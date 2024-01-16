Spooner's Frozen Custard 113 East 5th Street
Full Menu
Concretes
Favorites
- Kiddie 109Er - Concrete$5.45
Strawberries, banana
- Small 109Er - Concrete$5.95
Strawberries, banana
- Medium 109Er - Concrete$6.95
Strawberries, banana
- Large 109Er - Concrete$8.35
Strawberries, banana
- Small 109Er - Sundae$4.95
Strawberries, banana
- Medium 109Er - Sundae$6.10
Strawberries, banana
- Large 109Er - Sundae$7.25
Strawberries, banana
- Kiddie 44 S'more - Concrete$6.00
Marshmallow, chocolate flakes, graham cracker
- Small 44 S'more - Concrete$6.85
Marshmallow, chocolate flakes, graham cracker
- Medium 44 S'more - Concrete$7.75
Marshmallow, chocolate flakes, graham cracker
- Large 44 S'more - Concrete$9.05
Marshmallow, chocolate flakes, graham cracker
- Small 44 S'more - Sundae$5.85
Marshmallow, chocolate flakes, graham cracker
- Medium 44 S'more - Sundae$6.85
Marshmallow, chocolate flakes, graham cracker
- Large 44 S'more - Sundae$7.95
Marshmallow, chocolate flakes, graham cracker
- Kiddie Bear - Concrete$5.45
Hot fudge, cookie dough
- Small Bear - Concrete$5.95
Hot fudge, cookie dough
- Medium Bear - Concrete$6.95
Hot fudge, cookie dough
- Large Bear - Concrete$8.35
Hot fudge, cookie dough
- Small Bear - Sundae$4.95
Hot fudge, cookie dough
- Medium Bear - Sundae$6.10
Hot fudge, cookie dough
- Large Bear - Sundae$7.25
Hot fudge, cookie dough
- Kiddie Cheeseberry - Concrete$5.75
Strawberries, cheesecake
- Small Cheeseberry - Concrete$6.65
Strawberries, cheesecake
- Medium Cheeseberry - Concrete$7.20
Strawberries, cheesecake
- Large Cheeseberry - Concrete$8.85
Strawberries, cheesecake
- Small Cheeseberry - Sundae$5.65
Strawberries, cheesecake
- Medium Cheeseberry - Sundae$6.55
Strawberries, cheesecake
- Large Cheeseberry - Sundae$7.65
Strawberries, cheesecake
- Kiddie Choc-o-normous - Concrete$6.00
Brownies, chocolate flakes, drizzle of hot fudge
- Small Choc-o-normous - Concrete$6.85
Brownies, chocolate flakes, drizzle of hot fudge
- Medium Choc-o-normous - Concrete$7.75
Brownies, chocolate flakes, drizzle of hot fudge
- Large Choc-o-normous - Concrete$9.05
Brownies, chocolate flakes, drizzle of hot fudge
- Small Choc-o-normous - Sundae$5.85
Brownies, chocolate flakes, drizzle of hot fudge
- Medium Choc-o-normous - Sundae$6.85
Brownies, chocolate flakes, drizzle of hot fudge
- Large Choc-o-normous - Sundae$7.95
Brownies, chocolate flakes, drizzle of hot fudge
- Kiddie Jullbee - Concrete$6.10
Caramel, banana, pecans
- Small Jullbee - Concrete$6.95
Caramel, banana, pecans
- Medium Jullbee - Concrete$7.70
Caramel, banana, pecans
- Large Jullbee - Concrete$9.05
Caramel, banana, pecans
- Small Jullbee - Sundae$5.95
Caramel, banana, pecans
- Medium Jullbee - Sundae$6.95
Caramel, banana, pecans
- Large Jullbee - Sundae$8.05
Caramel, banana, pecans
- Kiddie Minty Meramec - Concrete$5.45
Crème de mint, chocolate flakes
- Small Minty Meramec - Concrete$5.95
Crème de mint, chocolate flakes
- Medium Minty Meramec - Concrete$6.95
Crème de mint, chocolate flakes
- Large Minty Meramec - Concrete$8.35
Crème de mint, chocolate flakes
- Small Minty Meramec - Sundae$4.95
Crème de mint, chocolate flakes
- Medium Minty Meramec - Sundae$6.10
Crème de mint, chocolate flakes
- Large Minty Meramec - Sundae$7.25
Crème de mint, chocolate flakes
- Kiddie Spoon-a-hula- Concrete$6.00
Pineapple, banana, coconut
- Small Spoon-a-hula- Concrete$6.85
Pineapple, banana, coconut
- Medium Spoon-a-hula- Concrete$7.75
Pineapple, banana, coconut
- Large Spoon-a-hula- Concrete$9.05
Pineapple, banana, coconut
- Small Spoon-a-hula- Sundae$5.85
