Food

Sandwiches

Sandwiches come as described yet, you can alter them or add to them as desired as we make sandwiches to order.
Avocado Smash

$5.49

English muffin, spinach leaves, tomatoes, avocado, red onion slivers, sprinkling of dill weed, and drizzle of olive oil

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

sandwich comes with egg, cheese, & a bread choice. Sandwich options are extra.

Breakfast Sandwich, Plant-based

$4.50

Plant-based egg & cheese on bread of choice. Option to add plant-based bacon $ & more.

Chicken Salad on Crossiant

$6.49

house-made chicken salad served atop spinach leaves on warmed crossiant

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

creamy cheddar slices melted between slices of golden bread

Lox & Bagel

$7.99

bagel of choice, cream cheese, smoked salmon, slivered red onion, capers, a sprinkling of dill, and a squeeze of lemon juice

Salmon BLT

$7.99

spinach leaves, tomato slices, smoked salmon, bacon slices atop golden bread dressed in our housemade lemon-dill aioli

Salads

Made fresh in-house.
Chicken Salad

$4.50+

a lighter house-made salad with Greek yogurt, grapes & almond

Lime-Cilantro Salad

$2.50+

a dressing of cilanto, lime, & sumac, tossed with kidney beans, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions--truly refreshing!

Pasta Salad

$3.00+

fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, & bell peppers combined with elbow pasta, tossed with a seasoned peppered dill-mayo dressing

Greek Salad

$3.00

Traditional Greek Salad: Cucumber, Tomato, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, & Kalamata Olives with a sprinkling of orergano & black pepper, and a drizzle of Olive Oil. (Serving Size: 1 cup)

Parfaits

Granola Parfait

$4.00

Vanilla or Plain Greek yogurt with Honey-Almond granola

Granola & Fruit Parfait

$5.00

Vanilla or Plain Greek yogurt with Honey-Almond granola and seasonal berries.

Berry & Chia Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Chia seeds, honey, and cinnamon blended with Greek yogurt (vanilla suggested), topped with granola and seasonal berries.

Baked Goods

Baked in-house or sourced from local bakeries and food purveyors.
Bagel

$2.50

plain, everything, or blueberry

English Muffin

$1.50

You have a choice here. You can get it whole, split, or split and toasted.

Croissant

$2.50

buttery croissant, heated upon request

Sweet Muffin

$3.25

Sweet mufins with a flavor selection of blueberries, bananas, or chocolate.

Cookie

$1.25

fresh baked in-house, chocolate chip & peanut butter options

Cake Pop

$1.00Out of stock
Danish

$3.25

Flaky and buttery puff pastry folded around a simple cream cheese or fruit filling.

Cheese cake

$3.70

Mini cheese cakes. Topping vary: berries, caramel and/or chocolate.

Donut Hole, chocolate/hazelnut

$0.75

Chocolate donut holes sprinkled with hazelnut chips.

A la Carte

dress it your way... crème de la crème
Egg

$0.75

A scrambled egg patty.

Bacon

$1.00

I'd put bacon on that!

Sausage

$1.00

2 oz. pork sausage patty

Avocado

$0.50

1/4 avocado added to your smoothie or sliced for your sandwich.

Tomato

$0.50

To-may-to, to-mah-ta, it's still the "love apple"...layer it on!

Spinach

$0.50

Fresh spinach added to your smoothie or layered on your sandwich.

Banana

$1.00

Sometimes all you want is a banana. :)

Beverages

Espresso Beverage

For our espresso beverages we use the Italian LavAzza coffee, offering a balanced taste profile, medium roast, 50% Arabica & 50% Robusta, with notes of dark chocolate and cinnamon.
Americano

$4.00+

Our Caffè Americano is made by layering hot water atop a double shot of espresso.

Espresso

$2.00+

Is it a one or a two shot espresso day?

Cappuccino

$2.50

The traditional cappuccino... The espresso is poured into the bottom of the cup, followed by a similar amount of steamed milk. The top third of the drink consists of milk foam, which can be sprinkled with cinnamon or cocoa powder.

Ristretto

$3.00

A double shot of espresso pulled as a single creating a more highly concentrated espresso beverage.

Coffee Beverage

Paying homage to our environs and our inspiration, we source our roasts from Savannah Coffee Roasters and Black Cat Coffee, offering dark, medium, & light roasts. Drips of the day vary.
Day's Roast

$3.50+

drip of the day

Frappe

$6.00+

cold, blended, cream or foam-topped coffee

Lattes

Select a signature flavor below or select "Latte" and create your own flavor. Lattes are made with a double shot of espresso & whole milk (plant-based milk options available).

