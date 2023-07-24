Sproutz Doral
FOOD
Signature Wraps
Wrap - Chipotle Chicken
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Pesto Chicken
Chicken quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Sunny Salmon
Baked Salmon, arugula, spinach, kale, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, sriracha mayo, baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Mediterranean
Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Morning Egg
Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Chicken Caesar
Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, & parmesan in wrap of choice.
Wrap - Sproutz
Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in wrap of choice.
Poke Bowls
Poke - Plain
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Poke - Tuna (raw)
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Salmon (raw)
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Salmon & Tuna (raw)
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Seared Sesame Tuna
Seared tuna w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Baked Salmon
Baked salmon w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Chicken
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Paninis
Panini - Smoked Turkey Brie
Sliced smoked turkey, brie cheese, caramelized onion jam and arugula toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Spicy Chicken NEW!
Chipotle aioli, baked chicken, jack cheese and pico de gallo toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Tomato Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad, melted mozzarella, toasted in a white baguette topped with tomato & arugula
Panini - Turkey Pesto
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.
Panini - Chicken Tomato
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.
All Day Favorites
Quesadilla
Yummy crunchy whole wheat Quesadilla filled with Jack cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries
Beyond Burger
100% plant-based burger made from Beyond Meat, tomato, & lettuce on a potato bun.
Fruit Salad
Banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, green apple
Smoothie Bowl
100% pure fruit pulp (*base flavor of your choice) sweetened with honey & topped with banana, strawberry, pineapple, granola & coconut flakes.
Toast - Poke
Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, choice of raw ahi tuna OR raw salmon, drizzled w/spicy mayo & unagi sauce & topped w/sesame seeds & arugula.
Zucchini Pasta
Hand-grated fresh zucchini w/homemade tomato sauce or plant-based bolognese (Beyond Meat.) Served w/parmesan cheese.
Toast - Avocado & Feta
Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, feta cheese, red pepper flakes, arugula & drizzled with olive oil.
Toast - Balsamic & Goat Cheese
Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Acai
Acai - PB Bowl
Organic Acai blended w/banana, mango & nut butter; topped w/ banana, strawberry, pineapple, granola, nut butter & cacao nibs.
Acai - Protein Bowl
Organic Acai blended w/ banana, mango, vanilla whey protein; topped w/ banana, strawberry, granola
Acai - Protein Cup
Organic acai blended w/mango, banana, vanilla whey protein; topped w/ granola
Acai - Cup
Organic Acai sweetened with guarana - 8 oz cup
Frozen Yogurt
Frozen Yogurt - Froyo Fusion
Probiotic frozen yogurt swirled with organic Brazilian açai + guarana.
Frozen Yogurt - Cup
Probiotic Plain Frozen Yogurt - zero fat - 6g protein - no preservatives - active live cultures
Frozen Yogurt - Bowl
Probiotic Plain Frozen Plain Yogurt topped w/ banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes granola & honey
Build Your Own
Wrap
Whole wheat tortilla Includes alfalfa, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine or kale with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing
Pita
White Pita Includes alfalfa, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine or kale with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing
Plate
Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.
Salads
Salad - Avocado + Feta
Mixed Greens, quinoa, avocado, feta, caramelized walnuts with a fresh Lemon Basil dressing.
Salad - Arugula + Beet
Arugula, beets, avocado, feta, toasted almonds with a fresh Lemon Basil Dressing.
Salad - Mixed Greens
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan, homemade crutones with Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Salad - Mandarin
Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, cranberries, feta, tangerines with a Zesty Orange Dressing
Salad - Seared Tuna
Arugula, avocado, beets & alfalfa served with seared sesame tuna salad with a balsamic vinaigrette
Salad - Greek
Romaine, feta cheese, black & green olives, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, cucumber and greek dressing
Salad - Sunny
Romaine or kale, quinoa, avocado, alfalfa, carrots, cucumber & cherry tomato with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing
Salad - Caesar
Romaine or kale, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Soups
Snacks & Desserts
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Light, creamy filling made with crunchy peanut butter, chocolate graham crust, topped w/Peanut Butter Cups & drizzled w/Dark Fudge Topping and caramel. AND it's Gluten Free!! Locally made by Mike's Pies.
Choco Chunk Cookies
Giant chocolate chunks with delicious vanilla notes. Vegan, Gluten- Free, Natural Sweeteners.
Magic Brownie
A delicious chocolate brownie sweetened with coconut sugar and studded with chunks of 62% dark chocolate. Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, Soy-free.
Sunset Blondie
Its a classic blondie with caramel notes and butterscotch tones, sweetened with coconut sugar. Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, Soy Free.
Protein Brownie - Primebite
17g of 100% whey protein, 20g carbs, 205 calories, 5g collagen. Meet your daily nutrient needs while enjoying a tasty treat!
SmartFit Cake
Delicious, sugar-free, gluten-free cakes made from Almond Flour sweetened with Monk Fruit & Stevia! 100% Organic Ingredients safe for Diabetics & Celiacs.
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Delicious Vegan cake handmade by local baker Desserts for All. Almond Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar, Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Coconut Oil, Unsweetened Apple Sauce, Pure Vanilla Extract.
