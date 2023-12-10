Souvlaki Fast Royal Palm Beach
Popular Items
- Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita$8.79
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter$13.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
ONLINE MENU
Souvlaki/Gyro Pitas
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita$8.79
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Gyro Pita$8.79
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
- Chicken Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- 50/50 Gyro Pita$8.79
A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats
- 50/50 Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.79
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices
- Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Salmon Pita$10.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
- Salmon Pita Combo$14.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Veggie Souvlaki Pita$7.99
Freshly cut and grilled tomatoes, bell peppers, and red onions on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and kalamata olives, topped with Greek dressing
- Veggie Souvlaki Pita Combo$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Pork Pita$8.79
Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices and grilled to perfection
- Pork Pita Combo$12.79Out of stock
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Beef Pita$9.99
Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, grilled to perfection
- Beef Pita Combo$13.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Shrimp Pita$10.99
Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, grilled to perfection
- Shrimp Pita Combo$14.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Falafel Pita$7.99
Crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices, wrapped in a pita with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion and Greek dressing
- Falafel Pita Combo$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Souvlaki/Gyro Platters
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter$13.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
- Chicken Gyro Platter$13.99
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
- 50/50 Gyro Platter$13.99
A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats
- Chicken Souvlaki Platter$13.99
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices on a skewer
- Salmon Platter$15.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
- Falafel Platter$13.99
4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices
- Pork Platter$13.99Out of stock
Pork loin marinated in fresh herbs and spices, skewered and grilled to perfection
- Shrimp Platter$15.99
Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection
- Beef Platter$15.99
Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection
Add a Souvlaki!
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Side$4.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
- Chicken Gyro Side$4.99
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
- 50/50 Gyro Side$4.99
A blend of our beef and lamb, and chicken gyro meats
- Pork Souvlaki Side$4.99Out of stock
Skewered and grilled marinated pork loin
- Chicken Souvlaki Side$4.99
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices served on a skewer
- Falafel Side$4.99
4 crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices
- Shrimp Souvlaki Side$6.49
Shrimp marinated in a simple but delicious all-natural Souvlaki Fast original herb marinade, skewered and grilled to perfection
- Salmon Side$6.49
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
- Beef Souvlaki Side$6.49
Top quality beef cubed and marinated in our Souvlaki Fast original marinade recipe, skewered and grilled to perfection
Soups & Salads
- Small Greek Salad$7.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
- Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.
- Corfu Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, tomatoes and Feta. Served with honey lime dijon dressing on the side.
- Lentil Soup$4.99
Made with brown lentils, fresh greens and simple spices
- Avgolemono Soup$4.99
Classic Greek chicken soup thickened with a special blend of egg and lemon until silky
- Soup & Salad Combo$9.99
Your choice of Lentil or Avgolemono soup, with a Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.
- Spinach Pie & Salad Combo$11.99
Spinach pie with your choice of Greek, Corfu, or Caesar salad. Dressing served on the side.
The Classics
- Quarter Lemon Roasted Chicken$7.99
Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.
- Half Lemon Roasted Chicken$10.99
Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.
- Lamb Chops$21.99Out of stock
Grilled lamb chops with your choice of rice, fries or lemon potatoes and a side of Greek salad.
- Mousaka with Salad$14.99
Layers of potatoes, eggplant, ground beef topped with béchamel sauce and side of Greek salad.
- Pastitsio with Salad$13.99Out of stock
Thick pasta with ground beef topped with béchamel sauce, served with a side Greek salad.
American Fare
- Philly Steak$9.99
Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.
- Philly Steak Combo$13.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Philly$9.99
Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onion with white American cheese served on a pita or a hoagie.
- Chicken Philly Combo$13.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Hamburger$7.49
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a kaiser roll.
- Hamburger Combo$11.49
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Cheeseburger$7.99
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and white American cheese on a kaiser roll.
- Cheeseburger Combo$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Greek Burger$8.99
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion topped with tzatziki sauce and feta cheese on a kaiser roll.
- Greek Burger Combo$12.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
- Chicken Fingers$9.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries.
- Chicken Fingers Combo$13.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Sides
- Rice$3.00
- French Fries$3.75
- Greek Fries$5.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
- Spicy French Fries$5.75
- Lemon Potatoes$4.75
- Spinach Pie Side$6.75
- Tzatziki Side$5.75
- Hummus Side$5.75
- Spicy Feta Side$5.75
- Pita$1.00
- Dolmades$6.00
Stuffed grape leaves
- Sampler$9.00
Hummus, tzakziki, spicy feta, olives
- Extra Tzatziki Cup$0.50
- Extra Dressing Cup$0.50
- Extra Feta Cup$0.75
- Extra Hummus Cup$0.50
- Extra Spicy Feta Cup$0.75
- Extra Olives Cup$0.75
- Extra Honey Mustard Cup$0.50
- Extra Tahini Cup$0.75
- Olives (8 oz)$6.99
- Olive Oil (1 Liter)$25.00
- Olive Oil (3 Liter)$35.00
Desserts
- Baklava$3.75
Tradition honey-soaked filo dough filled with walnuts and almonds
- Cheesecake Baklava$4.95
This delectable dessert melds two favorites, cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough
- Chocolate Cheesecake Baklava$4.95
This delectable dessert melds two favorites, chocolate cheesecake and baklava, topped with flaky filo dough
- Kourabiedes$2.00
Greek wedding cookies, similar to butter cookies, topped with powdered sugar
- Rice Pudding$3.75
Rich and creamy Greek rice pudding recipe topped with cinnamon