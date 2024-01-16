Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns 90 Peterborough st
Food
- 上海生煎馒头Shanghai Classic Pan Fried Buns (4 pcs)$9.25
- 鲜肉小馄饨 Shanghai Mini Pork Wonton Soup (10 pcs)$8.95
- 荠菜猪肉大馄饨 Shanghai Vegetable & Pork Wonton Soup (10 pcs)$14.50
- 咖喱牛肉粉丝汤 Curry Beef Soup w. Vermicelli$13.95Out of stock
- 红烧大排面 Braised Pork Chop Noodle Soup$14.95Out of stock
- 上海辣酱面 Noodles w. Chili Bean Paste Shanghai Style$13.95Out of stock
- 上海辣肉面 Shanghai Spice Minced Pork Noodle Soup$13.95Out of stock
- 雪菜肉丝面 Shredded Pork & Preserved Vegetable Noodle Soup$13.95Out of stock
- 葱油拌面 Scallion Oil Noodles$8.95
Side Order
