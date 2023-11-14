Springfield Carriage company
Drinks
Beverages
Bar
Misc Drinks
Martini
Beer
Whiskey
Brunch Menu
Classics
Sandwiches/Handhelds
217 Pony Week
Specials
Daily Special
- Filet & Fried Shrimp$27.99
- Pork tenderloin$15.99
- Catfish Lunch$10.99
- Walleye Platter$13.99
- Walleye Lunch$9.99
- $12.50 Daily Lunch special$12.50
- Chicken oscar$16.99
- 217$10.00
- Filet and lobster$55.00
- Sirloin and shrimp$22.00
- Shrimp special$17.50
- $10.95 daily special$10.95
- Pork Chop Special$12.99
- $12.99 daily special$12.99
- Lobster$21.99
- $8.00 special$8.00
- $9.99 Daily Special$9.99
- Fried Chicken Dinner$12.99
- Tuna$18.99
- Filet oscar$24.99
- Catfish Platter$16.99
- Prime rib$24.95
- Shrimp and grits$13.99
- Turkey$24.99
- Ribeye Oscar$22.95
- Buffett$19.95
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Lunch
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
- Classic Burger$9.50
- BBQ Bacon Burger$10.50
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.50
- Lincoln Royale Burger$10.50
- Frisco Melt$10.50
- Ruben$10.25
- Cuban$11.95
- Italian Beef$10.25
- Hamburger Ponyshoe$10.25
- Grilled Chicken Ponyshoe$10.25
- Crispy Chicken Ponyshoe$10.25
- Pulled Pork Ponyshoe$10.25
Lunch Sides
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of BBQ$0.75
- Side of Kickin Chx Sauce$0.75
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Side of Fluff$0.75
- Side of Cheese Sauce$1.50
- French Fries$2.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Roasted Potatoes$2.50
- Side Salad$4.50
- Cup of soup$2.95
- Bowl of soup$3.95
- Side of Corn Fritters$4.00
- Side of Onion Rings$4.00
- Side of Fried Pickles$4.00
- Side of Fried Mushrooms$4.00
- Side of Mozzarella Sticks$4.00
Dinner
Dinner Sides
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- French Fries$2.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Baked Potato$2.00
- Loaded Baked Potato
- Sweet Baked Potato$2.00
- Loaded Sweet Baked Potato$2.50
- Mashed Potatoes$2.00
- Roasted Potatoes$2.50
- Side Salad$4.50
- Side shrimp$3.00
- Side of Corn Fritters$4.00
- Side of Onion Rings$4.00
- Side of Fried Pickles$4.00
- Side of Fried Mushrooms$4.00
- Side of Mozzarella Sticks$4.00
- Side of cheese sauce$1.50
- Escoffier$1.50
