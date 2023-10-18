Spuntino's Clifton
Main
Bruschetta
With honey
Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon juice
Capers, red pepper
Arugula, chili peppers, olives, lemon zest, lemon thyme aioli
Traditional tomato, basil, EVOO
Wild mushroom ragu, fontina, truffle oil, parsley
Pane
Insalata
Pizza
Fontina, portobello, cremini, rosemary, truffle oil
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red pepper flakes, honey
Fig jam, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms
Salumi + Formaggi
Truffle honey, thyme, crostini
Gorgonzola, fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini
Tomato honey, basil, crostini
Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, pepperoni, speck, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini
Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, speck, fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini
Piatti Piccoli
Risotto balls, peas, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Olive tapenade, tomato sauce
Farro salad, lemon vinaigrette
Parmigiano Reggiano, tomato sauce
Sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano, red sauce
Heavy cream
Pork, veal, beef, ricotta, Pecorino Romano, tomato sauce
Tomatoes, garlic, white wine, cream, fries
Balsamic barbecue sauce
Truffle oil, Parmigiano Reggiano
Truffle oil, Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs
Mixed Greek olives, roasted garlic, rosemary
Pasta
Spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano
Fontina, truffle oil, rosemary
Sausage and Prosciutto di Parma ragu
Sweet sausage, garlic, EVOO
Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon juice
Bacon, peas, tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, egg yolk, garlic
Cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil
Primi
Farro & tomato salad, salmoriglio sauce
Shallots, Gaeta olives, plum tomatoes
Arugula, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze
Shrimp, mussels, calamari, tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, crostini
Artichoke hearts, fava beans, Gaeta olives, cherry tomatoes, white wine sauce, parsley oil
Baby carrots, fingerling potatoes
Piattoni
Verdura
Dolce
Vanilla gelato, espresso, fresh whipped cream
Cranberries, gelato, salted caramel
Chocolate sponge, chocolate mousse
Home-made donuts, orange zest, powdered sugar
Fried dough, chocolate syrup, Nutella, salted caramel dipping sauce
Vanilla, Chocolate or Pistachio, Seasonal Sorbetto
Vanilla, Chocolate or Pistachio, Seasonal Sorbetto
Cocoa Powder