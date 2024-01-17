SPF 2121 North Clybourn Avenue
Food
Wraps
Yogurt
Salad
Sandwiches
- SPF Breakfast Burrito$1.00
A hearty start with Black Bean, Corn Pico, and Scrambled Eggs
- Blackened Tuna Salad Melt$1.00
A gourmet twist with Sourdough and Gouda
- Hot Cali Sandwich$1.00
A delightful combination of Sourdough, Havarti, and Persian Cucumber
- Fancy Grilled Cheese$100.00
An indulgent Duck Confit with Smoked Gouda on Sourdough
Snacks
Cafe
Kikwetu Coffee
- LAVENDER BEE$7.00
Lavender infused Honey, Oat Milk and Choice of our Signature BOMA Cold Brew OR Hot BOMA Coffee
- ASALI ROSE$7.00
Rose infused Honey, Oat Milk and Choice of our Signature BOMA Cold Brew or Hot BOMA Coffee
- BOURBON BAE$7.00
Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Whole Milk and Choice of our Signature BOMA Cold Brew or Hot BOMA Coffee
- SPICED BOURBON APPLE$8.00
- SWEET & SPICY HOT COCOA$8.00
Sweet Blend of Anamalai Cocoa, Cinnamon and Guntur Chile in Whole Milk
- SIGNATURE COLD BREW$6.00
Steeped Cold for hours using our BOMA Coffee. Rich Notes of Chocolate and Vanilla with a strong smooth finish.
- BOMA-MEDIUM DARK ROAST$5.00
Well Balanced Body with notes of Chocolate and Vanilla *Washed Processed Coffee*
- GURA-MEDIUM ROAST$5.00
Smooth body, very characteristic of Kenyan coffee with its notes of Blackcurrant and Raspberries *Washed Processed Coffee*
- KIBANO NATURAL-MEDIUM ROAST$5.00
Fruity notes of Strawberry and Lemon, and a hint of Chocolate. *Naturally Processed Coffee*
Kikwetu Retail
Daisies Pastries
Cooler
Water
Sports/Energy Drinks
Coffee/Tea/Juice
Kombucha/Coconut Water (no employee discount)
Clothing
Crews
T-Shirts
- SPF Summer Breeze long Sleeve - Small$44.99
- Cucumber Club Tee - 4T$19.99
- Cucumber Club Tee - 5T$19.99
- Cucumber Club Tee - YS$19.99
- Cucumber Club Tee - YM$19.99
- Cucumber Club Tee - YL$19.99
- SPF Chicago Tee - Small$34.99
- SPF Chicago Tee - Medium$34.99
- SPF Chicago Tee - Large$34.99
- SPF Chicago Tee - X-Large$34.99
- SPF Chicago Tee - XX-Large$34.99
- SPF Summer Breeze long Sleeve - Medium$44.99
- SPF Summer Breeze long Sleeve - Large$44.99
- SPF Summer Breeze long Sleeve - X-Large$44.99
- SPF Summer Breeze long Sleeve - XX-Large$44.99
- SPF Logo Tee - Small$24.99
- SPF Logo Tee - Medium$24.99
- SPF Logo Tee - Large$24.99
- SPF Logo Tee - X-Large$24.99
- SPF Logo Tee - XX-Large$24.99
Hats
Pickleball Equipment
Tape
Paddles
- ProXR The Standard Color Splash (White)$209.99
- ProXR The Standard Color Splash (Pink)$209.99
- ProXR CHICAGO SLICE FIBERGLASS$179.99
- ProXR ZANE NAVRATIL, ORLANDO SQUEEZE$229.00
- ProXR Connor Garnett Signature$209.99
- ProXR ZANE NAVRATIL "THE STANDARD" - 14mm$209.99
- ProXR ZANE NAVRATIL "THE STANDARD" - 16mm$209.99
- Wilson x SPF Branded Paddle$79.00
Wilson x SPF branded paddle - light blue
- Buy Your Rental$59.99
Rackets
Bar
House Cocktails
Beer/Packaged
- Draft Daisy Cutter (16oz)$8.00
- Draft Pollyanna Pils (16oz)$8.00
- Michelob Ultra (16oz)$7.00
- Bud Light (16oz)$7.00
- Miller Lite (16oz)$7.00
- Old Style (12oz)$5.00
- High Life (12oz btl)$5.00
- Tecate (12oz)$5.00
- Modelo (12oz)$6.00
- Dovetail Vienna (16oz)$9.00
- Hopewell Going Places (16oz)$9.00
- Cruz Blanca Palm Shade (12oz)$7.00
- Solemn Oath Lu Kolsch (12oz)$6.00
- Whiner Le Tub (12oz)$8.00
- Athletic Upside Dawn Non-alchoholic (12oz)$6.00
