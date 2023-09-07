BREAKFAST

Breakfast

B.E.C Sandwich

$4.99

2x2x2

$5.99

SW Scramble

$6.99

Pancakes

$5.99

SG BLTE

$6.99

Stk & Egg

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Cookies

$1.00

Snickers

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Crackers

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Granola Bar

$1.00

DIY Omelette

$7.99

1 Egg

$1.25

Bacon /(3)

$1.39

SG Bacon (3)

$1.59

Tater Tots

$2.89

Tomato Slices

$0.75

Toast

$1.50

BLTE

$6.99

Twix

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Sides

Toast

$1.50

Egg(1)

$1.25

Bacon(3)

$1.39

Sg Bacon

$1.59

Slice Tomatoes

$0.75

Beverages

OJ

$3.25

Coffee

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

FOOD

Appetizers

1/2 Sweet Fries

$3.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Chili Chz Fries

$7.89

Conch Fritters

$12.49

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99Out of stock

FF/Chz Side

$7.19

Full Fries

$5.99

Jalepeno Poppers

$10.99

Mac Bites

$7.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Nachos and Cheese

$4.99

Nachos and Salsa

$5.99

Onion Rings

$8.49

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

Side Nacho Chips

$1.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Super Nachos

$13.99

Sweet Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$7.99

Waffle/cheese sauce.

$7.29

Chicken Cheese Dip

$6.99

Home Style Chips

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$10.99

Buffalo Slider App

$13.99

Smash Sliders

$10.99

White Cheddar Mac

$11.99

Wings

5 Wings

$7.00

10 Wings

$13.98

**If multiple sauces are selected, they will come out 5 one way, and 5 the other**

20 Wings

$27.99

50 Wings

$69.99

75 Wings

$104.99

100 Wings

$139.80

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.00

10 BONELESS

$13.98

15 BONELESS

$20.98

20 BONELESS

$27.96

25 BONELESS

$34.96

50 BONELESS

$69.90

Burger & Specialties

San Diego Chicken

$12.99

Fingers & Fries

$13.99

Tenders & Fries

$13.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Philly Sports Steak

$13.99

Smash Burger

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Sliders

$10.99Out of stock

Ball Park Dawg

$9.99

Rodeo Burger

$13.99

SG BLT

$11.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Charley The Tuna

$9.39

Fish Sandwich

$15.49

Turkey Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Black & Blue Burger

$16.98

Impossible Burger

$14.99

Our burger looks, cooks, smells, and tastes like meat, but it's not. 100% plant based served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

Pork Sandwich

$11.99

BM Chicken Sand

$12.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.99

*BOWLS and WRAPS*

Rice Bowl

$9.99

Salad Bowl

$9.99

Wrap

$9.99

Kids Catch

Breaded Kid Fingers

$6.99

Grilled Kid Tenders

$6.99

Left "Winger"

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Boneless Left "Winger"

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Dawg

$6.99

Little Leaguer

$6.99

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.99

Desserts

Warm Brownie w/Ice Cream

$6.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Doughnut Holes

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Key Limepie

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Key Lime

$6.99Out of stock

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.99