Spill the Beans Mission Valley 525 CAMINO DE LA REINA SUITE 100
Bagels & Bagel Sandos
- Roll Your Own Bagels$4.20
Our famous (and always toasted) California-style bagel, unlike any other bagel in the game! Make it extra dope by adding butter, cream cheese or whatever else floats your boat!
- San Dieggo$12.99
Your choice of bagel or baked bun, thick cut peppered bacon, two over-medium fried eggs, American & pepper jack cheese, cayenne aioli
- Mc Lovin'$12.99
Your choice of bagel or baked bun, sausage patties, two scrambled eggs, American cheese, maple butter
- Thighmaster$12.99
Your choice of bagel or baked bun, red-chili garlic cream cheese, egg whites, tomato, arugula
- Lox, Stock & Bagel$14.99
Your choice of bagel or baked bun, lox, wasabi-ginger cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, fried capers
- Cabo-cado "Toast"$8.49
Your choice of bagel or bun, avocado, sliced jalapenos, micro cilantro, red onion, tomatoes, pepitas, lime, salt, pepper
- BBL(t)$12.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, thick cut peppered bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, garlic aioli
Bagel Boxes
- Dub Sack (6 Bagels)$21.00
Choose 6 of our fresh, homemade signature bagels. Bagels come un-sliced and un-toasted to preserve freshness for your event or gathering. Includes one complimentary tub of cream cheese, napkins & utensils
- Fat Sack (13 Bagels)$43.00
Choose 13 of our fresh, homemade signature bagels. Bagels come un-sliced and un-toasted to preserve freshness for your event or gathering. Includes two complimentary tubs of cream cheese, napkins & utensils
Chia Bowls
Sides
For the Kids (and the Kids at Heart)
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew$5.00
Our signature cold brew- made with medium roast, single-origin Guatemalan beans.
- OTP$5.50
This one true pairing combines our signature cold brew, cinnamon simple syrup and oat milk. Served on tap!
- ICED Espresso$3.75
Our signature espresso blend over ice. Origin: Mexico & Honduras Roast Level: Medium
- ICED Latte$5.00
Our signature espresso, milk and ice
- ICED Americano$4.50
Our signature espresso poured over iced water
- ICED Vanilla Latte$5.50
Our signature espresso, vanilla syrup, milk and ice
- ICED Basic Sitch$5.50
Our dope take on the classic Caramel Macchiato- a blend of caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, milk and espresso shots on top
- ICED Blondie Mocha$5.50
A blondie and a latte walked into a bar... and the result was an amazing combination of white chocolate sauce, brown sugar-macadamia syrup, espresso and milk
- ICED Cinna-Bee$5.50
Bee real... who doesn't love a honey-cinnamon latte?
- ICED La Vida Mocha$5.50
It's like a mocha... but better. This delicious concoction infuses Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate sauce, espresso and milk
- ICED Chagaccino$6.50
Drink this if you want to live forever... or if you're down for a delicious blend of chaga mushroom, vanilla, cinnamon, monk fruit, espresso and milk
- Chaga Cold Brew$6.50
Get your caffeine fix and your daily dose of antioxidants all in one delicious drink! Featuring our signature cold brew, chaga mushroom, cinnamon, cacao, vanilla, monk fruit and milk
- ICED Matcha Latte$6.00
Our lightly-sweetened matcha powder and milk
- ICED Marine Layer$5.50
Earl Grey tea, lavender, vanilla and milk
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
Lemonade infused with strawberry simple syrup and served over ice
- Blueberry (Bamboocha)$6.00
Locally made, blueberry tart kombucha on tap
- ICED Chai Latte$5.50
Our spiced chai powder with milk and ice. Make it a Dirty Chai by adding in shots of espresso!
- ICED Tea$5.00
- Classic Lemonade$5.00
Locally sourced lemonade, served over ice
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.50
Our signature cold brew, infused with nitrogen gas and poured on tap. For an optimal drinking experience we serve our nitro cold brew chilled with no ice.
- ICED Classic Mocha$5.50
Chocolate sauce, espresso and milk
- ICED White Mocha$5.50
White chocolate sauce, espresso and milk
- ICED Caramel Latte$5.50
Caramel sauce, espresso and milk
- ICED Hazelnut Latte$5.50
Hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk
- ICED Gingerbread Cookie Latte$5.50
- ICED Peppermint Bark Mocha$5.50
Hot Drinks
- Drip Coffee$4.00
Origin: Mexico Roast Level: Medium
- HOT Americano$4.50
Our signature espresso, poured over hot water
- Espresso (2 oz)$3.75
Origin: Mexico & Honduras Roast Level: Medium
- Cappuccino (6oz)$4.75
Two shots of espresso with 4 ounces of steamed milk
- HOT Latte$5.00
Our signature espresso with steamed milk
- HOT Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso, vanilla syrup & steamed milk
- HOT Basic Sitch$5.50
Our dope take on the classic Caramel Macchiato- a blend of caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, milk and espresso
- HOT La Vida Mocha$5.50
It's like a mocha... but better. This delicious concoction infuses Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk
- HOT Blondie Mocha$5.50
A blondie and a latte walked into a bar... and the result was an amazing combination of white chocolate sauce, brown sugar-macadamia syrup, espresso and steamed milk
- HOT Cinna-Bee$5.50
Bee real... who doesn't love a honey-cinnamon latte?
- HOT Chagaccino Latte$6.50
Drink this if you want to live forever... or if you're down for a delicious blend of chaga mushroom, vanilla, cinnamon, monk fruit, espresso and milk
- Cortado (4oz)$4.50
Two shots of espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk
- Flat White (8oz)$4.75
A traditional Australian Flat White- two shots of espresso with 6 ounces of micro-foamed milk
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
Chocolate sauce with steamed milk
- HOT Marine Layer$5.50
Earl Grey tea, lavender, vanilla and steamed milk
- HOT Chai Latte$5.50
Our spiced chai powder with milk and ice. Make it a Dirty Chai by adding in shots of espresso!
- HOT Matcha Latte$6.00
Our lightly-sweetened matcha powder with steamed milk
- HOT Tea$5.00
- HOT Classic Mocha$5.50
Chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk
- HOT White Mocha$5.50
White chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk
- HOT Caramel Latte$5.50
Caramel sauce, espresso and steamed milk
- HOT Hazelnut Latte$5.50
Hazelnut syrup, espresso and steamed milk
- HOT Gingerbread Cookie Latte$5.50
- HOT Peppermint Bark Mocha$5.50
Pastries & Snacks
- Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.75
- Cranberry-Orange-White Chocolate Cookie$3.75
- Oreo White Chocolate Cookie$3.75
- Whole Banana$1.25
- Coffee Cake$3.75Out of stock
- Brownie$3.75Out of stock
- Lemon Loaf$3.75Out of stock
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.75
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
- Double Chocolate Muffin$3.75