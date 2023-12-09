Spaghetti Warehouse Columbus, OH
Small Plates
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Sliced bread topped with melted cheese blend
- Mozzarella Fritta$8.00
Crispy hand cut mozzarella cheese with marinara saucd
- Calamari$11.00
Fried calamari with marinara sauce
- Sicilian Sampler$15.00Out of stock
Mozzarella fritta, calamari and cheesebread
- SW Meatballs$7.00
- Gnocchi a la Arrabbiata$11.00
Gnocchi pasta in a spicy marinara topped with burrata cheese
- Chefs Board$17.00Out of stock
Assorted salamis and cheeses
Soup and Salad
- Warehouse Salad$10.00
Spring mix, bacon, mushrooms, blue cheese, tomatoes, onions and pesto vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
- Beet Salad$12.00Out of stock
Roasted beets, baby kale, candied walnuts, golden raisins, orange vinaigrette, goat cheese
- Italian Wedding Soup$8.00
Chicken broth, chicken, meatballs, pasta and vegetables
- Minestrone$8.00Out of stock
Vegetables and pasta in a seasoned beef and tomato broth
- Beer Chili$9.00
Ground beef, Samuel adams lager, cheddar cheese, onions
Burgers, Sandwich, Pizza
- Italian Burger$13.00
Beef patty, provolone cheese, fried mozzarella and crispy pepperoni
- Italian Grilled Cheese$12.00Out of stock
Ciabatta, salami, mortadella, garlic mayo, provolone, tomatoes
- Cheese Pizza$10.00Out of stock
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.00Out of stock
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese. Pepperoni
- Meat Lovers Pizza$13.00Out of stock
Pizza sauce, italian sausage, meatballas, pepperoni, mozzarella
- Veggie Pizza$12.00Out of stock
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, olives, pepperoncini
- Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00Out of stock
- Portabella Mushroom Panini$11.00Out of stock
Original Classics
- 15 Layer Lasagne$17.00
Lasagna pasta, meat sauce, italian pork sausage, ground beef, romano, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.00
Spaghetti topped with three pork and beef meatballs
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti in tomato sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.00
Creamy alfredo tossed with fettuccine pasta
- Four Cheese Raviolo$14.00
Four cheese filled ravioli tossed in a tomato-cream sauce
- Original Spaghetti with Classic Sauce$13.00
- Family Feast$55.00
Specialty Entrees
- Spaghetti Warehouse Carbonara$19.00
Spaghetti tossed in a cream sauce, bacon, caramelized onions topped with raw egg yolk
- Linguine Frutti di Mare$21.00
Shrimp, mussels and calamari tossed in a spicy white wine-tomato sauce, spinach and basil
- Zuchini al Aglio Olio$18.00
Spaghetti , zuchini, spinach, broccoli in a garlic and olive oil sauce topped with tomato bruschetta
- Chicken Marsala$19.00
Grilled Chicken breast smotheres in mushroom marsala sauce with choice of side
- Lemon Roasted Salmon$21.00
7 oz herb roasted salmon with choice of side
- Herb Grilled Sirloin$23.00
8 oz grille sirloin steak with choice of side
- Chicken Spiedini$16.00Out of stock
Grilled chicken skewer with vegetables and choice of side
- Steak Spiedini$24.00Out of stock
Grilled sirloin steak skewer with vegetables and choice of side
- Shrimp Spiedini$18.00Out of stock
Grilled shrimp skewer with vegetables and choice of side
Sides
- Side Fettuccine Alfredo$8.00
Fettuccine in alfredo sauce
- Side Spaghetti Marinara$7.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
- Smoked Mozzarella Mac n Cheese$5.00Out of stock
Macaroni in a smoked mozzarella cheese sauce
- Parmesan Steak Fries$6.00
Steak fries tossed in herbs
- Grilled Vegetables$6.00
Assorted grilled vegetables
- Brussels Sprouts$6.00Out of stock
- Baked Pepperoni and Cheese$3.00
- Side Marinara Sauce$1.00
- Side Alfredo Sauce$2.00
- Side Meat Sauce
- Melted Mozzarella$3.00
Liquor
- Courvoisier$11.00
- E&J Brandy$9.00
- Campari$10.00
- Averna Amaro$10.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Dolin Genepy$10.00
- Luxardo Cordial$11.00
- Dry Curacao$8.00
- St. Elizabeth Allspice$9.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Lux and Umbria$8.00
- Plymouth$9.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Hamilton 86$8.00
- J.M White Rum$10.00
- Dewars White$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- Cazadores Reposado$9.00
- Espolon Blanco$8.00
- Illegal Mezcal$10.00
- Patron$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$11.00
- Old Forrester 86$8.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$9.00
- Evan Williams Bonded$8.00
- Old Grandad Bonded$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Watershed Vodka$7.00
- Wheatly Vodka$8.00
- Double$3.00
Wine
- Colli Euganei Pinot Grigio (GL)$8.00
- Oberon Chardonnay (GL)$12.00
- Drylands Sauvignon Blanc (GL)$12.00
- Myburgh Bros Chenin Blanc (GL)$9.00
- Malgra Moscato (GL)$10.00
- Silver Gate Chardonnay (GL)$7.00
- Vento Di Mare Pinot Noir (GL)$9.00
- Pattin Chianti (GL)$10.00
- Vivaldi Ripasso (GL)$11.00
- Avignonesi Super Tuscan (GL)$10.00
- Sella Antica Rosso (GL)$9.00
- M. Dean Cabernet (GL)$9.00
- Frescobaldi Toscana (GL)$7.00
- Silver Gate Cabernet (GL)$7.00
- Zonin Prosecco (GL)$9.00
- Bedin Prosecco (GL)$8.00
- Silver Gate Cabernet (BTL)$25.00
- Frescobaldi Rosso (BTL)$25.00
- 14 Hands Hot to Trot (BTL)$26.00
- M. Dean Cabernet (BTL)$32.00
- Vento Di Mare Pinot Noir (BTL)$32.00
- Pattin Chianti (BTL)$36.00
- Avignonesi Tuscan (BTL)$36.00
- Vivaldi Ripasso (BTL)$39.00
- Peterson Mendo Blendo (BTL)$40.00
- Usigilian del Vescovo Super Tuscan (BTL)$42.00
- Rivers Edge Pinot Noir (BTL)$45.00
- Salchetto Vino Nobile (BTL)$50.00
- Cascina Radice Barolo (BTL)$65.00
- Sella Antica Rosso (BTL)$32.00
- Borgogno Nebbiolo (BTL)$55.00
- AD 1212 Rosso (BTL)$58.00
- Allegrini (BTL)$48.00
- Marrans Fleurie Gamay (BTL)$50.00
- Ridge Zinfandel (BTL)$76.00
- Orin Swift Abstract (BTL)$82.00
- Prisoner Red Blend (BTL)$95.00
- Trefethen Cabernet (BTL)$115.00
- Justin Justification (BTL)$125.00
- Silver Gate Chardonnay (BTL)$25.00
- Colli Euganei Pinot Grigio (BTL)$28.00
- Myburgh Bros Chenin Blanc (BTL)$32.00
- Malgra Moscato (BTL)$36.00
- Prost Riesling (BTL)$38.00Out of stock
- San Querico Vernaccia (BTL)$42.00
- Drylands Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)$42.00
- Oberon Chardonnay (BTL)$42.00
- Dry Creek Fume Blanc (BTL)$32.00
- Bedin Prosecco (BTL)$38.00
- Zonin Prosecco (BTL)$42.00