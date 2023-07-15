Spoken, A Cafe
Popular Items
Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.) You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from! Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!
All Day Breakfast Bagel
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day. For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Drip Coffee
Roasts change often so you can enjoy various blends or single origin coffees from our Roasters.
Napkins and/or Flatware (Only Given Upon Request)
Do You Need Napkins & Flatware? (Single-use foodware ONLY provided upon request)
Louisiana Specialties/Take Home Basics
Spoken's Louisiana Specialties & Other Frozen Treats
Hot-N-Ready Boudin Link
(GF) This is a very special thing...for one, you cannot find this anywhere in Chicago. Will has been working on this recipe for years to get it ready to release unto the world. Traditional southern Louisiana treat of seasoned pork, veggies, and rice in a sausage casing. Imagine dirty rice to go! Its a full meal to go all in a casing...just what every Chicagoan wants! Make sure to tell your Louisiana friends that live here in Chicago that you found this. They will love you forever!! Served hot by the link with crackers and Tabasco!!
COLD Boudin (2 links)
(GF) This is a very special thing...for one, you cannot find this anywhere in Chicago. Will has been working on this recipe for years to get it ready to release unto the world. Traditional southern Louisiana treat of seasoned pork, veggies, and rice in a sausage casing. Imagine dirty rice to go! Its a full meal to go all in a casing...just what every Chicagoan wants! Make sure to tell your Louisiana friends that live here in Chicago that you found this. They will love you forever!!
FROZEN QUART Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo
Slow cooked Louisiana stew with trinity vegetables, free range Amish chicken, and Andouille sausage. This is meant to be served over rice (which you shall make at home). The quart serves 3-4 people.
FROZEN QUART Red Beans w/Andouille Sausage
(GF, Dairy Free) Will's red beans & rice with organic red kidney beans from Carlson Arbogast Farms from Michigan, and andouille sausage. (This is meant to be served over rice which you shall make at home.)
Ice Cream Cup : Chocolate Dream
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Egg) Our house created ice cream base with dark chocolate cocoa powder.
Ice Cream Cup : Not your average Vanilla
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Egg) Our house created ice cream base with pure vanilla bean paste.
Ice Cream Cup : Turmeric Spiced Chai
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy, Coconut, & Egg) Our house created ice cream base steeped with Rishi Turmeric Chai Herbal Tea.
Ice Cream Sandwich : Italian Pistachio Cookie & Turmeric Chai Ice Cream
(CONTAINS Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Tree Nuts, & Sesame) Italian Pistachio Cookies with Turmeric Chai Ice Cream & Egyptian spiced seed and nut blend called "Dukkah".
Ice Cream Sandwich : Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie & Dark Chocolate Ice Cream
(CONTAINS Gluten, Dairy & Egg) Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie with Dark Chocolate Ice Cream.
Ice Cream Sandwich : Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie & Bourbon Walnut Brittle Ice Cream
(CONTAINS Gluten, Egg, Dairy, & Walnut) Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookies with Koval Bourbon & Walnut Brittle Ice Cream.
Spoken Made Frozen Soup Quarts
FROZEN QUART Will's Green Chicken Chili (32oz)
Will's green chicken chili with pasture raised heirloom chickens from Cook's Venture, tomatillos, Hatch green chiles, poblanos, jalapenos, trinity veggies, hominy and pinto beans from Carlston Arbogast Farms.
FROZEN QUART Will's Red Chili Con Carne (32oz)
(GF, Dairy Free) Will's famous red chili!! Grass fed beef from Fischer Farms in Indiana, organic kidney beans from Carlson Arbogast Farms in Michigan, organic black beans and lots of spices!!! Deep red rich flavor with a lil bit of heat! This item is kept cold to heat up for later but if you want soup hot and ready to eat, look in the "Hot Bowl" section for 8oz or 16oz servings.
FROZEN QUART Loaded Baked Potato Soup (32oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Pork & Dairy) This is a dreamy & creamy perfect soup for winter! Made in house with a gluten free béchamel, crunchy pan roasted bacon bits, green onions, sour cream, Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, oven baked potato, & stock braised potato cubes. Find Hot & Ready cups or bowls of this soup in our "HOT BOWLS" section of our online menu.
FROZEN QUART Turkey Bone Broth (32oz)
(GF) Our bone broth is the end result of a several days long process for our turkey we use in all of our sandwiches at Spoken Cafe. Ferndale Market turkeys come to us from Minnesota, free range, pasture raised, no antibiotics and no hormones. Mildly seasoned with spices and braised for several hours, we then remove all of the bones and connective tissue and braising liquid to begin the broth. Cooking down for several hours with herbs and a few aromatic vegetables. we strain out all of the solids leaving this very rich velvety broth packed dense with nutrients and vitamins and all of the collagen you need for proper joint health. Packaged in QUART containers. 32oz.
Spoken Made Nut Butters
Walnut Butter (16oz)
Possibly our most famous house made nut butter is our walnut butter. Organic walnuts, a pinch of organic cane sugar, a pinch of kosher salt, a touch of sunflower oil. 16oz. Keep refrigerated.
Roasted Peanut Butter (16oz)
Dark roasted peanuts, a pinch of organic cane sugar, a pinch of kosher salt, a touch of sunflower oil. 16oz. Keep refrigerated.
Roasted Cashew Butter (16oz)
Pan roasted cashews, a pinch organic cane sugar, a pinch of kosher salt and a touch of sunflower oil. 16oz. Keep refrigerated.
Spoken Made Granola, Nut Mixes & Brittles
Spoken Café Granola Mix (12oz)
(CONTAINS Tree Nuts & Honey) After months of testing, we finally have our house made granola ready for you to take home and enjoy! Our Café Mix is a classic granola with rolled oats, sunflower seeds, chopped almonds, coconut, dried cherries, a drizzle of honey and sweet spices all baked to perfection. Packaged in a 12oz bag.
Spoken Sunnyside Granola Mix (12oz)
(CONTAINS Tree Nuts) After months of testing, we finally have our house made granola ready for you to take home and enjoy! Our Sunnyside Mix is a tropical inspired granola with rolled oats, sunflower seeds, chopped almonds, pistachios, dried cranberries, crystalized ginger, satsuma marmalade, a drizzle of lemon syrup and sweet spices all baked to perfection. Packaged in a 12oz bag.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Spiced Nut Mix (8oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Tree Nuts & Egg) 8oz bag of simple ingredients & made here! A mix of roasted cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, cocoa powder, egg whites, sugar, & spices. Crispy with semi sweet chocolate hit with a slow heat creep.
Cajun Spice Nut Mix (8oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Tree Nuts & Egg) 8oz bag of simple ingredients & made here! A mix of roasted cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, egg whites, & spices. Crispy with a nice slow heat.
Sweet & Spicy Nut Mix (8oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Tree Nuts & Egg) 8oz bag of simple ingredients & made here! A mix of roasted cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, egg whites, sugar, & spices.
