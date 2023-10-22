Appetizers

Fried Calamari
$27.00

house made marinara - spicy remoulade

Tomato Bruschetta
$24.00

toasted baguette - goat cheese - balsamic vinaigrette

Berkshire Pork Meatballs
$27.00

house made marinara - grilled ciabatta

Pommery Shrimp
$33.00

pommery mustard - cream - white wine - shallots

Crab Cakes
$37.00

maryland style - pickled onion - peasto aioli

Ahi Tower
$27.00

cucumber - avocado - ponzu - mustard aioli - toasted baguette

Aged Beef Carpaccio
$27.00

filet mignon - wild arugula - shaved red onion - capers - reggiano - toasted baguette

Beets & Burrata
$22.00

charantais melon - prosciutto di parma - 18 year balsamic

Soups & Salads

Soup - Bowl
$16.00
Cioppino
$18.00

halibut - shrimp - jumbo lump crab

Seafood Mango Salad
$41.00

romaine hearts - bean sprouts - pixie tangerines - green onion - won ton strips

Red Oak & Bibb Salad
$15.00
Caesar Salad
$17.00
Wedge
$18.00

applewood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese dressing

Pizza

Margherita
$24.00

mozarella - basil

Pepperoni Pizza
$26.00

mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza
$26.00

bbq sauce - red onion - cilantro

Wild Mushroom Pizza
$25.00

garlic & rosemary olive oil - mozarella - goat cheese

Guanciale Pizza
$26.00

crispy pork - dates - extre virgin olive oil - arugula - mozzarella - goat cheese - aged balsamic

Pasta

Spaghettini & Meatballs
$32.00

six-house berkshire pork meatballs - house made marinara - basil

Wild Mushroom, Chicken, & Roasted Garlic Penne
$32.00

roasted garlic sauce - oven dried tomatoes

Seafood Pasta
$48.00

shell pasta - lobster - shrimp - jumbo lump crab - parmesan cream - rustic breadcrumps

Capellini Pomodoro
$28.00

tomatoes - basil - extra virgin olive oil - house made marinara

Butternut Squash Ravioli
$28.00
Fettucine Al Limone
$26.00

preserved meyer lemon

Bolognese
$32.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan
$38.00

lightly breaded - spaghetti marinara - parmesan - mozzarella

Short Ribs
$46.00

sweet corn risotto - heirloom carrots - red wine reduction

Horseradish Crusted Wild Halibut
$54.00

sweet potato - sauteed spinach - fried capers - citrus butter

Caramelized Salmon
$48.00

jasmine rice - bok choy - lemongrass butter - soy grand marnier sauce

Chilean Seabass
$58.00

parmesan crust - potato puree - grilled broccolini - citrus butter

New Zealand Lamb Chops
$65.00

potato puree - sauteed spinach - red wine lamb jus

Aged Filet Mignon
$68.00

crispy smashed potatoes - creamed spinach - red wine reduction - compound butter

Prime Bone-In Rib Eye
$95.00

peppercorn crust - aged cheddar mac & cheese - onion rings - red wine & wild mushroom reduction

Australian Lobster Tail
$75.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese
$16.00

shell pasta - aged cheddar - parmesan frico

Crispy Smashed Potatoes
$14.00

garlic - parmesan cheese

Roasted Brussels Sprouts
$16.00

dill horseradish sauce - cranberries - rustic breadcrumbs

Broccoli
$16.00

sun-dried tomatoes - reggiano

Eggplant Parmesan
$16.00

calabrian butter - fennel - micro cilantro

French Fries
$14.00
Corn Risotto
$16.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake
$14.00

caramel sauce - whipped cream

Chocolate Cake
$14.00

brown butter wafer - vanilla bean ice cream

Caramelized Bread Pudding
$14.00

rum sauce - vanilla bean ice cream

Meyer Lemon Cheesecake
$14.00

graham cracker crust - caramelized sugar - lemon curd

Tahitian Vanilla Butter Cake
$14.00

vanilla bean ice cream - fresh whipped cream

Yelp Dessert
$14.00