The Usual Suspects
Manly Morris Meal
Lookin’ at you, handsome... 2 eggs cooked however you'd like, your choice of protein AND a half order of biscuits and gravy. Served with a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Mini Morris Meal
The “Manly” but without the biscuits and gravy*. Served with a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Twice-Baked Scramble
When once baked isn't enough! With premium bacon, fresh green onions, our signature spuds and melted cheddar cheese, all scrambled in fluffy eggs. Served with a fresh fruit cup and sourdough toast
The Garth
Excellent... A triple-decker breakfast sandwich with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, mayo and your choice of protein. Served with a side of spuds
Eric's Breakfast Burrito
The original... Jumbo flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled eggs, Jack cheese, housemade red salsa, avocado and your choice of protein,served with a side of house pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of spuds
Biscuits and Gravy Meal
Our secret recipe... Big, home-baked biscuits smothered in signature country gravy, 2 eggs any style and your choice of protein.
Huevos Montana
The Squeeze spin on a ranchero... Gluten-free corn tortilla heaped with black beans, layered with Jack cheese, 2 eggs any style, smothered in our housemade red salsa, topped with our house pico de gallo, avocado and Cotija. Served with a side of spuds
Classic Chicken Fried Steak
You know what it is... A breaded beef steak smothered in our signature country gravy, accompanied by 2 eggs any style, a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
Loaded Avocado Toast
2 slices of sourdough bread topped with avocado, cucumber, bacon, grilled tomato, feta. Served with a side of spuds
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
Friends with Bennys
Bomb Bacon Benny
Seriously da bomb... Fresh mushrooms sautéed with premium bacon, topped with avocado. Served with a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Can't go wrong, eh? Classic Canadian Bacon Benedict. Served with a side of spuds
Veggie Benny
Veg-tastic! Grilled tomato and spinach atop cream cheese. Topped with avocado. Served with a side of spuds
Chipotle Benny
Hottest benny on the block! English muffin topped with chorizo, 3 poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise. Served with a side of spuds
Outta Sight Omelettes
Racy Tracy
Totally the bomb...AND the Food Network star! This classic California omelette got sautéed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon and Jack cheese tucked into a blanket of fresh eggs, topped with avocado
Spanish Flay
Our tribute to Bobby Flay!... Diced red bell peppers, potatoes, chorizo, smoked paprika, butter, Jack cheese and parsley-sprinkled eggs. Served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Nebraska Rae
A Squeeze original... Premium bacon, tomatoes and cream cheese. Topped with avocado and served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Very Veggie
Goin’ down to Veggie Town! Zucchini, carrots, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli and onions, all topped with Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Lake Taco
Let’s taco bout it... Chorizo sautéed with red onions, tomatoes and bell peppers with Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream and served with jalapeños, our house pico de gallo and cheese sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast on the side
The Popeye
Strong to the finish ‘cuz I eats me spinach! Fresh spinach, mushrooms and Jack cheese. Served with mushroom sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Jeremiah
Was a bullfrog... Fresh mushrooms, white onions and tomatoes sautéed and topped with Jack cheese. Topped with avocado and served with mushroom sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
My Big Fat Greek
No Windex required!... Fresh red bell pepper, spinach, black olives, sausage, pesto and feta. Served with tomato pesto, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Hangover Helper
It really does help... Premium bacon, sausage, premium ham, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with cheese sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
Downright Denver
This one’s for you, John! Sautéed white onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with cheese sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Bust-A-Move
You want it, you got it! Fresh spinach, onion, mushrooms, sausage and both Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Hot Sweaty Busboy
Build Your Own Omelette, comes with a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Fabulous French Toast and Poppin Pancakes
The Queen
Fit for royalty, personally inspired by Food Network chef David Adjey! Our signature French toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with strawberries and bananas.
French Toast Breakfast
4 slices of our signature French toast served with your choice of 2 eggs any style, your choice of protein,
Straight Up French Toast
Straight Up Delicious , A timeless classic, 3 slices of our delectable signiture french toast
Jack Johnson Banana Walnut Pancakes
Pretend like it’s the weekend... Our fluffy buttermilk pancakes with toasted walnuts cooked right into the batter, then topped with bananas sautéed in our signature honey butter sauce!
Pancake Breakfast
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of 2 eggs any style and your choice of protein.
Shortstack Pancakes
2 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
Healthy Habits
Shilas Superfood Scramble
Where’s my superFOOD?... Egg whites, spinach, broccoli, red bell peppers and zucchini, all scrambled up. Served with fresh fruit
Very Vegan Burrito
For a vegan good time... Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of sautéed tofu or ground plant-based patty, with avocado, zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms and sprouts. Served with housemade pico de gallo, vegan tortilla chips.
Southwest Bowl
Everyone gets priority boarding on this one... Our famous home fried spuds “scrambled” with your choice of protein, 2 eggs, broccoli, onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and black beans and a side of pico de gallo.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl
Sweet bowl, bro! Sweet potatoes, green onions, zucchini, green bell peppers, spinach and your choice of protein, topped with 2 eggs any style and a sprinkle of our flax & chia seed blend.
Avocado Toast
Lunch
B.L.A.Truckee
Born at Squeeze In in Truckee, CA in 1974... Crispy bacon, mayo, romaine lettuce, avocado and sliced tomato on perfectly toasted sourdough bread.
Grandpa Marvin's French Dip
Dude... The classic French dip sandwich... A soft French roll piled high with roast beef and melted Swiss cheese served with fries, au jus, and a pickle spear.
Chicken Tacos
Not just for Tuesdays... 3 soft corn tortillas with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado and lettuce. Served with fresh fruit on the side.
Boss Babe Burger
Cheers to every boss babe! A seasoned grilled hamburger topped with Swiss cheese, premium bacon, sautéed mushrooms and avocado, served with romaine lettuce, fresh-cut tomatoes and sliced red onions.
Classic Chad
Keep it classic when you order our seasoned hamburger topped with your choice of cheese, fresh-cut tomatoes, lettuce and sliced red onions!
Bleu Moon Salad
That’s why they call it the blues... Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon crumbles, diced red bell peppers and red onions served on a bed of fresh- cut romaine lettuce. Served with garlic cheese toast
Southwest Salad
Homemade tortilla chips topped with black beans, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh-cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, homemade pico de gallo, olives and red onions. Served with our homemade red salsa on the side! –
Kids
Teddy Bear Pancake
A bear-shaped pancake with ears and smiley face made out of fresh fruit. Served
The Little Squeezer
For our egghead-in-training: one egg served any style, bacon or sausage, a side of spuds and sourdough toast –
Junior Hamburger
When they just want bread and meat served with a side of fries!
Bonjour Baby
A pancake or piece of French toast with one egg any style, bacon or sausage
Kay-So Quesadilla
Served with a side of fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with a side of fries