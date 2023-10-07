FOOD

APPETIZERS

BACON AT BAR

$12.00

Thick Cut Peppered Nueske Bacon With Bourbon Maple Glaze

DEVILED EGGS

$9.00

Candied Bacon, Paprika And Lemon Arugula

BAKED PRETZELS

$11.00

3 Pretzel Sticks, Brown Sugar Bourbon Butter. Spicy Mustard & Beer Cheese

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Hand Breaded With Cajun Ranch

GATOR

$14.00

Hand Breaded Alligator Tail Jalapeno Honey Mustard.

ROASTED BONE MARROW

$12.00

3 Bones Roasted With Parsley Shallot Vinaigrette. 3 Garlic Crostinis

SMOKED WINGS

$15.00

8 Wings With Choice Of Sauce

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Pita Bread

BANANA PEPPERS

$11.00

Banana W/Sausage. Garlic Crostinis And Lemon Arugula

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$14.00

8 Wings With Choice Of Sauce

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$11.00

Cooked Golden With Cajun Ranch

HUMMUS

$11.00

EXTRA PITA

$1.50

SOUPS

CUP BAKED POTATO SOUP

$6.00

Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese

BOWL BAKED POTATO SOUP

$8.00

Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese

CUP CHILI

$8.00

Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions

BOWL CHILI

$10.00

Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions

SALADS

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Ahi Tuna, Spinach & Mixed Greens, Feta, Red Onion, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Crouton, Parmesan, Caeser Dressing

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Chicken, Avocado, Hearts Of Palm, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber

Large House Salad

$8.00

Marinated Steak Salad

$18.00

Medallion Skewer, Mixed Greens, Corn, Blue Cheese, Pineapple Papaya Red Pepper Salsa, Tomato

Small House Salad

$6.00

Spears Signature Salad

$17.50

Grilled Romaine, Chicken, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, Parmeson, Creamy Balsamic

SANDWICHES

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

Sriracha Mayo, Bar Bacon, Pepperjack, Provolone, Cheddar Cheeses

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB

$16.00

Pepper Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Creole Mayo, Brioche Bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Mayo, Brioche Bun

JURASSIC PORK

$17.00

Pulled Pork, Pepper Jack Cheese, Coleslaw, Cripsy Onions, Bbq Drizzle, Boat Loaf

FILET SLIDERS

$15.00

3 Filets, Crispy Onion, Horseraddish Cream, Slider Buns

SPICY SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

3 Sriracha Marinated Rock Shrimp, Corn Tortillas, Pineapple Papaya Salsa, Asain Slaw, Sriracha Cream

BURGERS

Angry Burger

$16.00

Nacho/Pepper Jack Cheese Blend, Sriracha Mayo, Roasted Jalapeno, Pretzel Bun

BACON COFFEE BURGER

$17.00

Coffee Rubbed Beef, Bar Bacon, Cheddar, Dr Pepper Bbq, Arugula, Onions, Tomato, Pretzel Bun

Bison Burger

$17.00

Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Shitake Mushrooms, Spears Secret Sauce, Pretzel Bun

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Elk Burger

$17.00

Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Pepper, Sauteed Mushroom, Roasted Garlic Mayo Brioche Bun

Ghostbuster Burger

$17.00

Garlic Parmesan, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Jalapeno Jelly, Tomato, Arugula, Brioche Bun

HANGOVER BURGER

$17.00

Over Easy Egg, Merkts Cheddar, Cripy Onions, Bacon, Brioche Bun

Leopold Burger

$17.00

Vension & Waygu Blended, Bar Bacon, Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Pepper, Sriracha Mayo, Pretzel Bun

Mini Burgers

$12.00

3 Beef Sliders, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Spears Secret Sauce, Slider Buns

Patty Melt Burger

$15.00

Cheddar Cheesse, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Marble Rye

Southwestern Black Bean

$14.00

Patty - Mushroom, Rice, Onion, Red Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese. Sriracga Mayo, Pico, Brioche Bun

SPEARS BURGER

$16.00

Bone Marrow, Merkts Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Parsley Vinaigrette, Brioche Bun

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Homemade Turkey Patty, Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Creole Mayo, Brioche Bun

Wagyu Burger

$17.00

Bar Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Brioche Bun

ENTREES

SKIRT STEAK

$25.00

8oz Marinated Skirt Steak, Garlic Mashed Potato, Chipotle Corn

WHISKEY CHICKEN

$22.00

8oz Sauteed Chicken Breast, Creamy Bourbon Mushroom & Shallot Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potato, Sauteed Broccoli

BOURBON PORK CHOP

$24.00

Center Cut, Sauteed With Apples, Onions, Spicy Bourbon Maple Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potato, Cripsy Brussel Sprouts

FISH N CHIPS

$19.00

Atlantic Cod Season Beer Batter, Hand Cut Fries, Tartar, Coleslaw Garnish

SALMON

$25.00

Wild Caught Atlantic, Jalapeno Honey, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Zoodles

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$27.00

Mango Pico De Gallo, Fingerling Potato, Sauteed Broccoli

SPICY SHRIMP CAVATAPPI

$24.00

Cavatappi Noodle, Creamy Vodka Sauce, Shrimp, Sausage, Red Pepper, Onion, Parmesan Bread Crumbs

CAJUN CHICKEN LINGUINE

$22.00

Cajun Flour Chicken, Creamy Linguine, Parmesan, Sun Dried Tomato, Green Onions

BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

Cranberry

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

1919 Rootbeer

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Pelligrino

$6.00

Fiji

$6.00

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Bbq Chips

$5.00

Sweet Bbq Seasoning

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Brussel Sprout Pretals, Flash Fried, Balsamic Reduction, Toasted Almond, Green Onion

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi Noodles, Beer Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Chipotle Corn

$5.00

Sriracha Cream, Parmesan Cheese

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Fresh Baked Bread

$4.00

Garlic Butter

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

Vampire Fries

$5.00

Garlic

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Cheesy Pizza

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$6.99

Butter, Parmesan Cheese, Cavatappi Noodles

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

No Side, Cavatappi Noodles

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

DESSERTS

BOURBON BUTTER CAKE

$8.00

Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Pecans, Bourbon Caramel Drizzle

BEIGNET DONUTS

$9.00

5 Fresh Donuts, Powered Sugar, Chocolate

APPLE FRITTERS

$7.00

Sliced Green Apples, Fireball Whiskey Batter, Cooked Golden, Cinnamon Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cram, Caramel Drizzle

