Square Coffee 5824 8th Ave
New 新品推荐
Traditional Coffee 经典咖啡
- Square Latte（平方拿铁）$5.74
本周选用：厄瓜多尔中烘咖啡豆 使用特殊咖啡豆制作的拿铁。
- Square Latte Iced（平方冰拿铁）$5.74
- Latte（拿铁）$5.51
“拿铁”一词在意大利语中直译为“牛奶”。拿铁咖啡是由一杯或多杯浓缩咖啡和热牛奶制成的，上面通常会有少量的奶泡。（深烘培常规豆） The term "latte" literally translates to "milk" in Italian. A latte is made with espresso and steamed milk, usually topped with a small amount of frothed milk.
- Latte Iced（冰拿铁）$5.51
- Oatmeal Latte（燕麦拿铁）$5.97
使用燕麦奶制作的拿铁咖啡 12oz
- Oatmeal Latte Iced（冰燕麦拿铁）$5.97
燕麦奶制作的拿铁 16oz
- Flat White（澳白-馥芮白）$5.05
Flat White 起源于澳大利亚和新西兰。它的特点是光滑、天鹅绒般的微泡沫，这是一种带有非常细腻、天鹅绒般的气泡的蒸牛奶，倒在短萃浓缩咖啡上。味道浓郁，类似于拿铁咖啡，但咖啡与牛奶的比例更高。 Flat White originated in Australia and New Zealand. It is characterized by its smooth and velvety microfoam, steamed milk with very fine, velvety bubbles, poured over a ristretto shot. strong flavor, similar to a latte, but with a higher coffee-to-milk ratio.
- Flat White Iced（冰澳白-馥芮白）$5.05
- Cappuccino（卡布奇诺）$5.74
- Macchiato（焦糖玛奇朵）$5.97
- Italian Style Macchiato（意式玛奇朵）$2.30
- Espresso（意式浓缩）$2.30
- Mocha（摩卡）$5.97
- Mocha Iced（冰摩卡）$5.97
- Brew Coffee（滴滤咖啡）$3.45
- Brew Coffee Iced（冰滴滤咖啡）$3.45
- Americano（美式咖啡）$3.21
- Americano Iced（冰美式咖啡）$3.21
Fashion Coffee 创意咖啡
- Brown Sugar Shaking Espresso（黑糖浓缩冰摇）$6.88
- Green Coconut Latte（生椰拿铁）$6.43
- Viennese Coffee（维也纳咖啡）$6.88
- Viennese Coffee Iced（冰维也纳咖啡）$6.88
- Seaweed Dirty（海苔拿铁）$6.88
- S.H.O（S.H.O拿铁）$5.97
- S.H.O Iced（冰S.H.O拿铁）$5.97
- Salty Cheese Latte （咸芝士拿铁）$6.88Out of stock
- Ice Lime Americano（青柠冰美式）$5.97
- Osmanthus Ice Latte（桂花冰咖）$6.88
- Coffee Cloud（咖啡耶云）$6.88Out of stock
- Grape Cold Brew（葡萄冷萃）$5.51
- Rose Cold Brew（玫瑰冷萃）$5.97
- Xining Cold Brew （西宁冷萃）$5.97
Square Coffee 5824 8th Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 912-9180
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM