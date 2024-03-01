Spicy Sugar Thai Long Beach
Spicy Sugar Specials อาหารพิเศษแนะนำ
APPETIZERS ของว่าง
- Chicken Satay$12.00
Fresh Thai marinated chicken skewers served with our house made peanut dipping sauce (4 Pcs)
- Crab Cream Cheese Wonton$12.00
Perfectly deep-fried wontons skins filled with our very own delicious cream cheese, crab, and spices (8 Pcs)
- Crispy Duck Rolls$14.00
Roasted duck & fresh Thai slaw with a hint of hoisin sauce, wrapped in rice paper
- Fresh Roll$10.00
Fresh vegetables roll wrapped in rice paper, with choice of Tofu or Shrimp(+$2). Served with our unique house made sauce.
- Green Curry Dumpling$12.00
Got to try this!! Our house made green curry atop our steamed veggie dumplings (5Pcs) VEGAN
- Naked Wing Crispy Garlic$13.00
Fried chicken wings in our house marinade, served with our signature Thai dipping sauces... Bangkok aioli & tangy sweet-n-sour. SO GOOOOOD!
- Spicy Sugar Wings$13.00
Tossed in our house made sweet-n-sour Thai sauce.
- Thai BBQ Skewers$6.50
Classic Bangkok Street Food !! Perfectly seasoned chicken or pork skewers, Cooked just like the night markets of Thailand (2Skewers)
- Thai Curry Dog$8.00
The classic chili dog reimagined!! All vegan hot dog, our aromatic vegan panang curry topped with julienne carrot, red onion and fresh cilantro…it’s a revelation!! (VEGAN)
- Vegetarian Egg Roll$10.00
Classic Thai fried spring-rolls, Filled with veggies, herbs and spices (4 Pcs)
SOUPS
- Coconut soup (Tom Kha)$16.00
Coconut, lemongrass, Mushrooms, herbs&spices, reduced to rich&flavorful broth with fresh chicken.
- Hot & Sour soup (Tom Yum)$16.00
Fresh lemongrass, chili paste, cilantro root, mushrooms and aromatics combine to create this astoundingly delicious taste of Thailand. Choose CLEAR or CREAMY soup base
- Phuket Ramen Tom Yum soup$22.00
A classic street food reimagined and transformed into a whole new ramen experience, fresh veggies, our crispy Thai pork, gulf shrimp, egg fresh herbs in a pungent and spicy soup
THAI SALAD
- Som Tam Thai (Papaya Salad)$16.50
Fresh green papaya, lime, tomatoes, Thai chili, fish sauce, long beans, peanuts, dried shrimp, palm sugar & spices combine the generations of experience into this Thai street food dish!! Choose Thai or Laos style!!!
- Larb Salad$16.00
Choice of your protein, red & green onion, cilantro, rice powder and Thai herbs tossed into homemade spicy - lime dressing. Choice of meat : Chicken, Beef, Tofu, Plants based chicken, or Plants based beef
- Namtok Pork$17.00
Grill marinated pork, red & green onion, cilantro, rice powder and Thai herbs tossed into homemade spicy-lime dressing. If you like Larb you have to try this!!
FRIED RICE
- Chef Katt's Special Fried Rice$17.00
Classic Thai fried rice with garlic, sweet Thai sausage, crispy bacon, fresh green onion, and egg
- Garlic & Crab fried rice$20.00
Our amazing fried rice with fresh lump crab meat and egg
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Thai basil, chili, garlic, bell peppers and dark soy sauce with choice of protein and a fried egg on top.
- Thai Fried Rice$15.00
Thai fried rice with garlic, tomatoes, egg, and onion with choice of your protein.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Pineapple fried rice with cashew nuts, raisins, egg, and choice of protein
NOODLES
- Classic Pad Thai$15.00
A Thailand tradition made the right way with our house tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, fried egg, green onion served with ground peanuts and lime
- Pad Thai Meltdown$20.00
A Spicy Sugar Exclusive! Our beloved Pad Thai recipe, topped with fresh grated cheeses and melted right at your table. A feast for the eyes and mouth!
- Pad See Ew$15.00
Choice of protein, flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, white pepper, tossed in our traditional Thai gravy and generations of skill
- Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Choice of protein, flat rice noodles, garlic, our spicy Thai stir fry sauce, egg, red & green bell peppers, then Thai basil for a floral kick.
- Dry Tom Yum Noodles$16.00
Pasta noodles tossed garlic in our spicy Thai stir fry sauce with egg, red & green bell peppers, Thai basil for a little floral kick to create the flavors of Thailand’s most sought-after soup, as a pasta dish!
- Pan Fried Green Curry Chow Mien$16.00
Spicy green curry, with pan fried chow mien noodles, carrots, & green beans, then tossed together creating a unique play on traditional green curry
- Ramen Stir Fry$15.00
Choice of protein, ramen noodles, egg, veggies, Thai spices, tossed in a hot wok to combine the unique flavors and aromas of Bangkok
- Long Beach Pad Gai$15.00
This lighter version of the Thai classic Pad See Ew is the perfect combo of freshness and flavor with chicken, bean sprouts, and egg tossed in a hot wok and served on a bed of crisp greens... this is an exclusive dish and worth a try!
CURRY แกง
- Yellow Curry$18.00
Choice of protein, yellow curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions made perfectly Into this classic Thai curry.
