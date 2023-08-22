Spring Creek Ranch 1800 N Spirit Dance Rd
Lounge Menu
Cold Plates
Hot Plates
Pulled Pork Sliders
Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Served on a Brioche Bun
Signature Fried Chicken Sliders
Our most requested menu item: three fried chicken sliders served with honey sriracha mayo on a brioche bun
Wyoming Chicken Wings
Eight chicken wings served with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or House sauce.
Sweet Plates
Cowboy Tiramisu
SCR Signature Blend Espresso, Chocolate Shavings
Black & White Drizzled Churros
Chocolate Ganache, Creme Anglaise, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar
Carrot Cake Bites
Ice Cream Scoops
Two Scoops of Vanilla Bean, Cookies & Cream, Huckleberry, or Chocolate Brownie Extreme
Extra Scoop of Ice Cream
Add a scoop of ice cream to your dessert! OR add an additional flavor scoop to your ice cream bowl!
Pool Menu
Starters
Entrees/ Sandwiches
Proscuitto Mozzarella Flatbread
Served on naan bread, with basil, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze
Chicken Salad Croissant
Served with housemade chicken salad with granny smith apples, grapes, and local greens on a freshly made croissant
Poolside Club Sandwich
Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Ham, and Swiss Cheese
Signature Fried Chicken Sliders
Three sliders served with honey sriracha mayo and housemade pickles