Springy Burgers & Fries
Burgers
- Classic$13.95
100% grass-fed smashed beef patty, clean American cheese, Springy sauce, dill pickles on GF bun
- Deluxe$15.95
100% grass-fed smashed beef patty, clean American cheese, bacon jam, Springy sauce, dill pickles on GF bun
- Chili$16.45
100% grass-fed smashed beef patty, pepperjack cheese, roasted chiles, Springy sauce, Springbone hot sauce & caramelized onions on GF bun
- BBQ$16.95
100% grass-fed smashed beef patty, organic smoked gouda, Springy sauce, bacon jam, BBQ sauce, cabbage slaw, dill pickles & caramelized onions on GF bun
- Build Your Own$11.95
comes with 100% grass-fed beef patty and gluten-free bun, all other toppings can be added below
Sandwich, Soup & Salad
- Patty Melt$14.25
100% grass-fed smashed beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onions on grilled GF bread
- Grilled Cheese$9.45
Clean American cheese on grilled GF bread
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Cheddar Soup$15.45
Grilled cheese sandwich and tomato cheddar soup
- Tomato Cheddar Soup$6.95
Tomato, Kerrygold cheddar, Ronnybrook cream, herbs & spices
- Little Gem Caesar$10.95
Organic little gem and baby kale, cashew Caesar dressing, gluten-free croutons, vegan parm