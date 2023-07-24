FOOD

Signature Wraps

Wrap - Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Pesto Chicken

$13.99

Chicken quinoa, avocado, cheese, pesto, romaine or kale baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Sunny Salmon

$17.99

Baked Salmon, arugula, spinach, kale, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, sriracha mayo, baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Mediterranean

$13.99

Falafel, quinoa, hummus, mixed greens tomato, cucumber baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Morning Egg

$10.99

Egg whites, cheese, cherry tomato & spinach baked in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Chicken, kale or romaine, caesar dressing, & parmesan in wrap of choice.

Wrap - Sproutz

$12.99

Tuna or chicken salad, spinach & goat cheese toasted in wrap of choice.

Poke Bowls

Poke - Plain

$11.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Poke - Tuna (raw)

$17.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Salmon (raw)

$19.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Salmon & Tuna (raw)

$18.99

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Seared Sesame Tuna

$19.99

Seared tuna w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Baked Salmon

$21.99

Baked salmon w/sweet ginger glaze. Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Poke - Chicken

$17.49

Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Paninis

Panini - Smoked Turkey Brie

$12.99

Sliced smoked turkey, brie cheese, caramelized onion jam and arugula toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Spicy Chicken NEW!

$13.99

Chipotle aioli, baked chicken, jack cheese and pico de gallo toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Tomato Mozzarella

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula & pesto toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Tuna Melt

$12.99

Homemade tuna salad, melted mozzarella, toasted in a white baguette topped with tomato & arugula

Panini - Turkey Pesto

$12.99

Sliced turkey, mozzarella, pesto & roasted red peppers toasted on a white baguette.

Panini - Chicken Tomato

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes & caramelized onions toasted on a white baguette.

All Day Favorites

Quesadilla

$5.99

Yummy crunchy whole wheat Quesadilla filled with Jack cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99
Beyond Burger

$10.99

100% plant-based burger made from Beyond Meat, tomato, & lettuce on a potato bun.

Fruit Salad

$5.99

Banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, green apple

Smoothie Bowl

$9.99

100% pure fruit pulp (*base flavor of your choice) sweetened with honey & topped with banana, strawberry, pineapple, granola & coconut flakes.

Toast - Poke

$15.99

Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, choice of raw ahi tuna OR raw salmon, drizzled w/spicy mayo & unagi sauce & topped w/sesame seeds & arugula.

Zucchini Pasta

$9.99

Hand-grated fresh zucchini w/homemade tomato sauce or plant-based bolognese (Beyond Meat.) Served w/parmesan cheese.

Toast - Avocado & Feta

$11.99

Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, feta cheese, red pepper flakes, arugula & drizzled with olive oil.

Toast - Balsamic & Goat Cheese

$13.49

Thick slice of toasted 9-Grain bread, topped with FRESH avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Acai

Acai - PB Bowl

$14.99

Organic Acai blended w/banana, mango & nut butter; topped w/ banana, strawberry, pineapple, granola, nut butter & cacao nibs.

Acai - Protein Bowl

$15.49

Organic Acai blended w/ banana, mango, vanilla whey protein; topped w/ banana, strawberry, granola

Acai - Protein Cup

$12.99

Organic acai blended w/mango, banana, vanilla whey protein; topped w/ granola

Acai - Cup

$9.99

Organic Acai sweetened with guarana - 8 oz cup

Frozen Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt - Froyo Fusion

$13.99

Probiotic frozen yogurt swirled with organic Brazilian açai + guarana.

Frozen Yogurt - Cup

$7.99

Probiotic Plain Frozen Yogurt - zero fat - 6g protein - no preservatives - active live cultures

Frozen Yogurt - Bowl

$11.99

Probiotic Plain Frozen Plain Yogurt topped w/ banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes granola & honey

Build Your Own

Wrap

$8.99

Whole wheat tortilla Includes alfalfa, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine or kale with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing

Pita

$8.99

White Pita Includes alfalfa, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine or kale with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing

Plate

$9.99

Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.

Salads

Salad - Avocado + Feta

$12.99

Mixed Greens, quinoa, avocado, feta, caramelized walnuts with a fresh Lemon Basil dressing.

