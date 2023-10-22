Spaghettini 3005 Old Ranch Parkway
Appetizers
house made marinara - spicy remoulade
toasted baguette - goat cheese - balsamic vinaigrette
house made marinara - grilled ciabatta
pommery mustard - cream - white wine - shallots
maryland style - pickled onion - peasto aioli
cucumber - avocado - ponzu - mustard aioli - toasted baguette
filet mignon - wild arugula - shaved red onion - capers - reggiano - toasted baguette
charantais melon - prosciutto di parma - 18 year balsamic
Soups & Salads
Pizza
mozarella - basil
mozzarella
bbq sauce - red onion - cilantro
garlic & rosemary olive oil - mozarella - goat cheese
crispy pork - dates - extre virgin olive oil - arugula - mozzarella - goat cheese - aged balsamic
Pasta
six-house berkshire pork meatballs - house made marinara - basil
roasted garlic sauce - oven dried tomatoes
shell pasta - lobster - shrimp - jumbo lump crab - parmesan cream - rustic breadcrumps
tomatoes - basil - extra virgin olive oil - house made marinara
preserved meyer lemon
Entrees
lightly breaded - spaghetti marinara - parmesan - mozzarella
sweet corn risotto - heirloom carrots - red wine reduction
sweet potato - sauteed spinach - fried capers - citrus butter
jasmine rice - bok choy - lemongrass butter - soy grand marnier sauce
parmesan crust - potato puree - grilled broccolini - citrus butter
potato puree - sauteed spinach - red wine lamb jus
crispy smashed potatoes - creamed spinach - red wine reduction - compound butter
peppercorn crust - aged cheddar mac & cheese - onion rings - red wine & wild mushroom reduction
Sides
shell pasta - aged cheddar - parmesan frico
garlic - parmesan cheese
dill horseradish sauce - cranberries - rustic breadcrumbs
sun-dried tomatoes - reggiano
calabrian butter - fennel - micro cilantro
Dessert
caramel sauce - whipped cream
brown butter wafer - vanilla bean ice cream
rum sauce - vanilla bean ice cream
graham cracker crust - caramelized sugar - lemon curd
vanilla bean ice cream - fresh whipped cream