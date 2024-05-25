SportyPickle 8640 S. Peoria Street, Unit 100
To Go Menu
Little Pickles
- Full Court Nacho Bites (GF)
This fan favorite features perfectly crafted individual nacho bites. Tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack, carnitas, and a colorful mix of black beans, chili con queso, fire-roasted corn, jalapenos, and cilantro.$13.50
- Irish Eggrolls
You'll love the Celtic flair on a delicious favorite! Stuffed with corned beef, cheddar-jack cheese, & sauerkraut in a crisp crunchy wrap, served with 1000 island dressing.$12.50
- Korean BBQ Tacos
Our tacos are a game-changer with tender carnitas, cotija cheese, Korean pepper sauce, toasted sesame, cilantro, with a kick of sriracha aioli on corn tortillas.$12.50
- Parmesan Truffle Fries
A simple indulgence featuring crisp fries lightly sprinkled with rich Parmesan and a hint of truffle, complemented by our irresistible SportyPickle Aioli.$9.50
- Pickle Fries
Pickle lovers unite! Tangy battered and fried pickles with a light golden crunch. Served with our House ranch or SportyPickle aioli for the ultimate starter.$9.50
- Triple Dip + Chip (GF)
Serving up tortilla chips with three flavorful companions: Mexican street corn and cotija dip, zesty house salsa, and queso. Sometimes you can't decide!$13.00
Dinken' Good Wings
Pizza
- BYO Pizza
Love your pizza a certain way? Build your own pie to your heart's desire!$12.00+
- Bangin' Corned Beef
A unique but decadent pie with savory corned beef, cheddar-jack cheese, roasted garlic, sweet peppadew and peperoncini peppers, drizzled with 1000 island.$17.00+
- Carolina Carnitas
A fan-flavor delight! Tender BBQ Carnitas, cheddar jack cheese, pickled red onion, fire-roasted corn, cilantro, all perfectly finished with a drizzle of cilantro crème and smoky Carolina-style BBQ sauce.$17.00+
- Elevated Cheese
Savor the simple yet delicious blend of five gourmet cheeses melted to perfection, creamy ricotta, and authentic Italian spices.$15.00+
- Pepperoni Popper
Relish our classic favorite- oversized pepperoni, spicy jalapeños, five Italian cheeses, and cream cheese on a golden crust.$15.00+
- Sweet Sausage
A smashing hit of flavor! We marry Italian sausage, five cheeses, and juicy pineapple for an irresistible combo of sweet and savory in every bite.$15.00+
Slider
- BLT
Relish the classic harmony of savory bacon, crisp lettuce, and Roma tomato, topped with roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.$14.00
- Cheesy Steak
Philly goodness in a bite. Thin slices of flavorful steak with sautéed peppers and onions, covered in melty chile con queso sauce, on a brioche bun.$16.50
- Italian Ace
Grab a taste of Italy with layers of salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella, with roasted sun-dried tomatoes, and an Italian herb spread on a buttery brioche bun.$14.00
- Onion Explosion Burger
Brace for impact! Local beef patties topped with sweet onion jam, crispy fried onion straws, and french onion spread on a sweet pretzel bun for a flavor detonation!$14.00
- Rally'n Reuben
Bite into tradition with savory corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and 1000 island dressing, all beautifully stacked on a Hawaiian pretzel bun.$14.00
- Savory Carnitas
Tender, slow-cooked carnitas topped with the zesty crunch of pickled red onion and guacamole, nestled on a soft brioche bun.$14.00
- Southwest Grilled Chicken
A melt-in-your-mouth blend of perfectly grilled chicken, cilantro crema, red onion, slaw, and roasted piquillo pepper spread, on a soft brioche bun.$14.00
- SportyPickle Bacon Burger
Mouthwatering local beef topped with crispy bacon, melted cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with our zesty Dijon aioli.$14.00
- Street Corn Burger
A twist on a fair favorite! Beef patties topped with a tasty blend of street corn, cotija cheese, poblano pepper, and onion with a hint of cilantro lime.$14.00