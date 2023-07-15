Raspberry Jam JAR

$8.25 Out of stock

Raspberries as well as blackberries are one of those things we can get a lot of mileage from. So the first run of the raspberries through the "Mr. Squeezo" food mill separates away all of the seeds and cores of the berries. The fruit pulp yielded from that makes our seedless Raspberry Jam. The leftover seeds and cores are then worked in a sieve to extract all of the juice to make raspberry jelly. The remaining seeds and cores are then cooked down in sugar water for a raspberry simple syrup and after we strain out all of the solids, the seeds and cores are then left to soak in vinegar for a year or so to extract all of the final essence for raspberry vinegar to then use in vinaigrettes for salads.!! Ingredients: Deseeded raspberry puree, organic cane sugar, pectin, lemon juice.