SOUP & SALAD

SOUP

$3.00+

White soy bean paste soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion

$6.00+

Chicken and mushroom coconut soup.

$7.00+

Shrimp, crab claw, mushroom, tomato in hot and sour soup.

$8.00+

Shrimp, crab claw, squid, mussel, mushroom and tomato in tom yum soup.

$6.00+

Coco Soup Seafood

$7.00+

Tom Ka Kai Shrimp

$8.00+

Tom Yum Chicken

$7.00+

SALAD

$12.00

Ground pork with chili, ginger, green onion and lime juice topped with peanut

YUM YAI SALAD

$11.00

Shrimp, chicken, hard boiled egg, lettuce, onion and cucumber with sweet and sour sauce

$12.00

Ground chicken with mint, cilantro, chili, green onions toasted rice powder in lime juice & fish sauce

$15.00

Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, squid, carrot, celery, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green onions, cilantro mixed with SriThai hot & sour sauce

$14.00

Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, toasted rice powder, lime juice and fish sauce

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, cucumber, tomato, carrot and wake in special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

$12.00

Fresh green papaya, lime juice, fish sauce, tomato, green bean and peanuts.

LAOS SASHIMI SALAD

$18.00

Thai herbs and chills assorted sashimi and vegetables, fried salmon skin tossed in chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

$7.00

Green seaweed salad with homemade rice vinegar

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot in our famous homemade ginger dressing

$6.00

Chopped cucumber, orange, tomato and crab meat(kana) with homemade rice vinegar

$14.00

Sliced grilled flank steak, chili, green onion, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, cucumber

Thai Salad

$12.00

APPS

THAI APP.

$7.00

Rice paper stuffed with shrimp, crab stick, carrot, basil and lettuce served with plum sauce.

$11.00

Thai marinated beef

$9.00

Thai style marinated chicken breast grilled on skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

$7.00

Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

$8.00

Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce

$8.00

Fries chicken wing breaded comes with sweet chili sauce

$8.00

Fried wings tossed in sweet and tangy Sri Thai sauce with a hint of spice.

$8.00

Roti bread served with massaman dipping curry with potatoes, carrots and onions

$6.00

Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

$7.00

Handmade steamed dumpling with shrimp, chicken, and pork served with sweet chili soy sauce mix.

$9.00

Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce

$13.00

Combination of fried calamari,spring roll, chicken satay and gyoza dumpling.

$8.00

Marinated shrimp and baby corn deep fried in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

Salmon Belly

$12.00

French. Fried

$4.00

Bangkok Pork

$15.00

Tod Mun

$10.00

JAPANESE APP.

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, tilapia, imitation crab, avocado, masago wrapped in seaweed with ponzu sauce.

$8.00

Deep fried vegetables tempura.

$22.00

Fresh Yellowtail, Serrano pepper, scallions, tobiko and spicy yuzu. **Raw/undercooked**

$16.00

Thin slices of seared tuna with ponzu sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

$16.00

Mixed spicy tuna and sliced avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

$12.00

Slices of conch, octopus, crab with cucumber in rice vinegar

$12.00

Slices of conch or octopus, cucumber in special sauce

$8.00

Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce.

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp and vegetables.

$10.00

Crab, avocado and masago rolled in thin cucumber

$16.00

Grilled collar of yellowtail fish served with ponzu sauce

$7.00

Deep fried or steamed pork dumpling served with ponzu sauce.

$10.00

Breaded deep fried oysters in spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha

$6.00

Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion

$11.00
$6.00

Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion

GOLDEN CRAB

$13.00

Tempura flake, snow crab meat , soft shell crab on top served with eel & mayo sauce.

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$7.00

Steamed shrimp dumpling served with mayo sauce.

SASHIMI APPETIZER

$18.00

9 pcs of tuna, salmon and tilapia.

Mussel Dynamite

$12.00

Salmon Busket

$14.00

Fried Scllop

$7.00

SUSHI ITEMS

JAPANESE ENTREES

$38.00+
$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce served with white rice and miso soup.

$36.00

California roll, JB roll and 16 pieces of nigiri, served with miso soup $2 for substitution

$22.00

Grilled salmon and vegetables with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice miso soup.