Pineapple, banana, coconut
- Medium Spoon-a-hula- Sundae$6.85
Pineapple, banana, coconut
- Large Spoon-a-hula- Sundae$7.95
Pineapple, banana, coconut
- Kiddie Spoonereka- Concrete$6.00
Marshmallows, raspberries, chocolate flakes
- Small Spoonereka- Concrete$6.85
Marshmallows, raspberries, chocolate flakes
- Medium Spoonereka- Concrete$7.75
Marshmallows, raspberries, chocolate flakes
- Large Spoonereka- Concrete$9.05
Marshmallows, raspberries, chocolate flakes
- Small Spoonereka- Sundae$5.85
Marshmallows, raspberries, chocolate flakes
- Medium Spoonereka- Sundae$6.85
Marshmallows, raspberries, chocolate flakes
- Large Spoonereka- Sundae$7.95
Marshmallows, raspberries, chocolate flakes
- Kiddie Turtle - Concrete$6.10
Hot fudge, caramel, pecans
- Small Turtle - Concrete$6.95
Hot fudge, caramel, pecans
- Medium Turtle - Concrete$7.70
Hot fudge, caramel, pecans
- Large Turtle - Concrete$9.05
Hot fudge, caramel, pecans
- Small Turtle - Sundae$5.95
Hot fudge, caramel, pecans
- Medium Turtle - Sundae$6.95
Hot fudge, caramel, pecans
- Large Turtle - Sundae$8.05
Hot fudge, caramel, pecans
- Kiddie Tiger - Concrete$5.45
Caramel, Oreo
- Small Tiger - Concrete$5.95
Caramel, Oreo
- Medium Tiger - Concrete$6.95
Caramel, Oreo
- Large Tiger - Concrete$8.35
Caramel, Oreo
- Small Tiger Sundae$4.95
Caramel, Oreo
- Medium Tiger Sundae$6.10
Caramel, Oreo
- Large Tiger Sundae$7.25
Caramel, Oreo
- Kiddie Wildcat- Concrete$6.00
Caramel, pretzels, chocolate dip
- Small Wildcat- Concrete$6.85
Caramel, pretzels, chocolate dip
- Medium Wildcat- Concrete$7.75
Caramel, pretzels, chocolate dip
- Large Wildcat- Concrete$9.05
Caramel, pretzels, chocolate dip
- Small Wildcat- Sundae$5.85
Caramel, pretzels, chocolate dip
- Medium Wildcat- Sundae$6.85
Caramel, pretzels, chocolate dip
- Large Wildcat- Sundae$7.95
Caramel, pretzels, chocolate dip
Sundaes
Shakes & Malts
Floats
Banana Split
Brain Freeze
Quarts
Pies
- Turtle$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Fudge, Caramel and Pecans
- Oreo$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Oreo, Fudge, and Chocolate Dip
- Minty Meramec$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Creme De Mint, Chocolate Flakes and Andies Mints
- Reeses$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Fudge, Caramel and Reese's Cups
- Cookie Dough$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Cookie Dough Bites, Fudge and Chocolate Flakes
- M&M$24.95
Vanilla Custard and M&M's
- 44 S'More$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Marshmallow, Chocolate Flakes & Graham Crackers
- Choc-o-normous$24.95
Chocolate Custard, Brownies, Chocolate Flakes and Hot Fudge
- Wildcat$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Caramel, Pretzels and Chocolate Dip
- Tiger$24.95
Vanilla and Chocolate Custard, Fudge, Caramel and Oreo
Catering menu
Sundae Bar
- 10 People Sundae Bar$55.00
3 quarts of custard, two 4 oz toppings, and one syrup choice. 48 hours advanced notice is required
- 25 People Sundae Bar$120.00
6 quarts of custard, two 8 oz toppings, and one syrup choice. 48 hours advanced notice is required
- 50 People$235.00
13 quarts of custard, four 8 oz topping choices, and two syrup choices. 48 hours advanced notice is required
Italian Ice
- 50 People Italian Ice
50 people - (two flavors), 100 people or more (three flavors)
- 75 People Italian Ice
50 people - (two flavors), 100 people or more (three flavors)
- 100 People Italian Ice
50 people - (two flavors), 100 people or more (three flavors)
- 150 People Italian Ice
50 people - (two flavors), 100 people or more (three flavors)
- 200 People Italian Ice
50 people - (two flavors), 100 people or more (three flavors)