Spoken Pecan Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Tree Nuts) Will's special Amish style pecan brittle made with Georgia pecans, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Pepita Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, Nut Free, CONTAINS Dairy) Will's special Amish style pepita brittle made with toasted pepitas(pumpkin seeds), 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Walnut Brittle W/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy) Will's special Amish style walnut brittle made with toasted walnuts, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Cashew Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Tree Nuts) Will's special Amish style cashew brittle made with toasted cashews, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and Cellar Salts Gulf Of Mexico sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Sesame Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy) Will's special Amish style toasted sesame brittle made with toasted sesame seeds, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
FOOD
Bagels
Half Dozen Bagels
***If you would like to order more than 4 of a particular bagel flavor, please call us day before you would like your order so we can accommodate.*** Don't forget our house made Cream Cheese or Spreads to go with your bagels!
Baker's Dozen Bagels
Baker's Dozen = 13 bagels ***If you would like to order more than 4 of a particular bagel flavor, please call us day before you would like your order so we can accommodate.*** Don't forget our house made Cream Cheese or Spreads to go with your bagels!
Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.) You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from! Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!
Side Servings of Spoken Made Cream Cheese, Spreads & Others
2oz Plain Cream Cheese
2oz side covers ONE BAGEL
2oz Flavored Cream Cheese
2oz side covers ONE BAGEL
2oz Small Batch Butter
2oz side covers ONE BAGEL
2oz Side Jam
(VEGAN) 2oz side covers ONE BAGEL
2oz PEANUT Butter
(VEGAN) 2oz side covers ONE BAGEL. Simply delicious because we make this in house with simple ingredients: Roasted peanuts, organic cane sugar, kosher salt, & sunflower oil.
2oz WALNUT Butter
(VEGAN) 2oz side covers ONE BAGEL. Simply delicious because we make this in house with simple ingredients: Walnuts, organic cane sugar, kosher salt, & sunflower oil.
2oz Roasted CASHEW Butter
2oz Koval Bourbon PECAN butter
(VEGAN) 2oz side covers ONE BAGEL. Simply delicious because we make this in house with simple ingredients: Roasted pecans, organic cane sugar, kosher salt, sunflower oil, cinnamon, & a splash of Koval Bourbon.
2oz Hummus
(VEGAN) 2oz side covers ONE BAGEL
8oz Plain Cream Cheese
8oz serving covers about SIX BAGELS
8oz Flavored Cream Cheese
8oz serving covers about SIX BAGELS
8oz Hummus
(VEGAN) 8oz serving covers about SIX BAGELS
2oz Portion of Lox
This portion of Lox is perfect for a single bagel.
SIDE of Dill Pickles
Because sometimes you want a little sassy bite of pickle between bites of your yummy sandwich...
SIDE of Scrambled Eggs
Equal to about Two Eggs
SIDE of Bacon
Our portions of bacon equals about two strips each.
Bagel & Breakfast Sandwiches
SPECIAL : ...And That's a Wrap!
Smoked ham, onion jam & goat cheese spread, caramelized onions, scrambled eggs, & baby spinach all grilled in a flour wrap!
THE BOUDREAUX
Will's now infamous boudin (pork, rice, bell peppers, onion, garlic, & spices), Valentina hot sauce, green onions, scrambled eggs & Wisconsin provolone on your choice of bagel. One of our most popular new menu items! **The boudin can also be ordered hot by the link or vacuum sealed frozen in a two link pack to take home for later!!**
PB&J
(VEGAN) Your choice of bagel, multigrain or rye bread with your choice of house made dark roasted peanut butter, walnut butter or Koval bourbon pecan butter and your choice of housemade jam!!
Biscuit Breakfast Sammie
House baked biscuit, scrambled eggs, your choice of meat & your choice of cheese!
Egg & Cheese
Your choice of bagel/bread, your choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs. (If you would like a meat, please order the Breakfast Sandwich. If you would like a cream cheese or hummus instead of cheese, please order the Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich.)
All Day Breakfast Bagel
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day. For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Lox Special
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
Wendy Davis
Our take on a southwest style breakfast wrap! Your choice of meat, your choice of cheese, Phil’s fresh eggs, zesty black bean spread, Valentina hot sauce, and green onions, all grilled in a wrap. For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Beatrice Bialy
(Vegetarian) House made hummus, organic spinach, roasted red peppers, served on a toasted Pizza Bialy. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Senora Huerta
Smoked ham, Provolone, thinly sliced red onion, house made roasted red pepper pesto, and house pickled banana peppers, served on a toasted Pizza Bialy. (No substitutes or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Caldera
(Vegetarian) House made basil pesto, Wisconsin Provolone, marinated artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, on a grilled Pizza Bialy. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Salads
SM Beet & Goat Cheese Salad (8oz)
(GF, Vegetarian, CONTAINS Dairy) Roasted beets, chunked goat cheese, toasted sunflower seeds, cracked black pepper on a bed of garlic wilted greens
LG Beet & Goat Cheese Salad (16oz)
(GF, Vegetarian, CONTAINS Dairy) Roasted beets, chunked goat cheese, toasted sunflower seeds, cracked black pepper on a bed of garlic wilted greens
Green Scape Salad (32oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy, Pine Nuts, and Fish) Roasted broccoli with garlic scapes, roasted squash, diced cucumbers, & tomato wedges on a bed of mixed greens with a side of garlic scape pesto Caesar dressing!
Aegean Salad
(Vegetarian, GF) Organic greens, thinly sliced red onion, cucumbers, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, Greek feta, with your choice of vinaigrette.
House Salad
(VEGAN, GF, CONTAINS Tree Nuts) Organic greens, thinly sliced red onion, cucumbers, house pickled beets, organic walnuts, organic cranberries, with your choice of dressing.
Lunch Sandwiches
SPECIAL : Friday Fried Green Tomato Poboy
(GF if put on GF Bread, CONTAINS Egg) NEW FRIDAY POBOY!!!! Cornmeal fried pickled green tomato, southern spiced tomato aioli, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion, & dill pickle on a french roll. <<Make it a SUPER B.L.T. style poboy & add BACON!!!>>
SPECIAL: the Kohlrabi Coltrane 2.0
Tangy kohlrabi slaw with local CSA veggies, house braised shredded turkey, fresh cucumber, thin sliced red onion, Wisconsin provolone, chile crunch aioli, & house made yellow mustard on focaccia!
Hot-N-Ready Boudin Link
(GF) This is a very special thing...for one, you cannot find this anywhere in Chicago. Will has been working on this recipe for years to get it ready to release unto the world. Traditional southern Louisiana treat of seasoned pork, veggies, and rice in a sausage casing. Imagine dirty rice to go! Its a full meal to go all in a casing...just what every Chicagoan wants! Make sure to tell your Louisiana friends that live here in Chicago that you found this. They will love you forever!! Served hot by the link with crackers and Tabasco!!
