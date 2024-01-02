specialTEA Lounge
Drinks
Tea
- Daily Tea$2.75
our iced tea of the day. served unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- Iced Tea$3.75
our selection of loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served unsweetened over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- Hot Tea$2.75
our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served hot and unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- Loose Leaf Latte$5.50
our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped double strength to order. paired with your choice of milk. served unsweetened and over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
- London Fog$6.50
hot earl grey black tea sweetened with organic Madagascar vanilla + choice of milk.
- Iced Arnaldo Palmer$3.50
1/2 unsweet daily steep + 1/2 sweet mint lemonade.
- specialTEA Latte$5.00
Japanese matcha green tea, vanilla chai, or Thai tea. sweetened. choice of milk. (NOT VEGAN)"
- Frozen Tea$5.00
| blended tea | sweetened. contains dairy. choice of milk (NOT VEGAN)
Coffee & Espresso
- Caffè Latte$4.00
hot/iced. organic espresso + choice of milk.
- French Pressed Coffee$3.50
your choice of bean, ground fresh & french pressed
- Cold Brew$4.00
iced. cold brewed for 16+ hours
- Espresso$2.50
organic espresso fair-trade certified. locally roasted.
- Frozen Coffee$6.00
Made with our organic, fair trade espresso. 2 shots in a regular and 3 shots in a large.
- Caffè Mocha$5.25
hot/iced. organic espresso, choice of milk + Monin® dark chocolate sauce
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00
hot. [ 2/3 french press + 1/3 milk of choice ]
- Cold Brew Palmer$4.00
1/2 cold brew + 1/2 sweet mint lemonade.
- Coke Bomb$5.00
double shot of organic espresso & cane sugar coke. add a flavored syrup +$1.
- Cappuccino$4.00
hot. organic espresso + choice of steamed & foamed milk.
Cremes
- Cremes$5.00
hot/iced. choice of milk + honeydew or taro.
- Frozen Cremes$5.00
blended with ice with your choice of milk
- Cold Milk$2.25
add Monin dark chocolate or dulce de leche +$1.
- Steamer$3.00
[flavored steamed milk] hot. caffeine-free coffee alternative.
- Spiced Hot Chocolate$4.50
hot. choice of milk + cinnamon-spiced hot chocolate.
Fresh
- Sweet Mint Lemonade$3.50
fresh squeezed sweet mint lemonade vegan-friendly evaporated cane juice + fresh mint
- Frozen Slush$3.00
frozen slush no tea, no dairy. your choice of flavor
- Organic Fruit Smoothies$6.00
sweetened with fruit juices, no added sugar. non-GMO. vegan-friendly.
- Italian Soda$2.50
fresh made soda with your choice of flavors
- French Soda$2.50
fresh made soda with your choice of flavors + choice of milk
Boba Drinks
- Boba Tea$2.75
organic black or green tea served with chewy tapioca pearls. add your choice of flavor+$1
- Boba Milk Tea$2.75
organic black or green tea served with a splash of milk and chewy tapioca pearls. add your choice of flavor+$1
- Frozen Boba Cremes$5.00
blended with ice with your choice of milk.
- Frozen Boba Slush$3.00
no tea, no dairy. your choice of flavor.
- Frozen Boba Tea$5.00
matcha, vanilla chai or thai tea blended with ice with your choice of milk.
- Iced Boba Cremes$5.00
taro or honeydew blended with your choice of milk and served over ice.
- Iced Boba Tea Latte$5.00
matcha, vanilla chai or thai tea blended with your choice of milk and served over ice.
Panini
Regular Panini
- Ay Chihuahua Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken breast served with fresh tomatoes, scratch-made guacamole, organic three-bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, and spicy chipotle mayo.
- Black 'n Bleu Panino$10.00
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood "smoked" bacon, tomatoes & organic greens.