Vegan Oreo Cake
Locally baked, this smooth, decadent cake tastes too good to be vegan!! Satisfy your sweet tooth with this lighter alternative to traditional heavy cheesecake.
Vegan Vanilla Confetti Cake
"Deliciously light & vegan Vanilla Confetti Cake! Locally made'
Brownie - Eat me Guilt Free
Our low carb, high protein Chocolate Brownies are guaranteed to satisfy chocoholics everywhere! 22 grams of Protein has never tasted so delicious. *High Protein, satiates hunger (22 grams per brownie) *Low Carb, perfect for late afternoons and night time sweet cravings *Under 200 calories per serving/cake. Only 1 serving per brownie. *Simple ingredients
Plantain Strips - Sea Salt
Cassava Strips - Sea Salt
GF Chips & Hummus
GLUTEN FREE chips (made in-house) with 4oz of fresh hummus - the perfect snack!
Ranch Protein Chips
These baked protein chips by Quest capture all the savory and cool flavor of regular Ranch potato chips with 19g of protein per bag. Gluten Free! 19g PROTEIN 4g NET CARBS* 1g SUGAR 1g FIBER
Sides & Sauces
Protein - Chicken Breast
7 oz grilled chicken breast
Protein - Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna
Protein - Ahi Tuna (Raw)
Protein - Salmon (Raw)
Protein - Baked Salmon & sweet ginger glaze
Protein - Beyond Burger
Protein - Chicken Salad Scoop
Protein - Zero Fat Tuna Salad Scoop
Protein - Tuna Salad Scoop
Protein - Egg Whites
Protein - Tofu
Protein - Falafel
Sweet Potato Fries
Side - Avocado
Side - Guacamole
Homemade & fresh - made in the moment! 6 oz.
Side - Brown Rice
Side - Cauliflower Rice
Side - Condensed Milk
Side - Feta
Side - Goat Cheese
Side - Granola
Side - Hummus
Side - Mozzarella
Side - Jack Cheese
Side - Quinoa
Side - Parmesan
Side - Crispy Onions
Side - Zucchini Pasta
Sauce - Green Lemon Dressing
Sauce - Chipotle Sauce
Sauce - Caesar Sauce
Sauce - BBQ Sauce
Sauce - Lemon Basil Dressing
Sauce - Orange Dressing
Sauce - Pesto
Sauce - Spicy Mayo
Sauce - Sriracha Mayo
Sauce - Sweet Ginger Dressing
Sauce - Unagi Sauce
Sauce - Pico De Gallo
DRINKS
Juices
Juice - Passion Fruit
100% pure passion fruit pulp, with water & honey
Juice - Mango
100% Pure mango pulp with water & honey
Juice - Soursop
100% Pure soursop pulp with water & honey
Juice - Orange
Juice - Carrot
Juice - Carrot & Orange
Juice - Papaya & Orange
Juice - Orange, Carrot & Beet
Juice - Pineapple & mango
Juice - Sunrise
Beet, carrot, apple, ginger & lemon
Juice - Light & Lean
Celery, cucumber, lime, lemon, apple, ginger
Juice - Sproutz Detox
Honey, green apple, lemon, lime, cayenne pepper, ice
Smoothies
Smoothie - Tropical Breeze
Mango, passion fruit, blueberries & ice.
Smoothie - Protein Coffee
25g of protein! Whey protein, espresso, almond milk, sugar-free chocolate or caramel syrup & ice.
Smoothie - La Frida
Vanilla whey protein, coconut water, blueberry, walnuts, granola & ice
Smoothie - Island Fever
Mango, strawberry, orange juice, pineapple, banana, ice
Smoothie - Almond Madness
Almond milk, nut butter, banana, granola, coconut milk, coconut flakes & ice
Smoothie - Pina Colada
Pineapple juice, banana, coconut milk, honey & ice
Smoothie - Acai Blast
Organic Acai, mango, banana, strawberry, almond milk & honey
Smoothie - Green Bliss
Spinach, mango, pineapple, banana, ice, honey
Smoothie - Sweet Green
Kale, spinach, apple juice, lemon & banana
Smoothie - Avo Loco
Avocado, banana, almond milk, ice & honey
Smoothie - La Fresa
Strawberry, banana, honey, water, ice
Smoothie - Blue Berry
Blueberries, strawberries, orange juice, banana, honey & ice
Wellness Shots
Bottled Beverage
Alkaline Water pH 9.5
With a pH of 9.5, silky-smooth taste, and extra electrolytes, Sproutz Alkaline Water is the ultimate purified water.
Poppi Soda
15 calories, we made it fun and easy to get the prebiotics your body needs and boost your immunity at the source. Ingredients Filtered Sparkling Water Apple Cider Vinegar Strawberry Juice Lemon Juice Organic Cane Sugar Natural Flavors Stevia
Pellegrino
Perrier
Celsius
ESSENTIAL ENERGY Perfect for fueling active lifestyles, CELSIUS provides essential energy and is clinically proven to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat when exercising. Try all of the sparkling and non-carbonated flavors!
Pure Coconut water
Naturally sweet, 100% pure coconut water direct from Vietnam! Non GMO, No preservatives.