Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars
Featured Items
- Rice Bowl- Build Your Own$7.99
- Perch & Fries$17.99
Lightly breaded lake perch with a generous side of our new hand cut Wedgies. Served with a side of tartar for dipping.
- 8 Regular Wings$12.99
Eight of our delicious bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces be sure to choose those as an extra sauce on the side.
- 8 Boneless Wings$12.99
8 boneless wings with your choice of sauce! Hungry for more? Double or triple your wing count. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces for your wings be sure to choose those as an add on as well.
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.99
- Nacho Supreme$17.99
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato and cheese served on top of La Fiesta tortilla chips. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Wet Burrito$16.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- BBQ Pork Quesadilla$12.99
Our own pulled pork, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. Toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Our own shredded chicken, rice, bbq sauce and cheese. toasted perfectly in a flour tortilla. served with sour cream and salsa.
- Steamed Broccoli$3.99
Sandwiches & Such
- Reuben$14.99
Tender shaved corned beef is piled high on rye bread with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Served with your choice of Great Lakes potato chips.
- Chicken And A Pickle$12.99
Our shredded chicken, garlic butter, smoked mozzerella cheese, pickles and ranch dressing piled high on rye bread.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken breast, served on a toasted bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
- Perch Sandwich$13.99
Our lightly breaded perch topped with lettuce and tarter.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Sante Fe Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avacado, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipolte ranch sauce.
Burgers
- Wimpy Burger$10.99
The original! Comes with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Kick it up a notch and add some cheese if you're into that kind of thing.
- Deep Fried Pickle Burger$12.49
Topped with lettuce, tomato,fried pickles, chipolte ranch and pepper jack cheese.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.49
Loaded high with bacon and topped with melted american cheese.
- Loaded Burger$12.49
Topped with bacon, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions.
- Olive Swiss Burger$12.49
Topped with grilled olives, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese.
- Black Bean Burger$12.49
Topped with lettuce, tomato and avacado.
- Patty Melt$14.49
Sauteed onions, melted swiss served on our rye bread.
Build Your Own Pizza
Speciality Pizzas
- 9" Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Frank's Hot sauce, chicken, diced pineapple and cheddar cheese placed lovingly on top of our famous thin crust.
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Frank's Hot sauce, chicken, diced pineapple and cheddar cheese placed lovingly on top of our famous thin crust.
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$26.99
Frank's Hot sauce, chicken, diced pineapple and cheddar cheese placed lovingly on top of our famous thin crust.
- 16" BBQ Chicken$26.99
- 9" Reuben Pizza$13.99
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.
- 12" Reuben Pizza$18.99
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.
- 16" Reuben Pizza$26.99
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and mozzarella cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side.
- 9' Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.99
Chicken, bacon, homemade ranch, garlic butter, mozzerella cheese and diced tomatoes.
- 12' Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.99
Chicken, bacon, homemade ranch, garlic butter, mozzerella cheese and diced tomatoes.
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$26.99
Chicken, bacon, garlic butter, homemade ranch, mozzerella cheese and diced tomatoes.
Mac & Cheese
- Semi Classic Mac$11.99
We've put a bit of a twist on the classic mac and cheese dish. We make our own zesty cheese sauce and then toss with elbow macaroni.
- Bacon Mac$13.99
A bowl of our house made zesty cheese sauce and elbow macaroni mixed beautifully with chopped bacon pieces.
- Chicken Mac$13.99
Our house made zesty cheese sauce and elbow macaroni come together in a bowl and then mingle with chopped chicken.
- Taco Mac$13.99
Savory perfectly seasoned beef taco meat with our zesty cheese sauce and elbow macaroni.
- Pork Mac$13.99
Our zesty cheese sauce intertwines with the swine in this version. Pulled pork, cheese sauce and elbow macaroni.
- Guacamole Mac$13.99
We've put a bit of a twist on the classic mac and cheese dish. Our zesty cheese sauce, homemade guacamole tossed with elbow macaroni.
Salads
- Mexican Medley$13.49
Like a healthy version of a taco salad. Tomatoes, avacado, greens, corn, red onion, crushed tortilla chips, feta cheese, with cilantro lime dressing on the side.
- Chicken Cashew Salad$13.49
Salad greens, grilled chicken, Chow mein noodles, and pineapple. Served with poppy seed dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.49
Salad greens, red onion, tomato, shredded cheese and cucumber topped with crispy golden brown chicken.
- Chopped BLT Salad$13.49
Salad greens, bacon, diced tomatoes, avacado, corn, black beans, and cheddar cheese. Served with our house made ranch.
- Love Ludington Salad$13.49
Salad greens, red onion, pecans, dried Michigan cherries and crumbled bleu cheese.
- Side Salad$5.49
Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Fajita Salad$13.49