Sprout Cafe 433 West Murray Avenue
Menu
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Classic romaine salad with croutons, parmesan cheese, and house dressing$11.95
- Sprout Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, goat cheese, strawberry, and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette$11.95
- Cobb Salad
Romaine, turkey, ham, roast beef. Hard-boiled egg. Tomato, cucumber, and sweet potato$11.95
- Southwestern Mixed Greens
Artisan greens with roasted corn, black beans, tri-colored peppers, cilantro and red onion. Served with orange-cilantro vinaigrette$11.95
- Ceasar Salad Wrap$12.95
- Sprout Spinach Salad Wrap$12.95
- Cobb Salad Wrap$12.95
- Southwestern Mixed Greens Wrap$12.95
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Roast Beef
Sliced medium rare roast beef with mustard-brie spread and smoky tomato dressing on a baguette$12.95
- French Dip
Sliced roast beef served hot, with melted cheese and grilled onions and peppers on a baguette$12.95
- Celebrity Turkey
Turkey breast with herbed goat cheese$12.95
- Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, and bacon with smoky tomato dressing$12.95
- Thai Chicken Wrap
Diced chicken in Thai-ginger sauce, with sriracha, onion, cucumber, and sweet potatoes in a spinach wrap$12.95
- The Whole Hog
Housemade pork BBQ topped with BBQ sauce and coleslaw$12.95
- Farmer Brown
Housemade egg salad with artisan greens, tomato, and bacon on a croissant$12.95
- Carolina Chicken Salad
Diced chicken breast mixed with yogurt. Red grapes and toasted almonds served on a croissant$12.95
- Honeyed Ham Sandwich
Sliced honeyed ham with soft brie and smoky tomato dressing$12.95
- B.L.T
A classic$12.95