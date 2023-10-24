Springs Wings 6504 S Academy
Food
Appetizers & Wild Sides
Killer Seasoned Fries
Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar
Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar & Green Chili
Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Green Chili
Our Buffalo Chicken & Cheese filling fried in a wonton! 5 per Order
Battered & Deep Fried
Battered & Deep Fried (5)
Wings
Wing Meals
Burgers
House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
House Seasoned & Pressed topped with BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Provolone, Jalapenos, Blue Cheese, Hot Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Bacon, American, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
House Seasoned & Pressed served open faced topped with Cheddar, Green Chili, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Provolone, Pepper Jelly, Spicy Teriyaki, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Roasted Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
House Seasoned & Pressed topped with American, Bacon,Fried Egg, Hatch Chili, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Salads
Garden topped with Chicken, Hot Buffalo Sauce & Jalapenos
Garden topped with Chicken
Garden topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Boiled Egg
Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Olives & Croutons
Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken, Hot Buffalo, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Chipolte Mayo, American, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Grilled Chicken, Provolone,Caesar, Parmesan, Lettuce,Tomato & Onion on a Low Carb Wrap
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 & Swiss wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap & Fried!