Salad - Arugula + Beet

$12.99

Arugula, beets, avocado, feta, toasted almonds with a fresh Lemon Basil Dressing.

Salad - Mixed Greens

$12.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan, homemade crutones with Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salad - Mandarin

$12.99

Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, cranberries, feta, tangerines with a Zesty Orange Dressing

Salad - Seared Tuna

$14.99

Arugula, avocado, beets & alfalfa served with seared sesame tuna salad with a balsamic vinaigrette

Salad - Greek

$12.99

Romaine, feta cheese, black & green olives, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, cucumber and greek dressing

Salad - Sunny

$12.99

Romaine or kale, quinoa, avocado, alfalfa, carrots, cucumber & cherry tomato with a choice of homemade green lemon or sweet ginger dressing

Salad - Caesar

$12.99

Romaine or kale, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Soups

Pumpkin Soup

$6.99

Homemade blend of pumpkin, potato, rosemary & vegetable broth

Lentil Soup

$6.99

Homemade blend of lentils, kale, celery, lime, cilantro, garlic, olive oil & vegetable broth.

Snacks & Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Light, creamy filling made with crunchy peanut butter, chocolate graham crust, topped w/Peanut Butter Cups & drizzled w/Dark Fudge Topping and caramel. AND it's Gluten Free!! Locally made by Mike's Pies.

Choco Chunk Cookies

$7.99

Giant chocolate chunks with delicious vanilla notes. Vegan, Gluten- Free, Natural Sweeteners.

Magic Brownie

$7.99

A delicious chocolate brownie sweetened with coconut sugar and studded with chunks of 62% dark chocolate. Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, Soy-free.

Sunset Blondie

$7.99

Its a classic blondie with caramel notes and butterscotch tones, sweetened with coconut sugar. Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, Soy Free.

Protein Brownie - Primebite

$3.99

17g of 100% whey protein, 20g carbs, 205 calories, 5g collagen. Meet your daily nutrient needs while enjoying a tasty treat!

SmartFit Cake

$8.49

Delicious, sugar-free, gluten-free cakes made from Almond Flour sweetened with Monk Fruit & Stevia! 100% Organic Ingredients safe for Diabetics & Celiacs.

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Delicious Vegan cake handmade by local baker Desserts for All. Almond Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar, Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Coconut Oil, Unsweetened Apple Sauce, Pure Vanilla Extract.

Vegan Oreo Cake

$7.99

Locally baked, this smooth, decadent cake tastes too good to be vegan!! Satisfy your sweet tooth with this lighter alternative to traditional heavy cheesecake.

Vegan Vanilla Confetti Cake

$7.99

"Deliciously light & vegan Vanilla Confetti Cake! Locally made'

Brownie - Eat me Guilt Free

$3.99

Our low carb, high protein Chocolate Brownies are guaranteed to satisfy chocoholics everywhere! 22 grams of Protein has never tasted so delicious. *High Protein, satiates hunger (22 grams per brownie) *Low Carb, perfect for late afternoons and night time sweet cravings *Under 200 calories per serving/cake. Only 1 serving per brownie. *Simple ingredients

Plantain Strips - Sea Salt

$3.29
Cassava Strips - Sea Salt

$3.29
GF Chips & Hummus

$6.99

GLUTEN FREE chips (made in-house) with 4oz of fresh hummus - the perfect snack!

Ranch Protein Chips

$3.29

These baked protein chips by Quest capture all the savory and cool flavor of regular Ranch potato chips with 19g of protein per bag. Gluten Free! 19g PROTEIN 4g NET CARBS* 1g SUGAR 1g FIBER

Sides & Sauces

Protein - Chicken Breast

$6.99

7 oz grilled chicken breast

Protein - Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna

$9.99
Protein - Ahi Tuna (Raw)

$9.99
Protein - Salmon (Raw)

$11.99
Protein - Baked Salmon & sweet ginger glaze

$12.99
Protein - Beyond Burger

$6.99
Protein - Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.99
Protein - Zero Fat Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.99
Protein - Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.99
Protein - Egg Whites

$3.99
Protein - Tofu

$5.99
Protein - Falafel

$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59
Side - Avocado

$1.99
Side - Guacamole

$4.99

Homemade & fresh - made in the moment! 6 oz.