Bernie*
(Vegetarian) Marinated portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, thinly sliced red onion, cucumbers, organic spinach, your choice of cheese, house made mayo* and Dijon, served on focaccia. *Consumer Advisory. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. For any additional substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Medusa
(Vegetarian) Roasted red peppers, thinly sliced red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, organic spinach, house made basil pesto, Greek feta, Italian vinaigrette, served on focaccia. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Pep Rally
(VEGAN) House pickled jalapenos and banana peppers, house made hummus, thinly sliced red onion, cucumber, organic spinach, roasted red peppers, served on focaccia. (No substitutes or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
CHI-TALIAN
Smoked ham, hard salami, Provolone, thinly sliced red onion, roasted red peppers, organic spinach, parmesan, house made giardiniera, and italian vinaigrette, served on focaccia. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
CUBANO
Smoked ham, house braised shredded turkey, Wisconsin Swiss, house made yellow mustard, house made dill pickles, served on focaccia. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
SMOKIN
House braised shredded turkey, smoked gouda, organic spinach, thinly sliced red onion, house pickled jalapenos, house made smoky BBQ sauce, served on focaccia. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
HOME (on the ranch)*
House braised shredded turkey, Bacon, aged Wisconsin cheddar, thinly sliced red onion, house pickled tomatoes, organic spinach, house made spicy ranch*, served on multigrain. (No substitutions or modifications.) *Consumer Advisory. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
B-Rad
House braised shredded turkey, Greek feta, house made basil pesto, thinly sliced red onion, roasted red peppers, and organic spinach, served on multigrain. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
BUBBE
Nova lox, Wisconsin provolone, house made basil pesto, thinly sliced red onion, cucumbers, and organic spinach, served on marbled rye. (No substitutions or modifications.) For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Turkey Reuben*
House braised shredded turkey, Wisconsin Swiss, house fermented kraut, house made 1000 Island*, served on marbled rye with a side of house made pickles. (no substitutions or modifications.)*Consumer Advisory. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs, may increase risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions. For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Hot Bowls
Oatmeal
(VEGAN, GF) Organic quick rolled oats, built your way. Comes with walnuts, organic brown sugar, cinnamon and the tiniest pinch of sea salt. Choose your fruit: Wisconsin dried tart cherries, Michigan dried apples, Wisconsin dried cranberries or Turkish dried apricots.
Breakfast Bowl
(GF) Born of a need for the staff to have a rounded breakfast without having bread every day, this is a steamer pack we throw in the panini grill with your choice of protein and cheese, scrambled eggs, baby spinach and two veggies. Yum yum!!
Acadian Grits
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS DAIRY) A recipe developed over many many months of trial and error and not to be trifled with. These will likely be the best grits you've ever had. Yellow Dent corn grits from Janie's Mill in southern Illinois, small batch butter from Farmhouse Kitchens in Wisconsin, shredded Wisconsin cheeses, smoked crispy chiles (Chile Crunch) and green onions!!
Mediterranian Grits
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS DAIRY) An experiment by one of our staff one day that we ALL questioned till we tried it. It was delicious!!. Coarse ground Yellow Dent corn from Janie's Mill, small batch butter from Farmhouse Kitchens, housemade basil pesto, artichoke hearts, spinach and aged parmesan!!
Yogurt Cups & Chia Pudding Cups
Blackberry Sweet Mace Yogurt & Granola Cup
A fan favorite with many of our customers, this is our parfait with Country View Dairy greek yogurt from Iowa, some of our homemade jam and granola from Milk & Honey Granola right here in Chicago. The jam flavor varies by the week!!
Pear Butter Yogurt & Granola Cup
A fan favorite with many of our customers, this is our parfait with Spoken's house made greek yogurt, some of our homemade jam and granola from Milk & Honey Granola right here in Chicago. The jam flavor varies by the week!!
Chocolate & Vanilla Chia Pudding Cup
(VEGAN, GF, Dairy Free, Nut Free) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave, cocoa powder, vanilla paste .
Vanilla & Strawberry Chia Pudding Cup
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free/ Dairy Free/ Nut Free) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave, vanilla paste, layered with our house made Strawberry jam.
Grape PBJ Chia Pudding Cup
(Gluten Free/ Dairy Free/Vegan, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Concord Grape jam & house made peanut butter.
Blueberry PBJ Chia Pudding Cup
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Blueberry jam & house made peanut butter.
Cherry PBJ Chia Pudding Cup
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Cherry jam & house made peanut butter.
Strawberry Vanilla PBJ Chia Cup
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Strawberry Rhubarb jam & house made peanut butter.
Chips, Baked Goods & Sweet Treats
Spoken BAGEL CHIPS (2.5oz)
(CONTAINS Gluten) Bagel chips seasoned with Pork Mafia's Texas Gold seasoning and oven toasted in house to crunchy perfection for a sandwich side, addition to a soup, or a little snack all by themselves!
Ice Cream Cup : Not your average Vanilla
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Egg) Our house created ice cream base with pure vanilla bean paste.
Ice Cream Cup : Turmeric Spiced Chai
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy, Coconut, & Egg) Our house created ice cream base steeped with Rishi Turmeric Chai Herbal Tea.
Ice Cream Cup : Chocolate Dream
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Egg) Our house created ice cream base with dark chocolate cocoa powder.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin (GF)
(GF, CONTAINS Poppy Seed, Egg & Dairy) Chef Angela's classic lemon poppyseed muffin with fresh lemons from our weekly CSA fruit & vegetable box!
Tropical Morning Muffin (GF)
*NEW ITEM* (GF, CONTAINS Egg, Dairy, & Tree Nuts) A Spoken made muffin that has shredded carrot, pineapple, coconut, walnut, & cream cheese swirled in!
Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin (GF)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Egg) Spoken baked Blueberry Cornmeal Muffins.
Stone Fruit Clafoutis (GF)
(GF, CONTAINS Egg & Dairy) This baked treat is a cross between custard and cake, with fresh apricot & nectarine, dusted with powdered sugar!
Apple Pie Roses (GF)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy) Paper thin sliced apples, spiced & rolled up with gluten free pie crust, and brushed with a hose made orange glaze!
Roasted Orange Galette
Apple galette
Simple pastry crust wrapped around very lightly sweetened sliced apples baked till flaky on the outside and tender on the inside.
Weekend Biscuit w/ Jam & Butter Sides
<<Weekend Only>> (CONTAINS Gluten & Dairy) Spoken made biscuits with a side our house made Strawberry jam & small batch butter.
GF Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
NEW ITEM!!! (GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Egg)
Italian Pistachio Cookie
NEW ITEM!!! (CONTAINS Pistachio, Egg, & Dairy)
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt w/ Pecan Cookie
<<Weekend Only>> Will's been perfecting this cookie for 15+ years! Classic chocolate chip cookie with our southern love of pecans folded in.
Amsterdam Cookie
<<Weekend Only>> Rich double dark chocolate dough with a white chocolate center. (Will & Sido's "Honeymoon Cookie" inspired by the famous Von Stapele bakery in Amsterdam that has only one item on their menu, this cookie!)
