Sri Thai Snellville
SOUP & SALAD
SOUP
MISO SOUP
White soy bean paste soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion
TOM KA GAI
Chicken and mushroom coconut soup.
TOM YUM GOONG
Shrimp, crab claw, mushroom, tomato in hot and sour soup.
KING OF THE SEA
Shrimp, crab claw, squid, mussel, mushroom and tomato in tom yum soup.
WONTON SOUP
Coco Soup Seafood
Tom Ka Kai Shrimp
Tom Yum Chicken
SALAD
NAM SOD
Ground pork with chili, ginger, green onion and lime juice topped with peanut
YUM YAI SALAD
Shrimp, chicken, hard boiled egg, lettuce, onion and cucumber with sweet and sour sauce
CHICKEN LARB
Ground chicken with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce
YUM WOON SEN
Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, squid, carrot, celery, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green onions, cilantro mixed with SriThai hot & sour sauce
NUM TUK
Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder, lime juice and fish sauce
SASHIMI SALAD
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
PAPAYA SALAD
Fresh green papaya, lime juice, fish sauce, tomato, green bean and peanuts.
LAOS SASHIMI SALAD
Thai herbs and chills assorted sashimi and vegetables, fried salmon skin tossed in chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
HIYASHI WAKAME ( Seaweed Salad)
Green seaweed salad with homemade rice vinegar
GINGER SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot in our famous homemade ginger dressing
CUCUMBER SALAD
Chopped cucumber, orange, tomato and crab meat(kana) with homemade rice vinegar
BEEF SALAD
Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumber
Thai Salad
APPS
THAI APP.
BASIL ROLL
Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab stick, carrot, basil and lettuce served with plum sauce.
BEEF JERKY
Thai marinated beef
CHICKEN SATAY
Thai style marinated chicken breast grilled on skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
CRAB RANGOON
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
FRIED CALAMARI
Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce
SRI THAI WING
Fries chicken wing breaded comes with sweet chili sauce
HOT WINGS
Fried wings tossed in sweet and tangy Sri Thai sauce with a hint of spice.
ROTI MASSAMAN
Roti bread served with massaman dipping curry with potatoes, carrots and onions
SPRING ROLL
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
THAI DUMPLING
Handmade steamed dumpling with shrimp, chicken, and pork served with sweet chili soy sauce mix.
THAI EGG ROLL
Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce
THAI SAMPLER
Combination of fried calamari,spring roll, chicken satay and gyoza dumpling.
THAI SHRIMP ROLL
Marinated shrimp and baby corn deep fried in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Salmon Belly
French. Fried
Bangkok Pork
Tod Mun
JAPANESE APP.
SASHIMI NORI
Tuna, salmon, tilapia, imitation crab, avocado, masago wrapped in seaweed with ponzu sauce.
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried vegetables tempura.
YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO
Fresh Yellowtail, Serrano pepper, scallions, tobiko and spicy yuzu. **Raw/undercooked**
TUNA TATAKI
Thin slices of seared tuna with ponzu sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
TUNA TARTAR
Mixed spicy tuna and sliced avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
SUNOMONO
Slices of conch, octopus, crab with cucumber in rice vinegar
SPICY CONCH OR OCTOPUS
Slices of conch or octopus, cucumber in special sauce
SOFT SHELL CRAB APP
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.
KANISU
Crab, avocado and masago rolled in thin cucumber
HAMACHI KAMA
Grilled collar of yellowtail fish served with ponzu sauce
GYOZA
Deep fried or steamed pork dumpling served with ponzu sauce.
FRIED OYSTER
Breaded deep fried oysters in spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha
EDAMAME
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
CRISPY CRAB MEAT
AGED TOFU
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
GOLDEN CRAB
Tempura flake, snow crab meat , soft shell crab on top served with eel & mayo sauce.
SHRIMP SHUMAI
Steamed shrimp dumpling served with mayo sauce.
SASHIMI APPETIZER
9 pcs of tuna, salmon and tilapia.
Mussel Dynamite
Salmon Busket
Fried Scllop
SUSHI ITEMS
JAPANESE ENTREES
Boat
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.
SUSHI FOR 2
California roll, JB roll and 16 pieces of nigiri, served with miso soup $2 for substitution
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon and vegetables with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice miso soup.
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef choice sushi roll and 15 pcs (for one) 30 pcs (for two) of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (Substitutions)
Sashimi Dinner
5 pcs of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (No substitutions)
Sushi & Sashimi Bento Box
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces nigiri, 4 pieces California roll. Raw/undercooked. Served with rice (Padthai no rice) Choice of Padthai / Massaman / Chicken teriyaki
Chicken Katus
Sashimi Apt
Sushi Special
Seafood Teriyaki
Shrimp Teriyaki
J J Roll
Hosomaki Combo
MAKIMONO
Avocado Roll
Bagel Roll
Whole fried roll with salmon, cream cheese and scallion.
California Eel Roll
California roll topped with eel.
California Roll
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll.
Dragon Roll
Eel, cream cheese and topped with avocado. **Raw/undercooked**
Dynamite Roll
Mixed seafood, masago and mushroom baked in mayo sauce.
Eel Roll
Grilled eel with scallion.
J.B. Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Kamikaze Roll
Spicy tuna, scallion, masago, tempura flake and avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, white fish and avocado. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon Roll
**Raw/undercooked. Salmon with scallion
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna with scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Tekka
Tuna roll. Raw/undercooked.
Vegetable Roll
Assorted vegetable roll. Carrot, seaweed, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and kampyo.
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail with Scallion **Raw/undercooked**
FUTOMAKI ROLL
Imitation crab, asparagus, tamago, kampyo, seaweed, cucumber and masago
SALMON TEMPURA ROLL
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus and masago. **Raw/undercooked**
Salmon Skin Roll
Kappa Roll
Tiger Maki
Crab Roll
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon Roll
TEMAKI (HANDROLL)
California HR
Kani, cucumber and avocado.
J.B. HR
Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.
Lobster HR
Steamed lobster in special mix and masago. Raw/undercooked.
Shrimp Tempura HR
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago
Snow Crab HR
Snow crab,masago with spicy mayo.
Spicy Scallop HR
Chopped scallop, masago with spicy mayo and sesame oil. Raw/undercooked.
Spicy Tuna HR
Tuna, avocado, scallion and masago with spicy mayo. Raw/undercooked.
Unagi HR
Grilled eel with scallion.
Salmon HR
Salmon Skin H R
CHEF'S SPECIAL ROLL
SNELLVILLE ROLL
Based shrimp tempura roll and baked dynamite topping
Black Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, flake topped with eel and chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**
Candy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake topped with cream cheese roll with eel sauce.
Caribbean Roll
Grilled scallop, kampyo, tempura flake, scallion, masago topped with avocado. Raw/undercooked.
RAINBOW SUPREME
Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, masag topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and avocado
Crunchy Roll
Whole fried roll with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado and cream chese
Double Shrimp Roll
Shrimp katsu, avocado and cucumber topped with shrimp.
Hawaii Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake topped with eel. Raw/undercooked.
Hurricane Roll
Deep fried roll of smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, masago served with eel sauce. Raw/undercooked.
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake served with eel sauce.
Miami Roll
Fried white fish, avocado, cucumber and tempura flake topped with fried crispy crab meat.
New York Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.
Ocean Roll
Shrimp tempura, fish tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy raw scallop. Raw/undercooked.
Orange Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado with spicy salmon mix. Raw/undercooked.
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado topped with spicy tuna mix served with ell and spicy mayo sauce on top. Raw/undercooked.
Salmon's Bird Nest
Fried roll with salmon, kani, avocado, asparagus, carrot topped with tempura kani meat in eel and mayo sauce
Sashimi Roll
Salmon, tuna, escolar, kani, avocado, scallion , asparagus , carrot , masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce **Raw Undercooked**
Snow White Roll
Whole fried roll with mixed snow crab meat, avocado, cream cheese and masago.
Sri Thai Roll
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
Super Crunch Roll
Crab, tempura flake and mayo topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
Cowboy Roll
Tiger Tempura Roll
Daimyo Roll
NIGIRI/SASHIMI
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)
Asparagus
Avocado
Bluefin Tuna (Maguro)
Conch
Ebi (Shrimp)
Escolar (white tuna)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Hokkigai (red shrimp)
Hotate (Scallop)
Inari ( seasoned tofu)
Kani (Imitation crab meat)
Masago
Saba ( meckrel)
Sake (Salmon)
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon)
Seared Tuna
Tako (octopus)
Tamago (omelet)
Tilapia
Unagi ( eel)
Smoked Salmon
DINNER ENTREES
FRIED RICE
HOUSE FRIED RICE
Fried rice in brown sauce with chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
LOBSTER FRIED RICE
Fried rice with lobster meat in brown sauce with onion, scallion , breaded fried lobster and egg.
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Fried rice in brown sauce with chicken, Fried rice in curry powder with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, raisins and egg., shrimp, onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
SPICY BASIL FRIED RICE
Fried rice in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.
THAI FRIED RICE
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
CRAB FRIED RICE
Fried rice in brown sauce with snow crab meat, crab claw, green onion, tomato and egg.
SPICY BASIL SEAFOOD FRIED RICE
Fried rice with green muscle , shrimp , squid, scallop in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.
THAI FRIED RICE SEAFOOD
KA POW KAI FRIED RICE
Fried rice in basil sauce with ground chicken, Thai basil and top with fried egg
House Basil Fried Rice
NOODLES
LAD NA
Wide rice noodle sauteed with sweet black soy sauce gravy, broccoli and egg.
LAD NA TALAY (Seafood)
La Na with shrimp, squid and scallop
PAD SI EW
Wide rice noodles sautéed with sweet black soy sauce, broccoli and egg.
REGULAR PAD THAI
Rice noodle in pad Thai sauce with bean sprout, scallion, egg served with crushed peanut and lime.
