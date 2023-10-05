Space Coast Cafe
Food
Sandwiches
Avocado Smash
English muffin, spinach leaves, tomatoes, avocado, red onion slivers, sprinkling of dill weed, and drizzle of olive oil
Breakfast Sandwich
sandwich comes with egg, cheese, & a bread choice. Sandwich options are extra.
Breakfast Sandwich, Plant-based
Plant-based egg & cheese on bread of choice. Option to add plant-based bacon $ & more.
Chicken Salad on Crossiant
house-made chicken salad served atop spinach leaves on warmed crossiant
Grilled Cheese
creamy cheddar slices melted between slices of golden bread
Lox & Bagel
bagel of choice, cream cheese, smoked salmon, slivered red onion, capers, a sprinkling of dill, and a squeeze of lemon juice
Salmon BLT
spinach leaves, tomato slices, smoked salmon, bacon slices atop golden bread dressed in our housemade lemon-dill aioli
Salads
Chicken Salad
a lighter house-made salad with Greek yogurt, grapes & almond
Lime-Cilantro Salad
a dressing of cilanto, lime, & sumac, tossed with kidney beans, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions--truly refreshing!
Pasta Salad
fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, & bell peppers combined with elbow pasta, tossed with a seasoned peppered dill-mayo dressing
Greek Salad
Traditional Greek Salad: Cucumber, Tomato, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, & Kalamata Olives with a sprinkling of orergano & black pepper, and a drizzle of Olive Oil. (Serving Size: 1 cup)
Parfaits
Granola Parfait
Vanilla or Plain Greek yogurt with Honey-Almond granola
Granola & Fruit Parfait
Vanilla or Plain Greek yogurt with Honey-Almond granola and seasonal berries.
Berry & Chia Yogurt Parfait
Chia seeds, honey, and cinnamon blended with Greek yogurt (vanilla suggested), topped with granola and seasonal berries.
Baked Goods
Bagel
plain, everything, or blueberry
English Muffin
You have a choice here. You can get it whole, split, or split and toasted.
Croissant
buttery croissant, heated upon request
Sweet Muffin
Sweet mufins with a flavor selection of blueberries, bananas, or chocolate.
Cookie
fresh baked in-house, chocolate chip & peanut butter options
Cake Pop
Danish
Flaky and buttery puff pastry folded around a simple cream cheese or fruit filling.
Cheese cake
Mini cheese cakes. Topping vary: berries, caramel and/or chocolate.
Donut Hole, chocolate/hazelnut
Chocolate donut holes sprinkled with hazelnut chips.
A la Carte
Egg
A scrambled egg patty.
Bacon
I'd put bacon on that!
Sausage
2 oz. pork sausage patty
Avocado
1/4 avocado added to your smoothie or sliced for your sandwich.
Tomato
To-may-to, to-mah-ta, it's still the "love apple"...layer it on!
Spinach
Fresh spinach added to your smoothie or layered on your sandwich.
Banana
Sometimes all you want is a banana. :)
Beverages
Espresso Beverage
Americano
Our Caffè Americano is made by layering hot water atop a double shot of espresso.
Espresso
Is it a one or a two shot espresso day?
Cappuccino
The traditional cappuccino... The espresso is poured into the bottom of the cup, followed by a similar amount of steamed milk. The top third of the drink consists of milk foam, which can be sprinkled with cinnamon or cocoa powder.
Ristretto
A double shot of espresso pulled as a single creating a more highly concentrated espresso beverage.
Coffee Beverage
Lattes
Latte
Hot: steamed, frothy milk, blended with a double shot of espresso; Iced: double espresso shot combined with milk and served over ice
Mocha Latte
Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
Caramel Latte
White Chocolate Latte
Lavender Latte
Pistachio Latte
Chocolate Raspberry Latte
Butter Pecan & Toffee Nut Latte
Maple Spice Latte
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Chai Espresso Latte
Cookie Butter Latte
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Healthy Smoothies, 16 oz
Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach
Cherries - Spinach - Avocado - Almond Butter - Ginger Chia Seeds - Raw Honey - Greek Yogurt
Blueberry Acai Antioxidant
Blueberries - Acai berry powder- Raw Honey - Coconut Milk
Cinnamon Rolled Oats Cinnamon - Brown Sugar
Vanilla Greek Yogurt - Almond Milk - Rolled Oats - Banana - Collagen Peptides
Honey Almond Milk Avocado
Almond Milk - Raw Honey - Avocado
Matcha Madness
Vanilla Greek Yogurt - Green Tea Matcha Powder - Milk of Choice
Peanut Butter Protein Packed
Banana - Peanut Butter - Vanilla Greek Yogurt - Whole Milk or Vanilla Soy Milk
Super Protein Chocolate (Plant Based)
Dark Chocolate - Rolled Oats - Chocolate Protein Powder - Vanilla Soy Milk
Signature Smoothies, 16 oz
Build your Own Smoothie
Includes milk or juice of choice and 6.5 oz of two fruits or veggies. Additional fruits/veggies and add-ins are extra $.
The Apollo:
Peaches & Vanilla Yogurt
The Curiosity:
Strawberry Banana & Boba Pearls
The Gemini:
Avocado, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt
The Sally Ride:
Chocolate Cherry
The Saturn V:
Caramel Banana
The Thirsk:
Peach Mango Banana Yogurt
The Wookie:
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana
Teas & Refreshers
Chai Tea
various combinations of spices and tea
Iced Tea
fresh tea steeped in french press, served over ice
Hot Tea 20 oz
fresh tea steeped in french press
Fruit Ade
blend of seasonal fruits, herbs, and sweetners served over ice
Plasma Drink
Strawberry, Acai, Green Tea, Coconut Milk
Dark Matter
Blueberries, Acai, Green Tea, Coconut Milk
Grab & Go Beverage
Waterloo Sparkling Water 12 oz
Naturally Flavored -- Zero Calories -- Zero Sugar or Artificial Sweeteners -- Zero Sodium -- 12 Fl Oz Cans -- Flavors vary.
Apple Juice, 10 oz
Orange Juice, 10 oz
Soda Beverage 12 oz
221BC Kombucha Tea 16 oz
Ouli Spice Soda 12 oz
Saltwater Coffee 12 oz
Snacks & Retail
Snacks
Biscotti
Chips
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Flavors vary... Jalapeño, Simply Sea Salt, Smokehouse BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar
Coconut Bar
Popcorn
Packaged popcorn. Brands may vary.
Power Bark
Protein Bar
Assorted brands & flavors.
Trail Mix
ZipFizz
Zipfizz is an energy drink-mix with micronutrients, vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and key amino acids. Zipfizz contains no sugar and 100 mg of caffeine per serving from natural sources. Add 1 tube of Zipfizz powder to 16-20 fl. oz. cold bottled water. Shake well. Not recommended for children, pregnant women, people sensitive to caffeine, or people with a health condition.