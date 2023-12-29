A new spin on sweet! More
Spot Dessert Bar - Cherry Hill 843 Cooper Landing Rd
- Mango Passion Fruit Soda$8.45
- Raspberry Rose Soda$8.45
- Passion Fruit Blueberry Soda$8.45
- Thai Tea Float$8.45
- Condensed Cafe Latte Float$8.45
- Condensed Matcha Latte Float$8.45
- Nutella Hot Chocolate$6.56
- Thai Milk Bubble Tea$6.95
- Earl Grey Milk Bubble Tea$6.95
- Oreo Milk Bubble Tea$6.95
- Rose Milk Bubble Tea$6.95
- Taro Milk Bubble Tea$6.95
- Passion Fruit Bubble Tea$6.95
- Mango Green Tea$6.95
- Peach Green Tea$6.95
- Iced Americano$5.45
- Iced Latte$5.95
- Iced Vanilla Latte$5.95
- Iced Rose Latte$5.95
- Iced Brown Sugar Latte$5.95
- Iced Matcha Americano$5.45
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.95
- Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte$5.95
- Iced Rose Matcha Latte$5.95
- Iced Brown Matcha Latte$5.95
- Iced Honey Yuzu Tea$4.95
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea$4.95
- Earl Grey Black Tea$4.95
- Peppermint Herbal Tea (Decaf)$4.95
- Spring Water$2.50
- Sparkling Water$2.50
