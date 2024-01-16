SR Boil House
Quick Eats
- Clams or Mussels
Tossed in SR Butter Sauce$11.00
- Cucumber Salad
Your choice of Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Lemon juice topping$7.90
- Cajun Boudin
Cajun spiced boiled Boudin$9.35
- SR style Gumbo w/ Rice Bowl
Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp (Gluten-Free)$9.20
- SR style Gumbo w/ Rice Cup
Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp (Gluten-Free)$4.95
- U Peel'em Shrimp (12)
Cold Cajun boiled shrimp w/ cocktail sauce$12.25
- U Peel'em Shrimp (6)
Cold Cajun boiled shrimp w/ cocktail sauce$6.25
- Shrimp Cocktail
Loaded w/ cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, avocado and shrimp. Coated with our in-house cocktail sauce.$11.25
- Boil Edamame
Cajun spiced boiled Edamame$7.20
- Boudin Cheese Dip
Queso cheese with cajun spiced Boudin served wiith tortilla chips$6.00
- Fresh Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp cooked with lemon juice diced with purple onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes$12.00
- Chicken Wings$9.00
Crawkids
- SR Boil House Spaghetti (kids)
Served with 3 meatballs and cherry tomatoes on a bed noodles$8.20
- SR Boilhouse Shrimp Spaghetti (kids)
Served with 3 shrimp and regular, cajun, or SR garlic spice butter$9.20
- Hot Dog
All Beef Hot Dog served with tortilla chips$6.25
- Kids Shrimp Boil (non-spicy)
6 boiled shrimp, 1/4lb sausage, 1 potato, 1 corn, and 2oz regular butter$22.00
- Kids meatballs
9 meatballs (beef, pork) served with tangy BBQ sauce$7.00
- Hot Dog (Copy)
All Beef Hot Dog served with tortilla chips$6.25
Salads
Entree
Combos
- Cajun Two-Step Combo #1
2-Boudin, 2 Gumbos, 3 clusters of Snowcrab, 2lbs of Shrimp, 1lb of Andouille Sausage, 3 potatoes 3 corn$135.00
- Dungeness Combo #2
1 Cluster of Dungeness, 1lb of Boiled Shrimp, 1/2lb of Andouille Sausage, 3 potatoes, 3 corn served with 2oz creamy cajun & regular butter$52.95
- Snow Crab Combo #3
1 Cluster of Snow Crab, 1lb of Boiled Shrimp, 1/2lb of Andouille Sausage, 2 potatoes, 2 corn served with 2oz creamy cajun and regular butter$46.25
- Shrimp Combo #4
1lb of Boiled Shrimp, 1/2 of Andouille Sausage, 2 potatoes, and 2 corn served with 2oz creamy cajun and regualr butter$31.50
- Crawfish Combo #5
2.5lbs CF, 1/2lb Shrimp, 1/2 Sausage, 2 potatoes 2 corn, cajun butter, reg. butter$41.50
Dipping Butter
Basic Boil
Build your Boil
Wine
- Silver Gate Pinot Grigio
Glass$7.00
- Arryo Vista Chardonnay
Glass$8.00
- Columbia Crest Chardonnay
Glass$8.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Glass$10.00
- The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc
Glass$8.00
- Harvey & Harriot White Blend
Glass$9.00
- Bay Mist White Riesling
Glass$10.00
- 101 North Moscato
Glass$7.00
- Kung Fu Riesling
Glass$9.00
- Saldo Chenin Blanc
Glass$8.00
- Fall Creek Chenin Blanc
Glass$8.00
- 19 Crimes Snoop Dog Rose
Glass$8.00
- Cupcake Berry
Glass$7.00
- Decoy Rose Wine
Glass$9.00
- Stella Rosa Ruby Grapefruit moscato
Glass$9.00
- La Crema Pinot Nior Rose
Glass$15.00
- The Prisoner Chardonnay
Glass$9.00
- The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass$9.00
- Erath Oregon Pinot Nior
Glass$10.00
- Pure Paso Red Wine
Glass$10.00
- Silver Gate Merlot
Glass$7.00
- Silver Gate Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass$7.00
- Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass$10.00
- Bubbly Champagne mini bottles
Glass$7.00
- Korbel Champagne
Glass$9.00