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$8.00

Vanilla Bean, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Cherry

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Blueberry Mint Drizzle

MAPLE SWEET POTATO CHEESE CAKE

$9.00

COTTON CANDY

$7.00

Rotating Flavors

VANILLA SUNDAE

$5.50

ONE SCOOP VANILLA

$3.00

EXTRAS

BEEF PATTY

$8.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

ELK PATTY

$9.00

LETTUCE

ONION

PICKLES

ROASTED JALAPENO

$1.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$1.00

SAUTEED ONIONS

$1.00

SAUTEED PEPPERS

$1.00

SHREDDED LETTUCE

SKIRT STEAK

$17.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

TOMATO

SAUCE

$0.50

BAR

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

SPEARS OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

SPEARS MANHATTAN

$13.00

SMOKED ELK

$15.00

SPEARS SAZAREC

$13.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$11.00

BLACKBERRY BOURBON LEMONADE

$11.00

SWEET TEA

$13.00

PORNSTAR MARTINI

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

PALOMA

$11.00

SPICY MANGO MARGARITA

$13.00

MINT MELON BALL

$11.00

PINEAPPLE FLOWER SPRITZ

$12.00

WHICKED PICKLE BLOODY MARY

$10.00

TAMARIND BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BOURBON OF THE DAY

$8.00

ZERO PROOF/VIRGIN

ZERO PASSION MARTINI

$10.00

LYRE'S AMALFI SPRITZ

$10.00

ZERO MANGO MARGARITA

$9.00

ZERO PALOMA

$9.00

ZERO MOJITO

$9.00

ZERO BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

$8.00

ZERO LYRE'S PROSECCO GLASS

$7.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.00

VIRGIN BBL

$6.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$6.00

VIRGIN PALOMA

$6.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$6.00

BOTTLES

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$8.00

Wheat beer - American pale wheat. Munster, in. 5.6% abv. 35 IBU

3 Floyds, 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$8.00

Pale ale - American. Munster, in. 6.5% abv. 62 IBU

Allagash White

$6.50

Wheat beer - witbier. Portland, me. 5.2% abv. 13 IBU

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Cider - sweet. Walden, NY. 5% abv. 10 IBU

Brewdog, Hazy Jane Alcohol-Free

$6.50

Non-alcoholic beer - IPA. Ellon, aberdeenshire. 0.5% abv. 15 IBU

Bud Light

$4.00

Lager - American light. St. Louis, Mo. 4.2% abv. 6 IBU

Budweiser

$4.00

St. Louis, Mo. 5% abv. 12 IBU

Coors Light

$4.00

Lager - American light. Golden, co. 4.2% abv. 10 IBU

Corona Extra

$5.50

Lager - Mexican. Mazatlán, sinaloa. 4.6% abv. 18 IBU

Corona Light

$5.50

Lager - Mexican. Mazatlán, sinaloa. 4.1% abv. 18 IBU

Funny Water Citrus

$6.50

Funny Water Cucumber Mint

$6.50

Funny Water Watermelon

$6.50

Guinness, Guinness Draught 0.0

$7.50

Non-alcoholic beer - porter. Dublin, county Dublin. 28 IBU

Hacker-Pschorr

$6.50

Wheat beer -hefeweizen. Munich, bayern. 5.5% abv. 12 IBU

Heineken

$6.00

Lager - pale. Zoeterwoude, zuid-holland. 5% abv. 19 IBU

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Cranberry

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Pear

$7.00

Highnoon Guava

$7.00

Highnoon Kiwi

$7.00Out of stock

Highnoon Lime

$7.00

Highnoon Peach

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Golden ale - American. Kailua Kona, hi. 4.4% abv. 21 IBU

Kona Longboard Island Lager

$6.00

Lager - pale. Kailua Kona, hi. 4.6% abv. 20 IBU

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Lager - American light. St. Louis, Mo. 4.2% abv. 10 IBU

Miller High Life

$4.00

Milwaukee, WI. 4.6% abv. 7 IBU

Miller Lite

$4.00

Lager - American light. Milwaukee, WI. 4.2% abv. 10 IBU

Modelo

$5.50

Na Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Non-alcoholic beer - lager. Zoeterwoude, zuid-holland

NA Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00Out of stock

Golden ale - American. Fort Collins, co. 5.2% abv. 15 IBU

Nutrl Lemonade

$7.50

Nutrl Pineapple

$7.50

PBR

$4.00

Lager - American. San Antonio, TX. 4.8% abv. 10 IBU

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Hard seltzer. Chicago, IL. 5% abv

White Claw Raspberry

$6.50

Hard seltzer. Chicago, IL. 5% abv

White Claw Seltzer Mango

$6.00

Hard seltzer. Chicago, IL. 5% abv

White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Hard seltzer, Chicago, IL. 5% abv

System 0% Seltzer

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Stella Cidre

$6.50

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

BOULEVARDIE

$10.00

AMARETTO STONE SOUR

$8.00

APPLETINI

$9.00

BAYBREEZE

$7.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$13.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$9.00

COSMO

$10.00

DARK AND STORMY

$8.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$7.50

FRENCH KISS MARTINI

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$8.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$9.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$9.00

MAI TAI

$8.00

MINT JULEP

$10.00

MOJITO

$8.50Out of stock

NEGRONI

$9.00

SEA BREEZE

$7.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$13.00

WASHINGTON APPLE MARTINI

$9.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$9.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$8.00

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

IRISH MULE

$8.00

TEQUILA MULE

$9.00

FLIGHTS

The Boss Hog

$24.00

Heaven Hill

$15.00

Crosstown Classic

$15.00

Coast to Coast

$16.00

Spears Hand Selected Flight

$18.00

Spears Rickhouse Flight

$13.00

3 of our newest experiments

Spears Flight

$18.00

The Presidential Flight

$16.00

MILE HIGH FLIGHT

$16.00

OH MY RYE

$13.00

WINE BY GLASS

COPPER RIDGE CABERNET

$6.00

RODNEY STRONG CABERNET

$10.00

1000 STORIES ZIN

$12.00

J LOHR PINOT NIOR

$9.00

ERUPTION RED BLEND

$9.00

NATURA MALBEC

$7.00

MEIOMI PINOT NIOR

$15.00

MONDAVI CABERNET

$9.00

COPPER RIDGE CHARDONNAY

$6.00

RODNEY STRONG CHARDONNAY

$9.00

MOVENDO MOSCATO

$9.00

SANTA MARGARITA PINOT GRIGIO

$14.00

GUENOC

$7.00

SONOMA CHARDONNAY

$15.00

OYSTER BAY SAUV BLANC

$10.00Out of stock

ECCO PINOT GRIGIO

$6.50

PALM ROSE

$12.00

SERENITY ROSE

CASTELLO PROSECCO

$8.50

WINE BY BOTTLE

GLASSES

Copper Ridge Cabernet BTL

$24.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet BTL

$40.00

1000 Stories Zin BTL

$48.00

J Lohr Pinot Nior BTL

$36.00

Eruption Red Blend BTL

$42.00

Natura Malbec BTL

$28.00

Meiomi Pinot Nior BTL

$60.00

Mondavi Cabernet BTL

$36.00

Prisoner Cabernet BTL

$75.00

Copper Ridge Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Movendo Moscato BTL

$36.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL

$56.00

Guenoc BTL

$28.00

Sonoma Chardonnay BTL

$15.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

Ecco Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Palm Rose BTL

$48.00

Serenity Rose BTL

Castello Prosecco BTL

$34.00

LIQUOR

BOURBONS

11 Wells

$14.00

A bit of oak, light vanilla, just a bit of hot alcohol and vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and orange marmalade

1792 Bottled in Bond

$13.00Out of stock

Limited edition* charred oak and fresh mint. Subtle caramel apple tones are delicately balanced with the lingering essence of coffee and black pepper

1792 Small Batch

$10.00

Rye spice, vanilla, and caramel

2XO INKEEPERS BLEND

$20.00Out of stock

Limited** viscous with notes of caramel and vanilla on the front, moving to bright ripe red fruit in the middle, and finishing with a mild peppery spice

Ad Laws Four Grain

$20.00

Fruit, vanilla, caramel, toasted nuts, leather, tobacco, and malty cereal

Amador Double Barrel

$15.00

Top note is grain-heavy, cherry, clove and cinnamon. The finish is long and oaky with a touch of dark chocolate

Amador Ten Barrels

$34.00

Notes of hop-spices, two-row barley, toffee, butterscotch, rich citrus, orange, warm caramel, and nougat

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Marriage of bourbon and port. Flavors of vanilla, oak, coffee, cinnamon, cherries and raisins

Angel's Envy Barrel Strength Port Cask Finish

$74.00

Green apple, queen Anne cherries, citrus peel and rock candy

Baker's 7 Yr

$14.00

Intensely flavorful, full-bodied. It is preferred by cognac aficionados

Bardstown Chateau De Laubade

$50.00

Baked pear with nutmeg, cinnamon, and sage lays on toffee, brown sugar, and almond. On the palate, vanilla bean, rich oak, and golden raisin

Bardstown Discovery Series

$44.00

Walnut and brown sugar with bursts of white flowers and tangerine create a delightful aroma leading to baked honeycrisp apple and dark chocolate on the palate

Bardstown Fusion Series #7

$31.00

An exquisite contrast of vibrant nectarine with toasted almond and honey leads to cedar and rich toffee with light tannin on the palate

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Spicy, pepper notes lead into a honeyed sweetness

BASIL HAYDEN 10 YR

$14.00

Oak balanced by caramel sweetness and rye spice. Lightly smoky with a subtle hint of char.

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish

$15.00

Sweet ambrosia are complemented by complex levels of charred oak. Rounded off with a warm, crisp finish

Basil Hayden Toasted

$15.00

Toasted wood and vanilla with a light mouthfeel. Sweet caramel

Belle Meade Reserve

$22.00

The nose is full of rich warm flavors of cinnamon, baking spice, rye spice, and spiced syrup

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$15.00

Very balanced and smooth, with caramel corn sweetness, orange, vanilla, and just the right touch of leather. Spicy finish, with lots of allspice, pinecone, and black pepper

Ben Holladay Missouri Bourbon

$15.00

This whiskey is rich with molasses and dark cherries, and just a little bit spicy

Bib and Tucker 6 Yr Small Batch

$14.00

Notes of apricot, caramel, scorched cinnamon and dried vanilla

Big Bottom Warehouse Series

$12.00

Ask server for details

Birddog Bourbon

$11.00

Smooth and warm with accents of spice and light bursts of honey

Birddog Small Batch

$10.00

Spice with vanilla, combined with oranges, banana, and a hint of apple

Blackened

$14.00

Strong notes of honey, cinnamon, allspice, clove, and mint, with an apricot surprise

Blade and Bow

$15.00

Sweet bourbon with vanilla fudge, oak, toasted almonds, apricot preserves, peppermint, and milk chocolate

Blantons

$22.00Out of stock

Check for availability

Bluebird Four Grain

$16.00

Hints of spice and smoke, with corn and slight vanilla

Bookers

$18.00

Border

$15.00

Spicy with sweet graininess. Heavy corn finish

Bower Hill

$10.00

Robust oak, tannin, lush, and spice

Bowman Brother's Single Barrel

$12.00

Rich melted chocolate, oak, vanilla, hints of corn syrup, and a hint of spice

Bowman Brothers Small Batch

$12.00

Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$13.00

Sweet cinnamon bark, oak, and vanilla. Turns spicy as the rye grain reveals itself

Breckenridge

$14.00

Medium-bodied palate of corn, dried fruit, ginger, and oak

Breckenridge Dark Arts

$60.00

Dark chocolate, toffee, and rich malt flavors with burnt orange undertones

Breckenridge High Proof

$18.00

Rye spice mixes with sugar cookies and toffee. The flavor profile is not overly complex, but has an enjoyable richness of vanilla and oak that work nicely together

Breckenridge Port Cask

$18.00

Aged in tawny pork cask. Butterscotch, vanilla, and a tease of raisins

Breckenridge Px Cask

$20.00

Fig compote, orange marmalade, oak, vanilla and licorice

Brother's Bond

$13.00

Toasted cereal grain, honey suckle, dried fruit, black tea, spice

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Candied citrus and chocolate

Bulleit

$10.00

Aged a minimum of 6 years. Bold and smoky with a slightly sweet finish

Bulleit 10 Yr

$15.00

Flavors of apple, citrus peel, cinnamon, clove, and a smoky finish

Bulleit Barrel Strength

$18.00

Cinnamon and spice, peppery and oaky with fruit undertones

Calumet Farms

$13.00

Glowing with butterscotch and soft oak, wood, and caramel

Calumet Farms 12Yr

$27.00

Elaborate layers of caramel, spice, and smoky wood

Calumet Farms 14Yr

$32.00

Smooth flavors of oak and char toasted grains, toffee, and vanilla. Long finish, and flavors of rye and dark fruit

Calumet Farms 15Yr

$36.00

Bold flavors of oak, aged spice, and toasted grains are present while toffee and a subtle smoky sweetness roll across the palate

Calumet Farms 16Yr

$45.00

Notes of saturated oak and warm rye spice open the palate, with cherries, dark fruits, and baking spice. Freshly baked bread, toasted toffee, and a light corn meal dryness round out the

Calumet Farms 8Yr

$15.00

A hint of vanilla and fruit upfront rolls into soft notes of white pepper and a full woody taste. A balanced sweetness lingers as a rich yet subtle caramel flavor

Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$16.00

Balance of oak and sweet notes with dried fruit, caramel, and vanilla. Creamy, buttery sensation with butterscotch notes and a vanilla wafer finish

Cody Road

$14.00

Sweetness of corn, light fruit from wheat and a grassy, nutty finish from the unmalted barley

Copper Fiddle

$13.00

Smooth, caramel, vanilla, dark chocolate, butterscotch and toasty oak

Coppercraft Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Vanilla, rye, nuts, caramel, and coffee

Cyrus Noble

$10.00

75% corn, 20% rye, and 5% malted barley. Vanilla and caramel

David Nicholson 1843

$15.00

Medium notes of corn, grain, pepper, nutmeg, cardamom, vanilla, walnut, and cream

Digits 5Yr

$16.00

Warm aromatic notes of caramelized apple, brown sugar, and a bit of spice and finishing with a crisp edge

Doc Swanson

$13.00

Apricots, brown sugar, peanuts, toasted almond, charred oak, dark chocolate, and cream

Doc Swanson High Proof Triple Cask

$23.00

Finished and sherry and cognac casks. Marzipan, dark cherries, whipped cream, allspice, caramel, rich oak tannins

Duke Bourbon

$12.00

Opens with subtle charred oak, roasted nuts, hints of vanilla, caramel & nutmeg. Mid-palate provides warm pepper spice & toasted nuts, finishing with a deeply satisfying robust sweetness in perfect

Duke Grand Cru Founders Reserve

$30.00

Finished in French oak. Smooth and rich with stone fruits and butterscotch. Island spices on the finish, including cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

Out of stock

Check for availability

Eagle Rare

$12.00Out of stock

Check for availability

Early Times 'Bottled in Bond'

$9.00

Early Times 354

$8.00

Sweet corn, along with caramel, vanilla, and subtler ripe summer fruits. Light, slightly brash finish

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Strong, sweet fragrance with wood and spice; butterscotch

Elmert Lee

$20.00

Check for availability

Evan Williams 1783

$8.00

Semi-sweet, oaky and honeyed

Evan Williams Bourbon

$7.00

Caramel sweetness, light fruit, and oak veneer

Ezra Brooks Black Label

$8.00

Vanilla, honey and a hint of chocolate

Few Bourbon

$16.00

Spiciness of northern rye and a touch of malt for smoothness

Four Roses

$8.00

Fresh fruits, spice, and oak

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

A classic bourbon sweetness of vanilla, toffee, and a dark caramel or molasses

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Creamy, mellow, ripened red berries. Rich and spicy

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$17.00

Blend of spice, heavy summer fruits blend nicely with a bold peppery joined by oak and vanilla

George Dickel 8 Yr

$12.00

On the tongue, there are plenty of rich vanilla and toffee notes with hints of marmalade, marasca cherries, marzipan, and toasted oak

Hancocks President's Reserve

$14.00Out of stock

Cinnamon and dashes of sweet vanilla are instantly noticeable. Tannic oak and black pepper spice

Harden's Creek Jacobs Well

$48.00

Robust vanilla and caramel notes. Deep and complex flavors of vanilla, nuts, and oak. Long and full finish

Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7 Yr

$15.00

Savory tobacco and leather, graham cracker and butterscotch

Heaven's Door Bourbon

$12.00

Oaky with strong hints of vanilla and nutmeg

Heaven's Door Double Barrel

$18.00

Vanilla and dark fruit with plums and berries. With hints of mint, white pepper, and licorice

Henry McKenna Sour Mash

$9.00

Chili peppers and habanero, dried fruits and vanilla

HIGHWEST CASK STRENGTH

$16.00

Hillrock Estates

$20.00

Finished in 20-year-old oloroso sherry casks. Young heat, rye spice, stone fruits, and a caramel or toffee

Hirsch

$20.00

Syrupy body. The palate is pretty closely in line with the aroma notes, plus tart cherry, cranberry sauce, and cinnamon red-hots

Horse Solider Small Batch

$18.00

Creamy toffee, dark stone fruits, ginger, cola, vanilla, and oak

HOTEL TANGO BOURBON

$12.00

Honey, baking spice again and some more peanut brittle. Salted caramel, light woodiness and clove for days. Medium finish, with barrel char, cocoa, honey, and pralines.

Hudson Four Grain Bourbon

$22.00

The grains are perfectly suited to one another, so the result balances the soft richness of corn

Issac Bowman Port Barrel

$11.00

Hints of grapes, tea, vanilla and spice. Short finish with some port and tea notes remaining on the tongue

IW Harper

$13.00

Hints of caramel and vanilla then melts into velvety bursts of wood and spice. The finish is sweet and pleasant with subtle fruit notes

IW Harper Cabernet Cask

$15.00

Subtle sweetness with bursts of toasted vanilla, ripe fruit and spice. Clean, lingering, smooth finish and a rich character

J. Henry Bellefontaine

$20.00

Finished eight months in ex- v.s.o.p. Cognac barrels

J. Henry Cask Strength

$18.00

Cloves give way to an almost walnut core, but over-arching cereal notes

Jefferson's Grand Selection

$35.00

Finished in château pichon baron, a red wine of world class quality. Hints of chocolate and fresh brewed coffee. Finish is fruity and spicy

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$22.00

Bourbon spice and dark fruit are neck and neck coming onto the palate with caramel behind by an inch

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Unsweet sensations of vanilla and grass, that quickly dissipate into a very clean finish

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill

$18.00

Sweet, spiced, but quite gentle and delicate. Opening with a variety of fruitsplums, dark cherries, blackberries and raspberries, this moves quickly into deeper aromas of cinnamon spices

Jefferson's Tropics

$24.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$12.00

Nicely balanced with candied fruit, blackberry jam, soft vanilla, kettle corn and a kiss of mint

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$10.00

The overwhelming note are cinnamon and red hot candies. A buttery note which rounds out the spice

Jim Beam Distillers Masterpiece Sherry Cask

$35.00

Finished in Pedro ximenez sherry casks, silky soft with warm notes of burnt sugar, molasses, and stewed fruits

Jim Beam Double Oaked

$12.00

Oak, caramel, dry corn, vanilla, dark fruit, toffee, and light bits of maple

Jim Beam Signature

$12.00

Notes of caramel, deep vanilla and oak

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$13.00

Flavors include vanilla, honey, dried apricots, oak char, honey, leather. A drying, woody finish

John J Bowman Sng Barrel

$12.00

Creamy-bodied bourbon that offers rich flavors. Rich malted chocolate, oak, vanilla, and hints of corn syrup immediately jump out

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$50.00

Bold, rich aromas of tobacco, spice, leather, vanilla, blanched almonds, and toffee. The armagnac cask finish lends fruity notes of fig, prune, and dried apricot

