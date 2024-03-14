Springbone - 45th Street
Merch
Vessels
Packing Instructions
Utensils
Food (OLO)
Bowls
- Grandma's Chicken & Rice$13.95
Free-range chicken, bone broth rice, roasted brussels sprouts, cabbage slaw, cashew white sauce, hot sauce
- Mediterranean Chicken$14.25
Free-range chicken, quinoa, golden beet salad, mixed greens, butternut squash hummus, pickled onions, lemon tahini
- Mexican Bowl$13.95
Free-range chicken, bone broth rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled onions and hot sauce
- The Meatball$18.95
4 grass-fed beef & lamb meatballs, delicata squash, golden beet salad, bone broth rice, zhug yogurt
- Yuzu Salmon$16.95
Sustainable yuzu salmon, roasted brussels, quinoa, cabbage slaw, yuzu vinaigrette (contains mild chili flakes)
- Little Gem Caesar$10.95
Organic little gem and baby kale, cashew Caesar dressing, gluten-free croutons, vegan parm
- Winter Veg$13.25
Roasted brussels, delicata squash, mixed greens, quinoa, guac, pickled onions, yuzu vinaigrette
- Chili Tofu Noodle Bowl$13.95
Organic chili tofu, vermicelli rice noodles, roasted brussels, housemade kimchi, shiitake roots broth
- Build Your Own$13.95
Broth
- Classic Chicken Broth$4.95+
free-range chicken bones simmered with vegetables and herbs
- Immunity Broth$5.95+
classic chicken broth, ginger, garlic and vitamin C
- Liquid Gold$5.95+
classic chicken broth, coconut milk and turmeric
- Pumpkin Spice Broth$5.95+
broth with coconut milk, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg & clove
- Chicken Zoodle Soup$9.95+
Classic Chicken Broth, chicken meat & zucchini noodles
- Bad Hombre Broth$9.95+
Classic Chicken Broth, chicken meat, bone broth rice & salsa verde
- Meatballs & Rice$10.85+
grass-fed beef & lamb meatballs & spanish rice in chicken broth
- Classic Beef Broth$5.95+
grass-fed beef bones simmered with vegetables and herbs
- New Roots$6.15+
classic beef broth, ginger, garlic and vitamin C
- Kimchi Broth$6.95+
Grass-fed beef broth with house-made kimchi
- Shiitake Roots Broth$4.95+
shiitake mushrooms slow-simmered with vegetables and herbs
- Spicy Vegan$5.95+
shiitake mushroom broth, garlic, turmeric and hot sauce
- Box of Broth$49.95
96oz container of hot broth with spout. Perfect for office settings, friendly gatherings, or to treat yourself for a couple days!
- Frozen Broth Jars$13.95
28oz. Frozen Jars of broths.
- Warm Up WTHN$6.95+
Soup
Sides
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$5.95
- Roasted Delicata Squash$5.95
- Bone Broth Spanish Rice$4.95
Spanish rice cooked with our Classic Chicken bone broth
- Golden Beet Salad$4.95
golden beets, cucumber, watermelon radish, green peppers
- Meatballs Side$8.95
4 grass-fed beef & lamb meatballs
- Cauliflower Rice$5.95
- Curry Chicken Salad$5.95
free range chicken, greek yogurt, evoo, mango chutney, curry powder, almonds, golden raisins
- Cabbage Slaw$4.95
no mayo or seed oils
- Side Salad$7.95
Organic little gem and baby kale in cashew Caesar dressing
- Roasted Free-Range Chicken$7.95
8oz cup of our free-range, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken
- Lemon Herb Quinoa$4.95
- Salmon Side$7.95
contains mild chili flakes
- Butternut Hummus$5.95
- Black Beans$4.95
- Organic Tofu Side$6.95
Dessert
- Granola$4.45
Our homemade gluten-free granola, made with walnuts, cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, light maple syrup, cinnamon, cardamom, salt
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
Almond Flour, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Flour, Baking Soda, Psyllium Husk Fiber, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Baking Soda
- Dark Chocolate Brownie$3.95
dark chocolate, eggs, coconut oil, almond flour, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, sea salt
- GF Banana Bread$4.50
bananas, almond flour, pistachio, psyllium husk, maple syrup, baking soda, coconut oil, vanilla extract, baking powder, cinnamon, sea salt
- Tanhini Chocolate Cookie$2.95
Cold Drinks
SB Specialities
- SB Hot Sauce$6.95+
Bottle of our cult-favorite homemade hot sauce. INGREDIENTS: Organic Red Peppers, White Wine Vinegar, Onions, Tomato Paste, 100% Pure Olive Oil, Habanero Peppers, Garlic, Sea Salt. 0 grams sugar. Paleo. Gluten, Dairy, & Soy Free. Vegan.
- SB Granola (Quart)$20.95
14oz of our homemade grain & gluten free granola served in a mason jar (walnuts, cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, maple syrup & spices)
- Brownie Bites (5-pack)$15.95
Value Bundle of 5 of our individually wrapped, homemade brownie balls, together in one of our mason jars. Comes with 5 balls for the price of four.
- SB Kimchi$11.95
16oz jar of our delicious housemade fermented kimchi (cabbage, onions, carrots, ginger, chili flakes, garlic, maple syrup). Paleo and Vegan. Gluten, Dairy, & Soy free.
- SB Cashew Caesar Dressing$9.95
12oz bottle of our house-made cashew caesar dressing. (Ingredients: cashews, garlic, lemon juice, capers, extra virgin olive oil, pepper, salt)
- SB Collagen+$29.95
Our exclusive mix of Grass-fed collagen, Carrot, Boswellia, Turmeric and Vitamin C. 10g of Protein per scoop. Great for joints, inflammation, potassium, and boosting natural collagen production. 14oz weighted jar.
- Rosie’s Tallow Cooked Potato Chips$10.95