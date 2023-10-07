SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS 723 North Milwaukee Avenue
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BACON AT BAR
Thick Cut Peppered Nueske Bacon With Bourbon Maple Glaze
DEVILED EGGS
Candied Bacon, Paprika And Lemon Arugula
BAKED PRETZELS
3 Pretzel Sticks, Brown Sugar Bourbon Butter. Spicy Mustard & Beer Cheese
FRIED PICKLES
Hand Breaded With Cajun Ranch
GATOR
Hand Breaded Alligator Tail Jalapeno Honey Mustard.
ROASTED BONE MARROW
3 Bones Roasted With Parsley Shallot Vinaigrette. 3 Garlic Crostinis
SMOKED WINGS
8 Wings With Choice Of Sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Pita Bread
BANANA PEPPERS
Banana W/Sausage. Garlic Crostinis And Lemon Arugula
TRADITIONAL WINGS
8 Wings With Choice Of Sauce
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS
Cooked Golden With Cajun Ranch
HUMMUS
EXTRA PITA
SOUPS
SALADS
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna, Spinach & Mixed Greens, Feta, Red Onion, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Crouton, Parmesan, Caeser Dressing
Chopped Salad
Chicken, Avocado, Hearts Of Palm, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber
Large House Salad
Marinated Steak Salad
Medallion Skewer, Mixed Greens, Corn, Blue Cheese, Pineapple Papaya Red Pepper Salsa, Tomato
Small House Salad
Spears Signature Salad
Grilled Romaine, Chicken, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, Parmeson, Creamy Balsamic
SANDWICHES
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
Sriracha Mayo, Bar Bacon, Pepperjack, Provolone, Cheddar Cheeses
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB
Pepper Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Creole Mayo, Brioche Bun
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Mayo, Brioche Bun
JURASSIC PORK
Pulled Pork, Pepper Jack Cheese, Coleslaw, Cripsy Onions, Bbq Drizzle, Boat Loaf
FILET SLIDERS
3 Filets, Crispy Onion, Horseraddish Cream, Slider Buns
SPICY SHRIMP TACOS
3 Sriracha Marinated Rock Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Pineapple Papaya Salsa, Asain Slaw, Sriracha Cream
BURGERS
Angry Burger
Nacho/Pepper Jack Cheese Blend, Sriracha Mayo, Roasted Jalapeno, Pretzel Bun
BACON COFFEE BURGER
Coffee Rubbed Beef, Bar Bacon, Cheddar, Dr Pepper Bbq, Arugula, Onions, Tomato, Pretzel Bun
Bison Burger
Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Shitake Mushrooms, Spears Secret Sauce, Pretzel Bun
CLASSIC BURGER
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Elk Burger
Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Pepper, Sauteed Mushroom, Roasted Garlic Mayo Brioche Bun
Ghostbuster Burger
Garlic Parmesan, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Jalapeno Jelly, Tomato, Arugula, Brioche Bun
HANGOVER BURGER
Over Easy Egg, Merkts Cheddar, Cripy Onions, Bacon, Brioche Bun
Leopold Burger
Vension & Waygu Blended, Bar Bacon, Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Pepper, Sriracha Mayo, Pretzel Bun
Mini Burgers
3 Beef Sliders, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Spears Secret Sauce, Slider Buns
Patty Melt Burger
Cheddar Cheesse, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Marble Rye
Southwestern Black Bean
Patty - Mushroom, Rice, Onion, Red Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese. Sriracga Mayo, Pico, Brioche Bun
SPEARS BURGER
Bone Marrow, Merkts Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Parsley Vinaigrette, Brioche Bun
Turkey Burger
Homemade Turkey Patty, Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Creole Mayo, Brioche Bun
Wagyu Burger
Bar Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun
ENTREES
SKIRT STEAK
8oz Marinated Skirt Steak, Garlic Mashed Potato, Chipotle Corn
WHISKEY CHICKEN
8oz Sauteed Chicken Breast, Creamy Bourbon Mushroom & Shallot Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potato, Sauteed Broccoli
BOURBON PORK CHOP
Center Cut, Sauteed With Apples, Onions, Spicy Bourbon Maple Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potato, Cripsy Brussel Sprouts
FISH N CHIPS
Atlantic Cod Season Beer Batter, Hand Cut Fries, Tartar, Coleslaw Garnish
SALMON
Wild Caught Atlantic, Jalapeno Honey, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Zoodles
GRILLED SWORDFISH
Mango Pico De Gallo, Fingerling Potato, Sauteed Broccoli
SPICY SHRIMP CAVATAPPI
Cavatappi Noodle, Creamy Vodka Sauce, Shrimp, Sausage, Red Pepper, Onion, Parmesan Bread Crumbs
CAJUN CHICKEN LINGUINE
Cajun Flour Chicken, Creamy Linguine, Parmesan, Sun Dried Tomato, Green Onions
BEVERAGES
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Tonic
Soda
Cranberry
OJ
Pineapple
Grapefruit
Milk
Hot Tea
Dr. Pepper
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
1919 Rootbeer
Chocolate Milk
Sugar Free Red Bull
Red Bull
Pelligrino
Fiji
SIDES
Fries
Bbq Chips
Sweet Bbq Seasoning
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprout Pretals, Flash Fried, Balsamic Reduction, Toasted Almond, Green Onion
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Noodles, Beer Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Chipotle Corn
Sriracha Cream, Parmesan Cheese
Mashed Potato
Fresh Baked Bread
Garlic Butter
Rice Pilaf
Creamy Coleslaw
Sauteed Broccoli
Vampire Fries
Garlic
Steamed Broccoli
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
BOURBON BUTTER CAKE
Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Pecans, Bourbon Caramel Drizzle
BEIGNET DONUTS
5 Fresh Donuts, Powered Sugar, Chocolate
APPLE FRITTERS
Sliced Green Apples, Fireball Whiskey Batter, Cooked Golden, Cinnamon Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cram, Caramel Drizzle
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Vanilla Bean, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Cherry
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE
Blueberry Mint Drizzle
MAPLE SWEET POTATO CHEESE CAKE
COTTON CANDY
Rotating Flavors
VANILLA SUNDAE
ONE SCOOP VANILLA
BAR
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
SPEARS OLD FASHIONED
SPEARS MANHATTAN
SMOKED ELK
SPEARS SAZAREC
WHISKEY SOUR
BLACKBERRY BOURBON LEMONADE
SWEET TEA
PORNSTAR MARTINI
ESPRESSO MARTINI
PALOMA
SPICY MANGO MARGARITA
MINT MELON BALL
PINEAPPLE FLOWER SPRITZ
WHICKED PICKLE BLOODY MARY
TAMARIND BLOODY MARY
BOURBON OF THE DAY
ZERO PROOF/VIRGIN
BOTTLES
3 Floyds Gumballhead
Wheat beer - American pale wheat. Munster, in. 5.6% abv. 35 IBU
3 Floyds, 3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Pale ale - American. Munster, in. 6.5% abv. 62 IBU
Allagash White
Wheat beer - witbier. Portland, me. 5.2% abv. 13 IBU
Angry Orchard
Cider - sweet. Walden, NY. 5% abv. 10 IBU
Brewdog, Hazy Jane Alcohol-Free
Non-alcoholic beer - IPA. Ellon, aberdeenshire. 0.5% abv. 15 IBU
Bud Light
Lager - American light. St. Louis, Mo. 4.2% abv. 6 IBU
Budweiser
St. Louis, Mo. 5% abv. 12 IBU
Coors Light
Lager - American light. Golden, co. 4.2% abv. 10 IBU
Corona Extra
Lager - Mexican. Mazatlán, sinaloa. 4.6% abv. 18 IBU
Corona Light
Lager - Mexican. Mazatlán, sinaloa. 4.1% abv. 18 IBU
Funny Water Citrus
Funny Water Cucumber Mint
Funny Water Watermelon
Guinness, Guinness Draught 0.0
Non-alcoholic beer - porter. Dublin, county Dublin. 28 IBU
Hacker-Pschorr
Wheat beer -hefeweizen. Munich, bayern. 5.5% abv. 12 IBU
Heineken
Lager - pale. Zoeterwoude, zuid-holland. 5% abv. 19 IBU
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Cranberry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pear
Highnoon Guava
Highnoon Kiwi
Highnoon Lime
Highnoon Peach
Kona Big Wave
Golden ale - American. Kailua Kona, hi. 4.4% abv. 21 IBU
Kona Longboard Island Lager
Lager - pale. Kailua Kona, hi. 4.6% abv. 20 IBU
Michelob Ultra
Lager - American light. St. Louis, Mo. 4.2% abv. 10 IBU
Miller High Life
Milwaukee, WI. 4.6% abv. 7 IBU
Miller Lite
Lager - American light. Milwaukee, WI. 4.2% abv. 10 IBU
Modelo
Na Heineken 0.0
Non-alcoholic beer - lager. Zoeterwoude, zuid-holland
NA Lagunitas IPA
New Belgium Fat Tire
Golden ale - American. Fort Collins, co. 5.2% abv. 15 IBU
Nutrl Lemonade
Nutrl Pineapple
PBR
Lager - American. San Antonio, TX. 4.8% abv. 10 IBU
Revolution Anti Hero
White Claw Black Cherry
Hard seltzer. Chicago, IL. 5% abv
White Claw Raspberry
Hard seltzer. Chicago, IL. 5% abv
White Claw Seltzer Mango
Hard seltzer. Chicago, IL. 5% abv
White Claw Watermelon
Hard seltzer, Chicago, IL. 5% abv
System 0% Seltzer
Long Drink
Stella Cidre
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
BOULEVARDIE
AMARETTO STONE SOUR
APPLETINI
BAYBREEZE
BLACK RUSSIAN
CADILLAC MARGARITA
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
COSMO
DARK AND STORMY
FUZZY NAVEL
FRENCH KISS MARTINI
IRISH COFFEE
LEMON DROP MARTINI
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA
MAI TAI
MINT JULEP
MOJITO
NEGRONI
SEA BREEZE
SEX ON THE BEACH
TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND
WASHINGTON APPLE MARTINI
WHITE RUSSIAN
APEROL SPRITZ
KENTUCKY MULE
MOSCOW MULE
IRISH MULE
TEQUILA MULE
FLIGHTS
WINE BY GLASS
COPPER RIDGE CABERNET
RODNEY STRONG CABERNET
1000 STORIES ZIN
J LOHR PINOT NIOR
ERUPTION RED BLEND
NATURA MALBEC
MEIOMI PINOT NIOR
MONDAVI CABERNET
COPPER RIDGE CHARDONNAY
RODNEY STRONG CHARDONNAY
MOVENDO MOSCATO
SANTA MARGARITA PINOT GRIGIO
GUENOC
SONOMA CHARDONNAY
OYSTER BAY SAUV BLANC
ECCO PINOT GRIGIO
PALM ROSE
SERENITY ROSE
CASTELLO PROSECCO
WINE BY BOTTLE
GLASSES
Copper Ridge Cabernet BTL
Rodney Strong Cabernet BTL
1000 Stories Zin BTL
J Lohr Pinot Nior BTL
Eruption Red Blend BTL
Natura Malbec BTL
Meiomi Pinot Nior BTL
Mondavi Cabernet BTL
Prisoner Cabernet BTL
Copper Ridge Chardonnay BTL
Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL
Movendo Moscato BTL
Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL
Guenoc BTL
Sonoma Chardonnay BTL
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc BTL
Ecco Pinot Grigio BTL
Palm Rose BTL
Serenity Rose BTL
Castello Prosecco BTL
LIQUOR
BOURBONS
11 Wells
A bit of oak, light vanilla, just a bit of hot alcohol and vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and orange marmalade
1792 Bottled in Bond
Limited edition* charred oak and fresh mint. Subtle caramel apple tones are delicately balanced with the lingering essence of coffee and black pepper
1792 Small Batch
Rye spice, vanilla, and caramel
2XO INKEEPERS BLEND
Limited** viscous with notes of caramel and vanilla on the front, moving to bright ripe red fruit in the middle, and finishing with a mild peppery spice
Ad Laws Four Grain
Fruit, vanilla, caramel, toasted nuts, leather, tobacco, and malty cereal
Amador Double Barrel
Top note is grain-heavy, cherry, clove and cinnamon. The finish is long and oaky with a touch of dark chocolate
Amador Ten Barrels
Notes of hop-spices, two-row barley, toffee, butterscotch, rich citrus, orange, warm caramel, and nougat
Angel's Envy
Marriage of bourbon and port. Flavors of vanilla, oak, coffee, cinnamon, cherries and raisins
Angel's Envy Barrel Strength Port Cask Finish
Green apple, queen Anne cherries, citrus peel and rock candy
Baker's 7 Yr
Intensely flavorful, full-bodied. It is preferred by cognac aficionados
Bardstown Chateau De Laubade
Baked pear with nutmeg, cinnamon, and sage lays on toffee, brown sugar, and almond. On the palate, vanilla bean, rich oak, and golden raisin
Bardstown Discovery Series
Walnut and brown sugar with bursts of white flowers and tangerine create a delightful aroma leading to baked honeycrisp apple and dark chocolate on the palate
Bardstown Fusion Series #7
An exquisite contrast of vibrant nectarine with toasted almond and honey leads to cedar and rich toffee with light tannin on the palate
Basil Hayden
Spicy, pepper notes lead into a honeyed sweetness
BASIL HAYDEN 10 YR
Oak balanced by caramel sweetness and rye spice. Lightly smoky with a subtle hint of char.
Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish
Sweet ambrosia are complemented by complex levels of charred oak. Rounded off with a warm, crisp finish
Basil Hayden Toasted
Toasted wood and vanilla with a light mouthfeel. Sweet caramel
Belle Meade Reserve
The nose is full of rich warm flavors of cinnamon, baking spice, rye spice, and spiced syrup
Belle Meade Sour Mash
Very balanced and smooth, with caramel corn sweetness, orange, vanilla, and just the right touch of leather. Spicy finish, with lots of allspice, pinecone, and black pepper
Ben Holladay Missouri Bourbon
This whiskey is rich with molasses and dark cherries, and just a little bit spicy
Bib and Tucker 6 Yr Small Batch
Notes of apricot, caramel, scorched cinnamon and dried vanilla
Big Bottom Warehouse Series
Ask server for details
Birddog Bourbon
Smooth and warm with accents of spice and light bursts of honey
Birddog Small Batch
Spice with vanilla, combined with oranges, banana, and a hint of apple
Blackened
Strong notes of honey, cinnamon, allspice, clove, and mint, with an apricot surprise
Blade and Bow
Sweet bourbon with vanilla fudge, oak, toasted almonds, apricot preserves, peppermint, and milk chocolate
Blantons
Check for availability
Bluebird Four Grain
Hints of spice and smoke, with corn and slight vanilla
Bookers
Border
Spicy with sweet graininess. Heavy corn finish
Bower Hill
Robust oak, tannin, lush, and spice
Bowman Brother's Single Barrel
Rich melted chocolate, oak, vanilla, hints of corn syrup, and a hint of spice
Bowman Brothers Small Batch
Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Sweet cinnamon bark, oak, and vanilla. Turns spicy as the rye grain reveals itself
Breckenridge
Medium-bodied palate of corn, dried fruit, ginger, and oak
Breckenridge Dark Arts
Dark chocolate, toffee, and rich malt flavors with burnt orange undertones
Breckenridge High Proof
Rye spice mixes with sugar cookies and toffee. The flavor profile is not overly complex, but has an enjoyable richness of vanilla and oak that work nicely together
Breckenridge Port Cask
Aged in tawny pork cask. Butterscotch, vanilla, and a tease of raisins
Breckenridge Px Cask
Fig compote, orange marmalade, oak, vanilla and licorice
Brother's Bond
Toasted cereal grain, honey suckle, dried fruit, black tea, spice
Buffalo Trace
Candied citrus and chocolate
Bulleit
Aged a minimum of 6 years. Bold and smoky with a slightly sweet finish
Bulleit 10 Yr
Flavors of apple, citrus peel, cinnamon, clove, and a smoky finish
Bulleit Barrel Strength
Cinnamon and spice, peppery and oaky with fruit undertones
Calumet Farms
Glowing with butterscotch and soft oak, wood, and caramel
Calumet Farms 12Yr
Elaborate layers of caramel, spice, and smoky wood
Calumet Farms 14Yr
Smooth flavors of oak and char toasted grains, toffee, and vanilla. Long finish, and flavors of rye and dark fruit
Calumet Farms 15Yr
Bold flavors of oak, aged spice, and toasted grains are present while toffee and a subtle smoky sweetness roll across the palate
Calumet Farms 16Yr
Notes of saturated oak and warm rye spice open the palate, with cherries, dark fruits, and baking spice. Freshly baked bread, toasted toffee, and a light corn meal dryness round out the
Calumet Farms 8Yr
A hint of vanilla and fruit upfront rolls into soft notes of white pepper and a full woody taste. A balanced sweetness lingers as a rich yet subtle caramel flavor
Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Balance of oak and sweet notes with dried fruit, caramel, and vanilla. Creamy, buttery sensation with butterscotch notes and a vanilla wafer finish
Cody Road
Sweetness of corn, light fruit from wheat and a grassy, nutty finish from the unmalted barley
Copper Fiddle
Smooth, caramel, vanilla, dark chocolate, butterscotch and toasty oak
Coppercraft Straight Bourbon
Vanilla, rye, nuts, caramel, and coffee
Cyrus Noble
75% corn, 20% rye, and 5% malted barley. Vanilla and caramel
David Nicholson 1843
Medium notes of corn, grain, pepper, nutmeg, cardamom, vanilla, walnut, and cream
Digits 5Yr
Warm aromatic notes of caramelized apple, brown sugar, and a bit of spice and finishing with a crisp edge
Doc Swanson
Apricots, brown sugar, peanuts, toasted almond, charred oak, dark chocolate, and cream
Doc Swanson High Proof Triple Cask
Finished and sherry and cognac casks. Marzipan, dark cherries, whipped cream, allspice, caramel, rich oak tannins
Duke Bourbon
Opens with subtle charred oak, roasted nuts, hints of vanilla, caramel & nutmeg. Mid-palate provides warm pepper spice & toasted nuts, finishing with a deeply satisfying robust sweetness in perfect
Duke Grand Cru Founders Reserve
Finished in French oak. Smooth and rich with stone fruits and butterscotch. Island spices on the finish, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Check for availability
Eagle Rare
Check for availability
Early Times 'Bottled in Bond'
Early Times 354
Sweet corn, along with caramel, vanilla, and subtler ripe summer fruits. Light, slightly brash finish
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Strong, sweet fragrance with wood and spice; butterscotch
Elmert Lee
Check for availability
Evan Williams 1783
Semi-sweet, oaky and honeyed
Evan Williams Bourbon
Caramel sweetness, light fruit, and oak veneer
Ezra Brooks Black Label
Vanilla, honey and a hint of chocolate
Few Bourbon
Spiciness of northern rye and a touch of malt for smoothness
Four Roses
Fresh fruits, spice, and oak
Four Roses Single Barrel
A classic bourbon sweetness of vanilla, toffee, and a dark caramel or molasses
Four Roses Small Batch
Creamy, mellow, ripened red berries. Rich and spicy
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Blend of spice, heavy summer fruits blend nicely with a bold peppery joined by oak and vanilla
George Dickel 8 Yr
On the tongue, there are plenty of rich vanilla and toffee notes with hints of marmalade, marasca cherries, marzipan, and toasted oak
Hancocks President's Reserve
Cinnamon and dashes of sweet vanilla are instantly noticeable. Tannic oak and black pepper spice
Harden's Creek Jacobs Well
Robust vanilla and caramel notes. Deep and complex flavors of vanilla, nuts, and oak. Long and full finish
Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7 Yr
Savory tobacco and leather, graham cracker and butterscotch
Heaven's Door Bourbon
Oaky with strong hints of vanilla and nutmeg
Heaven's Door Double Barrel
Vanilla and dark fruit with plums and berries. With hints of mint, white pepper, and licorice
Henry McKenna Sour Mash
Chili peppers and habanero, dried fruits and vanilla
HIGHWEST CASK STRENGTH
Hillrock Estates
Finished in 20-year-old oloroso sherry casks. Young heat, rye spice, stone fruits, and a caramel or toffee
Hirsch
Syrupy body. The palate is pretty closely in line with the aroma notes, plus tart cherry, cranberry sauce, and cinnamon red-hots
Horse Solider Small Batch
Creamy toffee, dark stone fruits, ginger, cola, vanilla, and oak
HOTEL TANGO BOURBON
Honey, baking spice again and some more peanut brittle. Salted caramel, light woodiness and clove for days. Medium finish, with barrel char, cocoa, honey, and pralines.