Joseph Magnus Murray Hill Club

$22.00

Wood spice, dried cocoa, and sweet corn, with a long vanilla finish

Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon Confiscated

$35.00

A nicely rounded mouthfeel delivers graham crackers, tobacco, and seasoned oak

Kentucky Vintage

$9.00

Medium-bodied. Buttery, smooth texture. Attractive in its viscosity and warmth of the palate. Nicely balanced by whiffs of campfire scents, soft fruit notes, and a light streak of fragrance

Kentucky Wiseman

$15.00

Toffee, caramel, cereal grain, raspberry, dry oak. Finishing with rye spice, leather and a touch of ethanol

Knob Creek 12 Yr

$14.00

Rich oak combined with a hint of leather pops right away. Searching deeper are sweeter touches of vanilla and marshmallow along with a sprinkling of white pepper

Knob Creek Small Batch 9 Yr

$12.00

Oak, caramel, and fruit; cinnamon and clove

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$10.00

Koval Bourbon

$14.00

Organic with notes of mango chutney and apricot custard

Larceny Very Special Small Batch

$9.00

Wheat is the bourbon's secondary grain rather than rye. Sweeter, softer flavor profile

Lexington

$9.00

Rye, corn, and vanilla notes

Little Booker

$24.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Light, sweet whiskey with aromas of rich, soft caramel

Maker's Mark 101

$16.00

Oak, caramel corn, vanilla fondant, honey, dried dark fruit, leather, roasted nuts, baking spice, and some hints of citrus peels and cocoa

Maker's Mark 46

$14.00

Complex, dry spices, herb, and polished leather "Grip"

Maker's Mark Cask Strength

$17.00

Orange peel, banana sweetness, lighter flavors than expected from a cask strength, charred corn

Makers Mark Cellar

$35.00

Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

Michter's Small Batch

$15.00

Lemon, grapefruit, molasses, and vanilla

Michter's Sour Mash

$15.00

Rich and sweet with honey, butterscotch, and more vanilla, delicate eucalyptus, and bold spice

NELSON BROTHERS BLENDED BOURBON RESERVER

$16.00

Light brown sugar and cinnamon-baked apples, subtle rye and peppercorn. Notes of dry leather, peppercorn with long finish.

Noah's Mill 15 Yr

$16.00

Noah's mill is a bourbon for those looking for bold monsters. Not for the faint of heart

Noah's Mill Bourbon Whiskey

$16.00

Noble Oak Double Oak Bourbon

$14.00

Spice and roasted corn, herbs, wood, cumin, and ginger on the nose. A medium-bodied warming, palate with vanilla, leather, eucalyptus, and dark chocolate, with a richness of flavor from some of the

Oak and Eden 4 Grain Torched Oak

$14.50

By marrying the four grains together in one mash, a broad array of flavors emerge, encompassing notes such as orange peel, vanilla, cloves, and caramel

Oak and Eden Toasted Oak

$13.00

Very mild and sweet. Buttery mouthfeel and taste. Slightly bready with more prominent notes of caramel, vanilla, and candied simple sugar

Oak and Eden Wheat and spire

$22.00

Old Elk

$14.00

An ever-so-light cinnamon spice comes into play, along with brown sugar, cocoa, and maple syrup

OLD ELK CIGAR CUT

$32.00

Almond, rich oak, caramel, creme brulee, citrus zest, dark fruits, heavy black cherry. Long, beautiful finish with a bold, buttery, and oily mouthfeel.

Old Elk Cognac Cask Finished Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$25.00

Old Elk Four Grain

$38.00

Smooth base with hints of almond, vanilla, maple, and spices creating a balanced sweet and spicy profile at a higher proof

Old Elk Infinity

$62.00

Blend of 60% 6 year, 24% 12 year, and 16% 11 year bourbons. Tobacco, light baking chocolate, and charred oak mingle in alongside the spice

Old Elk Sherry Cask

$25.00

Aromas of raisins and caramel with a lightly tannic, vibrant, dry-yet-fruity medium body and a warming, intricate, medium-long chocolate-dipped graham cracker, dried berries, honey-roasted cashews, salted peanuts, and apricots

Old Elk Wheat 5 Yr

$15.00

English toffee, maple syrup, black pepper

Old Forester 1870

$16.00

Corn, caramel, vanilla, a diluted fruitiness and a pinch of cinnamon/nutmeg spice

Old Forester 1897

$17.00

Vanilla, red apple, citrus peel, and sweet and hot spices

Old Forester Birthday 2023

$45.00

Old Forester Classic

$8.00

Caramel and honey with wood spice and mint

Old Forester Prohibition 1920

$22.00

Hot, dominated by sweet barrel notes of smoke, caramel, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon

Old Forester Signature

$9.00

Spicy cinnamon and nutmeg notes appear after an initial wave of vanilla and caramel flavors

Old Forester Statesman

$16.00

Sweet with vanilla maple cream flavors. The bourbon finishes on the spicy side

Old Granddad

$7.00

Caramel, peanuts, and light honey sweetness continue into the finish, which is fairly soft with just a mild burn. Some char and dryness

Orphan Barrel Fable and Folly 14 Year

$45.00

Hints of spiced caramel, green peppercorn, and the slightest hint of sweetness in the form of vanilla extract

Peerless Small Batch

$15.00

Caramel intermingles with a punch of savory tobacco. Toasted marshmallows, barrel char, and light butterscotch

Penelope Barrel Strength

$22.00

Smooth caramel syrup, brown sugar, subtle barrel char, and hints of butterscotch and crème brûlée. Spicy cinnamon finish with amazing lingering spice and heat

Pinhook Bourbon War 7 Year

$22.00

Rich aromas of brown sugar, licorice, and toasted almond. Subtle notes of smoke and honey exhibited by the 5-year vintage have developed into a full palate of black cherries, cloves

Pinhook High Proof

$18.00

Tangerine, preserved lemon, and brioche, which lead to a deep and lush palate of dried papaya, toffee, cocoa, and almonds

Pinhook High Proof 2023

$14.00

Aged more than 4 years, the 2023 vintage of our High Proof Bourbon showcases a warm and rich nose of molasses, roasted peanuts, and caramel which leads to a dense palate of baked apricot, vanilla, and burnt sugar.

Pure Kentucky

$14.00

Nose is leather, tobacco, a bit of mint, and some allspice. Palate continues with leather but adds some burnt sugar and heath bar. Finish is substantial with pepper and a.

Rabbit Hole Bourbon Herigold

$15.00

Spicy, peppery, sweet corn with some vanilla and a note of dry grass

Rabbit Hole Cavehill 4 Grain

$20.00

Notes of orange, mint, agave, pepper, touch of smoke and a bit of heat & lingering pepper aftertaste

Rabbit Hole Sherry Cask Dareringer

$22.00

Spiced raisins, prunes, cherry pits and almond and white pepper and cigar

Rabbithole Founder Edition Raceking

$60.00

Sired from a one-of-a-kind mash bill featuring chocolate malted wheat and chocolate-malted barley, and carefully aged in new American oak barrels. Ull field of warm, luxurious flavors, exciting your senses with.

Rare Hare

$90.00

Medium-bodied with light herbal notes and creamed corn; light oak and baking spices. Long-lasting on the tongue with never-ending caramel and a touch of nutmeg

Rebel Yell

$8.00

Higher-than-usual percentage of wheat, which tends to soften and smooth a flavor profile

Redemption Bourbon

$10.00

The palate is medium-bodied and very drinkable with flavors of dill seed, anise, oregano, corn, and big vanilla

Redemption Wheat

$14.00

Sweet with cereal, oak, caramel, and vanilla over some white pepper. After that, get ready for a big finish. It's long, and it's hot

Redwood Lost Monarch

$15.00

Corn and vanilla sweetness, notes of orange, spice from the rye

Redwood Pipe Dream

$15.00

Remus

$12.00

Cherry pie, vanilla, aged oak, rye spice, leather. Long & lingering finish

Remus Volstead Reserve Bottled in Bond 14Yr

$54.00

Cornbread, green herbs, and black peppercorn on the nose, bright and crackling structure accented with bread crust and caramel flavors

Russell's Reserve10 Yr

$14.00

Aromas of spicy cinnamon, vanilla and oak. Warming on the palate, with baking spices, white pepper, and rich caramel

Smoke Wagon Small Batch Straight Bourbon

$17.00

Light creamy caramel and dry oak. These flavors quickly transition to a swirl of heavy rye spice, green peppercorn, aged oak, and vanilla

Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon

$15.00

Toffee, nutmeg, light oak, and tobacco create a foundation for the palate. Hints of vanilla and caramel come forth as well

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$14.00

New oak, corn, bubble gum, hints of dark chocolate, and slight amounts of vanilla and honey

Smooth Ambler Old Scout

$12.00

Rich flavors of caramel, toasted oak, leather, and a sweet cigar note introduce the sip. With flavors of baking spice and toasted oak on the backend

Spring Mill

$10.00

Baking spices, vanilla custard, sweet corn and light oak with a smokey char finish

Thomas Moore Chardonnay

$25.00

Tart oak, citrus rind, unsalted butter, muted vanilla. Lingering heat, medium long finish that focuses on earthy grounded flavors

Uncle Nearest 1856

$14.00

Vanilla and banana with some baking spices and a smoky oak flavor with a hint of pepper. Tasted with a dried cranberry, bananas and pears

Wathens

$12.00

Bold, luscious, and flat-out delicious whiskey with abundant caramel, vanilla, honey, flower petal, leather, dark chocolate, berry fruit, apple, pepper, and allspice on the nose and palate

Whiskey Smith Banana

$7.50

Vanilla spice and oak, followed by baked bananas foster

Whiskey Smith Chocolate

$7.50

Rich milk chocolate mixes with toasty oak and notes of vanilla and caramel

Whiskey Smith Pineapple

$7.50

Fresh and bright tropical notes of sweet, juicy pineapple meld seamlessly with the warm rich undertones

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Bourbon

$12.00

Maple and vanilla with a creamy mouth feel. Herbal tea with a hint of honey

Widow Jane 10 Yr

$18.00

Sweet with corn and vanilla mixed with light orange and cherry. There is a surprising dose of heat comprised of rye spice and pepper

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Distinct rye-heavy mash bill, honeysuckle, leather, and vanilla that moves to spice

Wild Turkey 81

$10.00

Caramel, honey, vanilla, and oak

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$15.00

Caramel apples, spicy, slightly peppery heat, and a subtle smokiness, a hint of char and oak

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$20.00

Wilderness Small Batch Bib

$13.00

Citrus, oak, some char, rye bread, anise, caramel, cherry, and quite a bit of rye spices

Wilderness Small Batch Bond Wheat

$13.00

Cookie dough, allspice, soft light caramel, a touch of apple juice; oak, and char. Flavors continue into the finish and pick up a bit more char, oak, and black pepper

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$15.00

Nose is "Vanilla lemon cake." the palate is a balance of caramel, vanilla, spices and citrus

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Definite cherry, vanilla, and spice notes. Woodford's finish is long and dry with a calm alcohol burn

Woodford Reserve Batch Proof

$34.00

Check for the available expressions

Woodford Reserve Chocolate

$34.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$17.00

Butterscotch, vanilla, and toffee notes at the front of the palate, giving way to cinnamon, clove, and rum raisin

Woodford Reserve Master's Historic Barrel Entry

$35.00

Entered into the barrel at a straight 100 proof. Rich toasted oak is tempered by overripe banana and a medley of cooked berry fruits. Hints of leather, coffee, and

Woodford Reserve Oak Grain

$28.00

Woodford Wheat

$12.00

Brown sugar and a minty-cinnamon stick, astringent, with pistachio and bitter baking chocolate

WOODINVILLE BOURBON

$11.00

Wyoming Bourbon Small Batch

$15.00

Floral, with a hint of vanilla bean and caramel pudding. Brown baking spices and browned butter, vanilla crème, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon

Wyoming Double Cask Sherry

$21.00

Autumnal notes of dried apricot, mission fig, and dried date, black raisin, with hints of candied orange peel; vanilla butter cream, and toffee underneath

Wyoming Single Barrel Limited Edition

$33.00

Cola, dark chocolate, buttered pastry, dried date, fig, raisin, and orange citrus. Long finish; dry, but with lingering impressions of butter crème, candied orange peel, and dark dried fruit

WHISKEYS

77 Whiskey

$10.00

Barrel Hitch Oregon Whiskey

$10.00

Barrel Hitch Whiskey

$9.00

Barrell Dovetail Whiskey

$20.00

Bastille

$14.00

Benjamin Prichard's

Bernheim 7 Yr

$16.00

Big Bottom Barlow

$9.00

Birddog Black Cherry

$7.00

Boondocks American Whiskey

$13.00

Boondocks Cask Strength

$18.00

Brenne 10Yr French Single Malt

$22.00

Brenne Single Malt

$14.00

Chicken Cock 8 Year Double Oak

$26.00

CLERMONT STEEP WHISKEY

$13.00

Earthy combination of fresh nuts, malted barley, dried tobacco leaf, charred oak, and light toffee and caramel.

Collier and Mckeel

$10.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

George Dickel Barrel Select

$11.00

George Dickel No. 12 Sour Mash

$11.00

George Dickel No. 8 Sour Mash

$11.00

Hatfield & McCoy

$14.00

High West Campfire

$20.00

High West High Country

$27.00

High West High Country Single Malt Whiskey

High West Prisoner's Share

Hudson New York

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Triple Mash

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels 10Yr

$22.00

Jack Daniels 27

$28.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.50

Jack Daniels Barrel Proof

$18.00

Jack Daniels Eric Church

$17.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.50

Jack Daniels Sinatra

$40.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select

$18.00

Jack Daniels twice barrel sherry

$19.00

Jim Beam Apple

$7.00

Jim Beam Stagg

$8.00

Journeyman 3 Oaks Malt

$17.00

Journeyman Buggy Whip Wheat

$15.00

Journeyman Kissing Cousins

$32.00

Journeyman Silver Cross

$15.00

Lovell Bros. Georgia Sour Mash

$9.00

Mellow Corn

$7.00

Nelson's Green Brier Whiskey

$8.00

Old Elk Double Wheat

$38.00

Delicate baking spices of cinnamon, vanilla, and almond, with a smoother, sweeter trail. It's bright, fresh, and crisp, with an undeniable finish of fruit

Redneck Rivera

$14.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.50

Slaughter House

$14.00

Straight Edge

$16.00

STRANAHANS

$13.00

Cinnamon-butter, vanilla, chocolate, warm caramel & spiced pear. Flows over the tongue like table cream & melted brown sugar

Suntory World Whisky

$16.00

UNCLE NEAREST 1856

$14.00

Sweet-and-spicy with caramel, cocoa and pepper. Midpalate, notes of vanilla, almond and toasted oak emerge. By the back of the throat, vanilla, cocoa, white pepper and a soft tobacco.

UNCLE NEAREST 1884

$13.00

Bright honey, orange, peach, vanilla, pineapple, bright cherry, licorice, roasted oak, lemon cream, and clove.

Westland American Oak

$16.00

Westward Single Malt Whiskey

$18.00

Whiskey Acres

$14.00

Whistle Pig Summer

$20.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$8.00

Wild Turkey American Honey Sting

$7.00

RYE

Alberta Rye

$10.00

Angels Envy Rye Rum Cask

$24.00

Barrell Seagrass Rye

$20.00

Madeira & apricot brandy barrels

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Blue Run Emerald Cask Strength Rye

$28.00

Bluebird Rye

$12.00

Bower Hill Rye

$14.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

Castle and Key Restoration Rye

$10.00

Fragrant & complex, caramel, light rye spice, malt rye spice, medium length

Chicken C*** Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye

$45.00

Chicken C*** Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

$18.00

Coppercraft Straight Rye

$11.00

Corsair Rye

$13.00

Dancing Goat Limousin

$12.00

Driftless Glen 51 Rye

$14.00

Driftless Glen Single Barrel Rye

$15.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$13.00

Ezra Brooks Rye

$8.00

Far North Roknar

$12.00

Far North Roland

$10.00

Fever River Rye

$9.00

Few Rye

$18.00

Filibuster Beheard Rye

$12.00

George Dickel & Leopold Brothers Collaboration

$30.00

George Dickel Rye

$9.00

Highwest American Prairie

$15.00Out of stock

Highwest Double Rye

$14.00

Highwest Mid Winternight Dram

$28.00

Highwest Rendevous Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels Barrel Proof Rye

$25.00

Jack Daniels Double Barrel Rye

$19.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00

James E Pepper 1776 Rye

$13.00

James E Pepper 1776 Sherry Rye

$12.00

James E Pepper Barrel Proof

$15.00

Jefferson's Ocean Double Barrel Rye

$20.00

John Drew Rye

$16.00

Kentucky Owl 10 Yr Rye

$60.00

Knob Creek Straight Rye

$14.00

Legendary Duke Rye

$30.00

Limousin Rye

$9.00

Lock, Stock and Barrel 16 Yr Rye

$40.00

Masterson's 10 Yr Rye

$25.00

Michter's 10yr Rye

$40.00

Vanilla, toffee, toasted almonds, crushed pepper, hints of orange peel and crushed pepper.

Old Elk Rye

$13.00

Old Forester Rye

$12.00

Old Forester Single Barrel Rye

$22.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Peerless Barrel Proof Rye

$32.00

Pinhook 7 year Rye

$20.00

Syrup | Caramel | Summer fruits | Subtle rye spice | Chewy oak | Sweet with subtle spice

Pinhook High Proof Rye 2022

$14.00

Nose bursting with fresh fig, apple cider, marzipan, and clove. These lead to a rich palate of dried papaya, coffee, cinnamon, and burnt caramel.

Pinhook Rye

$10.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$15.00

Ragtime Rye

$10.00

Rebel Yell Rye

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Redwood Emerald Giant Rye

$15.00

Rittenhous Rye

$10.00

Riverboat Rye

$10.00

Sagamore Double Rye

$19.00

Sagamore Rye

$14.00

Sagamore Rye Sherry Finish

$24.00

Sagamore Rye Stout Cask Finish

$20.00

Sazerac Rye

$15.00

Slow and Low Rock and Rye

$8.00

Sonoma Country Rye

$17.00

Templeton Rye 10 Yr

$24.00

Templeton Rye 4 Yr

$13.00

Templeton Rye 6 Yr

$16.00

Templeton Rye Barrel Strength

$23.00

Union Horse Rye

$14.00

Very Old Saint Nick 8 Yr Rye

$32.00

Very Old Saint Nick 8 Yr Rye*

$32.00

Very Old Saint Nick Estate Reserve Rye

$29.00

Whip Saw Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10 Yr

$18.00

Whistle Pig 18 Yr

$80.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog Spirit of Mauve 5

$114.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock 3

$24.00

Whistle Pig Independant LLL

$82.00

Whistle Pig Old World 12 Yr

$33.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6 Yr

$12.00

Whistle Pig Rye 15 yr

$85.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$9.00

Wild Turkey Cornstone Rye

$50.00

Woodford Reserve Masters Chocolate Malted Rye

$35.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$13.00

SCOTCH

Ardbeg 10Yr

$18.00

Balvenie 12Yr

$18.00

Balvenie 14Yr

$21.00

Balvenie 15Yr

$38.00

Balvenie 21Yr

$60.00

Balvenie Sweet Toast 12 Year Story 1

$28.00

Benriach 12Yr

$18.00

Three cask matured for at least twelve years in sherry casks, bourbon barrels and port casks

Benriach Original 10Yr

$14.00

Benriach Smoky 10Yr

$16.00

Three cask matured for at least ten years in a combination of bourbon barrels, Jamaican rum casks and toasted virgin oak