Brown Butter Snickerdoodle Cookie
<<Weekend Only>> The perfect snickerdoodle with a decadent brown butter addition! Not too sweet & a lovely companion with a cup of our hot Chai.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
<<Weekend Only>> Classic cookie with semisweet chocolate chips & a dose of rolled whole grain oats (great source of fiber, higher protein content, satisfyingly filling, & loads of vitamins/minerals).
Truffle Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie
<<Weekend Only>> Spoken made Chocolate Chip Cookie stuffed with a melty Spoken made truffle in each cookie!
Potato Chips (2oz)
(GF) Uglies brand kettle chips are a great fit for us, cause they use the imperfect potatoes and slightly darker chips. No food goes to waste!!
Sweet Breads
A variety of delicious sweet breads from our baker friends in Evanston, Sugar & Spice Bakery.
Mini Classic Shortbread Cookie
NEW ITEM!! A perfect little bite size shortbread cookie from the same bakers up in Evanston, IL that make our sweet breads & jumbo cookies!
Jumbo Cookies
Jumbo, soft, and chewy cookies from Sugar & Spice Bakery in Evanston.
Lucila's Alfajores(1pc)
Alfajores have many variants all over south and central America, but these come to us from our friends at Lucila's Homemade Alfajores right here in Ravenswood!! This version via Lucila and her family is Argentinian. A very light shortbread sandwich cookie filled with dulce du leche. (Be sure to check out Lucila's Alfajores Gift Boxes in our GIFT SECTION!)
Chocolate Walnut Caramel (1pc)
Deeply roasted walnuts and intense Guittard chocolate are added to our classic caramel. The complex flavors of roasted nuts and honeyed chocolate caramel make this Katherine's personal favorite caramel.
Honey Vanilla Caramel (1pc)
Organic sugar and extra-rich Illinois cream are blended with local wildflower honey and organic agave - NO corn syrup - for our silky-smooth caramel. A dash of sea salt and real vanilla makes them irresistibly delicious.
Salted Bacon Caramel (1pc)
We start this caramel-making process by cooking down a generous portion of local bacon, then we make the caramel in the same pot to get all of the crispy bits from the bottom. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt balances the flavor.
Rosemary Sea Salt Caramel (1pc)
For those who might be doubtful about the wonders of mixing salty and sweet flavors, or who have backed off from treats that employ herbs more commonly used in cooking the main course instead of the dessert, our rosemary sea salt caramels are the perfect introduction. It will open a whole new world of flavor combinations.
Vanilla Bean Marshmallow
(10 pc bag) Our handmade pillowy marshmallow is created with some amazing ingredients: organic sugar, local wildflower honey, and NO corn syrup. For our take on this classic 'mallow, we add in vanilla beans and a few grinds of black pepper.
Spicy Hot Chocolate Marshmallow
Our fluffy artisan marshmallow with the addition of Guittard cocoa powder, cayenne, and habenero. Rolled in a mixture of cocoa powder and confectioners sugar for some additional contrast. Trust us when we say it will spice things up ...
Salted Caramel Marshmallow
Pillowy artisan marshmallow swirled with our signature soft honey vanilla caramel. A dusting of sea salt and confectioners sugar creates an addicting salty-sweet contrast. Our best-selling marshmallow!
Milk Chocolate (42%) Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
A rich Chicago-style drinking chocolate! (Not your average hot chocolate mix here, folks.) Classic Milk Chocolate is a crowd pleaser for young & old chocolate lovers. Pairs well with Katherine Anne's Marshmallows!
Semisweet (58%) Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
Mexican Hot Chocolate Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
Mexican Hot Chocolate includes our spice blend of cinnamon, cayenne, habanero, and guajillo chiles. Both are made with ground chocolate (no cocoa powder) and can be melted with a mixture of milk and cream to be truly authentic, or just milk, almond milk, or water. Full instructions are on the container.
Salted Caramel Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
The Salted Caramel includes chunks of our toffee and an extra dash of sea salt. Made with ground chocolate (no cocoa powder) and can be melted with a mixture of milk and cream to be truly authentic, or just milk, almond milk, or water. Full instructions are on the container.
Semisweet (58%) Drinking Chocolate (15oz JAR)
Do-Rite Donuts
Vanilla Glazed Donut
Traditional yeast risen with Madagascar Vanilla Bean glaze.
Chocolate Glazed Donut
Yeast risen with Madagascar vanilla bean glaze and Valrhona French Chocolate glaze.
Buttermilk Old Fashioned Donut
Crispy edges and nooks and crannies and being risen with baking powder instead of yeast, set this guy apart.
Chocolate Old Fashioned Donut
Standard old fashioned dipped in Valrhona French Chocolate. Decadent.
Valrhona Chocolate Cake Donut
The predecessor to the old fashioned and pretty much the original donut of the early 1800s, this one is dipped in Valrhona French Chocolate and then topped with an additional dollop of chocolate ganache!!
Birthday Cake Donut
A yellow cake donut, vanilla iced with plenty of sprinkles!!
Cinnamon Crunch Old Fashion Donut
The old fashioned with a light glaze and then tossed in cinnamon and sugar for a crunchy finish!!
Apple Fritter Donut
Michigan apples make this a truly delightful lil snack...they're Will's fave!
Blueberry Crumble Donut
A delicate cake donut falling part with blueberry filling.
GF Cinnamon Sugar
Gluten free cake donut rolled in Cinnamon Sugar!
GF Chocolate Donut
Gluten free cake donut with Valrhona chocolate glaze!
GF Birthday Cake Donut
Gluten free cake donut with vanilla glaze and sprinkles!
Vegan Double Chocolate Donut
Vegan chocolate donut with chocolate glaze!
Vegan Maple Spiced Chai Donut
Vegan chai spiced donut with maple glaze!
Vegan Orange & Olive Oil Donut
Vegan orange & olive oil donut dusted with powdered sugar, like a vegan citrus pound cake donut!
DRINKS **Bring your own Travel Mug OR use ForeverWare rental cup!**
Coffee (Bring your own Travel Mug or ForeverWare Cup!)
Seasonal Beverages (Bring your own Travel Mug or ForeverWare Cup!)
Black Betty (16oz only)
Root beer & Espresso! (For all you root beer lovers with an added little jolt of caffeine.)
Iced Coffee
Spoken Iced Coffee season is officially here!!!
NOLA
Our house brewed Iced Coffee + organic half n' half + Louisiana small batch Poirier's Cane Syrup, adding a toasted caramel note without being overly sweet!
HOT Honey Lavender Latte
Finally back in season!!! Our house made Honey Lavender Syrup gives any beverage the taste of spring(even if our Midwest spring weather is slow to start...)
ICED Honey Lavender Latte
Our Iced Latte with our house made Honey Lavender syrup!
Hot Espresso Drinks (Bring your own Travel Mug or ForeverWare Cup!)
Espresso
Two shots of Espresso, that is all.