$45.00

Chef choice sushi roll and 15 pcs (for one) 30 pcs (for two) of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (Substitutions)

$35.00

5 pcs of sashimi **Raw/undercooked** (No substitutions)

$25.00

6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces nigiri, 4 pieces California roll. Raw/undercooked. Served with rice (Padthai no rice) Choice of Padthai / Massaman / Chicken teriyaki

Chicken Katus

$17.00

Sashimi Apt

$18.00

Sushi Special

$21.00

Seafood Teriyaki

$30.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$19.00

J J Roll

$15.00

Hosomaki Combo

$22.00

MAKIMONO

$7.00
$10.00

Whole fried roll with salmon, cream cheese and scallion.

$14.00

California roll topped with eel.

$8.00

Kani, avocado and cucumber roll.

$14.00

Eel, cream cheese and topped with avocado. **Raw/undercooked**

$10.00

Mixed seafood, masago and mushroom baked in mayo sauce.

$7.00

Grilled eel with scallion.

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.

$12.00

Spicy tuna, scallion, masago, tempura flake and avocado. Raw/undercooked.

$12.00

California roll topped with tuna, white fish and avocado. Raw/undercooked.

$7.00

**Raw/undercooked. Salmon with scallion

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.

$10.00

Tuna with scallion. Raw/undercooked.

$14.00

Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.

$7.00

Tuna roll. Raw/undercooked.

$8.00

Assorted vegetable roll. Carrot, seaweed, asparagus, cucumber, avocado and kampyo.

$15.00

California roll topped with dynamite. **Raw/undercooked**

$7.00

Yellowtail with Scallion **Raw/undercooked**

FUTOMAKI ROLL

$12.00

Imitation crab, asparagus, tamago, kampyo, seaweed, cucumber and masago

SALMON TEMPURA ROLL

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, asparagus and masago. **Raw/undercooked**

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Tiger Maki

$15.00

Crab Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

TEMAKI (HANDROLL)

$6.00

Kani, cucumber and avocado.

$6.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallion. Raw/undercooked.

$9.00

Steamed lobster in special mix and masago. Raw/undercooked.

$6.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallion and masago

$6.00

Snow crab,masago with spicy mayo.

$7.00

Chopped scallop, masago with spicy mayo and sesame oil. Raw/undercooked.

$7.00

Tuna, avocado, scallion and masago with spicy mayo. Raw/undercooked.

$7.00

Grilled eel with scallion.

Salmon HR

$6.00

Salmon Skin H R

$8.00

CHEF'S SPECIAL ROLL

SNELLVILLE ROLL

$16.00

Based shrimp tempura roll and baked dynamite topping

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber, flake topped with eel and chef special sauce. **Raw/undercooked**

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake topped with cream cheese roll with eel sauce.

$17.00

Grilled scallop, kampyo, tempura flake, scallion, masago topped with avocado. Raw/undercooked.

RAINBOW SUPREME

$14.00

Eel, cream cheese, cucumber, masag topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and avocado

$16.00

Whole fried roll with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado and cream chese

$14.00

Shrimp katsu, avocado and cucumber topped with shrimp.

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake topped with eel. Raw/undercooked.

$15.00

Deep fried roll of smoked salmon, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, masago served with eel sauce. Raw/undercooked.

$27.00

Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake served with eel sauce.

$16.00

Fried white fish, avocado, cucumber and tempura flake topped with fried crispy crab meat.

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado,tempura flake topped with fried snapper in eel and spicy mayo sauce.

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, fish tempura, snow crab meat, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy raw scallop. Raw/undercooked.

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado with spicy salmon mix. Raw/undercooked.

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat and avocado topped with spicy tuna mix served with ell and spicy mayo sauce on top. Raw/undercooked.

$16.00

Fried roll with salmon, kani, avocado, asparagus, carrot topped with tempura kani meat in eel and mayo sauce

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, escolar, kani, avocado, scallion , asparagus , carrot , masago wrapped in cucumber served with ponzu sauce **Raw Undercooked**

$14.00

Whole fried roll with mixed snow crab meat, avocado, cream cheese and masago.

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.

$14.00

Crab, tempura flake and mayo topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.

