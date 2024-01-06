Square One Bakery LLC 4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110
Popular Items
- Gio Burrito$7.50
Scrambled Eggs, Feta, Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Pesto Aioli, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
- Strawberry Stuffed French Toast$8.50
2 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with our Strawberry Cheesecake Filling, and Topped with Cream Cheese Icing, Whipped Cream, and Powdered Sugar. Syrup Available upon Request. Make it a Combo!
Coffee Menu
- House Blend Brewed Coffee
Roasted by Uncommon Coffee Roasters, our house-blend coffee is a delightful way to start your day!
- House Blend Cold Brew Coffee
Roasted by Uncommon Coffee Roasters, our house-blend coffee is a delightful way to start your day!
- Americano
House Blend Espresso Double Shot Blended with Water
- Cappuccino
- Doppio$3.50
- Café Latte
House Blend Espresso with Steamed Milk - Try it Hot or Iced
- Caramel Latte
- Mocha Latte
- White Chocolate Latte
- Vanilla Latte
- SF* Vanilla Latte
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Hot Cider
Steamed Milk and Your Choice of Syrup
- Hot Chocolate
House Blend Hot Chocolate
- Iced Latte
- Iced Mocha
- Iced White Chocolate
- Iced Caramel
- Iced Vanilla
- Iced SF Vanilla
- Emp Espresso$0.94
- Retail House Blend$15.00
- 96 Oz Box Coffee$25.00
- CoffeeOut of stock
Drink Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Square One Sandwich$6.00
The Simple & Delicious Breakfast Sandwich. Your Choice of Meat, with 2 Eggs, & American Cheese. YUM!
- Turkey Havarti$8.00
Sliced Turkey, Havarti, House-Made Herb Cream Cheese, and Green Onion
- Hot Karl$8.00
House Seasoned Sausage Patty, 2 Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion, and Green Pepper
- Bacon Bravocado$8.00
Thick Sliced Bacon, 2 Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Everything Seasoning
- Hamtastic$8.00
Cherrywood Smoked Ham, 2 Eggs, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Stone Ground Mustard
Breakfast Burritos
- Wake n' Bacon Burrito$8.50
Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, Green Onion, Avocado, and Sour Cream Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
- Arroyo Burrito$8.50
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, House Seasoned Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream
- SBG Burrito$8.50
House Seasoned Sausage Crumbles, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Potatoes, Ketchup, & Hot Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
Sweet Classics
- Make It A Combo
- Short Stack Pancakes$7.00
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
- Tall Stack Pancakes$9.00
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l
- Blueberry Pancakes$8.50
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
- Tall Stack Blueberry Pancakes$10.50
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.50
2 Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - Add Whipped Cream or Fruit - Make it a Combo
- Tall Stack Choc Chip Pancakes$10.50
3 Massive Melt in Your Mouth Buttermilk Pancakes with Syrup - l
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$9.00
2 Massive Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar
- Tall Stack Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.00
3 Massive Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar! Make it a Combo for 3.50 more!
- French Toast$7.00
2 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup. Make it a Combo
- Tall Stack French Toast$9.00
3 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Crispy Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup! Make it a Combo!
- Tall Stack Strawberry Stuffed French Toast$12.00
4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with our Strawberry Cheesecake Filling, and Topped with Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Cream Cheese Icing! Syrup Available Upon Request. Make it a Combo!
- Nutella Stuffed French Toast$8.50
2 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with Nutella and Grilled to a Golden State of Deliciousness. Topped with Bananas, Pancake Syrup, and Whipped Cream. Make it a Combo!
- Tall Stack Nutella French Toast$12.00
4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with Nutella and Grilled to a Golden State of Deliciousness. Topped with Sliced Bananas, Pancake Syrup, and Whipped Cream. Make it a Combo!
