch.
- Big Inn Burger$16.00
Two, 4oz patties with lettuce american cheese, thousand island, red onion and pickles.
- Build Your Own Burger$13.00
Your choice of meat with lettuce and tomato built your own way.
Sandwich
- Steak & Cheese$15.00
Grilled sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions and red peppers with provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta bread.
- Chicken Italiano$13.00
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, melted provolone, pesto aioli and mixed greens on toasted ciabatta bread.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch and cheddar jack cheese.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Ceasar dressing and crotons.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing with buffalo sauce.
- Classic BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled white bread.
- Street Tacos$16.00
Chicken or fried cauliflower with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and sriracha aioli. Sub steak or shrimp for an additional charge.
Entree
- Inn Mac & Cheese$18.00
Chef's homemade Mac n cheese topped with crumbs. Add grilled or buffalo chicken, steak or shrimp for an additional charge.
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$19.00
Grilled chicken tossed with broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce.
- Steak Teriyaki Alfredo$24.00
Grilled steak sliced and tossed in teriyaki served over penne alfredo.
- 10oz Steak Tips$25.00
Hand cut marinated tips grilled to your liking. Add onions, red peppers and mushrooms for an additional charge.
- Baked Cod$20.00
Cod loin topped with a white wine, lemon butter sauce and baked with crumbs.
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Fried cod loin, served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
- Atlantic Salmon$24.00
Our signature Salmon filet served plain, mango habanero glazed or lemon pepper seasoning.
Weekly Specials
Sides
- American$1.00
- Avocado$1.50
- Bacon$1.50
- Bacon Bits$1.50
- Baked
- Basil$1.00
- BBQ$0.75
- Black Olives$1.00
- Blackened
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Broccoli$1.00
- Broiled
- Buffalo$0.75
- Caeser$0.50
- Caramelized Onions$1.00
- Cheddar$1.00
- Egg$1.50
- Fried Onions$1.50
- Gorgonzola$1.00
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Lettuce$1.00
- Marinara$0.75
- Mayo$0.50
- Mushrooms$1.00
- Oil & Vinegar$0.75
- Olive Oil$0.75
- Olives$1.00
- Onions$1.00
- Parmesan$1.00
- Pepper Jack$1.00
- Peppers$1.00
- Pesto$1.00
- Pickles$1.00
- Plain
- Provolone$1.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Raz Vin$0.50
- Relish$1.00
- Salsa$0.75
- Sauce$0.75
- Sauteed Onion$1.00
- Siracha Aioli$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Sweet Chili Sauce$0.75
- Swiss$1.00
- Tarter Sauce$0.75
- Teriyaki$0.75
- Toasted
- Tomato$1.00