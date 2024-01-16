Spice Shack - Deluxe Plaza Downtown 121 S 8th St Suite 215, Minneapolis
Spice Shack Specials
- Kadhai Gosht$15.99
Spicy goat, sautéed in ginger, onions, and tomatoes
- Mutton Fry$15.99
- Achaar Gosht$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in yogurt and pickle spices
- Chicken Kadhai$14.99
Chicken with bone Pakistani style
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy sauce
- Chicken Kheema$15.99
Appetizers
Rice Specials
- Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani$12.99
- Egg Biryani$10.99
Hard-boiled egg with rice
- Fish Biryani$12.99
Catfish steaks cooked with rice
- Curd Rice$4.99
Basmati rice cooked with fresh yogurt and spices
- Mattar Pulao$6.99
Basmati rice cooked with butter and sweet peas
- Vegetable Pulao$8.99
Basmati rice cooked with butter and mixed veggies
- Khichdi$6.99
Basmati rice cooked with butter and lentils
Lamb/Goat Curries
- Goat Korma$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in creamy yogurt sauce
- Mutton Rogan Josh$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked North Indian style
- Dum Ka Kheema$15.99
- Keema Mattar$15.99
Medium spicy ground lamb and sweet peas curry
- Haleem$15.99
Lamb porridge, spicy
- Andhara Gosht$15.99
Spicy goat sautéed in spices
- Palak Gosht$15.99
Spicy goat sautéed in ginger, onion, spinach, and spices
- Kadhai Gosht$15.99
Spicy goat sautéed in ginger, onions, and tomatoes
- Matka Gosht$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in spices
- Achaar Gosht$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked in yogurt and pickle spices
- Mutton with Vegetables$15.99
Medium spicy goat meat cooked with vegetables and spices
- Aloo Gosht$15.99
Medium spicy potato and goat meat curry
Breads
Kabobs (BBQ)
Chicken Curries
- Chicken Korma$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in yogurt sauce
- Pepper Chicken$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in black pepper sauce
- Chicken Kadhai$14.99
Chicken with bone Pakistani style
- Chicken Haleem$14.99
Porridge chicken cooked in spices and whole wheat grains
- Chicken Rogan Josh$15.99
Tender pieces of chicken with bone cooked North Indian style
- Andhara Chicken Curry$14.99
Tender pieces of chicken with bone cooked South Indian style
- Cashew Chicken$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of chicken cooked in cashew sauce
- Chicken Jalfrezi$12.99
- Chicken Curry$12.99
Medium spicy traditional style chicken curry
- Dum Ka Chicken Curry$14.99
Medium spicy traditional style chicken curry
- Kadhai Chicken*$15.99
Extra spicy tender pieces of boneless chicken cooked North Indian style
- Chicken Tikka Masala*$15.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy sauce
- Butter Chicken$12.99
Medium spicy tender pieces of tandoori chicken cooked in creamy butter sauce
- Frontier Chicken$12.99
Spicy tender strips of chicken cooked in spicy onion gravy
- Chicken Keema$15.99
- Chicken 65$8.99
Spicy boneless chicken nuggets sautéed in spicy tomato sauce
- Chilli Chicken Curry$8.99
Vegetarian Curries
- Mattar Paneer$9.99
Medium spicy Homemade cheese cubes cooked with sweet peas
- Aloo Mattar$9.99
Potato curry cooked with sweet peas and potato
- Aloo Gobi$9.99
Medium spicy potato and cauliflower sautéed in spicy tomato sauce
- Mixed Vegetables$9.99
Spicy mixed vegetables cooked in spicy gravy
- Aloo Baingan$9.99
Potato and eggplant sautéed in spicy tomato sauce
- Beans Curry$9.99
Cut green beans curry
- Mushroom Curry$8.99
- Aloo Saag$6.99
- Aloo Korma$6.99
- Aloo Fry$5.99
- Egg Fry$5.99
- Egg Curry$10.99
- Paneer Kadhai$10.99
Homemade cheese cooked in spicy tomato gravy
- Paneer Korma$9.99
Medium spicy homemade cheese cooked in creamy sauce
- Paneer Butter Masala$9.99
Medium spicy homemade cheese cooked in creamy butter sauce
- Mirchi Ka Salan$9.99
Extra spicy Spicy jalapeño curry
- Fried Eggplant Curry$9.99
- Hyderbadi Bagarey Baingan$10.99
- Mix Veg Kootu$8.99
- Ridgegourd Curry$8.99
- Bottlegourd Curry$8.99
- Karela Bittergourd$8.99
- Fried Bhindi$9.99
- Chili Gobi$9.99
Batter dipped cauliflower sautéed in chili sauce
- Chili Paneer$9.99
Cheese sautéed in chili sauce
- Aloo 65$10.99
- Gobi 65$11.99
- Veg Manchurian$10.99
- Mixed Daal$9.99
Mild mixed Lentils steamed with tomatoes, onions, ginger, & herbs
- Tadka Daal$9.99
Lentils steamed with tomatoes, onions, ginger, and other herbs and tamarind
- Palak Daal$11.99
Lentils steamed with tomatoes, spinach, ginger, herbs & tamarind
- Sambar$8.99
Lentil soup cooked with vegetables, tomato and onions
- Palak Paneer$11.99
Mild homemade cheese cubes & spinach cooked in spices & herbs
- Bhindi Masala$9.99
Spicy baby okra sautéed with onions, tomatoes and spices
Beef Curries
Indo Chinese
- Chili Shrimp$13.99
Shrimp sautéed in chili sauce
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$12.99
- Ginger Chicken$12.99
- Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
- Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$13.99
- Chicken Manchurian$12.99
- Orange Chicken$11.99
- Hakka Chicken$12.99
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
- Chicken Fried Noodles$12.99
- Shrimp Fried Rice/Noodles$10.99
- Egg Fried Rice/Noodles$9.99
- Veg. Fried Rice/Noodles$8.99
- Paneer Fried Rice/Noodles$8.99
Karahi Specials
Desserts
- Lauki Kheer$8.99
Indian bottle gourd cooked in heavy cream
- Gajar Halwa$6.99
Carrot pudding
- Double Ka Meetha$6.99
Bread pudding
- Kheer$6.99
Rice pudding
- Khubani Ka Meetha$6.99
Apricot pudding
- Gulab Jamun$4.99
Fried milk balls dipped in sugar syrup
- Ras Malai$8.99
Milk balls dipped in heavy cream
- Sweet Pongal$5.99
- Daal Halwa$8.99
- Mango Fruit Pudding$6.99
- Mango Kesari$6.99
Mango flavored cream of wheat pudding
- Sheer Korma$8.99
Vermicelli pudding
- Carrot Kheer$6.99