Online ordering
Space City Bagels 2155 Durham Dr #101
Food
Bagels
- Build Your Own$3.25
Build your own bagel sandwich
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Folded egg, cheddar, spiced mayo, and choice of protein
- Whole Lox of Love$16.00
Wild Alaskan salmon, red onions, capers, whipped cream cheese
- Single Bagel$2.50
Just a whole bagel to-go!
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.25
A bagel with just your choice of cream cheese/spread on it!
Pastries
Drinks
Drip Coffee & Cold Brew
Espresso Drinks
Wellness Lattes & Teas
Bottled Drinks
- GOAT$6.50
Greatest OatMilk of All Time! Made with espresso, oat milk, honey, and cinnamon. Bottled by Little Dreamer Coffee.
- Moon Brew$6.50
Chai, matcha, oat milk, bee2bee honey, and lunar spices. Bottled by Little Dreamer Coffee.
- Blue Bayou$6.50
Earl Grey Tea, Cornflowers, Sugar, Blue Spirulina, with your choice of milk
- Chocomo$6.50
Cold brew, espresso, Oaxacan chocolate, almonds, oat milk, and sugar. Bottled by Little Dreamer Coffee.
- Day Tripper (Bottled)$6.50
Cold brew, vanilla bean syrup, and oat milk
- Topo Chico 12oz$3.50
- Soda$3.00
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Kids Juice$1.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Celsius Can$3.00
- Gatorade Gatorlyte$3.50
Gear
Fun Stuff
Space City Bagels Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 991-8199
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM