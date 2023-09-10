Online Ordering Coming Soon! In the mean time, feel free to browse our menu! More
Sri Krishna
Food
Chaat
Appetizers
Entrees
Paneer Do Pyaza
$13.99
Rohini Mushroom
$12.99
Khatte Baingan
$10.99
Tilwale Aloo Gobi
$11.99
Baingan Bharta
$10.99
Malai Kofta
$11.99
Paneer Pasanda
$13.99
Aloo Mattur
$11.99
Chana Masala
$10.99
Bhindi Masala
$11.99
Vindaloo
$11.99
Saag
$11.99
Kadai Masala
$11.99
Butter Masala
$11.99
Tikka Masala
$11.99
Mutter Paneer
$13.99
Chutney Wala Paneer Masala
$13.99
Mixed Veg Kurma
$10.99
Gutti Vankaya Curry (Eggplant)
$11.99
Dal Panchmel
$10.99
Dal Makhani
$10.99
South Indian Dal Curry
$10.99
Breads
Biryani Family Pack
Special Rice
Dosa
Plain Dosa
$10.99
Masala Dosa
$11.99
Mysore Masala Dosa
$12.99
Spicy Masala Dosa
$11.99
Onion Dosa
$11.99
Kal Doas
$11.99
Paper Dosa
$13.99
Paper Roast Dosa
$14.49
Ghee Roast Dosa
$11.99
Ghee Roast Masala Dosa
$12.99
Rava Dosa
$12.99
Onion Rava Dosa
$13.99
Masala Rava Dosa
$13.99
Onion Masala Rava Dosa
$14.99
Guntur Spicy Garlic Dosa
$11.99
Vijayawada Gongura Dosa
$11.99
Coimbatore Dosa
$11.99
Spring Dosa
$11.99
Chettinad Cauliflower Dosa
$11.99
Chennai Kara Masala Dosa
$11.99
Pesarattu
$12.99
Jain Paneer Dosa
$13.49
House Special And Combos
Kids Corner
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIAL
Sri Krishna Location and Hours
(512) 676-8612
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM