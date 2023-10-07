Slices - Pizzas - Calzones

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Grandma Crust

$4.75

Meatlovers Slice

$4.30

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Veggie Slice

$4.30

Calzones

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta cheeses

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, cheddar cheeses

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Stromboli - Cheesesteak

$10.99

Chopped Ribeye, American Cheese, Mozzarella

Stromboli - Pepperoni

$9.99

Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Stromboli - Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Side of Ranch

Stromboli - Spinach

$9.99

Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella

12" Pizza + 12" Gluten Free Pizza

Tomato Pie

$8.99+

chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

Grandma Pizza

$15.99+

Lasagna Pizza

$15.99+

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Meatlovers Pizza

$16.99+

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

White Pizza

$14.00+

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil

Squisito® Pizza

$16.99+

pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$16.99+

pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese drizzle

Chicken Al Pesto Pizza

$16.99+

chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce

Chicken Brucschetta Pizza

$16.99+

philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$14.99+

Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

Gourmet Veggie Pizza

$16.99+

broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella. choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan.

16" NY Style & 16" Flatbread

Cheese Pizza

$14.99+

Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

Grandma Pizza

$18.99+

Meatlovers Pizza

$20.99+

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Squisito® pizza sauce, mozzarella

White Pizza

$17.99+

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil, basil

Squisito® Pizza

$20.99+

pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Squisito® pizza sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99+

mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken bites, chopped celery choice of: ranch or bleu cheese drizzle

Chicken Al Pesto Pizza

$20.99+

chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, pesto sauce

Margherita Pizza

$17.99+

Squisito® tomato sauce, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan

Gourmet Veggie Pizza

$20.99+

broccoli, spinach, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Tomato Pie

$11.99+

chicken, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Lasagna Pizza

$19.99+

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella choice of: Squisito® red or white sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99+

pepperoni, sausage, onions, spicy Squisito® pizza sauce

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$20.99+

philly cheesesteak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, american & mozzarella cheeses

Chicken Brushetta Pizza

$20.99+

white pizza, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Apps - Salads - Subs

Appetizers

Calamari Fritti

$11.99

crispy calamari, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard

Antipasto Italiano

$11.99

assorted meats, cheeses, vegetables, olives, fresh lettuce, Italian vinaigrette

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

your choice of buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard.

Basket of French Fries

$4.49

Meatballs Mediterranean

$8.99

Squisito® marinara sauce, feta cheese, garlic crostini, basil

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.99

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil

Brushetta Napoletana

$7.99

garlic crostini, tomatoes, basil, provolone

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

with Squisito® marinara sauce

Squisito® Garlic Knots (6)

$5.99

with Squisito® marinara sauce

Squisito® Garlic Knots (3)

$3.79

with Squisito® marinara sauce

Bonless Buffalo Bites

$11.99

chicken wings with your choice of sauce buffalo, BBQ or honey mustard

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$5.99

toasted garlic bread and mozzarella cheese

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.99

served with ranch and Squisito® marinara sauce

Soups & Salads

Soups

$4.49+

TOMATO TORTELLINI - ITALIAN WEDDING - PASTA FAGIOLI

House Salad

$7.49

lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers

Greek Salad

$8.99

lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Chicken Bruschetta Salad

$11.99

lettuce blend, pepperoncini, olives, cucumbers, red onions, topped with marinated chopped tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

spring mix, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, house dressing

Portobello Salad

$10.99

lettuce blend, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, topped with grilled portobello, tomatoes, pepperoncini

Chicken Florentina Salad

$12.99

grilled chicken, lettuce blend, dried cranberries, walnuts, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, crispy onions

Chop Chop Salad

$10.99

lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, ham, salami, crispy onions, gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette

Carnival Salad

$15.99

chicken and shrimp over lettuce blend, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, gorgonzola cheese, red onions

Blackened Salmon Salad

$17.99

spinach and lettuce blend, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, carrots, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, walnuts

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.99

Arugula Salad

$8.99

arugula, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$2.49

lettuce blend, house vinaigrette, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Side Greek Salad

$3.49

lettuce blend, house dressing, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese

Italian Subs

Squisito® Sub

$12.49

salami, capicolla, ham, provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, provolone

Chicken Cheesesteak sub

$11.99

chopped chicken steak, provolone

Supreme Cheesesteak

$12.49

chopped ribeye, ham, bacon, mushrooms, provolone

Diablo Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

(spicy) chopped ribeye steak, caramelized onions, chili peppers, provolone

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$10.99

ham, salami, capicola, provolone, house dressing

Chicken BLT Sub

$10.99

grilled chicken, bacon, provolone

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

breaded chicken, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

meatballs, Squisito® tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella

Sausage Parm Sub

$10.99

sliced sausage, with mozzarella and Squisito® tomato sauce

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.99

panfried eggplant, with mozzarella and Squisito® tomato sauce

Pizza Steak Sub

$11.99

chopped ribeye steak, pizza sauce. caramelized onions, provolone

Pastas - Entrees

Pasta Lovers

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$8.99+

spaghetti, Squisito® tomato

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.99+

spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce, meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$11.99+

spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce, meat sauce

Spaghetti & Sausage

$11.99+

spaghetti, Squisito® tomato sauce, sausage

Gnocchi Margherita

$15.99

potato dumplings with Squisito® marinara sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99+

fettuccine, creamy alfredo sauce

Penne Arrabiata

$9.99+

penne, basil, parmesan, spicy Squisito® marinara sauce

Fettuccini Bolognese

$14.99

fettuccine, creamy rose meat ragu sauce

Salsiccia & Peppers

$15.99

penne pasta, sausage, mixed peppers, onions, Squisito® marinara sauce

Tortellini Primavera

$15.99

cheese tortellini, peas, ham, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.99

penne, mushrooms, peas, ham, creamy rose sauce, parmesan

Penne Broccoli

$14.99

broccoli, garlic, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, penne

Penne Carbonara

$14.99

crispy bacon, mushrooms, eggs, alfredo sauce, fettuccine

Mangia Healthy

Salmon Alla Griglia

$17.99

grilled salmon served with chef’s vegetable choice, balsamic glaze

Chicken Portobello

$15.99

grilled chicken with grilled portobello mushrooms and chopped tomatoes in an oil and garlic sauce, whole wheat pasta

Penne Rustica

$14.99

fresh spinach, tomato, sautéed with oil and garlic, topped with walnuts and feta cheese, whole wheat pasta

Pollo Alla Griglia

$13.99

grilled chicken, served with chef’s vegetable choice

From The Oven

Spinach Stuffed Eggplant

$14.99

ricotta and mozzarella stuffed eggplant, rolled, and baked with Squisito® Tomato sauce and mozzarella. capellini pasta.

Baked Ravioli

$13.99

cheese ravioli, creamy meat ragu, parmesan, mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$12.99

penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Lasagna Bolognese

$14.99

ground beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, Squisito ® tomato sauce, mozzarella

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

fried eggplant, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, capellini pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99+

breaded chicken breast, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

fried veal scaloppine, Squisito® tomato sauce, mozzarella, capellini pasta

Seafood Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

shrimp, capellini pasta, Squisito® marinara sauce

Shrimp Marianara

$16.99

shrimp, capellini pasta, scampi sauce

Seafood Mediterraneo

$19.99

shrimp and crab meat, fettuccine pasta, alfredo sauce

Granchio Rosato

$16.99

crab meat in a rose cream sauce over penne pasta

Shrimp Arrabiata

$16.99

sautéed shrimp in a spicy Squisito® marinara sauce with capellini pasta

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Florentina

$12.99+

spinach, mozzarella cheese, creamy rose sauce, capellini pasta

Chicken Picatta

$12.99+

white lemon garlic sauce with capers, capellini pasta

Chicken Marsala

$12.99+

mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, capellini pasta

Chicken Chesapeake

$14.99+

mushrooms, crab meat, rose cream sauce, capellini pasta

Kids - Sides - Desserts

Kids Menu

Kids Penne Alfredo

$7.99

Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Kids Penne Butter

$5.99

Penne Pasta, Butter, Parmesan Cheese

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Cheese Ravioli (alfredo or Squisito® tomato sauce)

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99

Spaghetti, Squisito Tomato Sauce, Meatball (1)

Kids Baked Ziti

$7.99

penne pasta, Squisito® Tomato Sauce, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Kids Chicken Tenders /w Fries

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (3), French Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Steamed Broccoli

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (3), Squisito Marinara Sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

add broccoli for 99¢

Kids Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Spaghetti, Squisito Tomato Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Side & Add-Ons

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.49

Side Chicken (Grilled)

$3.99

Side Dressing

$0.49

Side Garlic Bread (4 PC)

$2.00

Side Mayonnaise

$0.49

Side Meatballs (3)

$5.99

Side of Broccoli

$5.99

Side of Meatsauce

$5.99

Side of Salmon

$9.99

Side of Sausage

$4.99

Side of Spinach

$5.99

Side of Veggie Medley

$5.99

Side Shrimp

$6.99

Side Tomato Sauce (3oz)

$0.69

Side Tomato Sauce (16 oz)

$5.99

Side Alfredo Sauce (16 oz)

$6.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.99

traditional sponge cake soaked in bold Italian espresso, layered with light and rich mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder

Toasted Almond Cake

$6.99

sponge cake with amaretto syrup, layered with creamy mascarpone, topped with crushed amarettini cookies and roasted almonds

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.99

crispy shells filled to order with a sweet cannoli cream filling, folded with chocolate chips

Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake

$6.99

this cake is comprised of six levels, alternating light and airy chocolate mousse and moist chocolate sponge layers, covered with a semi-sweet chocolate ganache

Cheesecake

$6.49

Junior’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake, what all New York-style cheesecakes aspire to be

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99