Latte

$4.00+

Hot: steamed, frothy milk, blended with a double shot of espresso; Iced: double espresso shot combined with milk and served over ice

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

$4.75+

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

White Chocolate Latte

$4.75+

Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Pistachio Latte

$4.75+

Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.75+

Butter Pecan & Toffee Nut Latte

$4.75+

Maple Spice Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.75+

Chai Espresso Latte

$4.75+

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.75+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Healthy Smoothies, 16 oz

An offering of health-conscious blendings.

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry Spinach

$8.00

Cherries - Spinach - Avocado - Almond Butter - Ginger Chia Seeds - Raw Honey - Greek Yogurt

Blueberry Acai Antioxidant

$7.00

Blueberries - Acai berry powder- Raw Honey - Coconut Milk

Cinnamon Rolled Oats Cinnamon - Brown Sugar

$7.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt - Almond Milk - Rolled Oats - Banana - Collagen Peptides

Honey Almond Milk Avocado

$7.00

Almond Milk - Raw Honey - Avocado

Matcha Madness

$7.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt - Green Tea Matcha Powder - Milk of Choice

Peanut Butter Protein Packed

$7.00

Banana - Peanut Butter - Vanilla Greek Yogurt - Whole Milk or Vanilla Soy Milk

Super Protein Chocolate (Plant Based)

$7.00

Dark Chocolate - Rolled Oats - Chocolate Protein Powder - Vanilla Soy Milk

Signature Smoothies, 16 oz

Tried and true recipes offered, as well, a build-your-own option.
Build your Own Smoothie

$6.00

Includes milk or juice of choice and 6.5 oz of two fruits or veggies. Additional fruits/veggies and add-ins are extra $.

The Apollo:

$6.00

Peaches & Vanilla Yogurt

The Curiosity:

$7.00

Strawberry Banana & Boba Pearls

The Gemini:

$6.00

Avocado, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt

The Sally Ride:

$6.00

Chocolate Cherry

The Saturn V:

$6.00

Caramel Banana

The Thirsk:

$6.00

Peach Mango Banana Yogurt

The Wookie:

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

Kidz Beverage

Hot Chocolate 12 oz.

$3.00

smooth, velvety milk blended with dark chocolate sauce

Teas & Refreshers

Chai Tea

$4.00+

various combinations of spices and tea

Iced Tea

$3.00+

fresh tea steeped in french press, served over ice

Hot Tea 20 oz

$3.50

fresh tea steeped in french press

Fruit Ade

$4.00+Out of stock

blend of seasonal fruits, herbs, and sweetners served over ice

Plasma Drink

$4.00+Out of stock

Strawberry, Acai, Green Tea, Coconut Milk

Dark Matter

$4.00+Out of stock

Blueberries, Acai, Green Tea, Coconut Milk

Grab & Go Beverage

Waterloo Sparkling Water 12 oz

$1.25

Naturally Flavored -- Zero Calories -- Zero Sugar or Artificial Sweeteners -- Zero Sodium -- 12 Fl Oz Cans -- Flavors vary.

Apple Juice, 10 oz

$2.50
Orange Juice, 10 oz

$2.50
Soda Beverage 12 oz

$1.75

221BC Kombucha Tea 16 oz

$4.25Out of stock

Ouli Spice Soda 12 oz

$3.50

Saltwater Coffee 12 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Snacks & Retail

Retail

Astronaut Food

$7.00

Coffee Beans 1 lb.

$16.99

Edible Straws

$0.75

Snacks

Biscotti

$1.50Out of stock
Chips

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Flavors vary... Jalapeño, Simply Sea Salt, Smokehouse BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar

Coconut Bar

$3.50Out of stock
Popcorn

$1.00

Packaged popcorn. Brands may vary.

Power Bark

$1.50
Protein Bar

$2.00

Assorted brands & flavors.

Trail Mix

$1.00
ZipFizz

$2.00

Zipfizz is an energy drink-mix with micronutrients, vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and key amino acids. Zipfizz contains no sugar and 100 mg of caffeine per serving from natural sources. Add 1 tube of Zipfizz powder to 16-20 fl. oz. cold bottled water. Shake well. Not recommended for children, pregnant women, people sensitive to caffeine, or people with a health condition.