Drinks
- Espresso$3.35
Double Shot of Espresso OR Americano : Espresso + water - Hot 8oz or Hot 12oz
- Macchiato$4.02
Espresso + 2oz steamed milk.
- Cortado$4.22
- Cappuccino$4.22
8oz Cappuccino
- Piccolo$4.33
7oz piccolo; milk steamed like a latte.
- Iced Espresso$3.35
Double Shot of Espresso OR Americano : Espresso + water - Iced 10oz or Iced 16oz
- Little Shake$4.58
10oz Iced Latte, Shaken!
- Shake Shake$6.67
16oz Iced Latte, Shaken!
- Matcha Latte$7.49
12oz Hot or 16oz Iced Available. Matcha sauce made in-house, with choice of milk.
- Chai Latte$5.58
12oz Hot or 16oz Iced. Chai concentrate is made in-house. Garnished with cinnamon and clove powder.
- Latte$6.15
12oz Hot Latte
- Cola Cocktail$6.28
Espresso, Coca-Cola, Cream, Vanilla, AMAZING!
- Octopus's Garden$7.00
Refreshing espresso spritzer with rosemary-orange syrup.
- The Beekeeper$5.50
- Hot Coffee$4.87
12oz Hot Drip Coffee. Brewed coffee varies by location, but never disappoints.
- Iced Coffee$4.45
16oz Iced Coffee "of the moment".
- Pourover: Persephone Seasonal Blend$5.85
Persephone is Intelligentsia's annual celebration of spring with juicy and fruit-forward notes. The 2024 edition features coffees from small-scale family farmers from three exciting coffee origins in East Africa: Burundi, Ethiopia, and Kenya.
- Pourover: Ethiopia Washed Buku$6.71
This washed Buku is a bounty of stone fruit and soft citrus. Country: Ethiopia Region within Country: Oromia, Guji Zone PDP Elevation: 1900-2250 m Farmer Name: smallholder growers Cultivar: Ethiopian heirlooms Harvest Dates: November 2022 - Feburary 2023 Shade: commercial polyculture Processing Method: washed Drying Time: 1-2 weeks Drying Method: raised bed sun-dried Awards: Coffee Washing Station: METAD Hambela
- Hot Chocolate$4.12
Hot Chocolate - Made with Xocolatl Chocolate, steamed Milk of choice, and sprinkled with Smoked Sea Salt.
- Hot Tea$4.48
12oz Hot Tea - Multiple Selections
- Iced Tea$3.45
16oz Iced Tea. Ginger Plum // Classy Black
- Orange Juice$4.00
10 oz cup of Natalie's Orange Juice
Food
Toast
- Butter Toast$3.61
Butter + a pinch of salt on toasted sourdough bread. Vegan upon request.
- Cinny Sug$4.86
Cinnamon sugar butter spread on toasted sourdough bread.
- Jam Toast$6.70
Blueberry jam + butter on toasted sourdough bread.
- Avocado Toast$11.82
Avocado + salt + lime on chili butter spread on toasted sourdough bread; topped with sliced radishes. Add a fried egg! VEGAN OPTION : Avocado, salt, chili sprinkle, + lime on toasted bread with olive oil (no egg).
- Nut Butter + Honey$9.78
Cashew nut butter on toasted sourdough bread topped with wildflower honey.
- Nut Butter + Jam$12.87
Blueberry jam + cashew nut butter on toasted sourdough bread.
- VEGAN Nut Butter$9.78
Cashew nut butter on toasted sourdough bread. (No honey)