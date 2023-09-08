Splitlog Coffee Co 548 Central Avenue
Beverages
Coffee
Cold Brew
Single-origin cold brew, with an 18-hour brew time. The most caffeine on the menu, with a bright, acidic finish.
Espresso
Double shot served with sparkling water.
Macchiato
Traditionally served hot, with a double shot of espresso and an ounce of silky steamed milk.
Cortado
Served as a 4oz hot beverage.
Cappucino
Traditionally made as a 6oz, served hot.
Americano
Double shot of espresso and water.
Latte
The perfect balance of milk and a double shot of espresso.
Drip Coffee
Rotating selection of freshly brewed coffee, roasted in house.
Bulk Coffee
Includes cups, sugars, cream upon request. Milk Alternatives are 3L = 96oz of drip coffee. Serves about 12 8oz cups of coffee. 3G = 384oz of drip coffee. Serves about 48 8oz cups of coffee. Carafe must be returned. 5G = 640oz of drip coffee. Serves about 80 8oz cups of coffee. Carafe must be returned.
Tea
Not Coffee
Lemonade
Fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Italian Soda
Optional cream, sparkling water, and your choice of flavor.
Hot Chocolate
Housemade chocolate sauce combined with steamed milk.
Milk
Milk of your choosing. Can be made with any flavor.
Sparkling Water
Glass bottle of sparkling water.
Steamer
Steamer milk
Food
Pastry
Hana's Donuts
Donuts from Hana, specializing in Old Fashioneds and rotating seasonals.
Mr. D's Donuts
Donuts from Mr. D's, rotating selection of fluffy, lightly sweetened local pastries.
Danish
Made by Sunflour Bakery, rotating flavors.
Cinnamon Knot
Made by Sunflour Bakery, "it's like the inside of a cinnamon roll."
Scone
Made by Sunflour Bakery, rotating flavors.
Croissant
Made by Sunflour Bakery.
Quarantine Cookie
Gourmet cookies by local bakers, Abel and Elee of Quarantine Cookie.
Protein Ball
Made in house. Contains peanut butter, milk chocolate chips, and chia seeds, and more.
Blackhole Bakery
Breakfast
Parfait
Greek yogurt, strawberry jam, blueberry, and housemade granola )
Oatmeal Bowl
Oatmeal, cinnamon, honey, fruit, and steamed milk on top.
Biscuit Sandwich
Fresh breakfast sandwiches containing sausage, egg, and cheese. Chipotle Mayo or Jam is optional on the side.
English Muffin Sandwich
Housemade breakfast sandwiches containing sausage, egg, and cheese. Chipotle Mayo or Jam is optional on the side.
Sausage Burrito
Fresh breakfast burritos containing egg, potato, fajita-style veggies, cheese, and sausage, wrapped in a tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
Housemade breakfast burritos containing egg, potato, fajita-style veggies, and cheese, wrapped in a tortilla.
Breakfast Bowl
Potato, egg, cheese, sausage, fajita style veggies with (optional) gravy over top.
Biscuits & Gravy
Fresh biscuits with housemade sausage gravy and (optional) fresh cracked egg.
Plain Biscuit
Fresh biscuit, typically served with jam and butter.
Plain English Muffin
Fresh Muffin, typically served with jam and butter.