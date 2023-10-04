Spicy Noodle Murrieta
FOOD
Appetizers
A1. Egg Rolls
Crispy egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper with ground pork, carrots, bean thread, onion and black mushrooms. Served with our house fish sauce.
A2. Vegetarian Egg Rolls
Fried vegetarian egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper and prepared with shredded cabbage, carrots and black mushrooms served with our sweet and sour sauce
A3. Spring Rolls
Shrimp, slice of pork, rice noodles and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper and served with our house peanut sauce.
A4. Gyoza Dumpling
Deep-fried pork gyoza dumplings served with our house sweet and sour sauce
A5. Fried Tofu Nuggets
Deep-fried tofu nuggets served in out house sweet sauce.
A6. Fried Calamari
Deep-fried panko-breaded calamari served with our house sweet sauce.
A7. Salt and Pepper Calamari
Battered and fried squid seasoned and wok fried with fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers.
A8. Salt and Pepper Shrimp
Battered and fried shrimp seasoned and wok fried with fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers.
Pho Noodle Soup
P1. Combo Pho
Slice rare steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, meat balls and rice noodles in beef broth
P2. Rare Steak Pho
Slices of rare steak with rice noodles in beef broth.
P3. Brisket Pho
Slices of brisket with rice noodles in beef broth.
P4. Well Done Steak Pho
Slices of well done steak with rice noodles and beef broth
P5. Tendon Pho
Slices of beef tendon with rice noodles in beef broth.
P6. Tripe Pho
Beef tripe with noodles in beef broth.
P7. Beef Ball Pho
Beef balls with rice noodles in beef broth.
P8. Chicken Pho
P9. Kaow Piek Sen
House made and cut rice noodles with chicken in chicken broth.