Traditional Macchiato
Two shots Espresso + splash of Milk + small scoop of foam on top
Cortado
Two Espresso Shots + equal part Steamed Milk
Hot Americano
Espresso + Hot water (Small = 2 shots, Medium = 3 shots, Large = 4 shots)
Hot Latte
Espresso + Steamed Milk (Small = 2 shots, Medium = 3 shots, Large = 4 shots)
Cappuccino
Espresso + Steamed Milk + Foam (Small = 2 shots, Medium = 3 shots, Large = 4 shots)
Hot Mocha
Espresso + Holy Kakow Chocolate + Steamed Milk (Small = 2 shots, Medium = 3 shots, Large = 4 shots)
Hot Blackberry Mocha
Savor the taste of summer with our house made blackberry syrup added to our classic mocha!
Hot Dirty Chai
Dirty Chai is our house brewed chai, your choice of dairy or non-dairy milk & one shot of espresso for an added caffeine kick. We brew our Chai in house so you get more of the true chai flavors and less of the overly sweet of "chai concentrates". We use the Masala Chai Blend from Rishi Tea of Milwaukee, WI, along with a small amount of local honey, brown sugar & organic cane sugar.
the Frank (4shot MD Hot Americano)
Medium Hot Americano with 4 shots espresso
Iced Beverages (Bring your own Travel Mug or ForeverWare Cup!)
Iced Tea
This Iced Tea is made by the glass (no large batch or concentrates here), steeped for a few minutes then poured over ice.
Iced Chai
We brew our Chai in house so you get more of the true chai flavors and less of the overly sweet of "chai concentrates". We use the Masala Chai Blend from Rishi Tea of Milwaukee, WI, along with a small amount of local honey, brown sugar & organic cane sugar. Made to order with your choice of dairy or non-dairy milk!
Iced Dirty Chai
Dirty Chai is our house brewed chai, your choice of dairy or non-dairy milk & ONE SHOT of espresso for an added caffeine kick. We brew our Chai in house so you get more of the true chai flavors and less of the overly sweet of "chai concentrates". We use the Masala Chai Blend from Rishi Tea of Milwaukee, WI, along with a small amount of local honey, brown sugar & organic cane sugar.
Iced Coffee
Spoken Iced Coffee season is officially here!!!
Iced Red Eye
House brewed Iced Coffee + One shot espresso
Iced Black Eye
House brewed Iced Coffee + Two Shots espresso
NOLA
Our house brewed Iced Coffee + organic half n' half + Louisiana small batch Poirier's Cane Syrup, adding a toasted caramel note without being overly sweet!
Iced Americano
Espresso + Water + Ice (very similar to the ratios of iced coffee)
Iced Latte
Espresso + Milk of your choice + Ice
Iced Mocha
Espresso + Holy Kakow Chocolate + Milk of your choice + Ice
Black Betty (16oz only)
Root beer & Espresso! (For all you root beer lovers with an added little jolt of caffeine.)
the Steph
Four Espresso Shots over Ice
Other Drinks (Bring your own Travel Mug or ForeverWare Cup!)
Hot Chai
We brew our Chai in house so you get more of the true chai flavors and less of the overly sweet of "chai concentrates". We use the Masala Chai Blend from Rishi Tea of Milwaukee, WI, along with a small amount of local honey, brown sugar & organic cane sugar. Steamed to order with your choice of dairy or non-dairy milk.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed Milk of your choice + Holy Kakow Chocolate
Hot Organic Tea
Looking for Iced Tea? Scroll up to "Iced Beverages".
Get Well Tea
Also known as the Spoken "Cold Buster". Chamomile + Peppermint + Honey + Lemon juice + small dash of Cayenne .
Queens Tea
Rishi Tea of your choice + splash of hot water to steep + Steamed Milk of your choice. (A lovely and less caffinated alternative to a hot latte.)
London Fog
Rishi Earl Grey Black Tea + splash of Hot water to steep + splash of our house made Vanilla simple syrup + Steamed Milk of your choice.
Hot Milk Steamer
Steamed Milk of your choices goes well with one of our house made simple syrups.
Cold Milk
Because sometimes you just need a cup of milk to partner your favorite donut...
Juice
Bottled Beverages
Whole Bean Coffee
Whole Bean Coffee ☕
Driftless (Med-Dark) : Wonderstate
(12oz Bag) COZY & BALANCED Notes of Toasted Almond, Toffee & Cocoa Powder A nod to the Driftless Region we call home, this bestselling blend is our tried & true. Ingredients: Cusco, Peru
Heartstrings (Medium) : Wonderstate
(12oz Bag) JAMMY & COMPLEX Notes of Plum, Dried Fruits & Milk Chocolate Rooted in Ethiopia, this blend of washed & natural process coffees will make you fall in love with coffee all over again. Formerly Infrared. Producers: 35% Ethiopia Negele Gorbitu, 35% Ethiopia Charbanta, 30% Ethiopia Danche Natural
Peru San Fernando (Light) : Wonderstate
BALANCED & CONFECTIONARY Notes of Fudge, Roasted Almond & Citrus Fudge like sweetness with a balanced acidity, notes of roasted almond and a soft citrus finish.
Burundi Nemba WASHED Process (Light) : Wonderstate
(12oz Bag) BRIGHT & ELEGANT Notes of Meyer Lemon, Apricot & Red Currant Sugar cookie sweetness, balanced with a bright, meyer lemon acidity and a note of red currant on the finish.
Colombia Finca Costa Rica (Light) : Wonderstate Coffee
A fully-fruited cup beginning with plush tones of ripe strawberry alongside flashes of crisp Riesling grapes, finishing with flavors of sweet candied citrus.
Drinking Vessels & Coffee Brew Gear
Drinking Vessels & Reusable Straws
Spoken Café Custom Insulated Travel Mug
Liberty Bottle Works stainless steel travel mug. Double wall insulated vacuum seal construction. Made entirely from recycled materials, laser etched logo with a Cerakote finish. No leak lid with silicone seals. Assembled here in the USA in Union Gap, WA. This is Spoken's first step towards eliminating single use disposable cups entirely from our waste stream.
Wonderstate 16oz Can Glass
(16oz capacity/Diswasher Safe) Featuring the Wonderstate cicada on the front and our classic lettering on the back, this sweet, 16 oz. can glass is made in the USA and perfect for everything from cold brew to backyard cocktails.
Wonderstate Dash Mug
(10 oz. capacity/Dishwasher & microwave safe/Porcelain) Stretch out those rare moments to sip & savor with the Dash Mug. Inspired by patterns found in nature, the abstract, wrap-around illustration captures the quiet hum and bustling momentum of our cafes. A much beloved design, these fine porcelain mugs were crafted by notNeutral with the help of world-class baristas who were asked to help conceptualize the ideal coffee mug. With a thick base that helps retain heat and an elegantly tapered rim, this mug is sure to elevate your everyday cup.
Stainless Reusable Straw
Stainless steel reusable straws available in three different finishes and either straight or bent design. Although we do use all compostable products, you may want to cut down further on your waste and carbon footprint with a stainless steel straw.
Stainless Steel Straw Cleaning Brush
The perfect lil brush for keeping your reusable stainless steel straw clean.
