Sprig Restaurant 2860 Lavista Road
Sandwiches
- Classic Sprig Burger$14.00
pickles, lettuce, tomato (add cheese $1)
- World Famous Sprig Burger$16.00
pimento cheese, fried pickles, bacon jam
- Beyond Veggie Burger$14.00
swiss, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, garlic aioli
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, golden raisins, celery, croissant
- Turkey Bacon Club$14.00
provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, spicy mustard, toasted sourdough
- Grouper Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche, dill aioli
- Cheese Steak Dip$16.00
- BLT$12.00
- Pimento Cheese & Bacon$14.00
- World Famous Beyond Burger$17.00
- World Famous Chicken Sandwich$18.00
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
hoisin glazed, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, scallions, wasabi cream, white corn tortillas
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
kale, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, GF croutons
- House Salad$8.00+
mixed greens, seasonal berries, pecans, feta cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Quinoa Salad$9.00+
mixed greens, quinoa, feta, radishes, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, honey citrus vin
- Spinach Salad$8.00+
bacon, egg, almonds, red onion, goat cheese, honey mustard
Small Plates
- Trout Dip$16.00
cucumber coins, corn tortilla chips
- Brussels Sprouts App$13.00
feta cheese, balsamic reduction
- Crab Cakes$22.00
roasted corn salsa, saffron aioli
- Grit Fries$13.00
cajun tomato gravy, parmesan cheese
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
onion, garlic, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, panko, pesto drizzle
- Fried Green Tomatoes$14.00
arugula, goat cheese, jalapeño cilantro ranch
- Fritto Misto$16.00
shrimp, bay scallops, calamari, sweet chili Thai sauce
- Gumbo$8.00+
Brunch
- Weekly Quiche$14.00
- Sprig Breakfast$13.00
two eggs, bacon or sausage, biscuit
- Eggs Benedict$18.00
smoked salmon, fried green tomatoes, hollandaise onenglish muffin
- Frittata$14.00
bacon, spinach, tomato, onion, pepper jack
- Blueberry French Toast$14.00
with fresh fruit, bacon or sausage
- Breakfast Croissant$14.00
- Chilaquiles$14.00
pulled chicken, queso fresco, avocado, fried egg, sour cream, tomato salsa, corn tortillas
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Belgian waffle, chicken breast w/ butter and syrup
- World Famous Biscuit$9.00
- Kid Sprig Breakfast$10.00
- Kid Waffle$10.00
Brunch Sides
Kids
Sides
- 3 Tortillas$4.00
- Asparagus$5.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Bacon Jam$4.00
- Butter Beans$6.00
- Charro Beans$5.00
- Cole Slaw$4.00
- Corn Pudding$6.00
- Corn Tomato Succotash$4.00
- Crostini$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Fried Okra$8.00
- Fruit cup$4.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Mac n Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- No Side
- Okra, Tomato & Onion Sautee$4.00
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Roasted Potatoes$4.00
- Sauteed Spinach$5.00
- Side Brussels Sprouts$8.00
- Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Vegetable$4.00