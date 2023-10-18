Main

Bruschetta

Gorgonzola, Apple & Walnut
$7.50

With honey

Grilled Shrimp Scampi
$11.00

Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon juice

Prosciutto di Parma & Mozzarella
$8.50

Capers, red pepper

Seared Tuna
$10.00

Arugula, chili peppers, olives, lemon zest, lemon thyme aioli

Tomato & Basil
$6.50

Traditional tomato, basil, EVOO

Wild Mushroom
$7.50

Wild mushroom ragu, fontina, truffle oil, parsley

Pane

Olive Bread
$7.00

EVOO, red pepper flakes

Loaded Olive Bread
$11.00

EVOO, red pepper flakes, marinated olives, ricotta, honey

Insalata

Arugula & Fennel
$14.00

Orange, red onion, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar
$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan crisps

Roasted Squash & Baby Arugula
$13.50

Gorgonzola, candied cashews, red onions, Cabernet vinaigrette

Pizza

Build your own Pizza
$14.00
Funghi
$15.00

Fontina, portobello, cremini, rosemary, truffle oil

Margherita
$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Piccante
$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red pepper flakes, honey

Prosciutto di Parma & Fig
$16.00

Fig jam, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms

Salumi + Formaggi

Baked Ricotta
$11.00

Truffle honey, thyme, crostini

Formaggi Board
$27.00

Gorgonzola, fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini

Local Burrata, Fresh
$15.00

Tomato honey, basil, crostini

Salumi Board
$29.00

Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, pepperoni, speck, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini

Spuntino Board
$47.00

Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, speck, fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini

Piatti Piccoli

Arancini
$9.50

Risotto balls, peas, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Calamari
$17.00

Olive tapenade, tomato sauce

Crispy Octopus
$16.50

Farro salad, lemon vinaigrette

Eggplant Meatballs
$10.50

Parmigiano Reggiano, tomato sauce

Italian Long Peppers
$15.00

Sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano, red sauce

Lobster Bisque
$10.00

Heavy cream

Meatballs
$11.50

Pork, veal, beef, ricotta, Pecorino Romano, tomato sauce

Moules-Frites
$18.00

Tomatoes, garlic, white wine, cream, fries

Pork Ribs
$16.00

Balsamic barbecue sauce

Truffle Fries
$9.00

Truffle oil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Truffled Artichoke Hearts
$11.00

Truffle oil, Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs

Warm Olives
$7.50

Mixed Greek olives, roasted garlic, rosemary

Pasta

Casarecce con Pesto
$12.00

Spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano

Funghi Risotto
$18.00

Fontina, truffle oil, rosemary

Rigatoni Bolognese
$15.50

Sausage and Prosciutto di Parma ragu

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Orecchiette
$15.00

Sweet sausage, garlic, EVOO

Shrimp Scampi Orecchiette
$15.50

Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon juice

Spaghetti Carbonara
$13.50

Bacon, peas, tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, egg yolk, garlic

Spaghetti Pomodoro
$11.50

Cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil

Primi

Bronzino
$22.00

Farro & tomato salad, salmoriglio sauce

Cast-Iron Roasted Half Chicken
$20.00

Shallots, Gaeta olives, plum tomatoes

Chicken Pomodoro
$19.00

Arugula, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Cioppino
$20.00

Shrimp, mussels, calamari, tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, crostini

Salmon
$28.00

Artichoke hearts, fava beans, Gaeta olives, cherry tomatoes, white wine sauce, parsley oil

Short Rib
$23.00

Baby carrots, fingerling potatoes

Piattoni

Cast-Iron Roasted Whole Chicken
$32.00

Shallots, Gaeta olives, plum tomatoes

Lamb Chops
$45.00

Salsa verde

Mixed Grill
$56.00

Lamb chops, flat iron steak, grilled chicken, balsamic pork ribs, Italian sausage, Chianti sauce, salsa verde

Tuscan Strip Steak
$52.00

14 oz. NY strip steak, roasted garlic

Verdura

Broccoli Rabe
$7.50

EVOO, garlic

Brussels Sprouts
$9.50

Parmigiano Reggiano

Fingerling Potatoes
$9.50

Parmigiano Reggiano, rosemary

Roasted Red Peppers
$9.00

EVOO

Dolce

Affogato
$7.50

Vanilla gelato, espresso, fresh whipped cream

Apple Crostata
$10.00

Cranberries, gelato, salted caramel

Chocolate Cake
$10.00

Chocolate sponge, chocolate mousse

Chocolate Chip Zeppole
$10.00

Home-made donuts, orange zest, powdered sugar

Ciambelle
$9.00

Fried dough, chocolate syrup, Nutella, salted caramel dipping sauce

Gelato & Sorbetto
$3.50

Vanilla, Chocolate or Pistachio, Seasonal Sorbetto

Gelato & Sorbetto Triple Scoop
$9.00

Vanilla, Chocolate or Pistachio, Seasonal Sorbetto

Tiramisu Cheesecake
$10.00

Cocoa Powder

Beverage

Bevande

Large Acqua Panna
$6.00
Small Acqua Panna
$4.00
Large Pellegrino
$6.00
Small Pellegrino
$4.00
Aranciata San Pellegrino
$4.00

Classic Orange

Limonata San Pellegrino
$4.00

Classic Lemon

Beverages

Club Soda
$2.99
Coffee
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Gingerale
$2.99
Iced Tea
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.89
Mountain Dew
$2.99
Pepsi
$2.99
Raspberry Iced Tea
$2.99
Starry
$2.99