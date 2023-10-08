Spris Artisan Pizza - Midtown Spris Midtown
APPETIZERS
PROSCIUTTO E BURRATA
prosciutto di parma*, burrata, served with gnocco fritto
BRUSCHETTA ORIGINALE
classic fresh seasoned tomatoes, basil
BRUSCHETTA AVOCADO
brie, avocado, fresh seasoned tomato
BRUSCHETTA TARTUFATA
toasted rustico bread, mozzarella, truffle mushrooms sauce, stracciatella cheese, arugula
AVOCADO TOAST
avocado, hard boiled eggs, arugula, toasted bread
CAPRESE FIORDILATTE
Fior di latte mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, e.v.o.o.
BURRATA CAPRESE
Burrata cheese, sliced tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, e.v.o.o.
CALAMARI FRITTI
fried calamari, spicy marinara sauce
PATATINE AL TARTUFO
french fries, grana padano, truffle oil
PATATINE FRITTE
french fries
ANTIPASTO SPRIS
assorted italian cold cuts*, cheese, grilled vegetables, roasted peppers, olives**
ZUPPA DEL GIORNO
soup of the day
FOCACCE
MAIN COURSES
GNOCCHI WITH 4 CHEESE SAUCE
gnocchi with homemade four cheese sauce
GNOCCHI WITH BOLOGNESE SAUCE
gnocchi with bolognese sauce
GNOCCHI WITH PESTO
gnocchi with basil pesto sauce
GNOCCHI WITH TOMATO SAUCE
gnocchi with tomato basil sauce
LASAGNA
classic meat sauce lasagna
MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA
eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil
POLLO MILANESE
breaded chicken, french fries
PIZZA
FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA
Fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
MARGHERITA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
DIAVOLA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy salame casalingo*
PEPPERONI
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni Salami
COTTO FUNGHI
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms
CAPRICCIOSA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms, black olives**, artichokes, basil
TARTUFO PORCINI
fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, truffle oil, stracciatella cheese, porcini mushrooms, pizzutello tomato, arugula
HAWAIANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple
TUTTA CARNE
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, sausage, spicy salame casalingo*
ALBA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, stracciatella cheese, mushrooms, truffle oil
AMATRICIANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, caramelized onions, crushed red pepper
CARBONARA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, sunny side up egg*, shaved parmigiano reggiano, black pepper
TOSCANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta
RUCOLA PROSCIUTTO
mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, prosciutto di parma*
GENOVESE
mozzarella, tomato sauce, black olives**, garlic, pesto sauce
NAPOLETANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, anchovies, garlic, black olives**, oregano
ORTOLANA
mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, roasted peppers, mushrooms
QUATTRO FORMAGGI
WHITE PIZZA (NO TOMATO SAUCE) mozzarella, brie, gorgonzola, smoked scamorza, grana padano
SPINACI RICOTTA
WHITE PIZZA (NO TOMATO SAUCE) mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, cherry tomatoes
CALZONE CLASSICO
folded pizza: mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham
CALZONE FARCITO
folded pizza: mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta, spinach, spicy salame casalingo*
GUSTOSA
tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrian 'nduja sausage, gorgonzola, kalamata olives, red onions
MORTADELLA E PISTACCHIO
mozzarella, mortadella, burrata cheese, pistachio crumbs
CALZONE "CACIO E PEPE"
FOLDED PIZZA - pecorino romano, grana padano, mozzarella, black pepper, black pepper honey
VEGAN PIZZA
SALAD
INSALATA MISTA
mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes
CESARE
our classic caesar salad
GAMBERI E BIETOLE
baby spinach, red beets, shaved roasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, grilled shrimp, balsamic dressing
ASIAGO E PROSCIUTTO
arugula, asiago cheese, crispy prosciutto, red and yellow sweet drop peppers, hard boiled egg, balsamic dressing
MARCO POLO
thai spiced chicken breast, nappa cabbage, cucumber, crispy wontons, chili dressing, sesame seeds
POMODORO E FETA
Tomatoes, avocado, feta, red onions, arugula, lemon dressing
SALMONE SALAD
Grilled Salmon, Arugula, Marinated artichokes, Cherry Tomatoes
SANDWICH
BODY BUILDER
mozzarella, turkey, egg whites, asiago cheese, spinach, mayo
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
prosciutto di parma, fior di latte mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mayo
RUSPANTE
grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
VEGETARIANO
brie cheese, grilled zucchini & eggplant, artichokes, tomatoes, roasted peppers