Soft opening menu [limited]
叉烧包 BBQ Pork Steamed Bun
$3.00
Canton style roasted BBQ pork filling. 6 mins
奶黄包 Custard Bun [Steamed]
$3.00
糯米鸡 Sticky Rice Lotus Wrap [1 pc.]
$4.00
素菜饺 Vegan Mushroom Dumpling [2 pc.]
$4.00
烧卖 Shumai [2 pc.]
$5.00
虾饺 Shrimp Dumpling [2 pc.]
$5.00
Steam Station Mobile Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 654-0338
Mobile, Eugene, OR 97401
Open now
• Closes at 2PM
All hours