- Carolina Dreamin' Panino$9.50
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Panino$9.50
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Farmer's Harvest Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Hunny Brisket Panino$9.50
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Olive You Panino$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Pesto Chicken Panino$8.50
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Wild Buffalo Bill Panino$9.50
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Panino$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Panini
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Panino$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Panino$10.00
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Panino$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Panino$9.50
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Panino$9.50
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Panino$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Panino$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Vegetarian Pesto Chicken Panino$8.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Panino$9.50
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Panino$9.50
T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks,mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Panini
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Panino$10.00
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Panino$9.50
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Panino$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes,organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan Pesto Chicken Panino$8.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Panino$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Bowls
Regular Bowl
- Ay Chihuahua Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Black 'n Bleu Bowl$9.50
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Carolina Dreamin' Bowl$9.00
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Bowl$9.00
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Farmer's Harvest Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Hunny Brisket Bowl$9.00
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Olive You Bowl$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Pesto Chicken Bowl$8.00
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Wild Buffalo Bill Bowl$9.00
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Bowl$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Bowl
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Bowl$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Bowl$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Bowl$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Bowl$9.00
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Bowl$9.00
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Bowl$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Bowl$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Vegetarian Pesto Chicken Bowl$8.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Bowl$9.00
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Bowl$9.00
T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Bowl
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Bowl$9.50
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Bowl$9.00
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping saucevegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Bowl$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan Pesto Chicken Bowl$8.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Bowl$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Wraps
Regular Wrap
- Ay Chihuahua Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Black 'n Bleu Wrap$9.50
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Carolina Dreamin' Wrap$9.00
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Wrap$9.00
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Farmer's Harvest Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Hunny Brisket Wrap$9.00
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Olive You Wrap$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap$9.00
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Wrap$9.00
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Wrap
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Wrap$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Wrap$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Wrap$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Wrap$9.00
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Wrap$9.00
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Wrap$9.00
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Wrap$9.00
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap$9.00
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Wrap$9.00
Textured vegetable protein (TVP) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Wrap
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Wrap$9.50
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Wrap$9.00
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Wrap$7.50
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan Pesto Chicken Wrap$8.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella, organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Wrap$9.00
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Salads
Regular Salad
- Ay Chihuahua Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Black 'n Bleu Salad$10.00
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Carolina Dreamin' Salad$9.50
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Coco-Curry Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Farmer's Harvest Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Olive You Salad$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Wild Buffalo Bill Salad$9.50
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Caribbean Mango Salad$9.50
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegetarian Salad
- Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Salad$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
- Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Salad$10.00
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Salad$9.50
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
- Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Salad$9.50
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
- Vegetarian Coco-Curry Salad$9.50
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
- Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Salad$9.50
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
- Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Salad$9.50
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
- Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Salad$9.50
Textured vegetable protein (TVP),chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Vegan Salad
- Vegan Ay Chihuahua Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
- Vegan Black 'n Bleu Salad$9.50
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
- Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Salad$9.50
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
- Vegan Coco-Curry Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
- Vegan Farmer's Harvest Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
- Vegan Olive You Salad$8.00
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
- Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
- Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
- Vegan Caribbean Mango Salad$9.50
textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro jerk aioli.
Snacks & Sides
More Savory Goodness
- Dirty Chips
kettle cooked in a peanut oil blend for a deep, delicious potato chip taste.
- Guac & Chips$5.00
our scratch-made guacamole served with corn tortilla chips.
- Side Salad$2.50
organic greens, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries and walnuts. served with your choice of dressing
- Side Sauces$0.75
- So Cheesy$4.00
hot-pressed toast or wrap with your choices cheese a toasty melty perfection
- Tapenade Toast$5.00
olive tapenade and mozzarella on french baguette, hot pressed.
- Tapenade Toast (Vegan)$6.00
olive tapenade and mozzarella on french baguette, hot pressed.
- Toast$3.00
hot-pressed toast with your choice of regular, garlic butter or maple walnut butter
Baked Goods
Single Cookies
- Vegan Chocolate Chip$1.50
- Vegan Matcha Chocolate Chip$1.50
our famous vegan chocolate chip cookie dough infused with matcha green tea.
- Vegan Double Chocolate Chip$1.50
- Vegan Walnut Chocolate Chip$1.50
our famous vegan chocolate chip cookie dough infused with walnuts served with a whole walnut on top.
- Vegan Choco-Mallow$1.50
- Vegan Cookies n’ Cream$1.50