Benriach Smoky 12Yr

$17.00

Three cask matured for at least twelve years in bourbon barrels, sherry casks, and marsala wine casks

Dalamore 12 Yr

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Glendraonach 12 Yr

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15Yr

$17.00

Glenfiddich 21Yr

$64.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 14Yr

$15.00

Highland Park 12Yr

$16.00

Johnnie Walker 18Yr

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Laphroaig 10Yr

$18.00Out of stock

Macallan 12Yr

$18.00

Macallan 18Yr

$60.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$82.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Tomatin 12Yr

$18.00

Tomatin 14Yr Port Cask

$27.00

Glenfiddich 14Yr

$15.00

IRISH

Bushmills

$8.00

Glendalough 7Yr

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Kilbeggan

$12.00

Pearse Lyons

$15.00

Powers

$8.00

Slane

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Tyrconnell

$10.00

Writers Tears

$9.00

CANADIAN

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Black

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

JP Wiser Vanilla

$8.00

Pendleton Midnight

$14.00

Rare Perfection 14Yr

$34.00

Rare Perfection 15Yr

$38.00

Revel Stoke Pecan

$9.00

Revel Stoke Pineapple

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$7.50+

CROP PUMPKIN VODKA

$7.00+

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$7.50+

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$7.50+

EFFEN BLACK CHERRY

$7.00+

FRANKLY ORGANIC APPLE

FRANKLY ORGANIC POMEGRANTE

GREY GOOSE

$8.50+

GREY GOOSE MELON

$8.50+

GREY GOOSE PEAR

$8.50+

KETEL ONE

$7.50+

KETEL ONE CUCUMBER MINT

$7.50+

SMIRNOFF SPICY TAMARIND

$7.00+

STOLI CITRUS

$7.50+

STOLI ORANGE

$7.50+

STOLI VANILLA

$7.50+

TITO'S

$7.50+

WELL VODKA

$6.00+

GIN

WELL GIN

$6.50+

BOMBAY

$6.50+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.00+

CASTLE & KEY SEASONAL RISE

$7.00+

EMPRESS 1908

$8.00+

FORDS GIN

$8.50+

HENDRICKS

$8.50+

TANQUERAY

$7.00+

HENDRICK FLORA

$8.50+

RUM

WELL RUM

$6.00+

BACARDI

$6.50+

BACARDI LIMON

$6.50+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00+

DIPLOMATICO MANTUANO

$8.50+

DIPLOMATICO PLANAS

$7.50+

DIPLOMATICO RESERVA EXCLUSIVA

$10.00+

MALIBU

$6.50+

MYERS DARK

$7.00+

SIESTA KEY COCONUT

$7.50+

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$6.00+

21 SEEDS GRAPEFRUIT HIBISCUS

$8.00+

CASA NOBLE BLANCO

$7.00+

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$10.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$10.00+

HERRADURA BLANCO

$8.00+

PATRON SILVER

$8.50+Out of stock

PATRON REPOSADA

$8.50+

ROSALUNA MEZCAL

$7.50+

DON JULIO

$8.50+

CLASE AZUL

$60.00+

LIQUEORS/CORDIALS

AMARETTO

$6.50

APEROL

$7.00

APPLE SCHNAPPS

$5.00

CAMPARI

$7.00

CHAMBORD

$6.00

CHILA ORCHATA

$6.50

COINTREAU

$6.50

DISARONNO

$7.50

DOM BENEDICTINE

$8.00

DR MCGILLCUTTY APPLE

$7.00

DR MCGILLCUTTY MINT

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$7.00

JAGER

$7.00

KAMORA

$7.00

LIQUOR 43

$6.50

MAGDALA ORANGE

$7.50

Mathilde Cassis

NOOKU BOURBON CREAM

$6.50

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$5.00

ROMANA SAMBBCA

$7.50

RUMPLEMINTS

$7.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.00Out of stock

ST. GERMAIN

$7.00

TRIPLE SEC

$5.00

HENNESSY

$8.00

Malort

$6.00

RICKHOUSE

Spears Barrel Picks

Spears High West Double Rye Finished in Cognac Barrels

$16.00

Spears Jefferson Reserve

$16.00

Spears Old Elk Straight Bourbon

$15.00

Spears Old Elk Wheated

$20.00

Spears Old Forester Barrel Proof

$20.00

Spears Woodford Double Oaked

$17.00

Spears Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Spears Private Barrel Picks BTL

Bottle Spears High West Double Rye Finished in Cognac Barrels

$65.00

Bottle 100 Spears Jefferson Reserve

Bottle Spears Makers 46' (111.5)

$65.00Out of stock

Bottle Spears Old Elk Straight Bourbon (106.7)

$50.00

Bottle Spears Old Elk Wheated (117)

$70.00

Bottle Spears Old Forester Barrel Proof (125.8)

$75.00Out of stock

Bottle Spears Woodford Double Oaked (90.4) Almost Sold Out

$70.00

Bottle Spears Woodford Reserve (90.4)

$60.00

Rickhouse

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$14.00Out of stock

Old fashioned

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$14.00Out of stock

Manhattan

Infinity Blend

$18.00

Smokey Bear

$14.00

Batch 4 Double Rye Cowboy

$12.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Port

$17.00

Dbl Dbl heavens door

$14.00

Wheeling Wooble

$7.00

BANQUET

BUFFET

$35 BUFFET

$35.00

$50 BUFFET

$50.00

$65 BUFFET

$65.00

PARTY TRAYS

COMBO PLATTER

$75.00

FRESH FRUIT PLATTER

$120.00

FRESH VEGGIES & DIP PLATTER

$75.00

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP PLATTER

$120.00

HUMMUS DIP PLATTER

$90.00

BOURBON BACON DEVILED EGGS PLATTER

$80.00

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS PLATTER

$95.00

BACON AT THE BAR PLATTER

$110.00

CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER

$90.00

SPEARS CHICKEN WINGS PLATTER

$55.00+

BOURBON BLT SLIDERS TRAY

$115.00

MINI CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS TRAY

$135.00

PULLED PORK SLIDERS TRAY

$135.00

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SLIDERS TRAY

$160.00

FRENCH FRIES TRAY

$35.00+

BBQ CHIPS TRAY

$35.00+

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS TRAY

$50.00+

MASHED POTATOS TRAY

$50.00+

MAC & CHEESE TRAY

$65.00+

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES TRAY

$24.00

BROWNIES TRAY

$24.00

BAR

WELL WRISTBANDS (2HRS)

$30.00

CALL WRISTBANDS (2HRS)

$40.00

PREMIUM WRISTBANDS (2HRS)

$45.00

MISC

HATS

HAT

$30.00