Side - Brown Rice

$1.79
Side - Cauliflower Rice

$3.99
Side - Condensed Milk

$1.49
Side - Feta

$1.49
Side - Goat Cheese

$1.49
Side - Granola

$1.99
Side - Hummus

$1.49
Side - Mozzarella

$1.49
Side - Jack Cheese

$0.99
Side - Quinoa

$2.39
Side - Parmesan

$0.99
Side - Crispy Onions

$0.49
Side - Zucchini Pasta

$2.39
Sauce - Green Lemon Dressing

$0.99
Sauce - Chipotle Sauce

$1.19
Sauce - Caesar Sauce

$1.19
Sauce - BBQ Sauce

$1.19
Sauce - Lemon Basil Dressing

$0.99
Sauce - Orange Dressing

$0.99
Sauce - Pesto

$1.99
Sauce - Spicy Mayo

$1.49
Sauce - Sriracha Mayo

$1.19
Sauce - Sweet Ginger Dressing

$0.99
Sauce - Unagi Sauce

$1.79
Sauce - Pico De Gallo

$2.99

DRINKS

Juices

Juice - Passion Fruit

$7.99

100% pure passion fruit pulp, with water & honey

Juice - Mango

$7.99

100% Pure mango pulp with water & honey

Juice - Soursop

$7.99

100% Pure soursop pulp with water & honey

Juice - Orange

$7.99
Juice - Carrot

$7.99
Juice - Carrot & Orange

$7.99
Juice - Papaya & Orange

$7.99
Juice - Orange, Carrot & Beet

$7.99
Juice - Pineapple & mango

$7.99
Juice - Sunrise

$7.99

Beet, carrot, apple, ginger & lemon

Juice - Light & Lean

$7.99

Celery, cucumber, lime, lemon, apple, ginger

Juice - Sproutz Detox

$9.99

Honey, green apple, lemon, lime, cayenne pepper, ice

Smoothies

Smoothie - Tropical Breeze

$7.99

Mango, passion fruit, blueberries & ice.

Smoothie - Protein Coffee

$7.99

25g of protein! Whey protein, espresso, almond milk, sugar-free chocolate or caramel syrup & ice.

Smoothie - La Frida

$9.99

Vanilla whey protein, coconut water, blueberry, walnuts, granola & ice

Smoothie - Island Fever

$7.99

Mango, strawberry, orange juice, pineapple, banana, ice

Smoothie - Almond Madness

$7.99

Almond milk, nut butter, banana, granola, coconut milk, coconut flakes & ice

Smoothie - Pina Colada

$7.99

Pineapple juice, banana, coconut milk, honey & ice

Smoothie - Acai Blast

$7.99

Organic Acai, mango, banana, strawberry, almond milk & honey

Smoothie - Green Bliss

$7.99

Spinach, mango, pineapple, banana, ice, honey

Smoothie - Sweet Green

$7.99

Kale, spinach, apple juice, lemon & banana

Smoothie - Avo Loco

$7.99

Avocado, banana, almond milk, ice & honey

Smoothie - La Fresa

$7.99

Strawberry, banana, honey, water, ice

Smoothie - Blue Berry

$7.99

Blueberries, strawberries, orange juice, banana, honey & ice

Wellness Shots

Shot - Ginger (2oz)

$3.99
Shot - Ginger, Lemon, Honey (4oz)

$4.49
Shot - Pineapple Ginger (4oz)

$4.49

Bottled Beverage

Alkaline Water pH 9.5

$3.49

With a pH of 9.5, silky-smooth taste, and extra electrolytes, Sproutz Alkaline Water is the ultimate purified water.

Poppi Soda

$3.99

15 calories, we made it fun and easy to get the prebiotics your body needs and boost your immunity at the source. Ingredients Filtered Sparkling Water Apple Cider Vinegar Strawberry Juice Lemon Juice Organic Cane Sugar Natural Flavors Stevia

Pellegrino

$2.99
Perrier

$2.29
Celsius

$3.99

ESSENTIAL ENERGY Perfect for fueling active lifestyles, CELSIUS provides essential energy and is clinically proven to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat when exercising. Try all of the sparkling and non-carbonated flavors!

Pure Coconut water

$3.49

Naturally sweet, 100% pure coconut water direct from Vietnam! Non GMO, No preservatives.