Wonderstate Enamel Camp Mug
Brewing Methods
Aeropress
The AeroPress is a device for brewing coffee. It was invented in 2005 by Aerobie president Alan Adler. Coffee is steeped for 10–50 seconds and then forced through a filter by pressing the plunger through the tube. The filters used are either the AeroPress paper filters or disc shaped thin metal filters. Also coincidentally the aeropress in tandem with most hand held grinders is an extremely compact travel brewing kit for camping if that's you thing.
Chemex 8 cup
The Chemex Coffeemaker is a manual pour-over style glass coffeemaker, invented by Peter Schlumbohm in 1941, manufactured by the Chemex Corporation in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
V60 Pourover
Nuanced and versatile, the Hario is an elegant brewer for those who want to perfect the pour. It’s great for folks who are looking for complete control over brewing extraction. The key here is to pour slow. The entire brew process for a 10oz mug takes about three minutes.
French Press
34oz Bodum French Press-Chambord. From the masters of the french press we have one of the simplest and full flavor extraction method of brewing. Stainless steel and glass.
Filters
Aeropress Filters
V60 Filters
Available in either bleached or natural. Fits #02 size V60 brewer.
Chemex Reusable Stainless Steel Filter
Perforated stainless steel filter yields a fuller flavor brew allowing through oils in the brew process that would otherwise be absorbed into the paper filters.
Chemex Paper Filters
Available in either bleached or natural variety. Fits 8 cup brewers.
Other Coffee Gear
Capresso Infinity Burr Grinder
For maximum aroma and flavor retention nothing beats the Infinity Conical Burr Grinder series. Computer controlled special grinding heads cut the angles and shapes of the steel burrs to within 0.1 mm precision (1/250 of one inch). Burrs are produced as matched pairs and are hand assembled in Switzerland for precise fit. The multiple gear motor produces the slowest grinding action (< 450 rpm) resulting in highest precision grinding from Turkish fine to percolator coarse. Lowest noise conical burr grinder.
CJ 4000 Digital Scale
Perfect for those seeking the perfect cup of coffee and a continuously consistent product. Also quite handy as a general purpose kitchen scale. 4000 gram capacity x 0.5 gram resolution plus ounce and pound weighing modes. Tare, auto-off and counting functions. Bright, backlit weight display. AC adapter and batteries included. 20 year manufacturer's warranty.
AWS Mini Scale 2000g
Perfect for travel or the brewer with limited counter space at home!! The SC Series from American Weigh is built tough for big jobs. The SC features one of the largest platforms sizes for a precision pocket scale (4 by 4-inch). You can also use the two included weighing trays as a protective case when the scale is not in use.
Buono Gooseneck Kettle
This drip kettle with a slim spout makes it easier to control the amount and speed of hot water being poured, making it useful when brewing with a V60 or any other brand pourover coffee brewer.
Stagg Kettle Polished Copper
Finished in beautiful copper, this gooseneck kettle marries good looks and function to kick up your pour-over coffee game. Kettle not only looks great on the stove it provides a precise pour that flows at an even steady pace thanks to a counterbalanced handle. A built-in thermometer highlights the optimal brewing temperature range, between 195 and 205 degrees.
Chemex Cleaning Brush
The perfect tool for cleaning out your Chemex.
Coffeemaker Cleaner Solution
Coffee Break Coffee Machine Cleaner is easy to use, odorless and environmentally safe. Proper maintenance of your coffee maker will help bring out full coffee flavor!
Chemex Cork Coaster
Great for counters or table tops where you want to set down your Chemex brewer pot.
Stagg Kettle Polished steel
($20 discount off original price, no box available)A beautifully functional design kicks your brewing up a notch. Enjoy an intuitive, steady pour with Stagg's precision pour spout. Keep track of temperature with a built in brew range thermometer. Pour at an even, slow pace with Stagg's counterbalanced handle that moves the center of mass back towards your hand.
Canned Goods
Small Batch Fruit Preserves (8oz Jar)
Apricot Jam JAR
Made from delicious Illinois summer apricots. Good for a biscuit, good for a fruit glaze! Ingredients: Apricots, organic cane sugar, water, low sugar pectin, citric acid.
Apricot Spiced Rum Jam JAR
Apricot season is real short but this jam will give you that Holidays feeling all year long. This jar holds a combination of slow cooked apricots, spiced rum, and the cozy pie spices of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Ingredients: Apricots, lime juice, water, spiced rum, organic cane sugar, brown sugar, pectin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg.
Blackberry Jam JAR
We buy up blackberry seconds from local farmers!! When farmers harvest delicate berries, they have to set aside berries that have been bruised or damaged that won't meet the standard for farmers markets. We make sure these berries don't go to waste!! Ingredients: Blackberries, organic cane sugar, low sugar pectin, lemon juice.
Blackberry Sweet Mace Jam JAR
During the summer months we have a couple of plots in the local community garden and grow fresh veggies and herbs for the cafe. The sweet mace in here comes from our garden and adds a slightly licorice anise flavor to the jam. Ingredients: Blackberries, organic cane sugar, low sugar pectin, lemon juice, garden fresh sweet mace.
Blueberry Koval Gin Jam JAR
Local blueberries from Michigan and organic Koval Distillery gin come together for this light and slightly herbaceous jam product which we have discovered goes quite well in cocktails!! Ingredients: blueberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice, Koval Gin
Blueberry Sage Jam JAR
Ingredients: Blueberries, organic cane sugar, pectin, lemon juice, house grown and dried sage.
Cherry Jam JAR
Ingredients: Michigan Tart cherries, organic cane sugar, lemon juice, pectin.
Bourbon Cocktail Cherries
Fantastic addition to cocktails or on ice cream sundaes! Tart cherries, sugar, Koval Bourbon, water, & lemon juice.
Concord Grape Jam JAR
Michigan concord grapes will hit you hard with this jam and your inner child will want a PB&J immediately. Ingredients: Michigan concord grapes, organic cane sugar, lemon juice, pectin.
Lemon Drop Pepper Jelly JAR
Our very first PEPPER JELLY!!! Made with Lemon Drop Hot Peppers from a Wisconsin farm. Sweet, a little kick of spicy, & a solid hint of citrus. Ingredients : Yellow bell peppers, organic cane sugar, apple cider vinegar, lemon drop hot peppers, liquid pectin.
Peach Jam JAR
Michigan peaches "seconds" from Hardin Family Farms is a great way for us to support a family farm while helping to prevent food waste. We take peaches from the farm that don't meet the standard for the farmers market by either bruising or being over/under sized. Ingredients: Peaches, organic cane sugar, pectin, lemon juice.
Peach Brown Sugar Chipotle Jam JAR
Michigan peaches "seconds" from Hardin Family Farms is a great way for us to support a family farm while helping to prevent food waste. We take peaches from the farm that don't meet the standard for the farmers market by either bruising or being over/under sized. These get cooked down slowly with brown sugar and chipotle peppers for a mellow sweet smoky finished product. Ingredients: Peaches, brown sugar, low sugar pectin, lemon juice, chipotle pepper puree, water.
