Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road Spris Lincoln Road
APPETIZERS
PROSCIUTTO E BURRATA
prosciutto di parma*, burrata, served with gnocco fritto
BRUSCHETTA ORIGINALE
classic fresh seasoned tomatoes, basil
BRUSCHETTA AVOCADO
brie, avocado, fresh seasoned tomato
BRUSCHETTA TARTUFATA
toasted rustico bread, mozzarella, truffle mushrooms sauce, stracciatella cheese, arugula
TOAST AVOCADO
avocado, hard boiled eggs, arugula, toasted bread
ANTIPASTO SPRIS
assorted italian cold cuts* and cheese, grilled vegetables, roasted peppers, olives**
CALAMARI FRITTI
fried calamari, spicy marinara sauce
PATATINE AL TARTUFO
french fries, grana padano, truffle oil
PATATINE FRITTE
french fries
ZUPPA DEL GIORNO
soup of the day
CAPRESE FIORDILATTE
mozzarella fior di latte, sliced tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, e.v.o.o.
BURRATA CAPRESE
burrata cheese, sliced tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, e.v.o.o.
PIZZA
FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA
Premium fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
MARGHERITA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
DIAVOLA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy salame casalingo*
PEPPERONI
TARTUFO PORCINI
fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, truffle oil, stracciatella cheese, porcini mushrooms, pizzutello tomato, arugula
RUCOLA PROSCIUTTO
mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, prosciutto di parma*
COTTO FUNGHI
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms
HAWAIANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple
CAPRICCIOSA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms, black olives**, artichokes, basil
TUTTA CARNE
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, sausage, spicy salame casalingo*
QUATTRO FORMAGGI
THIS IS A WHITE PIZZA (no tomato sauce) mozzarella, brie, gorgonzola, smoked scamorza, grana padano
SPINACI RICOTTA
THIS IS A WHITE PIZZA (no tomato sauce) mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, cherry tomatoes, grana padano
ALBA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, stracciatella, mushrooms, truffle oil
AMATRICIANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, caramelized onions, crushed red pepper
CARBONARA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, sunny side up egg*, shaved parmigiano reggiano, black pepper
GENOVESE
mozzarella, tomato sauce, black olives**, garlic, pesto sauce
TOSCANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta
NAPOLETANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, anchovies, garlic, black olives**, oregano
ORTOLANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, roasted peppers, mushrooms
CALZONE CLASSICO
folded pizza: mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham
CALZONE FARCITO
folded pizza: mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta, spinach, spicy salame casalingo*
GUSTOSA
tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian 'nduja sausage, gorgonzola, kalamata olives, red onions
CALZONE "CACIO E PEPE"
FOLDED PIZZA - pecorino romano, grana padano, mozzarella, black pepper, black pepper honey
MORTADELLA E PISTACCHIO
mozzarella, mortadella, burrata cheese, pistacchio crumbs
FOCACCE
VEGAN PIZZA
SALAD
CESARE
our classic caesar salad
INSALATA MISTA
mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes
MARCO POLO
thai spiced chicken breast, nappa cabbage, cucumber, crispy wontons, chili dressing, sesame seeds
POMODORO E FETA
Tomatoes, avocado, feta, red onions, arugula, lemon dressing
SPINACI E AVOCADO
baby spinach, avocado, roasted bell peppers, shaved grana padano, lemon dressing
GAMBERI E BIETOLE
baby spinach, red beets, shaved roasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, grilled shrimp, balsamic dressing
ASIAGO E PROSCIUTTO
arugula, asiago cheese, crispy prosciutto, red and yellow sweet drop peppers, hard boiled eggs, balsamic dressing
SALMONE SALAD
grilled salmon, arugula, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes
MAIN COURSES
GNOCCHI WITH 4 CHEESE SAUCE
gnocchi with homemade four cheese sauce
GNOCCHI WITH BOLOGNESE SAUCE
gnocchi with bolognese sauce
GNOCCHI WITH PESTO
gnocchi with basil creamy pesto sauce
GNOCCHI WITH TOMATO SAUCE
gnocchi with tomato basil sauce
LASAGNA
classic Bolognese and Bechamel sauce Lasagna
MELANZANE PARMIGIANA
Traditional Eggplant Parmigiana, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano and Oregano
POLLO MILANESE
breaded chicken, french fries
SANDWICH
BODY BUILDER
mozzarella, turkey, egg whites, asiago cheese, spinach, mayo
PROSCIUTTO
prosciutto di parma, fior di latte mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mayo
RUSPANTE
grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
VEGETARIANO
brie cheese, grilled zucchini, artichokes, tomatoes, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers