Spahr's Seafood Downtown
Food
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler$16.00
Mini crabcakes, hush puppies, crawfish pies, crawfish queso, and our famous onion sticks!
- Bayou Bread$12.00
- Boudin Egg Rolls w/ Strawberry PepperJelly$12.00
- Cajun Cornbread$13.00
Creamy cornbread, battered and fried and topped with crab, shrimp, and crawfish cream sauce.
- Crab AuGratin$14.00
- Crab Cake Minis$13.00
- crawfish fries$13.00
- Crawfish Pies$9.25
- Crawfish Queso$12.00
- Creole Crab Dip$13.00
Lump crab meat dip made with cream cheese, creole mustard, and light seasoning. Served cold with house made crostinis.
- Duck Strips w/ Satsuma Pepper Jelly$13.00
- Fried Crab Fingers$20.00
- Gator Bites with Creolaise$13.00
- Green tomatoes with Craw Sauce$12.00
- Grilled Crab Cakes$13.00
Mini Crab Cakes grilled and served with coleslaw and root beer reduction.
- Grilled Crabcake Reduction$13.00
- Honey Sriracha Crawfish$13.00
Fried Louisiana crawfish tails tossed with our honey sriracha sauce over a bed of coleslaw
- Honey Sriracha Shrimp$13.00
Fried Louisiana crawfish tails tossed with our honey sriracha sauce over a bed of coleslaw
- hot honey waffle$12.00
- Hush Puppies$7.00
- Onion Sticks App$9.00
- Oyster Parmesan$15.00
- Sauteed Crab Fingers$20.00
- Spinach, Artichoke, & Crab Dip$13.00
Soups
Salads
- Boiled Shrimp Remoulade Salad$13.00
Heritage salad mix, fried green tomatoes, boiled jumbo shrimp, boiled egg, grape tomato, topped with remoulade
- Crawfish Remoulade Salad$15.00
Fried Louisiana Crawfish tails a top a bed of heritage mix and 2 fried green tomato wheels, garnished with green onions.
- House Salad$8.00
- Seafood Salad$16.00
- Seared tuna cobb salad$15.00
Seafood
- Bill's Seafood Platter$42.00
Two cups of gumbo with a collection of Bill’s favorites; catfish chips, popcorn shrimp, fried Louisiana crawfish tails, two crabcake minis, and softshell delight. Served with our famous onion sticks, hush puppies and toast. Please no substitutions.
- Blackened Drum$17.00
Red Fish fillet, seasoned and blackened. Topped with crawfish cream sauce and served with broccoli
- Blackened Trout$17.00
Red Fish fillet, seasoned and blackened. Topped with crawfish cream sauce and served with broccoli
- Blackened Tuna$17.00
8 oz Yellow fin tuna steak blackened to your temp and served with lemon crab sauce and broccoli
- Blackened Tuna w/ Rice Cake$26.00
- Catfish Chips$15.00
- Catfish fillet$15.00
- Crabcake Platter$17.00
- Crawfish Platter$15.00
- Crawfish Stew w/ Chips$12.00
- EatFit Blackened Drum$17.00
Red fish fillet grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Served with side salad or broccoli. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitbayou program developed with Oschner Health.
- EatFit Grouper$22.00
- EatFit Halibut$24.00
- EatFit Shrimp$13.00
12 Jumbo Shrimp grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.
- EatFit Trout$17.00
Red fish fillet grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Served with side salad or broccoli. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitbayou program developed with Oschner Health.
- EatFit Tuna$17.00
8 oz of Yellow Fin Tuna steak cooked to your temp with light seasoning and olive oil. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.
- Fried Catfish w/ Crawfish Etouffee$22.00
- Grilled Swordfish with Gnocchi$26.00
- Grouper FOD$22.00
- Halibut FOD$24.00
- Oyster Platter$21.00
- Red Snapper$17.00
- Seafood Platter w/ Chips$26.00
- Shrimp Platter$13.00
- Shrimp Stew$15.00
Other Platters
Pasta
Sandwiches
- Bayou Chicken Melt$9.00
Blackened chicken breast topped with grilled onions, peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, bacon and spicy Cajun mayo.
- Bayou Chicken Melt Boy$16.00
- Beer Battered Mahi Mahi$13.00
- Blackened Shrimp Poboy$12.00
- Catchip Poboy$12.00
- Combo Poboy$16.00
- Crab Cake on Bun$9.00
- Crabcake Poboy$16.00
- Hamburger on Bun$8.50
- Hamburger Poboy$12.00
- Oyster on Bun$16.00
- Oyster Poboy$23.00
- Popcorn Shrimp Poboy$11.00
- Shrimp Poboy$11.00
- Soup & 1/2 Boy
Kids
Sides
- add 3 French Bread$1.00
- Broccoli$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$4.00
- Fries$3.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.00
- Grilled Broccoli$3.00
- Herbed Potatoes$3.00
- Plain Pasta$3.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Side Onion Sticks$3.00
- Side Rice$1.50
- Side Rice Dressing$3.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Tortilla Chips$2.00
- Sweet Potato Casserole$3.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- VOD$4.00
- garlic mashed potatoes$3.00
Desserts
- Bread Pudding$7.00
- Cheesecake$8.00
- Cheesecake with Chocolate$8.00
- Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$6.00Out of stock
- Croissant Beignets$5.00
- Key Lime Pie$8.00
- Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
- Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding$6.00
- Rum Cake$6.00
- Sweet Potato Panna Cotta$8.00
- Waffle Sundae$8.00
Toasted brown sugar waffle, topped with a scoop of smoked bourbon maple ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Breakfast
- American Cheese$1.00
- Bacon (3)$4.00
- Biscuit$2.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
Cubed red potatoes, fried until crispy on the outside and tossed in a lite Cajun seasoning.
