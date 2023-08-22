Lounge Menu

Cold Plates

Hummus Board

Hummus Board

$10.00

Fresh Pita Bread Served with Seasonal Vegetables

Cheese & Fruit Platter

$15.00

Domestic & Imported Cheese, Vegetables & Olives, Seasonal Fruit, Assorted Crackers

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Enjoy 8 large gulf shrimp with our house made cocktail sauce.

Hot Plates

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Served on a Brioche Bun

Signature Fried Chicken Sliders

Signature Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Our most requested menu item: three fried chicken sliders served with honey sriracha mayo on a brioche bun

Wyoming Chicken Wings

Wyoming Chicken Wings

$12.00

Eight chicken wings served with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or House sauce.

Sweet Plates

Cowboy Tiramisu

Cowboy Tiramisu

$10.00

SCR Signature Blend Espresso, Chocolate Shavings

Black & White Drizzled Churros

Black & White Drizzled Churros

$10.00

Chocolate Ganache, Creme Anglaise, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar

Carrot Cake Bites

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoops

$8.00

Two Scoops of Vanilla Bean, Cookies & Cream, Huckleberry, or Chocolate Brownie Extreme

Extra Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Add a scoop of ice cream to your dessert! OR add an additional flavor scoop to your ice cream bowl!

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$4.50

Local Beer

$8.00

House Wine

$9.00

Mixed Cocktail

$14.00

Pool Menu

Starters

Hummus Board

Hummus Board

$10.00

Served with fresh pita chips and seasonal veggies

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

8 Large Gulf Shrimp, House made Cocktail Sauce

Idaho Trout Dip

Idaho Trout Dip

$20.00

Served with House made Crostinis

Tuna Tartare Wontons

$18.00

Five wontons served with Ahi Tuna, Tobikko, and horseradish mayo.

Entrees/ Sandwiches

Proscuitto Mozzarella Flatbread

$17.00

Served on naan bread, with basil, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$16.00

Served with housemade chicken salad with granny smith apples, grapes, and local greens on a freshly made croissant

Poolside Club Sandwich

Poolside Club Sandwich

$18.00

Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Ham, and Swiss Cheese

Signature Fried Chicken Sliders

Signature Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Three sliders served with honey sriracha mayo and housemade pickles

Salads

House Caesar Salad

House Caesar Salad

$14.00

Served with butter lettuce, housemade caesar dressing, housemade brioche croutons and parmigiano reggiano

Arugula Beet Salad

$14.00

Served with roasted baby beets, chevre, pine nuts, and housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Sweets

Cowboy Tiramisu

Cowboy Tiramisu

$10.00

Housemade Tiramisu with SCR signature blend espresso

Black & White Drizzled Churros

Black & White Drizzled Churros

$10.00

Housemade chocolate ganache and creme anglaise, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar

Carrot Cake Bites

$5.00

Two Bite Size Carrot Cakes

Extra & Snacks

Fruit Cup

$10.00

Mixed Berries & Seasonal Fruit

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Trail Mix / Mixed Nuts

$4.00

Assorted Candy Bars

$3.00

Young Adults

Chicken Fingers

$13.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00
Buckaroo Hot Dog

Buckaroo Hot Dog

$10.00