Spice Symphony Times Square
Soups
- Sweet Corn Soup$6.00
Chicken or Vegetable, corn kernels and cilantro in a cream style broth
- Manchow Soup$6.00
Chicken or Vegetable, sauteed ginger, garlic in soy broth with crispy noodles
- Hot and Sour Soup$6.00
Chicken and Vegetables, soy broth hot and tangy
- Tom Yum Chicken Soup$8.00
- Tom Yum Shrimp Soup$9.00
Indian Chinese Starters
- Chinese Bhel$8.00
Crispy noodles tossed with cilantro, sweet and sour sauce, lime juice
- Paneer Chili Dry$12.00
strips of cottage cheese tossed with spicy chilies, onions,green pepper and soy
- Gobi Manchurian Dry$12.00
Cauliflower florets in tangy onion and soya based sauce
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$10.00
- Lasooni Gobi Dry$12.00
Cauliflower florets in tangy tomato garlic infused sauce
- Chicken Lollipops$15.00
Pulled chicken wings in a tangy marinade made crisp served with homemade chili mayo
- Chili Chicken Dry Apptz$15.00
Chicken in fiery spicy soy sauce with onion and peppers
- Fish Chili Dry Apptz$15.00
Fish in fiery spicy soy sauce with oinion and pepers
- Chicken Manchurian Dry$15.00
- Chicken Szechwan Dry$15.00
- Salt and Pepper Prawns$16.00
Indian Starters
- Batawada ( Spiced Potato Dumplings)$10.00
- Samosas$10.00
Traditional Spiced Potato and pea turnover flavored with pomegranate seeds
- Spinach Chaat$8.00
Crisp spinach tempura topped with spiced yougurt and tamirand glaze
- Bombay Bhel Puri$8.00
- Tandoori Methi Malai Paneer Tikka$12.00
- Kurkuri Bhindi$12.00
- Kachori Chaat$12.00
- Tandoori Achari Mushrooms$10.00
Marinted in yougurt and pickle spice mix roasted in tandoor
- Shrimp Piri Piri$14.00
Spicy shrimp in cedar vinegar, curry leaves and goan chilies
- Tandoori Spicy Chicken Wings$16.00
Marinated in yogurt and spices roasted in clay oven
- Tandoori Malai Chicken Tikka$15.00
- Lamb Kheema Pau$18.00
Indian Chinese Mains
- Vegetable Manchurian$20.00
Crispy vegetable rounds in a spicy tangy onion and soy based sauce.
- Paneer Szechwan$21.00
Fiery red szechwan pepper sauce, garlic, and ginger tempered
- Chili Chicken$23.00
Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.
- Chicken Hong Kong$23.00
Cooked with star spice and red hot chili spice.
- Asian Lamb Lollipops Char Sui$30.00
- Ginger Chicken With Broccoli$23.00
Chicken breast tossed with green onions, ginger, and fresh broccoli.
- General Tso's Chicken$23.00
Chicken breast made crisp and tossed with a sweet, tangy sauce.
- Shrimp with Hot Garlic Sauce$25.00
Shrimp, broccoli, and snow peas stir-fried in a light garlic, white wine sauce.
- Fish Xuchong$23.00
Stir Fried Hakka Noodles
Indian Chinese Triple Szechwan ( Rice and Noodles)
Indian Chinese Fried Rice
American Chopsuey
Indian Mains - Vegetarian
- Dal Makhani$21.00
Black beans and kidney beans cooked with butter and cream sauce
- Yellow Dal Tarka$21.00
Yellow lenthils tempered with mustard seeds, cumin and whole dry chilies
- Aloo Gobi$21.00
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked together with ginger, cumin, and coriander
- Baghare Baingan$21.00
Baby eggplant in coconut, peanut, sesame sauce with curry leaves and mustard seeds.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$23.00
- Palak Paneer$22.00
Fresh spinach and spices ground and cooked with cubed home-made cheese
- Bhindi Masalewali$20.00
Whole slit okra, sautéed in dry toasted hand pounded spices.
- Punjabi Kadhi Pakora$20.00
Chickpea flour and yogurt cooked with crisp onion dumplings.
- Rajma ( North Indian Specialty)$21.00
- Chana Masala$21.00
- Shahi Kofte$22.00
Indian Mains - Meats/Poultry
- Chicken Tikka Masala$23.00
Tandoor fried chicken tikkas, in a creamy tomato sauce.
- Butter Chicken$25.00
Aromatic chicken pieces in an incredible creamy curry sauce
- Chicken Vindaloo$23.00
Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic and cumin.
- Kadhai Chicken$23.00
- Lamb Rogan Josh$27.00
Slow braised lamb morsels in home ground garam masala and Kashmiri spices
- Lamb Vindaloo$27.00
Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic, and cumin, cooked with lamb.
- Lamb Rajasthani Lal Maas$29.00
- Lamb Dhaniwal Korma$27.00
- Traditional North Indian Goat Curry$30.00
- Kerela Mutton Stew$30.00
Indian Vegan
Fish and Shellfish
Tandoor Indian Style Bar-Be -Que
- Half Tandoori Chicken$23.00
Half young chicken marinated in yogurt, Kashmiri chili, and a blend of spices.
- Jumbo Shrimp$28.00
Jumbo shrimp, marinated in yogurt, garam masala, lemon, and broiled.
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$27.00
Ground lamb, browned onions, nutmeg, cloves, and garlic wrapped in skewers and roasted in tandoor.
- Atlantic Salmon$27.00
- New Zealand Lamb Chops$30.00
Rice /Pulao/ Biryani
- Vegetable Pulao$12.00
Basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and fresh vegetables.
- Steamed Basmati$6.00
Long grain rice cooked in steam.
- Vegetable Biryani$20.00
Seasonal vegetables, spices, herbs, and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
- Chicken Biryani$23.00
Chicken marinated in spices and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
- Goat Biryani$30.00
Fresh cubed gout marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
- Lamb Biryani$28.00
Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.
- Shrimp Biryani$24.00
Fresh deveined shrimps, basmati rice, and spices, cooked in a sealed pot.
Accompaniments
Breads - freshly Baked to order
- Butter Tandoori Naan$6.00
Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.
- Garlic Naan$7.00
Fresh garlic topped naan.
- Onion Kulcha$7.00
Diced onion stuffed naan.
- Cheese Kulcha$8.00
Cheddar cheese stuffed naan.
- Tandoori Roti$6.00
Whole wheat unleavened bread.
- Laccha Paratha$7.00
Multi layered buttered whole wheat bread.
- Aloo Paratha$8.00
Whole wheat bread choice of filling spiced potato or spiced paneer.
- Chili Garlic Naan$8.00
Fresh Garlic and Chili Naan
Dessert
- Gajar Ka Halwa$6.00
- Gulab Jamun$6.00
Donut rounds in saffron syrup
- Rasmalai$6.00
Soft cheese patties in cardamom falvored milk and chopped pistachios.
- Kheer$6.00
Flavoured with sweet cardamom topped with almonds
- Kulfi Mango$6.00
Traditional Indian Ice Cream with green cardamon / rosewater / mango
- Rose Kulfi$6.00
- Mango Kulfi$6.00
- Coconut Caramel$7.00