Spiced Black 10420 Campus Way South
Salad Bowls
- BBQ Chickpea Ranch Salad$12.00
Sauteed BBQ Chickpeas, caramelized corn and onions, shredded red cabbage, sauteed carrots, and shaved green onions on a bed of trimmed curly kale with Spiced Black’s signature BBQ Ranch Dressing.
- Carrot & Beet Citrus Salad$12.00
Sauteed carrots, roasted beets, shredded purple cabbage, sweet coconut flakes and toasted cashews atop a blend of mixed greens and baby kale with Spiced Black’s signature Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing
- Cornbread Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Homemade cornbread croutons, sun-ripened cherry tomatoes, and shaved parmesan cheese situated on a bed of crisp baby kale and chopped romaine with Spiced Black’s signature Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
- Mango Caribbean Jerk Salad$12.00
Fresh mango salsa, ripe avocado, and plantain chip croutons atop a blend of crisp mixed greens and chopped romaine with Spiced Black’s signature Jerk Vinaigrette Dressing
- Sweet Potato Collard Green Pesto Salad$12.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, hearty black beans, and charred broccoli atop a blend of mixed greens and romaine with Spiced Black’s signature Collard Green Pesto Dressing.
- Custom Salad$12.00
Build Your Own Salad
Grain Bowls
- BBQ Southern Soul Bowl$12.00
Carolina white rice, roasted sweet potatoes, charred collard greens, and homemade cornbread croutons with Spiced Black’s signature Sharp Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
- Cajun Red Rice Etoufee Bowl$12.00
Red rice, charred okra and shaved green onion with Spiced Black’s signature Cajun Etouffee Sauce.
- Pineapple Coconut Curry Bowl$12.00
Pineapple Coconut Rice, hearty black beans, diced red bell peppers, sweet coconut flakes, toasted cashews and chopped cilantro with Spiced Black’s signature Coconut Curry Sauce.
- Spicy Tomato Jollof Bowl$12.00
Shaved red onion, sun ripened cherry tomatoes, pickled habanero peppers, and shaved green onion atop a bed of Jollof rice with Spiced Black's signature spicy tomato sauce.
- Yellow Rice & Bean Sofrito Bowl$12.00
Yellow Rice, hearty red beans, grilled plantains, ripe avocado and plantain chip croutons with Spiced Black signature Sofrito Sauce.
- Custom Grain Bowl$12.00
Build Your Own Grain Bowl
Drinks
- Cucumber Mint Lemonade$5.00
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with cucumber and mint blend naturally sweetened with agave
- Kale Lemonade$5.00
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with kale blend naturally sweetened with agave
- Homemade Sweet Tea$5.00
Freshly Brewed Black Tea naturally sweetened with agave
- Tropical Fruit Punch$5.00
All Natural 100% Fruit Juice Blend from Pineapple, mango, guava, and papaya naturally sweetened with agave
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Kids Drink$3.00
- Sparkling Water$3.00