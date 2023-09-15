Popular Items

Spicy Pork Noodles

$18.50

Warm rice noodles, fish sauce caramel pork patties, fried garlic and shallot, peanuts, herbs, fried wonton, bean sprouts, nuoc cham (GF w/o wonton)

Spicy Fried Chic

$18.00

Rice flour battered boneless fried chicken, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame, jasmine rice, with your choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (GF)

Sp FR Tofu

$17.00

Fried tofu, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame, jasmine rice, with your choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (Vegan, GF)


PLATES

Carnitas Sando

$16.00

Toasted sandwich with slow roasted pork, salsa, chili mayo, yuca chips, fried egg*, sweet onion, cilantro, radish, cabbage, cotija cheese

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Housemade corn tortilla chips tossed in warm fried-garlic-tomatillo enchilada sauce with shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro, sweet onion, lime, and jalapeno pickles. Add fried egg, shredded chicken, or picadillo ground pork.

Dan Dan

$16.50

Green Curry

$15.00

Chicken broth and coconut milk based spicy Thai green curry with grilled vegetables, arugula, bean sprouts, cilantro, sesame, served with jasmine rice. Add protein if desired. (GF, not vegetarian, spicy)

Lomo Saltado

$19.00

Peruvian stir-fry with wok seared bavette steak, fried potatoes, sweet peppers, onion, garlic, shallot, in a grilled tomato, soy, sesame, xaoshing rice wine sauce topped with radish, green onion, a fried egg* and a side of crema. Served with jasmine rice. Can be made vegetarian or vegan. (GF)

Peanut Tom Curry

$15.00

Peanut tomoto coconut milk based curry with chickpeas, yams, cabbage, grilled onions + peppers, cilantro, served with jasmine rice. Can add protein if desired. (vegan, GF)

Rice Bowl

$14.50

CHOICE OF PROTEIN: slow roasted pork, shredded poached chicken, or fried OTA tofu withsweet soy reduction, palm sugar chili peanuts, green onion, jasmine rice, and choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (GF)

Sp Fr Cauliflower

$17.00

Fried cauliflower, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame, jasmin rice, with your choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (Vegan, GF)

Thai Steak Salad

$18.50

Grilled bavette steak, greens, cabbage, bean sprouts, herbs, fried shallot, toasted coconut, nam jim sweet-spicy tart tamarind dressing (contains fish sauce | GF)

TACOS

1 Taco

$4.00

Choose 1

2 Tacos

$8.00

Choose 2

3 Tacos

$12.00

Choose 3

4 Tacos

$16.00

Choose 4

5 Tacos

$20.00

Choose 5

SIDES

Burmese Fr Cheese

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Housemade fried corn tortilla chips with salsa verde and salsa roja (GF)

Cuc Salad

$6.00

Rice vinegar, red onion, red pepper, green onion, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, toasted sesame (GF)

Grilled Tortillas

$1.50

(3) double corn tortillas (GF)

Grilled Veg

$6.00

Green beans, red bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini (GF)

Kimchi

$6.00

Slightly salty, spicy, Korean pickled cabbage (GF)

Noodles

$3.00

Rice noodles (GF)

Peanuts

$2.00

Crushed palm sugar chili peanuts (GF)

Pork Patties

$8.00

Fish sauce caramelized pork patties with fried garlic + shallots, cilantro, nuac chom

Side Protein

Choose 1

Side Rice

$2.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice (GF)

Side Salad

$7.00

Greens, cabbage, bean sprouts, herbs, fried shallot, toasted coconut, sesame grapefruit vinaigrette

Side Sauce

Choose 1

Side Sp Fr Cauli

$8.00

Fried cauliflower, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame (GF)

Side Sp Fr Tofu

$8.00

Fried OTA tofu, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame (GF)

Side Spicy Fr Chic

$9.00

Rice flour battered boneless fried chicken, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame (GF)

Yuca Chips

$6.00

Fried yuca with chili mayo (contains fish sauce) (GF)

Side Chips

$2.00

Housemade fried corn tortilla chips

KIDS

Kids Raw Veggies

$4.50

Carrots, red bell peppers, and cucumbers, served raw (GF, VEGAN)

Kids Tacos

$3.00

Choice of protein on lightly grilled corn tortilla, served with Mexi-blend cheese and shredded lettuce (GF)

Kids Rice Bowl

$6.00

Choice of protein, jasmine rice, sweet soy sauce (GF)

Kids Noodle Bowl

$6.50

Choice of protein, rice noodles, sweet soy sauce (GF)

DESSERTS

Fortune Cookie

$3.00

Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat and almonds)

Carrot Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat & dairy)

Bonta Gelato

$6.50

Mexican Chocolate (Vegan, GF)

Tres Leches

$8.00

Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat & dairy)

Coconut Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat & dairy)

SPECIALS

Korean BBQ

$18.00

Crispy Rice Salad

$10.00

PB + Shrimp Yellow Curry

$16.00

Grilled Broccoli

$8.00Out of stock

Banh Mi

$14.00

Yuzu Shrimp

$10.00

Elote

$8.00