SPICY BASIL NOODLE
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
PAD WOON SEN
Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, broccoli, green onion, celery carrot and egg
SEAFOOD PAD THAI
SPICY BASIL NOODLE SEAFOOD
PAD THAI
Rice noodle in Pad Thai sauce with shrimp, chicken, bean sprout, scallion, egg served with crushed peanut and lime
Boat Noodle
Chicken Noodle Soup
Duck Noodle Soup
Seafood Noodle Soup
CURRY
GREEN CURRY
Curry with green bean, basil, eggplant, bamboo shoot and bell pepper in coconut milk.
MASSAMAN CURRY
Massaman curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk.
PANANG CURRY
Panang curry with basil, broccoli and bell pepper in coconut milk.
RED CURRY
Curry with green bean, basil., egg plant, bamboo shoot and bell peppers in coconut mix
YELLOW CURRY
Yellow curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk
Thai Rama
Red Curry Seafood
STIR-FRY/SAUTEES
3 FLAVOR CHICKEN
Lightly battered fried chicken with 3 flavor sauces.
BROCCOLI
Stir-fried broccoli, mushroom, carrot in brown sauce and your choice of protein
CASHEW NUT
Stir fried celery, bell pepper, onion, carrot, cashew nut in light brown sauce and your choice of protein
GARLIC & BLACK PEPPER
Bokchoy, carrot, baby corn, broccoli sautéed in garlic and black pepper sauce and your choice of protein
PAD PRIK
Stir-fried green bean, eggplant, bamboo shoot, garlic, bell pepper, light spicy curry paste and your choice of protein
SPICY BASIL
Sautéed with basil sauce, onion, bell pepper, basil and your choice of protein
VEGGIE DELIGHT
Stir fried mixed vegetable in light brown sauce
THAI SWEET & SOUR
Carrot, onion, pineapple, bell peppers, cucumber and tomato sauteed in Thai Sweet & Sour sauce.
GINGER
Stir fried mixed vegetable in light ginger brown sauce.
Ka Pow Kai
Thai Rama
CHEF'S SPECIALS
3 FLAVOR FISH
BASIL LAMB RACK
Lamb rack topped with bell pepper and spicy basil sauce
BASIL SEAFOOD
Mussel, scallop, squid, shrimp, onion, basil and bell pepper sauteed in spicy basil sauce.
CHU CHEE SALMON
Grilled salmon fillet with special curry sauce.
CRISPY HONEY DUCK
Crispy bone-in half duck served with special honey sauce
DUCK CURRY
Red curry, smoke duck breast, bell pepper, pineapple and tomato.
LOBSTER PANANG
Two steamed lobster tails with vegetables topped with panang curry sauce
MANGO JUMBO SHRIMP
Stir fried jumbo shrimp, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and cashew nut
MASSAMAN JUMBO SHRIMP
Massaman curry with onion, potato, avocado, cashew nut and jumbo shrimp
SPICY CATFISH
Fried catfish fillet with Thai spicy and basil sauce.
I SAAN COMBO
THAI CLAY POT
Lobster, scallop, squid, shrimp, mussel, glass noodle bell pepper, broccoli, bok choy and basil in garlic sauce served in clay pot
GINGER FISH
Filet tilapia with carrot, baby corn, mushroom, bell peppers and onion in ginger sauce.
KA POW MOO KORB
Crispy pork belly served with rice, bell peppers, onion, basil and spicy sauce.
Tod Mum
Yum Yum Sqiud
Kai Yang.
Bangkok
Hoy Jor
Basil Crispy Duck
Sao Uao
KIDS/DESSERT
KIDS
DESSERT
SIDES/SAUCES
Upcharge/Sauce
Chilli Oil
Chilli Powder
Eel Sauce 2oz
Ginger Dressing 2oz
Hot Sauce
Jalapeño Vinegar (2oz)
Nam Pla Prik (Chili Fish Sauce, 2oz)
Peanut Sauce
Ponzu Sauce (2oz)
Seafood Sauce 2oz
Soy Sauce
Spring Roll Sauce
Sushi Ginger
Three Flavor Sauce
Wasabi $0.50
Yum Yum/Spicy Mayo .50
Teriyaki Sauce (2oz)
Sweet Chili Sauce
Seafood Sauce
Srirasa
Teriyaki Sauce
Sides
BROWN RICE
EGG FRIED RICE SIDE $4
LARGE RICE BOWL $6
Rice Big Bowl
ROTI BREAD
SIDE GREEN CURRY $3
SIDE MASSAMAN CURRY $3
SIDE NOODLE (PAD THAI) $3
SIDE OF 3 FLAVOR SAUCE $3
FRENCH FRIES
SPICY BASIL SAUCE $3
SIDE OF STEAMED VEGGIES 4$
SIDE PANANG CURRY $3
STICKY RICE $3
Sushi Rice
WHITE RICE $2
WIDE RICE NOODLE
SIDE MASAGO $3
Pad Thai Sauce
Side Red Curry
Side Yellow Curry
Orang
Fried Egg
Cream cheese
Extras
Curry sauce Small - Med - Large