- High Noon (12oz)$8.00
- NUTRL (12oz)$8.00
- White Claw (12oz)$7.00
- Luna Bay Booch (12oz)$8.00
- Eris Cider (12oz)$8.00
- Cassis Canned Spirit (12oz)$8.00
- Lyre Amalfi Spritz Non-Alcoholic (12oz)$8.00
Wine
Liquor
- Skeptic*$6.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Broker's*$6.00
- Hendrick's$8.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Botanist$8.00
- El Dorado*$6.00
- Plantation Pineapple$7.00
- Smith and Cross$7.00
- Lunazul*$6.00
- Banhez*$6.00
- Arette Blanco$7.00
- Arette Reposado$8.00
- Evan Williams*$6.00
- Rittenhouse Rye*$6.00
- Maker's Mark$7.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Still Austin$7.00
- Old Overholt Rye$7.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Malort$6.00
- Fernet$6.00
- Averna$6.00
- Nonino$6.00
- Montenegro$6.00
Well Cocktails/Classics
- Old Fashioned$14.00
2oz bourbon .25 oz demerara 4 dashes of ango Stir in mixing glass and strain onto fresh ice Glass: DOF Garnish: Orange expression
- Manhattan$14.00
2oz rye .5oz sweet vermouth 4 dashes of ango Stir in mixing glass and strain onto fresh ice Glass: DOF (or coupe if guest wants it up) Garnish: Luxardo cherry on a pick
- Martini$14.00
2.5oz gin/vodka .5oz dry vermouth Gin: stir in mixing glass and strain into glass Vodka: shake and strain Glass: coupe Garnish: olive on pick or lemon twist DIRTY 2.5oz gin/vodka .5oz olive brine Shake and strain Glass: Coupe Garnish: Olive
- Gimlet$14.00
2oz gin/vodka 1oz lime .5oz simple Shake and strain Glass: Coupe No Garnish
- Daiquiri$14.00
2oz rum 1oz lime .5 simple Shake and strain Glass: Coupe No Ganish
- Negroni$14.00
1oz gin/mezcal 1oz campari 1oz sweet vermouth Stir and strain onto fresh ice Glass: DOF (coupe for up) Garnish: Orange expression
- Boulevardier$14.00
1oz bourbon 1oz campari 1oz sweet vermouth Stir and strain onto fresh ice Glass: DOF (coupe for up) Garnish: Orange expression
- Last Word$16.00
3/4oz gin 3/4oz luxardo 3/4oz green chartreuse 3/4oz lime Shake and strain Glass: Coupe Garnish: Luxardo cherry
- Naked and Famous$16.00
3/4oz mezcal 3/4oz aperol 3/4oz yellow chartreuse 3/4oz lime Shake and strain Glass: Coupe Garnish: none
- Paper Plane$16.00
3/4oz rye 3/4oz aperol 3/4oz amaro nonino 3/4oz lemon Shake and strain Glass: Coupe Garnish: none
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
2oz aperol 3oz sparkling wine 1oz soda water Build directly in glass and top with ice Glass: wine Garnish: Orange Slice
- Tom Collins$14.00
2oz gin 1oz lemon .5oz simple Soda water Shake first three ingredients, strain into collins, add ice, top with soda Glass: Collins Garnish: Lemon wedge
- French 75$14.00
1oz gin .5oz lemon .5oz simple Sparkling wine Shake first three ingredients, strain into glass, top with bubbles Glass: champagne flute Garnish: Lemon twist
- Margarita$14.00
2oz tequila/mecal 1oz lime .5oz dry curacao .25oz simple Shake and strain on fresh ice Glass: DOF Garnish: Lime Wedge
- Cosmo
- Paloma
Buckets
- The Athlete's Bucket$35.00
6 mich ultra, bud light, miller lite aluminum bottles
- The Runner Up's Bucket$25.00
Mix and match old styles, miller high lifes, and tecate. (6 per order)
- The Smash Bucket$40.00
Six NUTRL/High Noon
- The Backhand Bucket$35.00
Six white claws
- The Volley Bucket$20.00
Six still/unflavored sparkling liquid death
- The Rally Bucket$64.00
Five prisma wine cans