Plum Bourbon Jam JAR
Local plums and Koval Distillery organic single barrel bourbon come together in a happy union for this delicious treat! Ingredients: Plums, organic cane sugar, Koval bourbon, pectin, lemon juice, nutmeg.
Raspberry Jam JAR
Raspberries as well as blackberries are one of those things we can get a lot of mileage from. So the first run of the raspberries through the "Mr. Squeezo" food mill separates away all of the seeds and cores of the berries. The fruit pulp yielded from that makes our seedless Raspberry Jam. The leftover seeds and cores are then worked in a sieve to extract all of the juice to make raspberry jelly. The remaining seeds and cores are then cooked down in sugar water for a raspberry simple syrup and after we strain out all of the solids, the seeds and cores are then left to soak in vinegar for a year or so to extract all of the final essence for raspberry vinegar to then use in vinaigrettes for salads.!! Ingredients: Deseeded raspberry puree, organic cane sugar, pectin, lemon juice.
Ravenswood Pear Butter JAR
Ravenswood is the neighborhood on the northside of Chicago where Spoken Cafe is located. We help one of our customers who's lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, harvest his pear tree in his backyard. The tree was planted when he moved into the house and every other year ( pear trees typically only bear an appreciable amount of fruit every other year) we help him harvest the whole tree in one day. He takes half of the pears and we take the other half. Since the pears are donated by him we donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity of his choice. These get peeled and cored and cooked down in the slow cooker over the course of several nights. Ingredients: Pears, brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, stem ginger (sugar, water, fresh ginger, lemon juice), nutmeg, American spicebush berry, salt.
Rhubarb Jam JAR
One of our favorite products to work with, rhubarb is so transformative. From a light broil to add a tart kick to sweet sweet strawberries to a long slow cook to bring it down to a near caramel vanilla state. Ingredients: Rhubarb, organic cane sugar, water, lemon juice, pectin.
Rhubarb Earl Grey Vanilla Jam JAR
One of our favorite products to work with, rhubarb is so transformative. From a light broil to add a tart kick to sweet sweet strawberries to a long slow cook to bring it down to a near caramel vanilla state, this variant has Earl Grey tea for a little citrus kick from the bergamot and vanilla bean to round out the whole package. One of our customer favorites. Ingredients: Rhubarb, organic cane sugar, water, earl grey tea, lemon juice, pectin, Vanilla bean.
Rhubarb Ginger Jam JAR
One of our favorite products to work with, rhubarb is so transformative. From a light broil to add a tart kick to sweet sweet strawberries to a long slow cook to bring it down to a near caramel vanilla state, we add some fresh ginger here for a bit of a kick to offset the deep caramelization of the rhubarb. Ingredients: Rhubarb, organic cane sugar, water, lemon juice, pectin.
Louisiana Satsuma Marmalade JAR
Fruit grown on family property in Abita Springs, Louisiana! Satsumas are a citrus relative similar to mandarin oranges but much sweeter and juicier. Great for toast, charcuterie boards, glaze for pork or chicken, or to sweeten up your favorite cocktails!
Strawberry Jam JAR
This is another of our preserves where we seek to help the farmers prevent waste by having them collect "seconds", bruised, undersized and oversized product not fit for farmers market sale. What we end up with is a collection of fruit so sweet from so much of the overripe product that our sugar to fruit ratio is sometimes as low as 1:6 vs. the traditional 1:1. Ingredients: Strawberries, organic cane sugar, lemon juice, pectin.
Strawberry Lavender Jam JAR
This is another of our preserves where we seek to help the farmers prevent waste by having them collect "seconds", bruised, undersized and oversized product not fit for farmers market sale. What we end up with is a collection of fruit so sweet from so much of the overripe product that our sugar to fruit ratio is sometimes as low as 1:6 vs. the traditional 1:1. For this version of our strawberry jam we add local dried lavender flowers for a light floral note. Ingredients: Strawberries, organic cane sugar, lemon juice, culinary lavender, pectin.
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam JAR
This is another of our preserves where we seek to help the farmers prevent waste by having them collect "seconds", bruised, undersized and oversized product not fit for farmers market sale. What we end up with is a collection of fruit so sweet from so much of the overripe product that our sugar to fruit ratio is sometimes as low as 1:6 vs. the traditional 1:1. For this version of our strawberry jam we add rhubarb to provide a little tartness for a less sweet end result. Ingredients: Strawberries, rhubarb, organic cane sugar, lemon juice, pectin.
Strawberry Vanilla Jam JAR
This is another of our preserves where we seek to help the farmers prevent waste by having them collect "seconds", bruised, undersized and oversized product not fit for farmers market sale. What we end up with is a collection of fruit so sweet from so much of the overripe product that our sugar to fruit ratio is sometimes as low as 1:6 vs. the traditional 1:1. For this version of our strawberry jam we add Madagascar Vanilla Bean. Ingredients: Strawberries, water, organic cane sugar, pectin, vanilla bean.
Tomato Jam JAR
A collection of local heirloom tomatoes and the overflow from our garden come together in this jam with American wild spicebush berry for a unique version of tomato jam. Amazing with goat cheese. Ingredients: Local heirloom tomatoes, organic cane sugar, smoked sweet paprika, ground cloves, ground spicebush berries, black pepper.
Pickled & Fermented Things
Pickled Asparagus JAR
Yet another perfect addition to your Bloody Mary bar. We get these Jersey Knight asparagus from Hardin Farms in Michigan, the asparagus growing capitol of the world with over 120 families harvesting 10,000 acres annually!!. Ingredients: Fresh asparagus, brine (water, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, pickling), garlic cloves, turmeric.
Spicy Pickled Asparagus JAR
Yet another perfect addition to your Bloody Mary bar. We get these Jersey Knight asparagus from Hardin Farms in Michigan, the asparagus growing capitol of the world with over 120 families harvesting 10,000 acres annually!!. This version has some dried seranno chiles thrown in for a good spicy kick!! Ingredients: Fresh asparagus, brine (water, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, pickling), garlic cloves, dried seranno chiles, turmeric.
Pickled Jalapenos JAR
Great on sammies or nachos ...or in a Bloody Mary, pickled in a slightly sweet brine. Ingredients: jalapenos, garlic cloves, brine (water, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, pickling spice)
Jalapenos Koval Bourbon Candied JAR
A slightly sweet boozy take on our regular pickled jalapenos. Ingredients: jalapenos, Koval bourbon, apple cider vinegar, water, organic cane sugar
Zucchini Relish
Ingredients: zucchini, onion, green pepper, white vinegar, sugar, cornstarch, celery seed, kosher salt, black pepper, tumeric
Sauces, Condiments and Local Honeys
Cherry Bourbon Syrup JAR (8oz)
A perfect holiday treat to jazz up your cocktails, especially Manhattans, and ease the chaos of large family & friend gatherings. This syrup is the result of simmered down Michigan cherries, Koval Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, and cane sugar! Pairs well with a jar of our Cocktail Bourbon Cherries in "Small Batch Fruit Preserves" section!!!!