Hudson Four Grain Bourbon
The grains are perfectly suited to one another, so the result balances the soft richness of corn
Issac Bowman Port Barrel
Hints of grapes, tea, vanilla and spice. Short finish with some port and tea notes remaining on the tongue
IW Harper
Hints of caramel and vanilla then melts into velvety bursts of wood and spice. The finish is sweet and pleasant with subtle fruit notes
IW Harper Cabernet Cask
Subtle sweetness with bursts of toasted vanilla, ripe fruit and spice. Clean, lingering, smooth finish and a rich character
J. Henry Bellefontaine
Finished eight months in ex- v.s.o.p. Cognac barrels
J. Henry Cask Strength
Cloves give way to an almost walnut core, but over-arching cereal notes
Jefferson's Grand Selection
Finished in château pichon baron, a red wine of world class quality. Hints of chocolate and fresh brewed coffee. Finish is fruity and spicy
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea
Bourbon spice and dark fruit are neck and neck coming onto the palate with caramel behind by an inch
Jefferson's Reserve
Unsweet sensations of vanilla and grass, that quickly dissipate into a very clean finish
Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill
Sweet, spiced, but quite gentle and delicate. Opening with a variety of fruitsplums, dark cherries, blackberries and raspberries, this moves quickly into deeper aromas of cinnamon spices
Jefferson's Tropics
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
Nicely balanced with candied fruit, blackberry jam, soft vanilla, kettle corn and a kiss of mint
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Devil's Cut
The overwhelming note are cinnamon and red hot candies. A buttery note which rounds out the spice
Jim Beam Distillers Masterpiece Sherry Cask
Finished in Pedro ximenez sherry casks, silky soft with warm notes of burnt sugar, molasses, and stewed fruits
Jim Beam Double Oaked
Oak, caramel, dry corn, vanilla, dark fruit, toffee, and light bits of maple
Jim Beam Signature
Notes of caramel, deep vanilla and oak
Jim Beam Single Barrel
Flavors include vanilla, honey, dried apricots, oak char, honey, leather. A drying, woody finish
John J Bowman Sng Barrel
Creamy-bodied bourbon that offers rich flavors. Rich malted chocolate, oak, vanilla, and hints of corn syrup immediately jump out
Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend
Bold, rich aromas of tobacco, spice, leather, vanilla, blanched almonds, and toffee. The armagnac cask finish lends fruity notes of fig, prune, and dried apricot
Joseph Magnus Murray Hill Club
Wood spice, dried cocoa, and sweet corn, with a long vanilla finish
Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon Confiscated
A nicely rounded mouthfeel delivers graham crackers, tobacco, and seasoned oak
Kentucky Vintage
Medium-bodied. Buttery, smooth texture. Attractive in its viscosity and warmth of the palate. Nicely balanced by whiffs of campfire scents, soft fruit notes, and a light streak of fragrance
Kentucky Wiseman
Toffee, caramel, cereal grain, raspberry, dry oak. Finishing with rye spice, leather and a touch of ethanol
Knob Creek 12 Yr
Rich oak combined with a hint of leather pops right away. Searching deeper are sweeter touches of vanilla and marshmallow along with a sprinkling of white pepper
Knob Creek Small Batch 9 Yr
Oak, caramel, and fruit; cinnamon and clove
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
Koval Bourbon
Organic with notes of mango chutney and apricot custard
Larceny Very Special Small Batch
Wheat is the bourbon's secondary grain rather than rye. Sweeter, softer flavor profile
Lexington
Rye, corn, and vanilla notes
Little Booker
Maker's Mark
Light, sweet whiskey with aromas of rich, soft caramel
Maker's Mark 101
Oak, caramel corn, vanilla fondant, honey, dried dark fruit, leather, roasted nuts, baking spice, and some hints of citrus peels and cocoa
Maker's Mark 46
Complex, dry spices, herb, and polished leather "Grip"
Maker's Mark Cask Strength
Orange peel, banana sweetness, lighter flavors than expected from a cask strength, charred corn
Makers Mark Cellar
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Small Batch
Lemon, grapefruit, molasses, and vanilla
Michter's Sour Mash
Rich and sweet with honey, butterscotch, and more vanilla, delicate eucalyptus, and bold spice
NELSON BROTHERS BLENDED BOURBON RESERVER
Light brown sugar and cinnamon-baked apples, subtle rye and peppercorn. Notes of dry leather, peppercorn with long finish.