Cowboy Roll

$16.00

Tiger Tempura Roll

$16.00

Daimyo Roll

$15.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$8.00
$5.00

Avocado

$5.00
$7.00

Conch

$5.00
$7.00

Escolar (white tuna)

$7.00
$8.00
$8.00

Hotate (Scallop)

$8.00
$5.00
$5.00

Masago

$8.00

Saba ( meckrel)

$7.00
$7.00

Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon)

$8.00

Seared Tuna

$8.00

Tako (octopus)

$7.00
$5.00

Tilapia

$7.00

Unagi ( eel)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

DINNER ENTREES

FRIED RICE

$16.00

Fried rice in brown sauce with chicken, beef, shrimp, onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.

$42.00

Fried rice with lobster meat in brown sauce with onion, scallion , breaded fried lobster and egg.

$16.00

Fried rice in brown sauce with chicken, Fried rice in curry powder with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, raisins and egg., shrimp, onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.

$14.00

Fried rice in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.

$14.00

Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.

$20.00

Fried rice in brown sauce with snow crab meat, crab claw, green onion, tomato and egg.

$32.00

Fried rice with green muscle , shrimp , squid, scallop in spicy basil sauce with crushed chili, basil, onion, bell pepper and egg.

THAI FRIED RICE SEAFOOD

$32.00

KA POW KAI FRIED RICE

$16.00

Fried rice in basil sauce with ground chicken, Thai basil and top with fried egg

House Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

NOODLES

$15.00

Wide rice noodle sauteed with sweet black soy sauce gravy, broccoli and egg.

$30.00

La Na with shrimp, squid and scallop

$14.00

Wide rice noodles sautéed with sweet black soy sauce, broccoli and egg.

$16.00

Rice noodle in pad Thai sauce with bean sprout, scallion, egg served with crushed peanut and lime.

$14.00

Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein

PAD WOON SEN

$18.00

Glass noodle, shrimp, ground chicken, broccoli, green onion, celery carrot and egg

SEAFOOD PAD THAI

$32.00

SPICY BASIL NOODLE SEAFOOD

$32.00

PAD THAI

$14.00

Rice noodle in Pad Thai sauce with shrimp, chicken, bean sprout, scallion, egg served with crushed peanut and lime

Boat Noodle

$15.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.00

Duck Noodle Soup

$17.00

Seafood Noodle Soup

$17.00

CURRY

$15.00

Curry with green bean, basil, eggplant, bamboo shoot and bell pepper in coconut milk.

$15.00

Massaman curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk.

$15.00

Panang curry with basil, broccoli and bell pepper in coconut milk.

$15.00

Curry with green bean, basil., egg plant, bamboo shoot and bell peppers in coconut mix

$15.00

Yellow curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk

Thai Rama

$14.00

Red Curry Seafood

$30.00

STIR-FRY/SAUTEES

$16.00

Lightly battered fried chicken with 3 flavor sauces.

BROCCOLI

$14.00

Stir-fried broccoli, mushroom, carrot in brown sauce and your choice of protein

$14.00

Stir fried celery, bell pepper, onion, carrot, cashew nut in light brown sauce and your choice of protein

$14.00

Bokchoy, carrot, baby corn, broccoli sautéed in garlic and black pepper sauce and your choice of protein

$14.00

Stir-fried green bean, eggplant, bamboo shoot, garlic, bell pepper, light spicy curry paste and your choice of protein

$14.00

Sautéed with basil sauce, onion, bell pepper, basil and your choice of protein

VEGGIE DELIGHT

$14.00

Stir fried mixed vegetable in light brown sauce

THAI SWEET & SOUR

$14.00

Carrot, onion, pineapple, bell peppers, cucumber and tomato sauteed in Thai Sweet & Sour sauce.

GINGER

$14.00

Stir fried mixed vegetable in light ginger brown sauce.

Ka Pow Kai

$16.00

Thai Rama

$15.00

CHEF'S SPECIALS

$56.00
$30.00

Lamb rack topped with bell pepper and spicy basil sauce

$30.00

Mussel, scallop, squid, shrimp, onion, basil and bell pepper sauteed in spicy basil sauce.

$22.00

Grilled salmon fillet with special curry sauce.

