Soy Cubano 1101 McKennie Ave Bay 2
DRINKS
Coffee
SODA
LUNCH/DINNER
SNACK
SANDWICHES
Cuban Sandwich
Mojo roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard
Pan con Bistec
Thin cut of steak, potato stix, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo
Pan con Lechon
Mojo pork sandwich, sautéed onions, potato stix Swiss cheese, mayo
Frita Cuban Burger
Ground beef, pork, and chorizo patty with frita tomato sauce, Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and potato stix
Chicken Cuban Club
Chicken breast, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri and mayo
CHA CHA
Cheese (swiss), Ham, Avocado and chimichurri
Bikini Sandwich
Grilled manchego cheese, portobello mushrooms, truffle butter (V)
Kids Ham n Cheese
Kidsd Grilled Cheese
PLATES
Mojo Pork
Slow-roasted pork butt marinated in sour orange-garlic mojo served with congri, yuca and plantains (gf)
Palomilla Steak
Thin cut of lime marinated top round steak, pan fried with onions served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains (gf)
Pollo a la Plancha
Lime marinaded chicken breast cooked on the flat top with onions served with black beans and rice and a side salad (gf)
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Flank simmered in a tomato sofrito, bell peppers, onions and olives served with congri, yuca and plantains (gf)
Black Bean Plate
black beans with white rice, boiled yuca, plantains, avocado, garnished with greens (Vg,gf)
Vegan Picadillo
Cuban seasoned tofu simmered in tomato sauce, wine, olives, and raisins served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains (Vg,gf)
Arroz con Pollo
“Chicken with Rice” one pot dish cooked with paella rice, red bell pepper, peas, and lime-cumin chicken thighs served with yuca and plantains
Masitas de Puerco
Fried pork chucks, topped with onions served with congri, yuca and plantains
Albondigas
Two Spanish style meatballs, simmered in a tomato sofrito sauce served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains
Pollo Empanizado
Lime marinaded thin chicken breast breaded with Cuban cracker meal served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains
Beef Picadillo
seasoned ground beef simmered in a tomato sofrito, bell peppers, and olives served with black beans and rice, yuca and plantains
Vaca Frita
Crispy fried shredded flank steak with onions topped with a lime cilantro mojo served with congri, yuca and plantains