Noah's Mill 15 Yr
Noah's mill is a bourbon for those looking for bold monsters. Not for the faint of heart
Noah's Mill Bourbon Whiskey
Noble Oak Double Oak Bourbon
Spice and roasted corn, herbs, wood, cumin, and ginger on the nose. A medium-bodied warming, palate with vanilla, leather, eucalyptus, and dark chocolate, with a richness of flavor from some of the
Oak and Eden 4 Grain Torched Oak
By marrying the four grains together in one mash, a broad array of flavors emerge, encompassing notes such as orange peel, vanilla, cloves, and caramel
Oak and Eden Toasted Oak
Very mild and sweet. Buttery mouthfeel and taste. Slightly bready with more prominent notes of caramel, vanilla, and candied simple sugar
Oak and Eden Wheat and spire
Old Elk
An ever-so-light cinnamon spice comes into play, along with brown sugar, cocoa, and maple syrup
OLD ELK CIGAR CUT
Almond, rich oak, caramel, creme brulee, citrus zest, dark fruits, heavy black cherry. Long, beautiful finish with a bold, buttery, and oily mouthfeel.
Old Elk Cognac Cask Finished Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Old Elk Four Grain
Smooth base with hints of almond, vanilla, maple, and spices creating a balanced sweet and spicy profile at a higher proof
Old Elk Infinity
Blend of 60% 6 year, 24% 12 year, and 16% 11 year bourbons. Tobacco, light baking chocolate, and charred oak mingle in alongside the spice
Old Elk Sherry Cask
Aromas of raisins and caramel with a lightly tannic, vibrant, dry-yet-fruity medium body and a warming, intricate, medium-long chocolate-dipped graham cracker, dried berries, honey-roasted cashews, salted peanuts, and apricots
Old Elk Wheat 5 Yr
English toffee, maple syrup, black pepper
Old Forester 1870
Corn, caramel, vanilla, a diluted fruitiness and a pinch of cinnamon/nutmeg spice
Old Forester 1897
Vanilla, red apple, citrus peel, and sweet and hot spices
Old Forester Birthday 2023
Old Forester Classic
Caramel and honey with wood spice and mint
Old Forester Prohibition 1920
Hot, dominated by sweet barrel notes of smoke, caramel, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon
Old Forester Signature
Spicy cinnamon and nutmeg notes appear after an initial wave of vanilla and caramel flavors
Old Forester Statesman
Sweet with vanilla maple cream flavors. The bourbon finishes on the spicy side
Old Granddad
Caramel, peanuts, and light honey sweetness continue into the finish, which is fairly soft with just a mild burn. Some char and dryness
Orphan Barrel Fable and Folly 14 Year
Hints of spiced caramel, green peppercorn, and the slightest hint of sweetness in the form of vanilla extract
Peerless Small Batch
Caramel intermingles with a punch of savory tobacco. Toasted marshmallows, barrel char, and light butterscotch
Penelope Barrel Strength
Smooth caramel syrup, brown sugar, subtle barrel char, and hints of butterscotch and crème brûlée. Spicy cinnamon finish with amazing lingering spice and heat
Pinhook Bourbon War 7 Year
Rich aromas of brown sugar, licorice, and toasted almond. Subtle notes of smoke and honey exhibited by the 5-year vintage have developed into a full palate of black cherries, cloves
Pinhook High Proof
Tangerine, preserved lemon, and brioche, which lead to a deep and lush palate of dried papaya, toffee, cocoa, and almonds
Pinhook High Proof 2023
Aged more than 4 years, the 2023 vintage of our High Proof Bourbon showcases a warm and rich nose of molasses, roasted peanuts, and caramel which leads to a dense palate of baked apricot, vanilla, and burnt sugar.
Pure Kentucky
Nose is leather, tobacco, a bit of mint, and some allspice. Palate continues with leather but adds some burnt sugar and heath bar. Finish is substantial with pepper and a.
Rabbit Hole Bourbon Herigold
Spicy, peppery, sweet corn with some vanilla and a note of dry grass
Rabbit Hole Cavehill 4 Grain
Notes of orange, mint, agave, pepper, touch of smoke and a bit of heat & lingering pepper aftertaste
Rabbit Hole Sherry Cask Dareringer
Spiced raisins, prunes, cherry pits and almond and white pepper and cigar
Rabbithole Founder Edition Raceking
Sired from a one-of-a-kind mash bill featuring chocolate malted wheat and chocolate-malted barley, and carefully aged in new American oak barrels. Ull field of warm, luxurious flavors, exciting your senses with.