Chile Crunch JAR
That smoky crispy crunchy condiment you love so well here at Spoken Cafe. Works for either savory or sweet applications. Try some chile crunch mixed into some unsalted butter and honey. Ingredients: Chiles, garlic, onion, salt, non-GMO oil.
Hive Supply 3oz Local Honey Jar
Locally sourced honey from The Hive Supply Company. They offer beekeeping supplies, honey, and education about bees here in Chicago! See more at thehivesupply.com
Hive Supply 8oz Local Honey Jar
Locally sourced honey from The Hive Supply Company. They offer beekeeping supplies, honey, and education about bees here in Chicago! See more at thehivesupply.com
Green Tomato Relish Spicy (8oz) JAR
A twist on our spicy pickled green tomatoes we use during the very long midwest off season for fresh tomatoes. Ingredients: green tomatoes, onions, garlic, white distilled vinegar, apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper flake, kosher, black pepper, organic cane sugar, cloves, turmeric, cornstarch.
Gifts Section
Spoken Made Nut Mixes & Nut Brittles
Sweet & Spicy Nut Mix (8oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Tree Nuts & Egg) 8oz bag of simple ingredients & made here! A mix of roasted cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, egg whites, sugar, & spices.
Cajun Spice Nut Mix (8oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Tree Nuts & Egg) 8oz bag of simple ingredients & made here! A mix of roasted cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, egg whites, & spices. Crispy with a nice slow heat.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Spiced Nut Mix (8oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Tree Nuts & Egg) 8oz bag of simple ingredients & made here! A mix of roasted cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, cocoa powder, egg whites, sugar, & spices. Crispy with semi sweet chocolate hit with a slow heat creep.
Spoken Pecan Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Tree Nuts) Will's special Amish style pecan brittle made with Georgia pecans, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Pepita Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, Nut Free, CONTAINS Dairy) Will's special Amish style pepita brittle made with toasted pepitas(pumpkin seeds), 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Walnut Brittle W/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy) Will's special Amish style walnut brittle made with toasted walnuts, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Cashew Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy & Tree Nuts) Will's special Amish style cashew brittle made with toasted cashews, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and Cellar Salts Gulf Of Mexico sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken Sesame Brittle w/ Sea Salt (5oz)
(GF, CONTAINS Dairy) Will's special Amish style toasted sesame brittle made with toasted sesame seeds, 84% European style butter from Pine River Dairy in Wisconsin, organic cane sugar and sea salt. Packaged in a 5oz bag.
Spoken T-Shirts & Posters by Chicago Artists
Octophant Spoken Crest POSTER
NEW!!!! Poster size 24" x 18". Made for Spoken by the masterful Phineas X. Jones of http://octophant.us. This Spoken Crest is the fusion of owners Will & Sido's Louisiana roots and love of this little corner of Chicago.
Starshaped Spoken Logo POSTER
Poster size 12"x12" from Jen Farrell of starshaped.com
Bird Machine Animals&Bicycles POSTER
Poster size 18"x24" from Jay Ryan of birdmachine.com
Dan Grzeca Boxing Moka Pot POSTER
Poster size 18"x24" from Dan Grzeca of dangrzeca.com
Octophant Spoken Crest T-SHIRT
These T-Shirts are unisex sizes. Made for Spoken by the masterful Phineas X. Jones of http://octophant.us. This Spoken Crest is the fusion of owners Will & Sido's Louisiana roots and love of this little corner of Chicago.
Starshaped Spoken Logo T-SHIRT
These T-Shirts are unisex sizes. Original image created by the lovely Jen Farrell of starshaped.com.
Bird Machine Animals&Bicycles T-SHIRT
These T-Shirts are unisex sizes. This design comes from the world known Jay Ryan of birdmachine.com.
Dan Grzeca Boxing Moka Pot T-SHIRT
These shirts are unisex sizes. This design comes from our friend and loyal customer Dan Grzeca at dangrzeca.com
Gift Card
Katherine Anne Confections
Vanilla Bean Marshmallow
(10 pc bag) Our handmade pillowy marshmallow is created with some amazing ingredients: organic sugar, local wildflower honey, and NO corn syrup. For our take on this classic 'mallow, we add in vanilla beans and a few grinds of black pepper.
Spicy Hot Chocolate Marshmallow
Our fluffy artisan marshmallow with the addition of Guittard cocoa powder, cayenne, and habenero. Rolled in a mixture of cocoa powder and confectioners sugar for some additional contrast. Trust us when we say it will spice things up ...
Salted Caramel Marshmallow
Pillowy artisan marshmallow swirled with our signature soft honey vanilla caramel. A dusting of sea salt and confectioners sugar creates an addicting salty-sweet contrast. Our best-selling marshmallow!
Milk Chocolate (42%) Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
A rich Chicago-style drinking chocolate! (Not your average hot chocolate mix here, folks.) Classic Milk Chocolate is a crowd pleaser for young & old chocolate lovers. Pairs well with Katherine Anne's Marshmallows!
Mexican Hot Chocolate Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
Mexican Hot Chocolate includes our spice blend of cinnamon, cayenne, habanero, and guajillo chiles. Both are made with ground chocolate (no cocoa powder) and can be melted with a mixture of milk and cream to be truly authentic, or just milk, almond milk, or water. Full instructions are on the container.
Salted Caramel Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
The Salted Caramel includes chunks of our toffee and an extra dash of sea salt. Made with ground chocolate (no cocoa powder) and can be melted with a mixture of milk and cream to be truly authentic, or just milk, almond milk, or water. Full instructions are on the container.
Semisweet (58%) Drinking Chocolate (6oz JAR)
Semisweet (58%) Drinking Chocolate (15oz JAR)
Chocolate Walnut Caramel (1pc)
Deeply roasted walnuts and intense Guittard chocolate are added to our classic caramel. The complex flavors of roasted nuts and honeyed chocolate caramel make this Katherine's personal favorite caramel.
Honey Vanilla Caramel (1pc)
Organic sugar and extra-rich Illinois cream are blended with local wildflower honey and organic agave - NO corn syrup - for our silky-smooth caramel. A dash of sea salt and real vanilla makes them irresistibly delicious.
Salted Bacon Caramel (1pc)
We start this caramel-making process by cooking down a generous portion of local bacon, then we make the caramel in the same pot to get all of the crispy bits from the bottom. A sprinkle of flaky sea salt balances the flavor.
Rosemary Sea Salt Caramel (1pc)
For those who might be doubtful about the wonders of mixing salty and sweet flavors, or who have backed off from treats that employ herbs more commonly used in cooking the main course instead of the dessert, our rosemary sea salt caramels are the perfect introduction. It will open a whole new world of flavor combinations.
Lucila's Alfajores
Lucila's Alfajores(1pc)
Alfajores have many variants all over south and central America, but these come to us from our friends at Lucila's Homemade Alfajores right here in Ravenswood!! This version via Lucila and her family is Argentinian. A very light shortbread sandwich cookie filled with dulce du leche. (Be sure to check out Lucila's Alfajores Gift Boxes in our GIFT SECTION!)