- Cheddar$1.00
- Croissant$2.00
- Egg$2.00
- Grits$2.00
- Ham$4.00
- Hash Browns$5.00
Shredded potatoes, grilled.
- Local Sausage Link$4.00
4 oz of locally made fresh breakfast sausage
- Oatmeal$3.00
- Pepper Jack$1.00
- Sausage Patty (2)$4.00
- Side of White Gravy$4.00
- Toast$2.00
- Biscotti$1.25
- Croissant Beignets$5.00
- Pain Perdu$8.00
French bread dipped in our custard mix, grilled and topped with powdered sugar and served with seasonal fruit.
- Bourgeois Omelet$12.00
Fresh local sausage, onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese.
- Crawfish Omelet$14.00
2 egg omelet with sauteed Louisiana crawfish tails, onions, and peppers
- Loaded Omelet$10.00
- Meat Lover's Omelet$12.00
2 egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage, onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- Omelet$8.00
2 egg with just cheese
- Seafood Omelet$17.00
Shrimp, crabmeat, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with crawfish sauce and served with biscuit or toast.
- Shrimp Omelet$14.00
3 egg whites, grilled shrimp, tomato, peppers with whole wheat biscuit or whole wheat toast.
- Western Omelet$12.00
2 egg omelet with ham, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapenos, and Cheddar
- Veggie Omelet$12.00
2 egg omelet with Broccoli, Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers
- 2nd Shift$12.00
- Bayou Benedict$14.00
Split biscuit topped with choice of meat, eggs, and crawfish sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
- Biscuit & Gravy$7.00
Split biscuit topped with crumbled local sausage and peppered cream sauce.
- Breakfast Biscuit$7.00
- Breakfast Potato Bowl$8.00
Our breakfast potatoes with onions, peppers, cheese, choice of meat and topped with a fried egg.
- Cajun Grits$9.00
Large bowl of grits made with crumbled bacon, green onions, lightly seasoned, garnished with Cheddar and topped with a fried sunny side up egg
- Colonel Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs cooked your way, choice of meat, toast or biscuit, and grits.
- Crabcake Benedict$17.00
Split biscuit, topped with fried crab cakes, egg, and topped with lemon crab sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
- Crawfish Beignets$10.00
- Downtown Burger$14.00
- EatFit Sandwich$9.00
- Eggs Benedict w/ Lump Crab$13.00
- Grits & Beef Tenderloin Grillades$12.00
- Healthy Choice$10.00
4 egg whites, whole wheat toast, a slice of bacon, and seasonal fruit.
- Little Sunshine$5.00
- NY Strip & Eggs$26.00
- Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Sauteed shrimp in our signature cream sauce over grits served with a slice of bacon and a biscuit.
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$2.45
- Barq's Bottled Rootbeer$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Bottomless Coffee$2.25
- Bottomless Coke$2.79
- Bottomless Coke Zero$2.79
- Bottomless Diet Coke$2.79
- Bottomless Dr. Pepper$2.79
- Bottomless Iced Tea$2.79
- Bottomless Lemonade$2.79
- Bottomless Sprite$2.79
- Bottomless Sweet Tea$2.79
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.00
- Gallon Tea$6.00
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Glass Water
- Grapefruit Juice$2.45
- Hot Chocolate$0.99
- Hot Green Tea$1.50
- Hot Tea$1.50
- Milk$2.45
- Orange Juice$2.45
- Paradise Cooler$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.45
- Ponchatoula Lemonade$7.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- Satsuma Fizz$6.00
- Shirley Temple$2.25
- Soda Water$1.00
- Tonic$1.50
- V8$3.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.00
- Virgin Margarita$5.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
Lunch Special
Lunch
- Thibodaux Thursday Beef Stew Lunch$12.00
- Thibodaux Monday Red Bean Lunch$11.00
- Thibodaux Tuesday Pork Chop Lunch$11.00
- Thibodaux Wednesday Shrimp Stew Lunch$11.00
- Thibodaux Thursday Chicken Fried Steak Lunch$13.00
- Thibodaux Friday White Bean Lunch$11.00
- Thibodaux Monday Hamburger Steak Lunch$11.00
- Thibodaux Tuesday Fried Chicken Breast Lunch$13.00
- Thibodaux Wednesday Shrimp Fettuccine Lunch$13.00
- Thibodaux Thursday Chicken Stew$11.00
- Thibodaux Friday Crab Cake Fettuccine Lunch$13.00