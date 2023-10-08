Open for the 2023 Season!
Spinneys Restaurant and Lodging
Food Menu
Lobster BLT
$36.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato served on a rosemary chabatta
Seared Tuna Sandwich
$24.00
Seard tuna (rare) with seaweed, arugula, tomatoes and Spinney's sauce
Po' Boy Gone Fishin'
$22.00
Batter fried haddock served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, coleslaw and Spinney's sauce
Fish and Chips
$24.00
Golden Batter Fried Haddock (English Style). Comes with French Fries and coleslaw
Shrimp basket
$20.00
Beer batter shrimp served with french fries and spinney's sauce
Burger
$18.00
Char-grilled, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and spinney's sauce, served with french fries and a pickle.
Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and spinney's sauce, served with french fries
Lobster Roll
$32.00
Maine lobster with mayo in a toasted brioche bun served with french fries and coleslaw
Lobster Dinner
$40.00
Chicken Tender Basket
$18.00
Hot Dog Basket
$12.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese
$26.00
Lettuce Wrapped Lobster Tacos
$32.00Out of stock
BLT
$19.00
Sourdough Grilled Cheese
$14.00