- One Pancake$5.00
- One French Toast$5.00
Bakery
- Cinnamon Roll$2.50
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icicng
- Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Big and Beautiful Blueberry Muffin
- Double Chocolate Muffin$2.50Out of stock
- Cranberry White Chocolate Blondie$2.00Out of stock
- Iced Holiday Cookie$2.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Cherry Cheesecake Cookie$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting
- Cake Pop$2.50Out of stock
Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting
- Challah Loaf (24 Hours Notice Req)$6.00
Omelets
- Meat Me in the Middle$12.00
Omelet with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar, and Monterey Jack Cheese
- Farmer Fran$10.00
Omelet with Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, and Onions
- Bongo$10.00
Omelet with Sausage, Spinach, Onion, Mushrooms, Monterey Jack Cheese, Feta
- West Side$11.00
Omelet with Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Onion, and Cream Cheese
- The Murphy$12.00
Omelet with Corned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Green Onion
- Mediterranean Omelet$9.00
- Country Omelet$12.00
- BYO Omelet$7.00
Specialties
- Huevos Rancheros$11.50
2 Tostadas topped with Spiced Black Beans, House Ranchero Sauce, 2 Eggs, Chorizo, Avocado, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro, and Cilantro Lime Crema
- Eggs Benedict$11.00
Two Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, with Canadian Bacon and Made from Scratch Hollandaise and a side of Home Fries
- Maz Benedict$13.00
- Veggie Benedict$11.00
Two Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin, with Tomato, Spinach, and Mushrooms, Topped with our Made from Scratch Hollandaise and Served with a Side of Home Fries
- Corned Beef Hash$12.00
Delicious Sliced Corned Beef and Home Fries, Topped with 2 Eggs and Served with Toast
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
House Made Buttermilk Biscuit Toasted and Split and Home Fries, Smothered In our Specialty Sausage Gravy. Served with 2 Eggs
- Spartan Scramble$11.00
3 Eggs Scrambled with Bacon, Potatoes, Onion, Spinach, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Made Cream Cheese, and Pesto
- Lighter Side Combo$7.50
1 Egg, Meat, and Toast
- The Standard Combo$9.00
2 Eggs, Home Fries, Meat, and Toast
- Spartan Feast$12.50
3 Eggs, Home Fries, 2 Meats, Toast, and Fruit
- C-Rad Sizzler$14.00
5 oz Sizzler Cooked to Order, Served with Home Fries and 2 Eggs Cooked as You Like.
Bowls
- Parfait Bowl$6.50
Vanilla Yogurt, Topped with Fresh Berries, and House Made Granola
- Steve-O's Oats$6.50
Thick Oats with Milk, Cinnamon Swirl, and Fruit
- Oatmeal Bowl$6.50
- Carrot Cake Quinoa$6.50
Quinoa Mixed with Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Coconut, Chia Seeds, and Fresh Fruit
- Brekky Bowl$11.00
Potatoes, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Sausage Gravy and Green Onion, Served with Toast
Breakfast Sides
- One Egg$1.50
- Two Eggs$2.50
- Three Eggs$3.50
- Bacon (2 slices)$3.00
- Bacon (4 slices)$4.75
- Sausage (1 patty)$3.00
- Sausage (2 patties)$4.75
- Sausage Link - 1$3.00
- Sausage Link - 2$4.75
- Ham Slice$3.00
- Turkey Bacon (2 Slices)$3.00
- Turkey Bacon (4 Slices)$4.75
- Canadian Bacon (2 slices)$3.00
- Turkey Patty$3.00
- Turkey Patty (2)$4.75
- Add Side Fruit$2.50
- Fresh Fruit Cup$3.50
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$6.00
- Toast$2.50
- Biscuit$1.75
- Home Fries$2.50
- Hash Brown$2.50
- Loaded Home Fries$4.00
- Side Avocado$1.50
- Meatless crumbles$3.00
Sauces
- Cinnamon Roll Icing$0.75
- Mayo$0.50
- Pesto Mayo$0.50
- Ranchero$0.50
- Cilantro Lime Sour Cream$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Sausage Gravy$3.00
- Hollandaise$3.00
- BBQ$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Strawberry Cream Cheese (2 oz)$1.50
- Herb Cream Cheese (2 oz)$1.50
- Plain Cream Cheese$1.50
- Nutella$0.75
- Peanut Butter$0.75
- Real Maple Syrup$1.00
Soup
Sandwiches
- Classic Club$12.50
Triple Decker Club Sandwich Served with Fries
- BLT$10.00
Bacon, Letuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries
- Ham & Swiss$11.00
Melted Ham and Swiss Sandwich, Served with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato, and Fries
- Reuben$11.00
Sliced Corned Beef Hash, Swiss Cheese, Saurkraut, and 1000 Island on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
- Cali Reuben$11.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
- Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar$12.00
Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese, Melted together Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Cheddar and American Cheeses Melted Together on Your Choice of Bread, Served with Fries
Wraps & Tenders
- Turkey Wrap$11.00
Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard, Wrapped in a Tortilla, and Served with Fries and a Pickle.
- Turkey Feta Wrap$11.00
Turkey, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto, and Mayo, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$12.50
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
- Ckn Tenders$11.00
- Club Wrap$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Salads
- Spinach Salad$10.00
Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, and House Made Viniagrette
- Chef Salad$11.00
Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato, Red Onion, and Croutons, Served with Your Choice of Dressing.
- Large House Salad$7.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons, served with Your Choice of Dressing.
- House Salad & Soup$8.00
Your Choice of Soup and a House Salad
- Small House Salad$4.50