- Green Curry$18.00
A fresh green chili paste cooked into coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers, and fresh Thai basil
- Crisp Chicken with Panang Curry$18.00
Our famous Panang curry sauce, panko crusted crispy chicken, coconut milk, pumpkin & Thai basil.. Chef Katt ‘s secret recipe!! Goldy’s favorite!
- Panang$18.00
Panang curry paste, coconut milk, pumpkin & Thai basil. Chef Katt ‘s secret recipe!!
- Chicken Khao Soi$18.00
Tender slow cooked chicken leg in our coconut curry & egg noodle soup broth, served with Thai pickles, sliced shallots, fresh lime wedges & cilantro, topped with crispy noodles … This is a MUST try dish
ENTREES อาหารจานหลัก
- Spicy Chili and Basil (Pad Kaprow)$15.00
Choice of protein, sauted bell pepper, Thai chili, garlic, and basil in a hot wok
- Orange Chicken$16.00
Chicken breast fried in batter and stir-fried in our sweet and tangy house made orange sauce
- Chicken Nutty with Cashew by Katt$15.00
Tender chicken tossed in a hot wok which melds together Katt’s unique spice blend with bell peppers, cashew nuts & onion in our tangy Thai savory sauce
- Mongolian Beef Thai Style$15.00
Fresh green onion & tender beef tossed in our hot wok & transformed into a traditional Thai street comfort food
- Stir Fry Broccoli$15.00
Stir Fry Broccoli or Chinese Broccoli with choice of protein or Vegan option.
Traditional Thai Menu อีสานเมนู
- Som Tum Thai$16.00
Papaya salad is made with a classic Thai fish sauce, dried bay shrimps, and peanuts to balance salty, sweet, and sour
- Som Tum Pu Plara$16.50
Thai papaya salad packed with flavor and spice! This Laos dish includes a fermented fish sauce (“Plara”) with salted crab
- Som Tum Laos$16.50
Thai papaya salad packed with flavor and spice! This Laos dish includes a fermented fish sauce (“Plara”)
- Som Tum Cucumber$17.00
Crafted with cucumber instead of papaya. Packed with flavor and spice! This Laos dish includes a fermented fish sauce (“Plara”) which is pungent and salty!
- Som Tum With Rice Noodle$17.00
Tossed with rice noodles, white sausage, bamboo, and Thai pickles
- Somtum Or Yum
Somtum sauce without papaya served with choice of protein.
- Som Tum Tad$40.00
This unique sharable dish made to enjoy with loved ones. A combo of flavors which include Som Tum, crispy pork, boiled eggs, noodles, dried crisp fish, white sausage, house made skewers and even shrimp!
- Duck Larb$18.00
Succulent duck diced & infused with toasted rice powder, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend...this dish is made in the Northern Thai tradition
- Beef Larb$17.00
Tender beef authentically hand chopped & tossed sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend… this dish is made in the Northern Thai tradition
- Pork Namtok$16.00
Grilled marinated pork with toasted sweet rice, fresh lime juice, Thai chilies, cilantro, and basil and our unique herb blend… the classic Thai street food version.
- Gaeng Tai Pla$20.00
A southern Thai curry as spicy and tangy as it gets! This traditional dish not made with coconut milk. This fishy, salty, and spicy dish is exotic and for many tastes like home. (This curry already mild spicy by curry paste itself)
- Pak Wan With Ant Eggs$20.00
Authentic Veggie and ant egg soup… if you dare! This amazing country dish is a village favorite.
- Tom Zaap Spicy Soup$20.00
Tom Zaap soup… a salty, funky, sour, herbal, lemongrass, spicy Thai comfort food. Zaap is DELICIOS!!
- Thai Hotpot$35.00
A Classic Thai hot pot you cook yourself at the table. Ask your serves todays hot pot special.
- (Small) Grilled Whole Squid$35.00
Just a perfectly grilled whole squid with our house made spicy seafood sauce.
- (Medium) Grilled Whole Squid$40.00
Just a perfectly grilled whole squid with our house made spicy seafood sauce.
- (Large) Grilled Whole Squid$45.00
Just a perfectly grilled whole squid with our house made spicy seafood sauce.
- Homemade Thai Calamari$18.00
House breaded and deep-fried calamari served with our unique spicy and tangy dipping sauce.
- Thai Style Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Thai style Shrimp Ceviche with our spicy sauce
- Thai Fried Snakefish$18.00
Thai fried snakefish just like mom made! Served with our signature sauce
- Grilled Or Fried Fish Wrapped$45.00
Grilled -or- fried wrapped (your chioce). Tilapia fish with veggies and herb served on platter for sharing
Traditional Thai Sides
Sides
Beverages
- (Small) Thai Iced Tea$5.00
Our homemade Thai tea served with milk and whipping cream on top
- (Large) Thai Iced Tea$8.00
Our homemade Thai tea served with milk and whipping cream on top
- (Small) Thai Ice Coffee$5.00
Our homemade Thai coffee served with milk and whipping cream on top
- (Large) Thai Ice Coffee$8.00
Our homemade Thai coffee served with milk and whipping cream on top
- (Small) Lemonade$4.00
- (Large) Lemonade$7.00
- Soda$3.00
- Hot Tea (Free Refill)$2.00
- Sparkling water$4.00
- Bottle water$3.00