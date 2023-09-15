Spork
Popular Items
Spicy Pork Noodles
Warm rice noodles, fish sauce caramel pork patties, fried garlic and shallot, peanuts, herbs, fried wonton, bean sprouts, nuoc cham (GF w/o wonton)
Spicy Fried Chic
Rice flour battered boneless fried chicken, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame, jasmine rice, with your choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (GF)
Sp FR Tofu
Fried tofu, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame, jasmine rice, with your choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (Vegan, GF)
PLATES
Carnitas Sando
Toasted sandwich with slow roasted pork, salsa, chili mayo, yuca chips, fried egg*, sweet onion, cilantro, radish, cabbage, cotija cheese
Chilaquiles
Housemade corn tortilla chips tossed in warm fried-garlic-tomatillo enchilada sauce with shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro, sweet onion, lime, and jalapeno pickles. Add fried egg, shredded chicken, or picadillo ground pork.
Dan Dan
Green Curry
Chicken broth and coconut milk based spicy Thai green curry with grilled vegetables, arugula, bean sprouts, cilantro, sesame, served with jasmine rice. Add protein if desired. (GF, not vegetarian, spicy)
Lomo Saltado
Peruvian stir-fry with wok seared bavette steak, fried potatoes, sweet peppers, onion, garlic, shallot, in a grilled tomato, soy, sesame, xaoshing rice wine sauce topped with radish, green onion, a fried egg* and a side of crema. Served with jasmine rice. Can be made vegetarian or vegan. (GF)
Peanut Tom Curry
Peanut tomoto coconut milk based curry with chickpeas, yams, cabbage, grilled onions + peppers, cilantro, served with jasmine rice. Can add protein if desired. (vegan, GF)
Rice Bowl
CHOICE OF PROTEIN: slow roasted pork, shredded poached chicken, or fried OTA tofu withsweet soy reduction, palm sugar chili peanuts, green onion, jasmine rice, and choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (GF)
Sp Fr Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame, jasmin rice, with your choice of: cucumber salad or kimchi (Vegan, GF)
Thai Steak Salad
Grilled bavette steak, greens, cabbage, bean sprouts, herbs, fried shallot, toasted coconut, nam jim sweet-spicy tart tamarind dressing (contains fish sauce | GF)
TACOS
SIDES
Burmese Fr Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Housemade fried corn tortilla chips with salsa verde and salsa roja (GF)
Cuc Salad
Rice vinegar, red onion, red pepper, green onion, garlic, ginger, brown sugar, toasted sesame (GF)
Grilled Tortillas
(3) double corn tortillas (GF)
Grilled Veg
Green beans, red bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini (GF)
Kimchi
Slightly salty, spicy, Korean pickled cabbage (GF)
Noodles
Rice noodles (GF)
Peanuts
Crushed palm sugar chili peanuts (GF)
Pork Patties
Fish sauce caramelized pork patties with fried garlic + shallots, cilantro, nuac chom
Side Protein
Choose 1
Side Rice
Steamed Jasmine Rice (GF)
Side Salad
Greens, cabbage, bean sprouts, herbs, fried shallot, toasted coconut, sesame grapefruit vinaigrette
Side Sauce
Choose 1
Side Sp Fr Cauli
Fried cauliflower, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame (GF)
Side Sp Fr Tofu
Fried OTA tofu, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame (GF)
Side Spicy Fr Chic
Rice flour battered boneless fried chicken, spicy sweet sambal chil sauce, green onion, toasted sesame (GF)
Yuca Chips
Fried yuca with chili mayo (contains fish sauce) (GF)
Side Chips
Housemade fried corn tortilla chips
KIDS
Kids Raw Veggies
Carrots, red bell peppers, and cucumbers, served raw (GF, VEGAN)
Kids Tacos
Choice of protein on lightly grilled corn tortilla, served with Mexi-blend cheese and shredded lettuce (GF)
Kids Rice Bowl
Choice of protein, jasmine rice, sweet soy sauce (GF)
Kids Noodle Bowl
Choice of protein, rice noodles, sweet soy sauce (GF)
DESSERTS
Fortune Cookie
Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat and almonds)
Carrot Cake
Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat & dairy)
Bonta Gelato
Mexican Chocolate (Vegan, GF)
Tres Leches
Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat & dairy)
Coconut Pudding
Made by The Sparrow (contains wheat & dairy)