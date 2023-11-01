Squeeze Burger Sonora
Squeeze Burger Menu
Burgers
- Squeeze Burger w/Cheese$11.24+
California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion smothered in cheddar cheese to create a delicious cheese skirt. Served on a sourdough bun. (shown with a full cheese skirt)
- Squeeze Burger$9.59+
California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sourdough bun.
- Teriyaki Squeeze Burger$9.99+
California- farmed, fresh, never frozen. 100% beef patty topped with a pineapple, onion, lettuce and smothered in sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce. Served on a sourdough bun.
- Beyond Meat Burger$10.99
A burger with taste so rich and texture so meaty you won’t believe it’s made from plants! Beyond Meat patty is topped with mayo, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion on a sourdough bun. Add cheese for even more flavor!
Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fresh, never frozen chicken tenderloin topped with pineapple, onion, lettuce, and drizzled with sweet & tangy teriyaki sauce. Served on a sourdough bun.
- Toasted BLT$8.29
Bacon, lettuce & tomato sandwiched between two slices of toasted sourdough bread
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99+
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich on sourdough bread
- Chicago Style Hot Dog$8.59
¼ lb. all beef deep-fried dogs topped with mayo, mustard, relish, pickle, onion, lettuce & tomato
Kid's Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders (2) with Ranch$8.29
Includes 2 chicken tenders with side of ranch. *for our guests 9 years of age and younger* All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda
- Kids Corn Dog$5.49
*for our guests 9 years of age and younger All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda
- Kids 1/2 Grilled Cheese$6.99
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich served on sourdough bread. *for our guests 9 years of age and younger All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
(for our guests 9 years of age and younger) All meals include a sm fries & kid size soda
Sides
- Cheesy Fries$4.29+
Coated in a perfect blend of seasoning, fried to perfection, then covered in melted cheddar cheese. Top them with Jalapeños for an added taste treat!
- Fries$4.79+
Delicious and crispy – our fries are coated in a perfect blend of seasoning and then fried to perfection!
- Onion Rings$9.99+
Thick rings of fresh onions coated in flavorful beer batter and fried to perfection.
- Side of Ranch$0.60
- Side of BBQ Sauce$0.60
- Sliced Jalapenos$0.65
Beverages
Squeeze Burger Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Squeeze Sunrise Breakfast Burger$9.99
Try our 1/4 lb. or 1/3 lb. grass fed, California-farmed, fresh, never frozen, 100% beef patty topped with mayo, and hot from the grill scrambled eggs on a sourdough bun.
- Squeeze Breakfast Burritos$9.99
Sausage, Egg, Potato & Cheese or Bacon, Egg, Potato & Cheese Wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Squeeze Breakfast Sandwiches$6.89
Served on a jumbo biscuit Bacon, Egg & Cheese / Sausage, Egg & Cheese
- Biscuit & Gravy$8.99+
Start your day off right with 1 or 2 fresh baked biscuits topped with savory country-style sausage gravy.
- Scrambled Eggs$4.19
- Hash brown patty$1.49
Delicious and crispy, our hash browns patties will keep you coming back for more!
- French Toast Tornado$2.59
Savory, maple-flavored breakfast sausage wrapped in a battered & fried flour tortilla - dusted with powdered sugar.
- Bacon$4.99
3 Strips
- Sausage Link$1.49
Add a little protein to your meal with our delicious seasoned pork links.
- Hot Coffee$2.49+
Fresh N' Ready Deli Menu
Deli Menu
- Chicken & Black Bean Burrito$9.99
Chunks of Cajun spiced chicken, black beans and melted cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla.
- Lunch Wraps$9.99
Chicken Salad / Crispy Chicken / Buffalo Chicken
- Pepperoni Calzone$8.39
Loaded with spicy pepperoni & melted cheese, rolled up in freshly made pizza dough, and then baked to a golden brown.
- Beef Chimichanga$5.99
Shredded beef, green chili and cheese are wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried to perfection.
- Regular Corn Dog$2.39
Chicken dog dipped in flavorful cornmeal and fried to a golden brown.
- Sierra Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
Baked fresh daily, our chewy cookies are packed full of chocolate chips. They’re a customer favorite!
Cajun Chicken Menu
Bone-In Chicken
- 2-Piece Bone-In Chicken
2-pc Leg/Thigh…$6.25 (720cal) | Mixed…$7.85 (710cal) | Wing/Breast…$6.99 (800cal)
- 3-Piece Bone-In Chicken
3-pc Leg/Thigh…$8.79 (1040cal) | Mixed…$9.19 (950cal) | Wing/Breast…$9.35 (950cal)
- 8-Piece Bone-In Chicken
8-pc Leg/Thigh…$22.79 (1880cal) | Mixed…$23.49 (2040cal) | Wing/Breast…$26.89 (2190cal)