Rare Hare
Medium-bodied with light herbal notes and creamed corn; light oak and baking spices. Long-lasting on the tongue with never-ending caramel and a touch of nutmeg
Rebel Yell
Higher-than-usual percentage of wheat, which tends to soften and smooth a flavor profile
Redemption Bourbon
The palate is medium-bodied and very drinkable with flavors of dill seed, anise, oregano, corn, and big vanilla
Redemption Wheat
Sweet with cereal, oak, caramel, and vanilla over some white pepper. After that, get ready for a big finish. It's long, and it's hot
Redwood Lost Monarch
Corn and vanilla sweetness, notes of orange, spice from the rye
Redwood Pipe Dream
Remus
Cherry pie, vanilla, aged oak, rye spice, leather. Long & lingering finish
Remus Volstead Reserve Bottled in Bond 14Yr
Cornbread, green herbs, and black peppercorn on the nose, bright and crackling structure accented with bread crust and caramel flavors
Russell's Reserve10 Yr
Aromas of spicy cinnamon, vanilla and oak. Warming on the palate, with baking spices, white pepper, and rich caramel
Smoke Wagon Small Batch Straight Bourbon
Light creamy caramel and dry oak. These flavors quickly transition to a swirl of heavy rye spice, green peppercorn, aged oak, and vanilla
Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon
Toffee, nutmeg, light oak, and tobacco create a foundation for the palate. Hints of vanilla and caramel come forth as well
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
New oak, corn, bubble gum, hints of dark chocolate, and slight amounts of vanilla and honey
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
Rich flavors of caramel, toasted oak, leather, and a sweet cigar note introduce the sip. With flavors of baking spice and toasted oak on the backend
Spring Mill
Baking spices, vanilla custard, sweet corn and light oak with a smokey char finish
Thomas Moore Chardonnay
Tart oak, citrus rind, unsalted butter, muted vanilla. Lingering heat, medium long finish that focuses on earthy grounded flavors
Uncle Nearest 1856
Vanilla and banana with some baking spices and a smoky oak flavor with a hint of pepper. Tasted with a dried cranberry, bananas and pears
Wathens
Bold, luscious, and flat-out delicious whiskey with abundant caramel, vanilla, honey, flower petal, leather, dark chocolate, berry fruit, apple, pepper, and allspice on the nose and palate
Whiskey Smith Banana
Vanilla spice and oak, followed by baked bananas foster
Whiskey Smith Chocolate
Rich milk chocolate mixes with toasty oak and notes of vanilla and caramel
Whiskey Smith Pineapple
Fresh and bright tropical notes of sweet, juicy pineapple meld seamlessly with the warm rich undertones
Whistle Pig Piggy Back Bourbon
Maple and vanilla with a creamy mouth feel. Herbal tea with a hint of honey
Widow Jane 10 Yr
Sweet with corn and vanilla mixed with light orange and cherry. There is a surprising dose of heat comprised of rye spice and pepper
Wild Turkey 101
Distinct rye-heavy mash bill, honeysuckle, leather, and vanilla that moves to spice
Wild Turkey 81
Caramel, honey, vanilla, and oak
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Caramel apples, spicy, slightly peppery heat, and a subtle smokiness, a hint of char and oak
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Wilderness Small Batch Bib
Citrus, oak, some char, rye bread, anise, caramel, cherry, and quite a bit of rye spices
Wilderness Small Batch Bond Wheat
Cookie dough, allspice, soft light caramel, a touch of apple juice; oak, and char. Flavors continue into the finish and pick up a bit more char, oak, and black pepper
Willett Pot Still Reserve
Nose is "Vanilla lemon cake." the palate is a balance of caramel, vanilla, spices and citrus
Woodford Reserve
Definite cherry, vanilla, and spice notes. Woodford's finish is long and dry with a calm alcohol burn
Woodford Reserve Batch Proof
Check for the available expressions
Woodford Reserve Chocolate
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Butterscotch, vanilla, and toffee notes at the front of the palate, giving way to cinnamon, clove, and rum raisin
Woodford Reserve Master's Historic Barrel Entry
Entered into the barrel at a straight 100 proof. Rich toasted oak is tempered by overripe banana and a medley of cooked berry fruits. Hints of leather, coffee, and
Woodford Reserve Oak Grain
Woodford Wheat
Brown sugar and a minty-cinnamon stick, astringent, with pistachio and bitter baking chocolate
WOODINVILLE BOURBON
Wyoming Bourbon Small Batch
Floral, with a hint of vanilla bean and caramel pudding. Brown baking spices and browned butter, vanilla crème, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon
Wyoming Double Cask Sherry
Autumnal notes of dried apricot, mission fig, and dried date, black raisin, with hints of candied orange peel; vanilla butter cream, and toffee underneath
Wyoming Single Barrel Limited Edition
Cola, dark chocolate, buttered pastry, dried date, fig, raisin, and orange citrus. Long finish; dry, but with lingering impressions of butter crème, candied orange peel, and dark dried fruit
WHISKEYS
77 Whiskey
Barrel Hitch Oregon Whiskey
Barrel Hitch Whiskey
Barrell Dovetail Whiskey
Bastille
Benjamin Prichard's
Bernheim 7 Yr
Big Bottom Barlow
Birddog Black Cherry
Boondocks American Whiskey
Boondocks Cask Strength
Brenne 10Yr French Single Malt
Brenne Single Malt
Chicken Cock 8 Year Double Oak
CLERMONT STEEP WHISKEY
Earthy combination of fresh nuts, malted barley, dried tobacco leaf, charred oak, and light toffee and caramel.
Collier and Mckeel
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
George Dickel Barrel Select
George Dickel No. 12 Sour Mash
George Dickel No. 8 Sour Mash
Hatfield & McCoy
High West Campfire
High West High Country
High West High Country Single Malt Whiskey
High West Prisoner's Share
Hudson New York
Jack Daniel's Bonded
Jack Daniel's Triple Mash
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels 10Yr
Jack Daniels 27
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Barrel Proof
Jack Daniels Eric Church
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Sinatra
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select
Jack Daniels twice barrel sherry
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Stagg
Journeyman 3 Oaks Malt
Journeyman Buggy Whip Wheat
Journeyman Kissing Cousins
Journeyman Silver Cross
Lovell Bros. Georgia Sour Mash
Mellow Corn
Nelson's Green Brier Whiskey
Old Elk Double Wheat
Delicate baking spices of cinnamon, vanilla, and almond, with a smoother, sweeter trail. It's bright, fresh, and crisp, with an undeniable finish of fruit
Redneck Rivera
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Slaughter House
Straight Edge
STRANAHANS
Cinnamon-butter, vanilla, chocolate, warm caramel & spiced pear. Flows over the tongue like table cream & melted brown sugar
Suntory World Whisky
UNCLE NEAREST 1856
Sweet-and-spicy with caramel, cocoa and pepper. Midpalate, notes of vanilla, almond and toasted oak emerge. By the back of the throat, vanilla, cocoa, white pepper and a soft tobacco.
UNCLE NEAREST 1884
Bright honey, orange, peach, vanilla, pineapple, bright cherry, licorice, roasted oak, lemon cream, and clove.
Westland American Oak
Westward Single Malt Whiskey
Whiskey Acres
Whistle Pig Summer
Wild Turkey American Honey
Wild Turkey American Honey Sting
RYE
Alberta Rye
Angels Envy Rye Rum Cask
Barrell Seagrass Rye
Madeira & apricot brandy barrels
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Blue Run Emerald Cask Strength Rye
Bluebird Rye
Bower Hill Rye
Bullet Rye
Castle and Key Restoration Rye
Fragrant & complex, caramel, light rye spice, malt rye spice, medium length
Chicken C*** Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye
Chicken C*** Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey
Coppercraft Straight Rye
Corsair Rye
Dancing Goat Limousin
Driftless Glen 51 Rye
Driftless Glen Single Barrel Rye
Elijah Craig Rye
Ezra Brooks Rye
Far North Roknar
Far North Roland
Fever River Rye
Few Rye
Filibuster Beheard Rye
George Dickel & Leopold Brothers Collaboration
George Dickel Rye
Highwest American Prairie
Highwest Double Rye
Highwest Mid Winternight Dram
Highwest Rendevous Rye
Jack Daniels Barrel Proof Rye
Jack Daniels Double Barrel Rye
Jack Daniels Rye
James E Pepper 1776 Rye
James E Pepper 1776 Sherry Rye
James E Pepper Barrel Proof
Jefferson's Ocean Double Barrel Rye
John Drew Rye
Kentucky Owl 10 Yr Rye
Knob Creek Straight Rye
Legendary Duke Rye
Limousin Rye
Lock, Stock and Barrel 16 Yr Rye
Masterson's 10 Yr Rye
Michter's 10yr Rye
Vanilla, toffee, toasted almonds, crushed pepper, hints of orange peel and crushed pepper.
Old Elk Rye
Old Forester Rye
Old Forester Single Barrel Rye
Old Overholt Rye
Peerless Barrel Proof Rye
Pinhook 7 year Rye
Syrup | Caramel | Summer fruits | Subtle rye spice | Chewy oak | Sweet with subtle spice
Pinhook High Proof Rye 2022
Nose bursting with fresh fig, apple cider, marzipan, and clove. These lead to a rich palate of dried papaya, coffee, cinnamon, and burnt caramel.
Pinhook Rye
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail
Ragtime Rye
Rebel Yell Rye
Redemption Rye
Redwood Emerald Giant Rye
Rittenhous Rye
Riverboat Rye
Sagamore Double Rye
Sagamore Rye
Sagamore Rye Sherry Finish
Sagamore Rye Stout Cask Finish
Sazerac Rye
Slow and Low Rock and Rye
Sonoma Country Rye
Templeton Rye 10 Yr
Templeton Rye 4 Yr
Templeton Rye 6 Yr
Templeton Rye Barrel Strength
Union Horse Rye
Very Old Saint Nick 8 Yr Rye
Very Old Saint Nick 8 Yr Rye*
Very Old Saint Nick Estate Reserve Rye
Whip Saw Rye
Whistle Pig 10 Yr
Whistle Pig 18 Yr
Whistle Pig Boss Hog Spirit of Mauve 5
Whistle Pig Farmstock 3
Whistle Pig Independant LLL
Whistle Pig Old World 12 Yr
Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6 Yr
Whistle Pig Rye 15 yr
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
Wild Turkey Cornstone Rye
Woodford Reserve Masters Chocolate Malted Rye
Woodford Rye
Woodinville Rye
SCOTCH
Ardbeg 10Yr
Balvenie 12Yr
Balvenie 14Yr
Balvenie 15Yr
Balvenie 21Yr
Balvenie Sweet Toast 12 Year Story 1
Benriach 12Yr
Three cask matured for at least twelve years in sherry casks, bourbon barrels and port casks
Benriach Original 10Yr
Benriach Smoky 10Yr
Three cask matured for at least ten years in a combination of bourbon barrels, Jamaican rum casks and toasted virgin oak
Benriach Smoky 12Yr
Three cask matured for at least twelve years in bourbon barrels, sherry casks, and marsala wine casks