$30.00

Crispy bone-in half duck served with special honey sauce

$25.00

Red curry, smoke duck breast, bell pepper, pineapple and tomato.

$45.00

Two steamed lobster tails with vegetables topped with panang curry sauce

$25.00

Stir fried jumbo shrimp, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and cashew nut

$25.00

Massaman curry with onion, potato, avocado, cashew nut and jumbo shrimp

$18.00

Fried catfish fillet with Thai spicy and basil sauce.

I SAAN COMBO

$18.00

THAI CLAY POT

$38.00

Lobster, scallop, squid, shrimp, mussel, glass noodle bell pepper, broccoli, bok choy and basil in garlic sauce served in clay pot

GINGER FISH

$19.00

Filet tilapia with carrot, baby corn, mushroom, bell peppers and onion in ginger sauce.

KA POW MOO KORB

$16.00

Crispy pork belly served with rice, bell peppers, onion, basil and spicy sauce.

Tod Mum

$10.00

Yum Yum Sqiud

$13.00

Kai Yang.

$13.00

Bangkok

$15.00

Hoy Jor

$8.00

Basil Crispy Duck

$32.00

Sao Uao

$10.00

KIDS/DESSERT

KIDS

3 pcs of shrimp tempura
$12.00

3 pcs sushi, shrimp, kani, tamago

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast

$12.00

4 pcs of chicken katsu

KID TEMPURA BOAT

$12.00

DESSERT

$7.00

Fried banana with coconut ice cream.

$9.00

Mango, sticky rice, coconut cream topping, sprinkled with yellow nut on top

$7.00

Cheesecake flash fried

$7.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

THAI COFFEE ICE CREAM

$4.00

THAI TEA ICE CREAM

$4.00

SIDES/SAUCES

Upcharge/Sauce

Chilli Oil

$1.00

Chilli Powder

$1.00

Eel Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Ginger Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeño Vinegar (2oz)

$1.00

Nam Pla Prik (Chili Fish Sauce, 2oz)

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Seafood Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Spring Roll Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Ginger

$0.50

Three Flavor Sauce

$3.00

Wasabi $0.50

$0.50

Yum Yum/Spicy Mayo .50

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Seafood Sauce

$2.00

Srirasa

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sides

BROWN RICE

$3.00+

EGG FRIED RICE SIDE $4

$4.00

LARGE RICE BOWL $6

$6.00

Rice Big Bowl

$5.00

ROTI BREAD

$5.00

SIDE GREEN CURRY $3

$3.00

SIDE MASSAMAN CURRY $3

$3.00

SIDE NOODLE (PAD THAI) $3

$3.00

SIDE OF 3 FLAVOR SAUCE $3

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SPICY BASIL SAUCE $3

$3.00

SIDE OF STEAMED VEGGIES 4$

$4.00

SIDE PANANG CURRY $3

$3.00

STICKY RICE $3

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

WHITE RICE $2

$2.00

WIDE RICE NOODLE

$4.00

SIDE MASAGO $3

$3.00

Pad Thai Sauce

$3.00

Side Red Curry

$3.00

Side Yellow Curry

$3.00

Orang

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Cream cheese

$2.00

Extras

Lettuce Wedge

$1.00

Cabbage Wedge

$1.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Chinese Sausage

$5.00

Extra Mango Coco Mango Rice

$3.00

Sautéed Eggplant

$4.95

Curry sauce Small - Med - Large

Red curry Sauce

$3.00+

Green curry sauce

$3.00+

Yellow curry sauce

$3.00+

Panang curry sauce

$3.00+

Massaman curry sauce

$3.00+

Three favor sauce

$4.00+

Ginger sauce

$4.00+

Spicy basil sauce

$4.00+

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS

$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00

TEA & COFFEE

$4.00
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$4.00

PARTY TRAY SIZE

SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD THAI STYLE

$80.00+

PAPAYA SALAD LAOS STYLE

$90.00+

LARB CHICKEN

$85.00+

BEEF SALAD

$95.00+

FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE ( LARGE TRAY)

$180.00

SNOW CRAB FRIED RICE

$110.00+

ENTREE

VEGGIE DELIGHT (LARGE)

$170.00

TFREE FLAVOR CHICKEN (LARGE)

$200.00

SUSHI ITEMS (3PD)

$8.00

