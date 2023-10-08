APPETIZERS

PROSCIUTTO E BURRATA

$19.00

prosciutto di parma*, burrata, served with gnocco fritto

BRUSCHETTA ORIGINALE

$8.50

classic fresh seasoned tomatoes, basil

BRUSCHETTA AVOCADO

$10.00

brie, avocado, fresh seasoned tomato

BRUSCHETTA TARTUFATA

$10.00

toasted rustico bread, mozzarella, truffle mushrooms sauce, stracciatella cheese, arugula

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

avocado, hard boiled eggs, arugula, toasted bread

CAPRESE FIORDILATTE

$14.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, e.v.o.o.

BURRATA CAPRESE

$17.00

Burrata cheese, sliced tomatoes, oregano, fresh basil, e.v.o.o.

CALAMARI FRITTI

$16.00

fried calamari, spicy marinara sauce

PATATINE AL TARTUFO

$10.00

french fries, grana padano, truffle oil

PATATINE FRITTE

$6.00

french fries

ANTIPASTO SPRIS

$21.00

assorted italian cold cuts*, cheese, grilled vegetables, roasted peppers, olives**

ZUPPA DEL GIORNO

$8.00

soup of the day

FOCACCE

FOCACCIA ROSEMARY

$7.50

wood baked flatbread, rosemary, e.v.o.o

FOCACCIA OLIVE

$9.50

cherry tomatoes, olives*, oregano

MAIN COURSES

GNOCCHI WITH 4 CHEESE SAUCE

$17.00

gnocchi with homemade four cheese sauce

GNOCCHI WITH BOLOGNESE SAUCE

$17.00

gnocchi with bolognese sauce

GNOCCHI WITH PESTO

$17.00

gnocchi with basil pesto sauce

GNOCCHI WITH TOMATO SAUCE

$17.00

gnocchi with tomato basil sauce

LASAGNA

$17.00

classic meat sauce lasagna

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA

$15.00

eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil

POLLO MILANESE

$19.00

breaded chicken, french fries

PIZZA

FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil

MARGHERITA

$14.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil

DIAVOLA

$16.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy salame casalingo*

PEPPERONI

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni Salami

COTTO FUNGHI

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms

CAPRICCIOSA

$18.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms, black olives**, artichokes, basil

TARTUFO PORCINI

$24.00

fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, truffle oil, stracciatella cheese, porcini mushrooms, pizzutello tomato, arugula

HAWAIANA

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, pineapple

TUTTA CARNE

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, sausage, spicy salame casalingo*

ALBA

$18.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, stracciatella cheese, mushrooms, truffle oil

AMATRICIANA

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, caramelized onions, crushed red pepper

CARBONARA

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, pancetta, sunny side up egg*, shaved parmigiano reggiano, black pepper

TOSCANA

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta

RUCOLA PROSCIUTTO

$19.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, prosciutto di parma*

GENOVESE

$15.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, black olives**, garlic, pesto sauce

NAPOLETANA

$15.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, anchovies, garlic, black olives**, oregano

ORTOLANA

$16.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, roasted peppers, mushrooms

QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$17.00

WHITE PIZZA (NO TOMATO SAUCE) mozzarella, brie, gorgonzola, smoked scamorza, grana padano

SPINACI RICOTTA

$15.00

WHITE PIZZA (NO TOMATO SAUCE) mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, cherry tomatoes

CALZONE CLASSICO

$16.00

folded pizza: mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham

CALZONE FARCITO

$17.00

folded pizza: mozzarella, tomato sauce, ricotta, spinach, spicy salame casalingo*

GUSTOSA

$23.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrian 'nduja sausage, gorgonzola, kalamata olives, red onions

MORTADELLA E PISTACCHIO

$22.00

mozzarella, mortadella, burrata cheese, pistachio crumbs

CALZONE "CACIO E PEPE"

$19.00

FOLDED PIZZA - pecorino romano, grana padano, mozzarella, black pepper, black pepper honey

VEGAN PIZZA

BOSCAIOLA

$21.00

VEGAN CHEESE, tomato sauce, mushrooms, arugula, truffle oil

VEGANA

$20.00

VEGAN CHEESE, tomato sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchine, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers, mushrooms

SALAD

INSALATA MISTA

$8.00

mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes

CESARE

$11.00

our classic caesar salad

GAMBERI E BIETOLE

$19.00

baby spinach, red beets, shaved roasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, grilled shrimp, balsamic dressing

ASIAGO E PROSCIUTTO

$14.00

arugula, asiago cheese, crispy prosciutto, red and yellow sweet drop peppers, hard boiled egg, balsamic dressing

MARCO POLO

$19.00

thai spiced chicken breast, nappa cabbage, cucumber, crispy wontons, chili dressing, sesame seeds

POMODORO E FETA

$15.00

Tomatoes, avocado, feta, red onions, arugula, lemon dressing

SALMONE SALAD

$24.00

Grilled Salmon, Arugula, Marinated artichokes, Cherry Tomatoes

SANDWICH

BODY BUILDER

$16.00

mozzarella, turkey, egg whites, asiago cheese, spinach, mayo

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$16.00

prosciutto di parma, fior di latte mozzarella, arugula, tomato, mayo

RUSPANTE

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

VEGETARIANO

$15.00

brie cheese, grilled zucchini & eggplant, artichokes, tomatoes, roasted peppers

DESSERT

NUTELLINO

$12.00

wood-burning oven calzone filled with nutella

TIRAMISU

$10.50

lady-fingers, mascarpone cream and sprinkled cocoa

TORTA MANDORLE

$10.50

almond cake, rum glaze

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$6.00

ARANCIATA San Pellegrino

$5.50

COKE (can)

$4.50

DIET COKE (can)

$4.50

SPRITE (can)

$4.50

NATALIE'S LEMONADE

$7.00

PEACH ICED TEA

$6.00

LEMON ICED TEA

$6.00

WATER

750ML FLAT WATER

$7.00

750ML SPARK WATER

$7.00

SMALL FLAT WATER

$5.50

SMALL SPARK WATER

$5.50