Souvlaki Fast Boynton Beach
Souvlaki/Gyro Pitas
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita$8.79
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Gyro Pita$8.79
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
- Chicken Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- 50/50 Gyro Pita$8.79
A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats
- 50/50 Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.79
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices
- Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Salmon Pita$11.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
- Salmon Pita Combo$15.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Veggie Souvlaki Pita$7.99
Freshly cut and grilled tomatoes, bell peppers, and red onions on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and kalamata olives, topped with Greek dressing
- Veggie Souvlaki Pita Combo$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Pork Pita$8.79
Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices and grilled to perfection
- Pork Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Beef Souvlaki Pita$11.99
Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, grilled to perfection
- Beef Souvlaki Pita Combo$15.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Shrimp Pita$11.99
Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, grilled to perfection
- Shrimp Pita Combo$15.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Falafel Pita$7.99
Crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices, wrapped in a pita with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion and Greek dressing!
- Falafel Pita Combo$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Souvlaki/Gyro Platters
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter$14.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
- Chicken Gyro Platter$14.99
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
- 50/50 Gyro Platter$14.99
A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats
- Chicken Souvlaki Platter$14.99
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices on a skewer
- Pork Platter$14.99
Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices, skewered and grilled to perfection
- Falafel Platter$13.99
4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices
- Beef Souvlaki Platter$17.99
Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection
- Shrimp Platter$17.99
Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection
- Salmon Platter$17.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
Add a Souvlaki!
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Side$4.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
- Chicken Gyro Side$4.99
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
- 50/50 Gyro Side$4.99
A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats
- Pork Souvlaki Side$4.99
Skewered and grilled marinated pork loin
- Chicken Souvlaki Side$4.99
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices served on a skewer
- Falafel Side$4.99
4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices
- Shrimp Souvlaki Side$6.49
Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection
- Salmon Side$6.49
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
- Beef Souvlaki Side$6.49
Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection
Soups & Salads
- Greek Salad.$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
- Small Greek Salad$7.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
- Caesar Salad.$8.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.
- Corfu Salad.$8.99
Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, tomatoes and Feta. Served with honey lime dijon dressing on the side.
- Lentil Soup.$5.99
Made with brown lentils, fresh greens and simple spices
- Avgolemono Soup.$5.99
Classic Greek chicken soup thickened with a special blend of egg and lemon until silky
- Soup & Salad Combo$11.99
Your choice of Lentil or Avgolemono soup, with a Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.
- Spinach Pie & Salad Combo$13.99
Spinach pie with your choice of Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.
The Classics
- Quarter Lemon Roasted Chicken$9.99
Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.
- Half Lemon Roasted Chicken$12.99
Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.
- Lamb Chops$24.99
Grilled lamb chops with your choice of rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.
- Mousaka with Salad$15.99
Layers of potatoes, eggplant, ground beef topped with béchamel sauce and side of Greek salad.
- Pastitsio with Salad$14.99
Thick pasta with ground beef topped with béchamel sauce, served with a side Greek salad.
American Fare
- Philly Steak$10.99
Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.
- Philly Steak Combo$14.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Philly$10.99
Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.
- Chicken Philly Combo$14.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Hamburger$7.99
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll.
- Hamburger Combo$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Cheeseburger$8.99
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and white American cheese on a kaiser roll.
- Cheeseburger Combo$12.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Greek Burger$9.99
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion topped with tzatziki sauce and feta cheese on a kaiser roll.
- Greek Burger Combo$13.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$13.49
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Fingers$10.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries.
- Chicken Fingers Combo$14.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Sides
- Rice Side$3.99
- French Fries Side$3.99
- Greek Fries Side$5.99
- Sweet Potato Fries Side$4.99
- Spicy Feta Fries Side$5.99
- Lemon Potatoes Side$4.99
- Spinach Pie Side$7.99
- Tzatziki Side$5.99
- Hummus Side$5.99
- Spicy Feta Side$5.99
- Pita Side$1.00
- Dolmades Side$6.99
Stuffed grape leaves
- Sampler$10.99
Hummus, tzakziki, spicy feta, olives
- Extra Tzatziki Cup.$0.50
- Extra Dressing Cup.$0.50
- Extra Feta Cup.$0.75
- Extra Hummus Cup.$0.50
- Extra Spicy Feta Cup.$0.75
- Extra Olives Cup.$0.75
- Extra Honey Mustard Cup$0.50
- Extra Tahini Cup (Sesame Sauce)$0.75
- Olives (8 oz)$7.99
- Feta (8oz)$7.99
Desserts
- Baklava$4.25
Traditional honey-soaked filo dough filled with walnuts and almonds
- Chocolate Baklava$4.50
- Regular Cheesecake Baklava$4.95
This delectable dessert melds two favorites, cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough
- Chocolate Cheesecake Baklava$4.95
This delectable dessert melds two favorites, chocolate cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough
- Kourabiedes$2.00
Greek wedding cookies, similar to butter cookies, topped with powdered sugar
- Rice Pudding$3.75
Rich and creamy Greek rice pudding recipe topped with cinnamon
Drinks
- Fountain Coca Cola$2.29
- Coke Bottle.$2.49
- Fountain Diet Coke.$2.29
- Diet Coke Bottle.$2.49
- Fountain Sprite.$2.29
- Sprite Bottle.$2.49
- Fountain Fanta Orange$2.29
- Fountain Lemonade.$2.29
- Lemonade Bottle$2.49
- Fountain Root Beer.$2.29
- Water Bottle$2.49
- Coke Zero Bottle$2.49
- Cherry Coke Bottle$2.49
- Fountain Sweetened Iced Tea$2.29
- Sweet Tea Bottle$2.49
- Fountain Unsweetened Iced Tea.$2.29
- Unsweet Tea Bottle$2.49
- Lemon Iced Tea Bottle.$2.49
- Raspberry Iced Tea Bottle.$2.49
- Green Tea Bottle$2.49
- Peach Iced Tea Bottle.$2.49
- Apple Juice Bottle.$2.49
- Fruit Punch Bottle$2.49